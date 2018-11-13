Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) Morgan Stanley Global Consumer Broker Conference Call November 13, 2018 10:40 AM ET

Executives

John Idol - Chairman & CEO

Thomas Edwards - EVP, CFO, COO & Treasurer

Analysts

Kimberly Greenberger - Morgan Stanley

Kimberly Greenberger

Okay. Wonderful. So with that out of the way, good morning. I'm Kimberly Greenberger, for those of you I haven't had the pleasure to meet yet. I'm Morgan Stanley's Retail/Softlines and Department Store analyst, and we're pleased today to have Michael Kors Holdings CEO John Idol and CFO Tom Edwards here with us.

John is going to start with a brief introduction. And then we'll proceed to a fireside chat question session and then open it up for your questions. So with that, without further ado, I would like to present John Idol.

John Idol

Thank you, Kimberly. I thought I'd take a few moments out this morning to talk to you about Capri Holdings, which will be the new company name that we'll be referred to as in January. And as you are now aware, the Capri Holdings is a formation of 3 luxury brands. First is our new acquisition, Versace, which we'll be discussing throughout today's presentation. Second is Jimmy Choo, which was an acquisition we completed just over a year ago. And third is Michael Kors, which is our flagship and cornerstone brand for the company. So we're very, very pleased with the fact that we have built a luxury company in a very short period of time, one that represents many different facets of the fashion luxury world. And these three photographs represent the three different images of those companies.

As I said to you before, we have 3 iconic brands. And what's also unique is that they are all founder-led brands. First is Versace, which is led by Donatella Versace. She has been in charge of the design area for the company and really is marketing visionary leader for over 22 years. She was with the company before that as well and has deep roots, as this has been a family run business for over 40 years. Second is Jimmy Choo, led by Sandor Choi, who is the design head for the company since its inception. And it was actually her uncle who was Jimmy Choo, if any of you -- those of you who didn't know that. So she is also a visionary and leader. And of course, we have Michael Kors who started his brand and is still at the helm, along with myself and a very senior dedicated management team.

So we're really proud of the fact that we've got the leaders of the businesses from when they started, all at the helm and helping us grow those businesses.

We will be, starting our next fiscal year, a company that is over $6 billion in revenues. And that you will see from the slide in front of you, Versace, which will have its record year this year in terms of revenues, which will be a double-digit growth increase of -- to approximately $850 million. Jimmy Choo will also have its record year at $585 million, again, double-digit growth. And Michael Kors, which will be $4.5 billion, which will be approximately flat in revenues. So again, a $6 billion company.

And you can see the different areas and how we're penetrated, both geographically and through product mix as well. One of the things I might add is it that now with the new group, in totality, we are more balanced across the globe, which is something that we really felt was an important initiative for us as a company.

We believe that with the 3 brands, we have the opportunity to grow to $8 billion. Michael Kors is well on its way to be a $5 billion business, and we believe strongly that with the growth of Asia in particular, Michael Kors will achieve that goal. Secondly, Jimmy Choo, which we have said, will be a $1 billion business, we're well on our way. I know that we'll be talking about that in our fireside chat to achieving that goal. And then Versace, we believe that this company will -- this brand and house will be a $2 billion business. And I might add that we have competitors in the Italian luxury space who are -- many of them well north of that number. So we think we've got a very good model in place to achieve that goal and also some good comps for you to look at.

The fame of Versace. There is not a lot to say except when you look at this picture, what Donatella has built is absolutely extraordinary. And when you look at our following of over 15 million Instagram followers and Donatella with over 3.5 million herself, and the growth rate on the Instagram is just -- it's just overwhelming. This brand is led by its fashion, it's led by its luxury heritage, its Italian luxury heritage, and it's led by Donatella and her voice and how powerful that is. Under our direction, we believe that we will be able to grow this brand much more quickly than it's been grown in the past. In particular, based on the fact that it was a family business, it didn't really have the resources that it needed to grow this company at the speed of which we will do that. And additionally, we obviously have a very strong knowledge in the accessories business and footwear business. We'll do about $1 billion as a company this year in footwear between Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. So we're a very, very strong company in the footwear business as well. And as you know, it's an important part of luxury today.

Iconic, there is Donatella leading this brand and we think it's very, very exciting. And again, this is something you can look at on the website later, but we've broken out the different geographic and product revenues for the Versace business, but it's a very balanced company. And the last thing I'll just add is that this has given us as a great exposure to the men's luxury market, as well as the Versace business is approximately 40% plus menswear, and we think that's another fast-growing segment in luxury. So again, we have an opportunity to build the Versace business to $2 billion, and we'll go through a bit of how we're going to do that in our presentation and our discussions with Kimberly today.

And you can see the revenue growth, and Tom will speak to that later. We also believe that Versace will be in the midteens in terms of EBITDA by fiscal 2022, and we think that it will be in the high-teens beyond. And again, our comparables in the luxury industry, this actually is -- and I'd say the bottom third in terms of performance, so we even have room to do better than this, but we think we've got a very realistic goals, and we think we've got a very realistic plan that we can achieve those targets.

Jimmy Choo, again, as I said, we're well on the way to achieve $1 billion in revenue in this brand. And you will start to see the operating margins of this brand start to expand starting next year, as this was really our investment year for the brand. And then Michael Kors, as I discussed, we're in the midst of our Runway 2020 program, which we feel very strongly is -- has taken a very strong hold. And we are seeing excellent results, and we're slightly ahead of where we had planned to be at this point in time in terms of the development of Runway 2020 for Michael Kors.

And at that, I'll start with Kimberly.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Kimberly Greenberger

Okay. Great. Wonderful. John, I'm wondering if we could just start with the idea of establishing a holding company. Can you talk about the strategy behind creating a holding company versus operating, let's say, as a monobrand retailer?

John Idol

So Kimberly, we started -- well, first off, thank you for inviting us here today. We started looking at our long-term goals as a company a few years ago, and we knew that Michael Kors would grow, but it wasn't going to grow indefinitely, and that we needed to look at other opportunities for growth for our company. And we had really 2 options. We generate a considerable amount of free cash flow, so we could have done significant share buybacks. We've bought back, I think, about $2.4 billion over the last few years in shares. And we could've carried on with that and been more aggressive, but we didn't think that was going to create the kind of shareholder value over the long-term by using that same cash and acquiring brands. And when we looked at the consumer and retail landscape across the globe, we felt that the fastest growing area in fashion was the luxury business.

And in particular, we see that the consumers globally, the wealthy are getting wealthier, and we thought that the luxury arena was an excellent place for us to invest in the future. We were very fortunate when we arrived at that strategy. But 30 days later, Jimmy Choo became available for sale. It's something we had been actively pursuing for quite some time, but the owners were not interested in selling it, and then it became available, so we moved very quickly. And when Versace was never really brought to the market on any kind of a public way, Donatella and I met each other very, very quietly in June. And within a very short period of time, we knew that this would be a terrific opportunity for the Versace house, as well as for Capri Holdings and what we were going to form for the future. And so we think that the ability to create shareholder value through luxury has certainly been proven. There are some very large groups across the globe that have been quite successful. We don't have the aspirations to quite emulate that, but we think that we have acquired 2 very, very important luxury brands with long histories and heritage, and actually, very sustainable growth rates in all of these companies, and we think that they are both underdeveloped, so we think we bought them right. And we think we've bought them at a point in time in their trajectory where we can really help accelerate them.

Kimberly Greenberger

Fantastic. Maybe we can turn to Versace specifically. What was it that attracted you to that brand and company?

John Idol

Well, the following. First, the Versace name in terms of brand awareness, it's one of the highest brand awareness luxury brands in the world. And when you look at the revenues versus the brand awareness, they're really not in sync. So when we looked at that brand and we saw immediately that the accessories business, which is in men's and women's, approximately 35% of the revenues, we knew that, that was underdeveloped and really could be closer to 60%, given where many of the other Italian luxury brands are today. And we knew with our knowledge and background in that world, and now with the added -- additional knowledge that we have with Jimmy Choo, and in particular, in terms of Italian manufacturing because that's becoming a very big and important part of our future, we thought that we had the capabilities to really develop that. And also, today, Versace, especially after Donatella did the anniversary tribute collection for Gianni's passing, the brand has just been on an absolute tear, and we thought that what a better time to be with one of the most famous storied Italian luxury companies that really has not been developed on a global basis in terms of accessories and has such a powerful leader behind it who's really still as engaged as you can possibly imagine. So we thought all those things together were the perfect match for us.

Kimberly Greenberger

Great. You've laid out a $2 billion long-term revenue target for Versace. What are the sort of building blocks that get you from, I guess, $850 million current year to that $2 billion target?

John Idol

So we have five key pillars that we've discussed. And first and foremost is our runway collections. We've talked about the fact that Versace is truly a luxury company, and we're going to put even more emphasis on the luxury portion of Versace, and so the runway is where it all starts. And Donatella, really, her collections are looked at as some of the most important in the world, and certainly in Milan. And we're very excited to let you all know here today, that on December 2 you'll be able to watch livestream. Kimberly will be there with me. The first Versace fashion show in New York, it will be held at the American Stock Exchange, which is an amazing beautiful, beautiful building here in New York. And so Donatella is coming here to really celebrate Capri Holdings and to celebrate her resort runway fashion show. So we're very excited about that.

The second thing that we'll be doing is, as we did with Jimmy Choo, we'll be accelerating the marketing initiatives in the company. With both Jimmy Choo and Versace, we could be much more profitable much more quickly if we didn't invest. And we think that's the wrong thing to do. We bought Jimmy Choo, we actually took the operating margins of the company down. And we showed a 3-year step-up because we are investing in advertising, we're investing in people, we're investing in factories. So we're going to do these things because if you want to build a luxury company, you have to really do it for the long term. So one of our initial pillars will be, we will invest even more significantly than what the company is doing today in its marketing initiatives. And in particular, to build brand awareness in the United States, and some of the additional international markets, Japan in particular, where the company is very underrepresented.

Third, we will replatform the company in terms of its key e-commerce capabilities. Today, it is not omni capable. It really does not have a robust e-commerce operation inside the organization. We will bring that up to speed very, very quickly, and we think we'll reap the benefits of that.

The fourth thing is the company today has about 200 stores, and that is in the luxury world actually underdeveloped. The normal area is around between 300 and 400 stores on a global basis, so we have a plan to open an additional 100 stores. And as you saw from Jimmy Choo, we've moved very, very quickly since we've acquired that company, and we'll do the same with Versace. We'll open 30 next year, and then the balance will come pretty quickly behind that.

And then lastly, and most importantly, we're going to take accessories from 35% to 60% of the company. And remember, Versace has a very powerful men's business. So when we talk about accessories, this is not just women's accessories. This is men's accessories. And as you know, when you look at the larger luxury competitors out of France and out of Italy, they have sizable men's luxury businesses, and so that is a place that we intend on planning very, very seriously.

I'll let Tom talk about the revenues.

Thomas Edwards

Sure. And I'd start with how Versace is performing this year. They're growing revenues double-digits. EBITDA is expected to grow over 50%. So we're looking at a business that's performing extremely well. And after the investments, we see a clear path to grow the business in fiscal '22 to $1.2 billion, and ultimately, to the $2 billion mark. At the same time, we'll see margins increase. So in fiscal 2022, expect to see a midteens EBITDA margin going to high teen. As a result, we're giving some guidance on the accretion dilution of Versace, and after a very short period of time, expect it to be accretive in our year two after the initial acquisition. So we're really excited about the opportunity Versace has to contribute to our long-term EPS growth.

Kimberly Greenberger

Great. Turning to the Jimmy Choo acquisition. It's a year post acquisition. Can you just talk about some of the key learnings with that acquisition? And then I think you set out a $1 billion revenue target there, what are the sort of key pieces of the build from $600 million to $1 billion?

John Idol

Jimmy Choo, we're extremely excited about that acquisition for the company. One of the key learnings is how loyal the customer is to the brand. In fact, I met Kimberly on the way here was telling me she's got her Jimmy Choo handbag from 15 years ago that she was on a 6-month waiting list to get. We hope to have those waiting lists for our upcoming handbag collection. So Jimmy Choo has a long and storied history of being a part of many women's wardrobes. And then from a luxury standpoint, we have one of the largest share of luxury -- of her closet in luxury footwear. So we knew that the consumer and the brand loyalty was there. And again, the company was being run a little bit tighter than we thought was appropriate to really grow the brand, so we have done the following.

We've either acquired or opened approximately 50 stores since we bought the company, so we've been moving very, very quickly. We think that, that brand, again, can get up to about 250 stores from where it is today. And what we've seen is that by us helping to fuel the excitement around the company, we've grown the Instagram followers. Last quarter alone, we went from 8 million to 9 million. The database is growing very rapidly. And so when we look at all that, and then we look at the first key pillar, which is to continue to grow our very loyal consumer on footwear. And we've had 2 quarters of double-digit growth in our footwear business, which is excellent. And that, by the way, is without the second pillar, which is, as you know, in the luxury footwear business today, sneakers are very, very important. They can account for certain luxury goods companies as much as 40% to 50% of their total revenues are coming from sneakers.

We are not near that, and we are working very hard to broaden that assortment and to bring that classification as a highlight to the Jimmy Choo business. And you'll see some of that product that's arriving in the stores for the holiday. We have a particular trainer that's 400 -- $4,500, that could be right up your alley, Kimberly. And then the last part of that, the pillar, is to expand our handbag collection. We're very excited that we'll be announcing at the end of this quarter one of the most famous fashion models and well-known celebrities in the world will be the face of the Jimmy Choo campaign. We can't tell you who that is yet, I apologize, but that is a very, very big move for the company, and she will be behind the handbag launch, which will start in February. So some of the new collections are really arriving. We believe the Jimmy Choo footwear -- accessories will ultimately account for 50% of our volume. And what's most interesting is we're going to be able to do that without enlarging the store sizes. So we've been able to relook at our stores and how we can handle accessories and the addition of the active footwear and our existing categories of footwear and be able to make that all work with inside the same store size, and that's very key to us because productivity for Jimmy Choo is very, very high right now. And we want to actually grow that productivity, which will be a key to profitability. So grow the footwear business as it is today, add with the sneaker business, take the accessories business to 50% and ultimately grow our store base to approximately 250 stores, which is still very tight for a luxury company. And we believe that those components will get us to the $1 billion.

Kimberly Greenberger

Okay. Fantastic. Thinking about Capri Holdings, how do you see revenue and EPS growth prospects sort of looking out to fiscal 2020 and beyond?

John Idol

Well, I'd first like to start out by saying that Michael Kors, as you know it today, which will change in January, has high single-digit revenue growth for this year. And we will have double-digit revenue -- earnings per share growth. So we think we're going to have a very good year for Michael Kors as a total company. As we look at 2020, we will have double-digit revenue growth, and then a fair amount of that is driven by the acquisition of Versace. But we will still have a very solid mid-single-digit and above revenue growth for the combined Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors company. And we think that will lead us to continued earnings per share growth, excluding the dilution from Jimmy Choo. So we really believe that once we get past -- I'm sorry, the dilution from Versace. We really believe that once we get past, as Tom mentioned before, the first year dilution of Versace, you will see the company really have both strong top line and earnings per share growth, fueled by our acquisitions and fueled by the transformation process that we're going through with Runway 2020 from Michael Kors. Tom, I don't know if you have anything to add to that.

Thomas Edwards

I would say, as part of that, with the three brands now in the portfolio, we also have opportunities to bring together some of the back office and create some synergies to also support long-term accelerated earnings growth.

Kimberly Greenberger

Okay, great. Transitioning a little bit. We've been getting a lot of incoming questions on Chinese consumer spending. And I wanted to hear how you think about Michael Kors position vis-à-vis luxury peers in China. And if there's anything more broadly that you're seeing with regard to changes in Chinese consumer spending, that might be helpful.

John Idol

Well, I'm going to talk about all 3 brands since we know the numbers on all 3. I'll start with the Versace. Versace as a company, I think you've heard us report before, is having double-digit comp store growth this year. That's globally. And inside of China, it's having double-digit comp store growth. So at least from what we see, at that level, it's still quite strong. In Jimmy Choo, where we've had a single-digit comp store growth last quarter, it's really actually higher than that once you take the exchange rate. In China, we saw a double-digit comp store growth for Jimmy Choo. And then Michael Kors, in Mainland China, we saw a double-digit comp store growth. So we still see the consumer quite strong in terms of the Chinese consumer. And there is one other data point for Michael Kors. Michael Kors runs in the high single-digit, low double digits for consumers worldwide that are -- that we can identify as a Chinese consumer. And we have also been seeing very, very strong influx in airports, with that consumer traveling. And as we've said in our conference call, that happens to be one of our best businesses in the company is our international airport business. So what you have to look at is obviously the government has made some interesting moves around trying to get more shopping at home, so that might affect people in some of the markets in a Japan or Korea or something like that where some of the outbound traveling and some spending is done. I think the overall consumption we still see is strong, it may move a little bit. It may be a little more in China, a little bit less outside of China, but we don't see anything yet that gives us pause for that consumer's desire for luxury products.

Kimberly Greenberger

Great. Okay. Wonderful. Turning to the Michael Kors brand. Can you just reflect back on the second fiscal quarter, the September quarter that you just reported, and talk about the financial results a little bit? And do you think that the second quarter performance is sort of a short-term blip? Or are there any other challenges or issues that you're seeing at all in the business?

John Idol

So second quarter for us, from a financial standpoint, we thought was a very good quarter for us. We saw most of the metrics all in a very positive positioning. We did end up with inventories that were as planned, but in reflecting, were lower than they should have been. So we ended down I think approximately 11% on a year-on-year basis on inventories. And that was really driven by our desire to improve full price sellthroughs. We wanted to shrink supply and increase demand. We absolutely did not estimate appropriately the amount of logo product that we needed. And as I'm sure you're seeing, whether it's from our French competitors or Italian competitors or American competitors, the logo business is very, very strong, and we just didn't plan to have enough inventory around that. And secondly, we've had these very popular capsule drops. One was graffiti that happened in August, September. And the other one that is called Bold is on the floor right now. They both sit on the umbrella of MK Go.

And both of those collections, we had such strong sellthroughs that we've run out of product in both those categories. So while I wish we had that product in place, the good news is we have consumer demand. And the other thing that I might add when we talk about the quarter and the results on a constant currency basis and in comps globally, we're down 1%, 1.3% or something. So again, I wish we were at flat. I think that would be more comfortable for all of us. But we weren't that far off, and a lot of that was driven by inventory. And when you look at -- our database grew 25% again, so we've had, I think, 3 quarters in a row that our database has grown by 25%. We started Kors VIP where we had a dream that we'd be at 0.5 million customers by the end of the year as the VIP program that we have people sign up and get benefits for. We're at 1 million customers. So we're 50% ahead of where we thought we'd be at this point in time. So the level of engagement of the customer is still quite strong. Our social media grew by 13%. So we've got to get it right in terms of how we're balancing the inventories. We will be in a better inventory position by the end of Q3. Unfortunately, we had to react quickly. We're getting it here. It's going to come at the end of the quarter, not at the beginning of the quarter, so we'll be in a better place. And I think you'll start to see some of that improvement really happening in our Q4. And again, we think this Runway 2020 is showing very strong results. Operating margins for the company are still very, very strong, and I'll let Tom speak to that.

Thomas Edwards

Yes. And overall, coming into the year, we were running 400 basis points ahead on operating margin for the Michael Kors business, which we've actually increased our operating margin guidance in both Q1 and Q2 for a total of 50 basis points for the year. And we're looking forward to holding that and delivering it across both the back half and the first half of the year for the business.

John Idol

Yes. So gross margins and operating margins for the year are going to be roughly flat or slightly up to where we were last year. And still, industry standard wise, we are very, very powerful numbers. So I think that talks to the health of the company, the health of the brand. And again, we're going to be cautious and we're going to do the right things for the brand on a long-term basis. And we came off this repositioning of reducing the amount of sale activity that we had in North America. That's basically behind us. And I think that's been a much healthier place for us to be for the brand, and we've done that and still maintained profitability.

Kimberly Greenberger

Okay, great. Your next fiscal year starts in April, which is just around the corner. Maybe talk about the bridge back to positive comps. And do you think that there's an opportunity to get back in a positive comp territory in fiscal 2020?

John Idol

So the first thing I'm excited about is that we have a very, very powerful new marketing campaign that will start for Michael Kors in February. Once again, I apologize I can't tell you who the person is that we have -- that's a part of this campaign, that it will all be coming to the public here shortly. But again, it's one of the most important faces in fashion and social media will be behind the Michael Kors campaign, and it's really groundbreaking. And we also have a new fragrance launching next year with another person who I can't tell you the name. I apologize, but it will all come to light here shortly. So we've really made some incredible investments in the marketing campaigns to continue to position Michael Kors as a fashion leader and really continue to deepen our -- how we are resonating and engaging with our consumer. Along with that, you will see a very significant logo campaign that is being developed for the Michael Kors brand that we'll be launching in February. So we'll be in stock position.

We'll have the marketing and advertising behind it, and it will be led by one of the most important faces in fashion and social media. So I think we feel really good about our ability to get our accessories business, because that's really the issue at the moment, back into positive comp territory for next year. You know that our footwear business has been running at double-digit comps, and our women's ready-to-wear business has been running high single comps. So all that's in a good place for us. We still think the watch business will be a drag. We can only hope that, that trend will change, but we have to kind of put that aside and stay focused on the accessories business. So we think we're doing the right things to get that. I might also add that, in Jimmy Choo, I'd mentioned to you about that this very important person who will be leading that campaign. But for the fall season of next year, Jimmy Choo will also be introducing a new logo and a new icon for the brand. It's something Jimmy Choo has never had in its history. So we're really excited about that. And to compete in the luxury goods business, you need those things. So we are moving very rapidly. And so I think that will really help drive comp for Jimmy Choo also, because we want to be focused on comp for Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and next year, Versace as well.

Kimberly Greenberger

Okay, great. We are nearly out of time, but I want to at least take one question from the audience if we could, if anybody has a question. Your inventories were not sufficient, how then -- why then -- so you obviously sold more than you expected of those products. Why then is the guidance for comps lower than you had previously thought? Was there some inventory that you didn't sell that you thought you were going to sell that offset the inventory that you did sell that you didn't have enough of?

John Idol

Yes. So a very good question. So again, we planned the inventories to be down about where we ended up, and so it wasn't a planning issue of the inventory. What it was is, we did not have enough logo products. So we have much, much stronger sellthroughs in the logo product than we had anticipated. And so yes, there was some inventory that we cleared at the end of spring season, and we talked about that as part of our retail gross margins. We're down slightly on a year-on-year basis. And the reason -- part of the reason why the comps aren't going to return to positive for this year, and we've talked about that in our earnings release, is we believe they will be over 100 points -- 100 basis points of currency headwind alone, and we can only hope that it stays at that. As the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen, that is one of the negatives about having an international business when you're U.S. denominated from that standpoint. So thank you.

Kimberly Greenberger

Wonderful. Okay. Well, that is all the time we've got for today. Thank you both so much for coming. And thank you, everyone.

John Idol

Thank you very much, Kimberly. Appreciate it.