Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Presents at Edison Electric Institute Financial Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Good morning and welcome, all. Thanks for joining us here this morning. My name is John McAvoy, I'm the Chairman and CEO of Con Edison. I appreciate you attending this morning. Welcome to those who are participating via webcast and certainly, thanks to EEI for hosting this conference and giving us this opportunity. What I'll do is I'll provide an overview and update of the activities of the company and when I am done with, I'll open up the floor for any questions that you may have. I hope that you will see that the company's operational and financial performance is strong and that we have a strategy in place to ensure future growth and continued success.

This slide contains our forward-looking statements and a non-GAAP financial measure called adjusted earnings. This slide gives you an overview of the company. With an equity market value of $24 billion, we're one of the largest T&D businesses in the United States. We primarily serve as a utility to New York City and the surrounding areas. We have 3 lines of business. The first is our regulated business headed by utilities here and that includes Consolidated Edison Company of New York or I'll refer to that as CECONY and Orange & Rockland Utilities and I'll refer to that as O&R. The utilities are the overwhelming majority of the company, approximately 90% by virtually any of the important measures and I'll give you a few examples in subsequent slides.

Next is our Clean Energy Businesses, and that really is primarily a portfolio of renewable energy projects that will be significantly grown when we complete our recently announced acquisition with Sempra Solar Holdings and certainly more details on that a little later in the presentation.

And Con Edison Transmission is our FERC-regulated electric and gas transmission business. It owns interest in Stagecoach Gas Services, the Mountain Valley Pipeline and the New York Transco. So this is just one example. This slide shows net income that demonstrates that our regulated utilities represent 90% or more of the value of the enterprise. What the 3 lines of business have in common is that all focus on the development, ownership and operation of energy infrastructure across the country. We seek to make long-term investments that provide solid growth opportunities and to maintain a low-risk profile with low earnings volatility. And while we continue to grow our transmission and renewable businesses, we believe that our utilities will continue to be where we invest the majority of our capital for many years to come. Our current plan is to spend $3.1 billion plus per year on utility infrastructure. Most of that investment replaces or upgrades existing infrastructure, allows us to introduce new technology or helps us reduce risk on the systems.

Our strategic vision lays out the course we have set for each of our businesses. The vision also embraces 3 principles. First and foremost is safety for the public we serve and for our employees. Second is enhancing the customer experience. And third, achieving operational excellence and maintaining world-class reliability. We define much of our success in terms of these 3 principles.

So safety is our #1 priority. We -- last year, we had our best employee safety record in our history, but that certainly is not good enough. We are striving for what we call a 0-accident workplace. We're also developing tools and techniques and management strategies to help improve public safety, deploying sensors, using robotics that help monitor our systems, and using analytics that allows us to determine where is the best place to invest to obtain safety and reliability improvements. Our underground electric network is the largest in the U.S. and it surveyed for contact voltage with mobile detectors 13 times a year. And we also survey our gas distribution system for gas leaks just as frequently 13 times a year, significantly exceeding the industry standards. So for the city that never sleeps, reliability is crucial and often cited amongst the top concerns of businesses when considering relocations. CECONY has the highest electric reliability in the country.

For our gas distribution businesses, the gas main replacement and leak repair effect are amongst the initiative that are most important that will help improve safety while reducing methane emissions. Our mileage target for gas main replacement at CECONY increases each year of our rate plan and is expected to reach 100 miles by 2021.

And this year at O&R, we reached a significant milestone. We completed the replacement of our cast-iron pipes in October and retired the entire overall pressure gas distribution system.

So as we look to the future, we believe that smarter tools will be needed to help serve customers in the energy marketplace as the environment changes towards cleaner, more efficient consumption. Smart meters are the absolute cornerstone of our efforts to meet these evolving needs and to help enhance the customer experience.

Our smart meter program is a $1.4 billion multiyear program, and it's currently underway. Our goal is to complete the installation of $5.4 million smart meters in our service territory by 2022. The smart meters I could talk about for hours. It's just the dramatic transformational changes that it will bring to our business. It will enhance our energy efficiency and our demand response programs. It will improve trouble response. It will allow us to design and operate our energy systems more efficiently. It really will be the cornerstone of the future for operating our systems. And as part of our current CECONY rate plan, we also agreed for the replacement of our customer service system in the upcoming rate process. Replacing that system will complement our investment in smart meters.

We really sequenced the 2 projects, so that they would dovetail together and allows us to offer things like complex and customizable rates. The investment there we expect to be approximately $450 million. The new system will also allow us to accommodate alternative distributed generation solutions in a much more streamlined fashion than our legacy system. So more sophisticated meters, better IT systems, they will give us new capabilities to help us achieve operational excellence and, of course, optimization. The tools will also help our adaptability as the marketplace continues to evolve rapidly in New York. So it's been more than 4 years since the New York Public Service Commission's Reforming the Energy Vision or REV proceeding was launched. REV was predicated on a few principles including that customers wanted and needed more choice in how they received and consumed energy. And that given the proper information and tools, customers would choose environmentally cleaner and more efficient alternatives to the more traditional energy consumption. REV was divided into 3 tracks. First, the business framework for electric utilities in New York State. Second, regulatory and ratemaking matters for those utilities. And then what evolved was New York State's Clean Energy Standard, which includes a goal of 50% of renewable electricity by 2030. We have been involved in many initiatives that reflect all aspects of these different REV tracks. And that includes our successful implementation of energy efficiency programs and what's called nonwire solutions, I'll touch that in a subsequent slide, for our electric customers. In addition, we've proposed REV-inspired enhancements or smart solutions for our gas customers as well.

So energy efficiency is amongst the most important aspects of the energy picture in New York, and it's in an area where our utilities continue to excel. The benefits include lower bills for customers and cleaner air for residents. Since 2009, our utility customers have accumulated $1.6 million megawatt hours of energy savings through incentives that we offer for energy efficiency equipment in their home and their businesses.

REV has reduced utility incentives in the form of Earnings Adjustment Mechanisms. Those incentives are tied to REV-related targets such as energy efficiency and peak reduction. And as an example, in the third quarter, we recorded earnings, year-to-date, of $10 million pretax as a result of exceeding some of our targets, mainly in energy efficiency. And we're not just saving money for customers through more efficient use of energy, we're also engaging with customers in ways that are focused on helping defer mostly capital investments. You -- anyone who has been to New York can see the dramatic amount of construction in new belt that is going on in all of the 5 boroughs. And we're using something called nonwire solutions, and this includes distributed energy resources. It would include energy efficiency, renewables, combined heat and power, battery storage, fuel cells. Things that if we install on the customer side of the business can help the further need for new infrastructure, new transformers, new transmission lines. Our first and biggest effort in what we call nonwire solutions has been in Brooklyn and Queens.

Here we're investing $200 million in distributed energy resource solutions that will help the lay of $1 billion investment in substations and transmission. The solutions in Brooklyn and Queens include energy efficiency, renewable energy and battery storage. The nonwire solutions allow us to receive a return on both our investment in capital and the incentives paid to third parties and for future projects, we'll share this for savings with customers. So despite -- interestingly, despite the massive new construction in the city, which includes the Hudson Yards development -- just one trivial point, Hudson Yards is the largest private real estate development in the history of the United States. Despite all the construction, projected electric peak demand is essentially flat over the next five years, which was largely attributed to the success of our energy efficiency programs.

So we're also taking these REV concepts and applying them to our gas business. Peak usage at CECONY Gas measures has grown more than 30% since 2011, largely due to oil-to-gas conversions and new construction. In contrast of that growth, natural gas supply has been constrained by policy and environmental challenges to build a new gas pipeline to New York and other nearby states. Demand growth at CECONY will soon outpace the currently available pipeline capacity. So we're seeking what we call smart nonpipeline solutions that include energy efficiency, demand response as well as innovative programs offered by the marketplace. In our recent filing with the PSC, we sought $300 million in funding through 2025 to offset 85,000 dekatherms of peak-day gas usage. The proposals include incentives for customers with still energy-efficient heating equipment, electrification of space heating through heat pumps, deploying renewable gas through waste-to-gas technologies and establishing new natural gas storage facilities. Meeting all those will also benefit the environment by avoiding 5 million tons of carbon emissions over the life of the program.

So our nonwires and nonpipe solutions are part of an expanded effort to help us reduce cost for our customer and minimize bill impacts. Most of the capital we invest in our system is for replacement and upgrade of our existing equipment, introduce new technology and focus on risk reduction. This investment in customer benefit results in the 6% compounded annual growth rate for rate-based investment that we forecast.

So I'll turn now to our Clean Energy Businesses. The global push for clean environment technologies is something that we have embraced in our business model for nearly a decade now. Con Edison has been developing its skills and bringing new renewable energy projects from conception to commercial operation. We believe that renewable energy will be the fastest-growing segment of the electric power industry for decades to come, and we intend to be a major participant in this effort to clean our environment. We are also determined to participate in a manner that enhances our low-risk business model that has allowed to increase our dividend for each of the last 44 years. To accomplish that, we approach this growing business with the same deliberate manner that we've managed our core utilities. We brought our first utility-scale projects in service in 2011. In the early stages, we -- the development team focused on the north to east kind of sand closer to home where renewable energy credit markets prevail.

Our aim was to develop utility-scale projects with a risk profile that was equal to better than our core utility businesses. But over time, we saw that we needed to look elsewhere for longer-duration contracted asset opportunities. We found opportunities in the Southwestern U.S. where states were promoting large-scale renewable projects with long-term power purchase agreements to meet some of the ambitious renewable energy portfolio standards. Of further attraction for us was that the power purchase agreements were being signed by investment-grade counterparties, usually the utilities or municipalities. Given our risk appetite and risk appetite that we see for our shareholders, the opportunity was a really strong fit for our business model. So in an effort to achieve scale and experience in what was a new market for us then, we sort of fell into partner in Sempra Energy, and together we entered into a number of joint ventures to develop nearly 800 megawatts of renewable energy plants, mostly solar. Since those early years, Con Ed has developed 1,600 megawatts from partnerships and on our own. The experience we've gained has served us well. Our projects have been repeatedly developed on time, on budget and have performed at or better than the pro forma in terms of energy produced and earnings produced. And that includes both late-stage and early-stage development projects.

Our team's approach to this fast-growing market has been very deliberate. Most of our projects are solar, over 25% being wind. Over 90% are under long-term power purchase agreements of between 20 and 25 years. Our approach to financing these projects is also conservative. We financed at the project level with self-amortizing, nonrecourse debt. We shaped the amortization schedules in accordance with the underlying cash flows, ensuring that the debt is fully amortized before this power sales contracts expire. The tax attributes associated with both solar and wind create significant windfalls usually in the first 5 years that then trail off dramatically thereafter. And that can lead to earnings volatility, which really is not consistent with our low-risk, low-volatility business model that our investors expect of us.

As a result, we have adopted a more conservative approach that amortizes the associated tax credits over the life of the assets. That creates a modest but more dependable long-term earnings profile for our projects. Within the parameters that we set for ourselves, we've sought and found projects that meet our hurdle rates, which is projects that produce levered IRR that is at or above the utility ROE. And again, these returns in our renewable projects have a low-risk profile, that's very similar to our regulated utilities.

So as I mentioned, we have invested together with Sempra in several renewable projects. It's somehow fitting them and in September, we announced that we are acquiring nearly 1000 megawatts of renewable electric production from Sempra. The acquisition includes taking 100% interest in the 5 existing joint ventures. The acquisition also includes development rights for solar electric and energy storage projects that are in the development pipeline. The investment overall totals $2.1 billion, including the project debt that we'll be assuming. The transaction is very much in keeping with our corporate strategy of growing our renewables portfolio and our Clean Energy Businesses.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Department of Energy and the expiration of the waiting period on the Hart-Scott-Rodino, the latter of which has just recently expired, and we expect to complete the transaction near the end of 2018. The acquisition meets all of the criteria that we have set for our renewable opportunities. All of the projects to be acquired are under long-term power purchase agreements with a remaining average life of 19 years. The off-takers mainly consist of investment-grade utilities and municipalities. We expect to finance the acquisition with an additional $825 million of new long-term debt secured by the ownership interest in the projects to be acquired. The new debt will amortize over the remaining PPA term of approximately 19 years. We expect the assets to deliver long-term contracted cash flows and net income.

About 70% -- excuse me, about 90% of our $715 million equity investment in this transaction is expected to be returned by 2028. The acquisition, in short, will contribute to company's overall financial stability, to long-term earnings growth at low risk. Part of the rationale for this acquisition is the fact that we are very familiar with these assets and the markets in which they are located. In fact, most of the projects we are acquiring are either coowned already or colocated with our existing projects. The proximity will enable us to achieve efficiencies and economies of scale. The assets include 9 solar and 1 wind-generating facility. 40% of the acquired portfolio represents projects we already coown with Sempra. We think that the acquisition is an ideal fit with our existing renewable portfolio, and its immense or national reach of renewable energy in 17 states. And in addition, we're acquiring development rights for new solar and battery-storage projects, many of which will also be located at or near our existing or acquired projects. We believe renewables and battery storage will complement each other in the future as energy markets continue to gravitate towards more environmentally friendly resources.

The acquisition will increase Con Ed's utility-scale renewable production to approximately 2,600 megawatts, including those under construction. 85% of our capacity and operation will come from solar projects and 15% from wind projects. With the completion of the transaction, we expect to move from sixth place to second amongst the largest owners of solar electric production projects in North America, and that position strengthens our role as a major player in the fastest-growing segment of the energy industry.

The acquisition is also another demonstration of Con Edison's strong commitment to sustainability. The energy produced from our existing and acquired assets will avoid about 5.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually that's roughly the equivalent of taking 1.2 million vehicles off the road. So we know that investors look to Con Edison to provide steady, predictable earnings and earnings growth to maintain balance sheet stability and to pay attractive growing dividends. The priorities at our utilities, our pursuit of electric and gas transmission opportunities and our renewable energy portfolio are all in step with our long-term tradition of providing value to our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities we serve. I hope you, as investors and shareholders, share my excitement about the future of Con Edison's business lines. Thank you, again, for being here and I'll be happy to take any questions.

[Technical Difficulty] of solar. How do you see the overall segment mix at the company evolving over time? Do you see it becoming a significant part of the mix? Or is that something that will remain relatively small?

Yes, so it's roughly 4% to 5% now. With the Sempra transaction, it'll grow to roughly 7% to 8%. And the development pipeline of both solar and battery storage will allow us to continue to grow. We already had our own pipeline, but the Sempra pipeline, frankly, is much more robust. So we'll have good growth opportunities. But when you look at that growth, you have to compare it alongside $3.1 billion plus into regulated utilities each year, which we expect to continue for the next several years. And so the percentage of the company, I don't see increasing dramatically, unless we find other acquisition opportunities. And the other thing I'll highlight is that although we made this very significant acquisition. I really view us primarily in a renewable business as a developer and a constructor and an operator as our primary focus, not the primary focus of acquiring other people's assets because that's where the skills and capabilities of our team are really allowed to really differentiate the performance, particularly as we move to more early development stages and give us the opportunity for higher returns on these projects.

You talked about electric heating a little bit, but what about electric vehicles? How are you preparing for electric vehicle charging, maybe electric buses including faster vehicles?

John McAvoy

Yes, so we have a number of initiatives mostly in New York City associated with electric vehicles. We have a curbside fast charging program that provides charging capabilities in areas where there are not other facilities. We're using some of our own real estate where we have been able to carve out charging facilities in areas to help really kind of kickstart the program. And fortunately because we're dispersed throughout the service territory, a lot of these new charging facilities are dispersed as well. We're working closely with the New York City MTA on electric buses and there is a commitment to move forward. And the White Plains School District recently agreed to with some support from us to adopt electric buses. And there we've a really unique and, I think, forward-looking approach. The buses will, of course, be used for normal student transfer during the school year, and during the summer when they are underutilized, they'll be plugged into the system and will effectively serve as battery storage to feed back into the system. We think that will have a lot of opportunity going forward, not only in terms of providing system resiliency but helping to reduce the cost of electric vehicles because obviously, they get compensation for that.

Can you elaborate a bit on your fuel cell installations, please?

John McAvoy

Yes, so there are a number of fuel cells -- I'll note several of them were put in as part of nonwire solutions. So, again, the object here is we avoid building new substations and new transmission lines by putting distributed energy resources at the customer end. So Kings County Hospital is a good example. They're right in middle of that Brooklyn Queens Demand Management footprint, and they've installed both fuel cells and a combined heat and power facility. And, of course, they get the benefits there of additional resiliency, particularly with the on-site resources. Another facility called the Marcus Garvey Houses, it's a '70s vintage, roughly 700-unit low-to-moderate income housing complex, and they participated in our nonwire solution by providing a spare roof space so they have installed solar, they installed battery storage and they installed fuel cells. Interestingly, when the housing complex was built in the '70s, almost everybody had a car and now less than 1/3 of their residents have a car. So they literally have extra space in their parking lot. We were able to use that for battery storage and fuel cells. And we were able to help them create what is something of a microgrid. With -- those can channel to the community room, so if there is a large service interruption, they'll have a main place of people to build for light and heat.

Have you given any guidance as to the incremental cash flow or EBITDA contribution from the Sempra assets?

John McAvoy

We have. It is in one of the investor handout packages and I think it was attached to the third quarter earnings release. What it shows for cash flows is that for the first five years, approximately $100 million each year free cash flow. And for the next five years, approximately $30 million a year. I'm looking for that [indiscernible] numbers right. But it's worth taking a look at the chart because frankly, that cash flow profile is part of what makes us such an attractive investment opportunity for us.

Okay. And then pro forma for this acquisition. What's going to be the mix of solar versus wind assets in the portfolio?

John McAvoy

So we don't have a target percentage for solar or wind. We basically -- we pursue projects that can meet our 3 financial criteria. Levered IRR that meets the utility ROE, long-term purchase power agreement of 20 to 25 years, and the contract written by investment-grade party off-taker. If projects meet those criteria, wind or solar or battery storage, we are interested in them. And what I will tell you is that we find that there are more solar projects that meet our low-risk criteria than the overall wind projects. And so that's what resulted in calling allocation the 85-15. But if we see one project that meets our financial constraints, we'll go after them as well.

John McAvoy

Okay, seems no other questions. I thank you all for being here. Thanks for those on the webcast. Have a wonderful day.