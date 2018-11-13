Breadth Indicators To Protect Your Portfolio In A Bear Market

Even if you don't replicate the quantitative system, the information that these systems provide can be remarkably valuable to make better-informed decisions in the market.

Backtested performance is remarkably strong, with the system delivering both higher returns and smaller drawdowns than a buy and hold strategy in the index.

Introducing a quantitative trend-following system focused on the percentage of stocks above the 200-day moving average in the S&P 500.

Trend following can be a remarkably effective strategy to increase returns and - above all - reduce downside risk in your portfolio.

Protecting your portfolio from potentially devastating losses always should be priority number one. There's no perfect or infallible formula to do so, but empirical research has proven that trend-following systems based on moving averages can be very effective at providing capital protection during deep bear markets.

In addition to evaluating the major indexes, sometimes it can be a good idea to measure the main trend by looking under the surface and considering how the different stocks in the index are performing.

In that spirit, the following paragraphs are introducing a trend-following system aimed at reducing downside risk and increasing returns based on the percentage of stocks in the S&P 50O index trading above their 200-day moving averages.

The system does a sound job at providing capital protection, and different variations can substantially increase returns in comparison to a buy and hold strategy. Even for investors who don’t replicate quantitative systems, it makes a lot of sense to capitalize on the information provided by these models to make better-informed decisions in the market.

Trend Following And Capital Protection

The chart shows the different drawdowns for the S&P 500 index after 1971 and how long it took to recover the capital after those drawdowns.

Source: Portfoliocharts.com

As you can see, it's not uncommon at all to have drawdowns that take between 5 and 10 years to recover. Sometimes it can even take as much as 14 years to recover from market drawdowns based on the historical evidence.

Recovering from small losses is relatively easy, and you always have lots of opportunities to make money when market conditions are favorable. However, deep bear markets can have a devastating impact on your wealth, and protecting your capital from such losses is arguably the most important consideration to keep in mind when making investment decisions.

The 200-day moving average in prices is well recognized long-term trend indicator, and many of the most effective systems based on trend-following for capital protection are based on this metric.

But sometimes the indexes do not tell the whole story, because a few big stocks can have a disproportionately large impact on such indexes. In addition to measuring the price action at the index level, sometimes it can be important to evaluate what's going on with the different stocks in such indexes.

In that spirit, the following quantitative system is based on the percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 index trading above their 200-day moving averages. When more than 80% of stocks in the index are above such moving average, the system buys the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) ETF. Conversely, when less than 20% of stocks in the index are trading above the 200-day moving average the system is allocated to cash.

Backtested performance since January 1999 shows that the system gained 7.96%, while a buy and hold strategy in the SPDR S&P 500 gained 6.39% in the same period. Cumulative return is 354.01% for the system vs. 239.55% for the SPDR S&P 500.

The main strength in the system is reduced downside risk. The maximum drawdown was 19.76% for the quantitative trend-following system vs. a maximum drawdown of 55.42% for the S&P 500 during the backtesting period.

Source: Portfolio123.

This reduction in downside risk is mostly because the system was allocated to cash during the deep bear markets in 2000-2003 and then again in 2008-2009. On the other hand, the market corrections in 2011 and 2016 turned out to be buying opportunities, and the fact that the system sold stocks during those corrections had a negative impact on returns.

This is to be expected. These kinds of systems are not market-timing tools, but quantitative methods to adapt to market conditions and reduce the risk of severe losses. The system can leave some money on the table when market corrections are relatively shallow. That’s just the nature of the game, and those false signals are the cost of the downside protection.

An interesting alternative to increase returns is buying the double-leveraged ProShares Ultra S&P 500 ETF (SSO) as opposed to the SPDR S&P 500 when the system is bullish. In this case, annual return rises to 12.66%, almost double the 6.39% produced by the benchmark in the same period. Cumulative return for the leveraged version of the system is an impressive 951.95% vs. 239.55% for the market-tracking ETF in the same period.

The leveraged version of the system has a bigger drawdown than the unleveraged version. But even this leveraged model has a smaller downside risk than a buy and hold strategy in SPDR S&P 500. The maximum drawdown for the trend-following leveraged model is 37.8% vs. 55.42% for the benchmark.

Source: Portfolio123.

Momentum stocks tend to do particularly well when risk appetite is elevated and market conditions are favorable. With this in mind, we also can buy the momentum-oriented iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) when the system is bullish.

In this case, annual return for the quantitative system during the backtesting period is 11.15% vs. 6.39% for the buy and hold strategy in SPDR S&P 500. Cumulative return for the system based on the momentum ETF is 706.86% vs. 239.55% for a buy and hold position in the SPDR S&P 500.

Source: Portfolio123.

Risk reduction is remarkably effective in this case. This version of the system has a maximum drawdown of 18.43% vs. a maximum drawdown of 55.42% for the SPDR S&P 500 over the backtesting period.

It's important to keep in mind that these kinds of systems can't be expected to work every time. When the market pullback is relatively shallow, the system will get you out of stocks only to buy again later and probably at a higher price. That will necessarily happen from time to time.

On the other hand, during deep and ugly bear markets, these kinds of systems can be remarkably effective at providing capital protection.

Making investment decisions based solely on this model is probably too simplistic, but the system can provide remarkably valuable information when it comes to evaluating market conditions and managing portfolio risk.

Information is power, and making investment decisions based on objectively quantified information is a much sounder approach than relying on opinions and subjectivities to buy and sell stocks.

The chart below shows how the percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above the 200-day moving average has evolved in the past year. The indicator was above 80% in February, and has been declining abruptly since October. With over 40% of stocks above the long-term trend metric, the system has not triggered a sell signal yet, but it’s clearly moving on the wrong direction.

Source: Barchart.

Also, the SPDR S&P 500 itself is currently below the 200-day moving average, so it makes a lot of sense to be cautious when making investment decisions in the current market environment.

