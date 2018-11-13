Samsonite International SA (SMSOF) CEO Kyle Gendreau on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Samsonite International SA (OTCPK:SMSOF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 8:30 AM ET

William Yue

Thank you, everyone for dialing in to join us on our third quarter earnings call. Today. I’m pleased to have our CEO, Kyle Gendreau with us to go over first the investor presentation of the third quarter results and after going through the presentation there will be a Q&A session. And without further ado, I’ll hand over to Mr. Gendreau to begin going through the results presentation. Thank you.

Kyle Gendreau

Okay, great. Thanks William. Good morning or good evening everyone. So, we have Q3 results in front of us. I would say given the macro noises we’ve seen in a few key markets we’re happy with our results. If you look at our Q3 sales growth, constant currency growth of 5.2% with the brand Tumi continuing to perform very well at 10.3 in our business, excluding Tumi growing around 4%.

As I guided in the interim results earlier in the year, we’re seeing some noise within a few of our key markets, particularly the U.S., China, and Korea, which I’ll cover in a bit more detail as we move through the presentation that have caused some of that pressure, excluding though the underlying business is performing very, very well.

From a gross margin perspective, we continue to see upward moment in gross margin driven in part by the Tumi brand, which continues to see margin expansion as we push it into our business. So, it was up roughly 400 basis points year-over-year for the quarter, along with our direct-to-consumer push, which is pushing margins up, slightly offset by the expanding kind of mix of American Tourister, which has slightly lower gross margins.

Our adjusted EBITDA was down slightly and from a margin perspective down around 110 basis points. And this is similar to what we’re seeing at the half largely due to expanded distribution cost as we push some of our targeted retail expansion. This has happened in particularly in Europe where we’ve expanded our retail footprint fairly quickly over the last 12-months, which is impacting that.

In addition, just for the quarter, our advertising spend was up around 10 basis points year-over-year. For the full-year, it will be fairly consistent at around 5.9% full-year year-over-year. And then our adjusted net income is up very strongly, up 24%, mainly due to really three things. We have interest expense reductions, [I'm off the] debt-refinancing, we’re seen reduced effective tax rates in part due to enacted US tax law, and also some lower stock compensation expense, driven by a bit of a delay in releasing or issuing our long-term incentive this year, and along with some reversals of lapsed options that happened mid-year.

If I go to the next page, and look at sales by region. So, our North America business was up slightly around 0.4%. Really a few things happening here. One, we are seeing, we're clearly seeing gateway city impacts, so this is international arrivals into the U.S. slowing down, particularly in Q3. This is a function of, I think some of the Trump rhetoric that is causing consumers to shift and also kind of a rising dollar, which is making the U.S. a little less attractive from an arrival’s perspective.

We’re clearly seeing Chinese arrivals shifting from the US, I think we are seeing more of them show up in Europe in our business which is impacting our gateway cities for North America. We also in North America, in Q3, and we had started in the year, had a few initiatives that we’ve talked about in the past. One, our Tumi business, we consciously decided to stop selling to trans-shippers. These are wholesale customers for our Tumi business in North America where they were buying in and then distributing elsewhere in the world and so we’ve stopped that in Q3 that was about $3 million impact to our Tumi business.

If I adjusted that out alone, our North America business would be up around 1.2%. We were also consciously reducing the push of the brand Samsonite in some of our discount customers. So, we are consciously throttling back sales of Samsonite into these customers that’s had an impact of around $3 million in Q3 that’s part of our strategy to elevate the Samsonite positioning in the U.S. and back-filled American Tourister.

In the short-term, we’re actually pulling sales of Samsonite and the American Tourister hasn't fully filled in yet. And then our eBags business, as you know we’re consciously changing the mix of that business to be our own brands, and we are exiting third party brands in the eBags that we think are not beneficial and that cost about $4.5 million of sales just in Q3 on our eBags business. Our Canada business in North America was very strong, up 11%.

If I go to Asia, Asia was up 7.2%. We indicated that China and Korea, we’re seeing delays and we did see noise in China and Korea for Q3. And if I adjust those out and I'll go through this morning another slide or two, but if I adjust just China and Korea out, the rest of our Asia business is up 16%. In China, we saw really two things happening. One, consumer sentiment is really being impacted by trade wars, I don't think it’s unique to us. So, I think it’s impacting China in general. If you follow the market and other businesses.

In addition, our B2B business was down quite a bit, and this is really government-sponsored kind of B2B orders that we’ve seen the government kind of trenching in as well. If I adjust the B2B orders out, our core China business was up around 4%, which is again lower than where we’ve been trending really off the back of consumer sentiment. And then Korea continues to have its struggles, it was up slightly for the first half, it’s down slightly for Q3. I think Korea continues to be the market that’s challenged with consumer sentiment and in-bound arrivals.

If you look around, the rest of Asia, we’ve had very good success. Our India business, up 28%. Hong Kong is up 24%. Japan is up 13%. So, much of our other markets in Asia continue performing very well against the strategies we're pushing for our Asia business. Europe has continued its strong growth trend, up 10%, really generally in-line with what we saw for the first half. American Tourister continuing to do very, very well, up around 42% for the quarter.

Tumi is starting to get into stride as we said it would in the second half, it is up 14% in the second half as well, and we continue to see good growth in our kind of adjacent categories of non-travel and also in our mix of direct-to-consumer versus wholesale. And then Latin America was up 13.4%. Strong growth for the region, despite some pressures in Chile, which we indicated at the half that continue for Chile.

If we look at the markets other than Chile, Brazil is up 52%, Mexico is up 8% and building momentum, and Argentina, which has opened up for us and its part of where Chile’s sales have gone off of a smaller basis up 160%. So, we're quite happy with our Latin America growth for the quarter as well.

If I move to the next page and look kind of by major markets, you really can see the bigger markets that are feeling some of the macro impacts. So, U.S., China, Korea all to the left of the page, if you will cover those in a little more detail. If you look at the rest of what we would core markets it is up 12% for the rest of the business. And if I looked at the business in whole and took out just these three markets, it’s a very similar number up, you know, very sold double digit growth across the rest of our markets.

And so, if we get into a little bit of detail on the markets that we’re seeing softness. So, on Page 7, we try to give you some color of what we’re seeing and some of this, I have already covered. So, if you look at our U.S. business excluding eBags, our business for the first half was up around 4.8, and for Q3 we see it up around 1.3%. Driving some of that drop is, what I covered just a bit ago, which is the trans-shippers that we have consciously exited for Tumi.

If I adjust just that out, it is up around 3% in North America. And then we’re also seeing the reduction in sales to discounters for Samsonite, and really the bigger piece that’s around kind of the macro trends is what we’re seeing in our gateway cities from a comp perspective. We’re seeing it both in our Samsonite business and our Tumi business. When we look at gateway city comps for Q3, they are down around 8%. And the overall Q3 comps were down about 1% and if you look at my year-to-date Samsonite business, comps were up around 2%.

So, you can clearly see a lot of the noises within the gateway cities around a lot of the rhetoric around the U.S. market and also kind of trade and tariff wars really starting to impact some of the gateway cities in our U.S. market. If I go to China, I covered this already, but our China business was up 11% in the first half, down roughly 3% in the second half, I mean in Q3. If I adjust for that B2B orders, our China business is up 4%, and really, that delta from the first half to Q3 is around sentiment that we’re seeing in the marketplace, so consumers clearly acting differently.

If I go to Korea, we were up slightly in the first half. We’re down slightly in the second half. The Korea story is really a function of what we’ve been hearing or seeing all along, which is sentiment is clearly down and we see weaker kind of Chinese arrivals into our Korea business as well. If I look at my overall Asia business, which was up 7.2% for the quarter and I adjust out just China and South Korea, rest of Asia is up 16%.

So, much of our strategies are working, while it’s really some of the macro backdrop and a few key markets that’s causing a bit more softness in our Asia business. And then if I go to Q3 by brand. So, if you go across the brand. Samsonite really is up 1.8%. This is really impacted by these three markets that we’ve talked about. So, and for the first half, it was up 5%. So, you can see that the Samsonite brand is feeling a bit of that pressure, particularly in our U.S. market and then in China and South Korea as well.

Our Tumi business is up 10.3%. Really strong continued growth in Asia, up almost 28%. Europe up 14%, building momentum, and our North America business was up slightly around half a percent, but if I adjust just for these conscious transshipment kind of pullback, so we’ve stopped selling to wholesalers in the U.S. to really elevate and position the two new brands in a better way. Our North America business would be up around 3.7% for the quarter.

American Tourister continues a very strong run, up 13%. It was up 24% in the first half. As you know, we launched Ronaldo campaign in the first half, so that has a lifting effect when it initially launches, but the strength of that campaign and the brand has clearly continued into the back half and to Q3. Europe was very strong at 42%. The U.S. was strong, I think low teens growth for the U.S.

And Asia saw, because of China and Korea saw a little bit softer growth with American Tourister, but the rest of the market is doing really well. Our other brands are up slightly about 1.3%. If you really peal into that, most of that is, because we would typically expect high growth in other brands, most of that is around the Chile business. So, if you look at our Saxoline brand, which is a Chile-only brand, that’s down around 16% [ph]. But the rest of our brands in this other category, Speck, really doing well, up 10%; Kamiliant, up 32%, High

Sierra, up 5%; Lipault, up 4.7% as we rest the strategy for Lipault.

So, these other brands that we have kind of lumped here together generally are doing very well other than our Chile business, which is having some macro pressures of its own. So, that’s the quarter. If I go to year-to-date quickly, and go to kind of the overarching slide on Page 10. Our constant currency growth year-to-date is still very strong at 10.1%. If I adjust for eBags because in Q1 we have the lab over of eBags we bought in May of 2017, up around 8.5%, so really solid growth on a year-to-date basis.

Our gross margins were up 80 basis points and for a lot of the same regions we saw in Q3 Tumi for the year-to-date is up 500 basis points we see expanding direct-to-customer moving margin again offset by a little bit of the mix change for American Tourister. Our EBITDA up $30 million or 7.4% and for the same reasons we talked about in Q3 our EBITDA margins are down year-to-date around 70 basis points. I do expect that Q4 to be stronger and as I have mentioned of the interim, and we’re clearly focused on this as a team for next year to see EBITDA margin expansion.

And then adjusted net income year-to-date is up 21% for many of the seasons I talked about in for Q3. Interest expense lower, we see lower stock compensation cost and our tax rate is lower running, our effective tax rate year-to-date is around 26% versus last year is around 29% and a large part of that is the U.S. enacted tax changes. So, I will set the year-to-date by region quickly.

If we go to the next slide, you will see all regions delivering very strong growth year-to-date in America, North America are up 7.9, Asia close to 12%, Europe around 11%, and Latin America 15.8%. North America, if I adjust for the eBags is up around 3.6% on a year-to-date basis. And by key market, bit of the same story there. We are seeing strong growth across many of our markets.

If you look at a year-to-date basis, you see decent growth in the U.S., we see China growing around 5.7%, Korea as we’ve indicated is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and the rest of our regions across the page here are doing very well other than a slight de-growth in Chile, which we’ve talked about already. And by brand, another good story here in our core brands. Samsonite up just under 4%. Growth across all regions on a year-to-date basis. Tumi up 14% and we start to see momentum building in Europe as we talked about.

So, Q4 Europe is up 14% year-to-date, it is up 11%, and our core North American business on a year-to-date business, 5.5%, which is what we always thought North America would do on an annual basis 5% to 6% growth. So, we are quite happy with the Tumi growth. American Tourister up 20%. We’ve seen the great success of that campaign and it really is across regions on a year-to-date basis that we’re seeing the benefit of American Tourister growth, and other brands on a year-to-date basis up around 13% for much of the same reasons I mentioned for the quarter.

We continue to push our direct-to-consumer strategy, which is a mix of targeted brick and mortar retail expansion and e-commerce and so you can see our direct consumers is up 19.3%. On a constant currency basis, our retail sales are up 12.8%, and our direct-to-consumer e-commerce is up just under 43%. If I take the eBags affect out for the lag period it is up close to 27%.

So, we continue to have very good success in driving our own direct-to-consumer e-commerce. It represents 9% of our sales today versus 7% last year for the year-to-date period, up 200 basis points. And if I look at our overall sales to e-commerce that we can measure, which is our own direct-to-consumer e-commerce and sales to e-retailers, so exclusively retailers that we can track that this up 240 basis points from 12.1% to 14.5%. So, lot of this strategy and pushing direct-to-consumer is working very well and continuing with good momentum.

And also, if I go to the next page, our category around – our strategy around growing non-travel continues to perform very well. So, if I look at year-to-date, our travel category is up 8.1%. Solid year-to-date grow growth and our non-travel is up as you would expect at a higher level as we focus here at 13.2% really being driven by all regions and when I look at our non-travel sales as a percent of sales, we’re now very close to 40%, 39.9%. Last year, we were around 38.8%.

So this is moving in the direction that we’ve guided and I would say we’re really seeing very good momentum in this front, particularly as we get to more mix of direct-to-consumer we can offer or we can showcase our products in the non-travel category in a better way, and we see really tremendous results there in our brick and mortar retail, in our own e-commerce sites, and as we know – and Tumi, which is more a direct-to-consumer business continued terrific success in our women's categories and business categories for the Tumi business.

From an advertising perspective, year-to-date advertising is running around 6.1%, consistent with last year, up around $22 million or $20 million. For the full-year, I’m anticipating advertising to end up at around 5.9% and that will be very consistent with what the full-year of 2018, 2017 was as well. So, you should see advertising in a very kind of consistent manner for the full-year.

And then lastly, just from a balance sheet perspective, balance sheet continues to be strong, one of the things that we’ve been focused on is, driving working capital town and so as you know, we had let the working capital, particularly inventory days expand up and we’re in the midst of kind of adjusting that back. If we look at our operating cash flows for the three months ended September or Q3, that’s up 22%. So, we generated operating cash flows of $91 million, versus 74 million last year. If you remember in the half, that was the other way around that we were a little bit lower in operating cash flows versus last year.

So, the trend is happening. We are moving to working capital. There is more to go here. And I expect that to be strong in Q4, and clearly for next year we’ll get our working capital in-line with our targets. Our targets generally have been around 14%. We have a history of running around 13%, and through September at 14.7. And so, I think we’re making good progress there. And then from a total leverage ratio, we’re at 2.67 times lever versus last year at this time we’re at 2.94 times lever.

So, de-leveraging will continue as the business grows. And then lastly, on working capital I have kind of covered this, but if you look at our inventory days are at 148 days, that’s up eight days from last year. If you remember at the half, we were up 16 days from last year. So, we’re moving in the right direction.

In my view, we will see more progress in Q4, and really carrying into probably Q1 and Q2 of next year we will get the working capital targets back in line that will generate stronger operating cash flows for the end of this year and for next year as well. So, we’ll see very strong cash flows from this management of the inventory as we go into the beginning of next year.

So, that’s the update. I might just do a quick outlook for everybody and then we can go to questions. So, when I look at, and I'm sure a lot of you are thinking well what does Q4 look like, and I think when I look at it generally, the economic outlook is a bit more cloudy, largely to do with some of the macro noises we have, the U.S. China trade tensions, which I think continues to impact Chinese consumers. I think it’s impacting customers of ours in the U.S. and we’re seeing that impact customers moving around, particularly into the U.S.

So, I think that will continue until we see some clarity on some of the tariffs that I’m expecting in the next few weeks that we will start to see some clarity on that. I think Brexit starts to walk into a little bit of kind of the UK noise and Europe noise. We haven't seen really seen it impact the business yet. But I think that general volatility around that is out there. And if I take all that into the works, I think Q4 probably looks similar to Q3 from a growth rate perspective with maybe a little bit of upside for holiday.

The business is very well positioned to capitalize on the holiday sales and so I think similar to slightly up from Q3 is the way we would describe it. We just finished Singles Day, which was hugely successful for our online business and Asia was up over 40% year-over-year and that kind of line initiative and so I think that’s very positive and we’ve done a ton of work to get our e-commerce presence within Asia, particularly within China really well-positioned.

So, the team is super excited about that, and I think we’ll see some benefits as we move towards the end of the year there. EBITDA margin I think for the full-year will be flat may be slightly down for the full-year. You will see an improving EBITDA margin in Q4. So, the teams are very focused, but you can see year-to-date we are down a bit and I'm not sure we will get all the way there to flat, but I think we’ll be very close. And as we move into next year, as I’ve talked to you around the interim and one of the initiatives that we’re very focused on is making sure we’re delivering EBITDA margin on a balanced sales growth and so the teams focused there and I still feel very confident in that as we move into next year.

As I said, just a minute ago, we’re seeing very good working capital progress, more to come in Q4, and clearly into the beginning of next year. I think, we’re well positioned, you know when we think about our business, particularly with the macro noises, I think we're well positioned with our leading position in the marketplace, a globally diversified presence, the strategies that you’ve come to know, which is our multi-brand, multi-category, and multi-channel pushes on a global basis that allow us to continue to deliver growth even if we have some pockets of softness that we’ve seen in Q3.

And travel continues to be very strong. When we look at the year-to-date travel numbers two June. The mark of the travel industry, your international arrivals are up 6%. So, people are still travelling and I think in our leading position and the portfolio of brands that we are offering, we will be able to continue to deliver on the story of sustained growth in this industry.

So, with that I’ll turn it over back to you William for questions.

William Yue

Great. Thank you very much Kyle. And I will now open for Q&A. So, operator if you can start taking questions.

Mariana Kou

Thank you. Thanks management, Kyle and William. Just have a question on Tumi, I remember that I think at the presentation just know you mentioned that you discontinue some sales to customers for the trans-shippers. You had just flipped that; how would the numbers look for Tumi because I was just trying to see – get better sense of the trend compared to [indiscernible]?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes. So, Tumi's overall business would be up around 12% for Q3, if I adjusted for that. So, we are up around 10%, if I take the trans-shippers out, we will be up around 12%.

Mariana Kou

I guess just…

Kyle Gendreau

Just on first half, you have to do remember that we were lapsing kind of taking back distributors in the beginning part of 2017. So, first opportunity looks higher because of these – the timing of buying back these distributors in 2017.

Mariana Kou

Got you. And also, on the distribution expense, can we get a little bit more color on the retail expansion that you mentioned in Europe and how should we think about the impact of that into Q4 and also next year? Thank you.

Kyle Gendreau

Yes. What we're seeing in distribution expenses is really two things. One, our e-commerce business is growing and we’ve added eBags and so you get a full-year effect of eBags, which has more cost within the distribution center, distribution side for e-commerce expansion, but the bigger component is around kind of our brick and mortar kind of expansion and then, particularly in Europe in the last 12 months we’ve added around 55 doors, and really as those doors ramp, you end up with the cost of retail footprint, while the sales are growing and so that’s really what’s driving it, it’s really a function of retail expense as we kind of rapidly expanded kind of our retail footprint, particularly in Europe last year, over last 12 months. And so, you will start to see those doors, you know the revenue grow into the cost, which will be part of the expense improvements for next year.

We’re also scaling the pace back on the number of doors so that we're balancing kind of the store growth and allowing kind of the profit to work through. So, what I think about Europe for next year, we’re probably up in somewhere around 15 doors to 20 doors in Europe versus 55 doors in the last 12 months, and so the balance of those two will allow the distribution expense to catch up or sort of another way to revenue to catch up to the distribution expenses as we move into next year.

Also, there is some Tumi expansion as well within there. Those stores were ramping nicely as well, but in Asia we’re laying footprint for Tumi stores as well, and the timing effect of kind of opening those doors and ramping the revenues, but Europe is one of the bigger drivers.

Mariana Kou

Thank you.

Chen Luo

Thank you, management. I have got three questions. First of all, on the U.S. China trade wars, can you give us an update on the planned price hikes in the U.S. and the potential impact on the US business?

Kyle Gendreau

Sure. So, what we’ve had for tariffs that have gone into place already is a 10%. I covered this at the interim, so we’ve moved forward with pushing price on to our customers. I think we’re ending up at somewhere around 7% price increase to cover this tariff. Our view on this tariff increase is that we can manage the margins of the business and deliver kind of a similar growth story for our North America business, kind of upper, you know mid-single-digit for North America with some of these pricing plays going in. The harder one is the second tariff, which everybody is kind of sitting and waiting for, right.

So, it is an extra 15% tariff that is set to drop in January and this is what’s causing a lot of kind of the uncertainty in the marketplace, particularly with our customers around what’s happening with that. Our view there is that we will take price on that as well. It will be something, 7%, 8%, 9% probably when we're done on a blended basis. The entire industry is, we’ll feel that as well. The harder part on that tariff is what does it do to consumer sentiment, not just for our business, but generally for U.S. consumers, if all of the second wave of tariffs go into play. And so, we’re watching that very closely. We think with that second tariff with price increase, we will do a decent job of managing margins, but our sense is it probably impacts consumer sentiment a bit.

So, we’ll still deliver sales growth with a lot of that coming from pricing. With the harder part of our equation is, what does it do to consumer sentiment in the U.S. and does it change kind of consumer buy-in. So, I think, we’ll manage it well. We’re the industry leader here. So, the rest of the industry is watching what we're doing in the U.S. They are following suit generally. So, we are not in a situation of losing market share, but the wildcard is, what does consumer sentiment do if they see this second round of tariffs come in. Much of the first tariffs consumers haven't felt either yet, right. These are just happening now and so it won't be until you step into the beginning of next year that you’ll start to see some of that. At the moment, we think the U.S. can manage its revenue profile and can manage its EBITDA profile. The team has done a very good job of managing through that. The second round of tariff is a bit more tricky. So, the teams are focused on it and watching very closely to see and we’re ready to move on pricing to maintain margin for the U.S. business. It’s a harder one to call the second tariff.

Chen Luo

Thanks. In fact, I’m curious to know when we're going to conduct the first round of 7% price hike? Have everybody started doing [indiscernible]?

Kyle Gendreau

We’ve already messaged and pushed it into customers. So, it really will start to show up in pricing to consumers probably at the tail-end of this year, most likely into the start of next year, but when you think about kind of the lag effect of consumers buying in, when I say customers also our customers that we’ve already messaged and delivered that and it will really start to show up at the beginning of next year.

Chen Luo

Okay. Understood. And second question is on the effective tax rate, so the tax rate actually has come down quite a lot in Q3. So, what’s our guidance for the full-year effective tax rate?

Kyle Gendreau

So, Q3 is a little bit noisy because it was a little bit higher than normal at last year, so it was 23-ish percent for Q3, and 34%. The tax rate is very difficult to look on a quarter-by-quarter basis. I think our full-year tax rate year-to-date Q3 is a better rate to look at. So, we came in around 26% versus last year was around 28%, 29%, and I think that’s where we'll end up. We will be somewhere around 26% for the full-year maybe 27 versus last year was 29%. That’s the better – the year-to-date numbers are better sense of guidance than what the quarter was. And within a quarter, you have little bits of gyration as you're heading to the full-year number. So, there is some one time…

Chen Luo

And the last question is on the finance cost. We noticed that the finance cost has also come down pretty nicely in Q3, on the year-on-year basis, can we actually use the finance cost in Q3 to predict the future quarterly finance cost?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes. So, Q3 is a good picture. And if you remember in the back of this refinancing that we’ve done, we’ve ended up in a very good hedge position. It’s around 80%, maybe a shade more of our debt, is that a fixed rate with both the swaps we had in place and then the bond we’ve put in place. So, even though we see rising kind of LIBOR rates and just generally interest rates rising, we’re in a very fixed position. So, I think Q3 is a good measure for the benefits that we will see in a go forward basis. I think for the full-year, we ended up saving around $8 million or $9 million of interest cost, I think for the quarter it’s a little over $3 million and that’s really a function of the refinancing that we’ve done and we’re in a very good position because we have largely a fixed rate on a go forward basis. So, I’m quite happy with where we are in the financing cost and the interest cost for the business.

Chen Luo

Okay. That’s all my questions. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello and thank you for taking my question. I have got a question of understanding, from last call, I can remember that you are guiding off an EBITDA margin improvement of 20 basis points to 30 basis points, but no we are talking full-year EBITDA margin is flat to slightly down year-over-year. So, where is, can you help me with my confusion there please?

place?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes. I think, we started the year feeling like we delivered some EBITDA margin and as we got to the half, we would be flat to slightly up for the half, and what I'm seeing is, when I look at the latest model, I think we're flat to slightly down on EBITDA margin, and it’s really a function of how fast we can move the needle on the distribution cost, and as you know retail cost are fairly fixed. So, it is not that there is a lot of levers there, but the teams are focused on it. So, what you will see in Q4 is an improving margin. For next year, you will clearly see…

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry to interrupt. Is it a margin improvement versus Q3 or a margin improvement year-over-year?

Kyle Gendreau

Margin improvement year-over-year for Q4.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Kyle Gendreau

Okay. And so, we’re working, I heard the teams is very focused on kind of dialing the needle. I was hopeful that we would be flat to slightly up, which is where I was at interim and it feels like we're going to be flat to slightly down for the full-year. For next year, we will clearly be up, you know the teams are focused, you will see momentum coming out of Q4 for that and as these retail stores continue to ramp, and they are ramping very nicely. If you look at our comps for Europe, they are fairly strong. So, that should play out for both our existing stores and then the new stores are ramping nicely. They are not in our comp number yet, but they are delivering very good growth. So, it’s really a timing game for me. The margin improvement is coming. It is just we haven't been able to kind of move the needle quite fast enough in Q3, but for Q4 you will see improvement. In the next year, I think you will see improvement as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then on the brick and mortar expansion on the door openings, this 55, was it last 12 months or year-to-date and only in Europe, I didn’t get that?

Kyle Gendreau

That’s last 12 months for Europe. So, if I take last 12-months through September, we’ve opened around $55. Similarly, if I take last 12 months through June, it was about the same. So, we’ve been opening stores in Europe on a more rapid basis for – the lastly let’s say five quarters. And so, as we step into next year, we will throttle that back just a bit. There is still a huge opportunity for retail in Europe. So, we’re still very much focused on the strategy and we're just going to get the balance and pace right. So, we allowed the stores that we’ve opened to mature out and be a bit more selective as open doors so that we can get the balance right of delivering good revenue growth and delivering operating leverage. And so, you will see the biggest improvement next year in our Europe business. So, if you look at the margins across the rest of our businesses, they are fairly consistent year-over-year. Right, so you will see that when you get to the end of the year. It’s really Europe that we’ve consciously been making an investment in this kind of retail strategy and we’ve talked about that in the past and why that makes sense for Europe, and so we're just going to tune the balance a little bit, so we can let some operating leverage flow-through as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then sorry, last question this rise and distribution cost, which was due to brick and mortar expansion was it only sent out in Europe or other regions as well?

Kyle Gendreau

It’s largely Europe. As e-commerce is growing, we’re seeing a little bit of expansion there, but it’s largely in Europe. You know, you will see some expansion in other markets, but not to the same extent and that is just as we are expanding our e-commerce business, you will end up with some distribution costs in there both from the, kind of the variable cost of placement for your e-commerce site and also kind of the freight and shipping and handling that ends up in that distribution side as well. So, as e-commerce is growing faster you have some of that as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you.

Jessica Poon

Hello, thanks for taking my question. My first question is, what kind of revenue growth rate in Europe you will need to achieve margin expansion, which you just mentioned? And my second question is about the gateway cities in the U.S., what kind of dollar amount we are talking about that was impacted, and what will be the condition that has to happen for this gateway cities situation to normalize? And where are these gateway cities by the way?

Kyle Gendreau

Okay. So, let me talk about Europe first. It is, Europe is a lesser function of a specific growth rate. Europe is as you know have been growing double-digit 10%, 11%. You know, my sense for next year is it is probably high single digits, may be low double digits for Europe. And that’s just a function of kind of the footprints we’ve laid and they continue to mature out. And so, but the reality is, even if the growth rate was slightly lower than the margin expansion will happen there because you are growing into the cost structure you’ve laid.

So, that’s roughly the Europe number. From gateway city perspective, I don't have the dollars right in front of me, but from a comp perspective they are down 8% for Q3. Our overall comps for our U.S. business were up around 2% year to date, but down 1% four Q3 and so you get a sense for the magnitude of gateway cities. I apologize, I don't have the dollars right in front of me. These gateway cities typically our entry cities for the U.S., so we considered some of our Florida market, gateway city, particularly Latin American consumers.

We consider New York, many of our New York stores is gateway cities. So, major kind of cities we have inbound tourists coming in to fill in our gateway city lift, so the obvious ones. We’re seeing it in our wholesale customers as well that track some of their gateway cities. So, customers like Macy's could have New York stores, which are considered a gateway city. They are seeing the same kind of trend and inbound traffic impacting these gateway doors as well. So, and I think from a normalizing perspective, I think we need some of this trade tension to settle out.

We’ll obviously kind of laps next year. So, at a certain point you will be lapsing kind of some of the pressures you get into next year, as far as when that plays out, it is not 100% sure to me. I think, we need to see some of the trade tensions settle-out, which I think we’ll play out in the next two months or three months. Typically, these gateway locations are really good sources for us, and I expect them to come back. I think we’re in the bit of a moment right now where trade tensions and uncertainties are probably driving most of the noise there.

Jessica Poon

Okay. If I may just add on one more question. How do you make sure when you push for these price increases, a 7% it will not impact your volume in the U.S.?

Kyle Gendreau

Well that’s part of the trick right. It’s a function of the entire industries feeling the pressure. So, I think generally you're going to see everybody move on pricing because they won’t be able to manage otherwise. We’re outsourcing from the same locations. Could we have some short-term blips in volume potentially, but I think in the medium-term when you think about two or three quarters, I think it will be completely fine because the entire industry is going to move there.

So, I think the second round of tariff, if they go through, I think will be a tougher call because I think not just luggage, but just general consumer goods that U.S. consumers are buying are going to inflate if we see this second round work its way in, in a way that I think could cause center to be off, and that’s the harder part to predict as far as what’s the impact on volume. I won’t to pretend to guess, but we will be looking to manage the balance of [all] so we delivered growth, maintain margins, but the volume piece is the hardest part of the equation.

Jessica Poon

Okay. Thank you.

Anne Ling

Thank you. Kyle and hello William. I have a couple of questions and just a follow-up question on the U.S. tariff, was the 7% increase for the first round? May I clarify that this is just, this is for the wholesale, is it correct? So, what does it mean in terms of let me know the hike in the retail price? And then that increase is possibly, mainly for Samsonite and American Tourister is that correct because I think you mentioned in the previous call that Tumi was mainly manufactured in Thailand. Will there be any changes in terms of your souring trend moving forward, if we have the second round of tariff coming in?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes. So, the reason we’re at seven is, we don't source 100% from China for the U.S. but a meaningful amount. We’re actively looking to shift, but we are already doing that anyway. So, I think tariff maybe has accelerated us a tiny bit. When we start the year 2018, we’re sourcing probably around 95% of our products in the U.S. from China. By the time we get into stride into 2019, I think that’s going to shift to roughly 80%. So, we’re a meaningful kind of shift in sourcing as we move to the middle and back half of the year, but still kind of the lion's share is sourced from China and it is really a function of capacity to shift the U.S. volume and other markets, but we are working as a team, we're very focused on that. But again, we were doing that already because costs in China generally have been rising. We're just accelerating it bit. So that’s kind of what we’re doing to managing kind of the sourcing and the shift in that. Our retail products, we are often changing kind of the assortment of retail within our own doors anyways and so we will be looking to maintain the margins we have in our retail business. And so that will mean us working in price into our retail business as well, a function of both kind of mix of products and some pricing probably not that dissimilar to what we are talking about on the wholesale side. I think those were your two questions.

Anne Ling

And for Tumi, is it like mainly manufacturing expense?

Kyle Gendreau

So, Tumi has some impact. We have a lot of new releases for Tumi next year. So, it’s less and we are more retail in the U.S. than wholesale. So, we will be managing it more ourselves or probably around the 70%, 73% kind of direct to consumer. So, it is easier for us to manage. We’re very focused on maintaining the margins in the business. And so, maintaining the margins, we’ve had great success moving the gross margin profile business. We source a little bit less than half of our business does come from China.

So, it’s not that Tumi has not sourced some from China. There is sourcing from China, but more of it is outside of China then inside China like compared to the rest of our U.S. business. So, I think there will be some increases for our Tumi business, but it will be a mix of new introductions along with maybe some select price increases on certain lines that we think have capacity to take it. It won’t be a wholesale kind of increase in our Tumi business because it’s easier for us to manage.

Anne Ling

I see. And some other questions on the accounting side. On, regarding Tumi's GP margin, you mentioned that there is a 400-basis point improvement, so does it mean that third quarter, you have a 32.9%, sorry 72.9% GP margin, and then I think the management have a target of something like 70% by year 2019. May I know whether, like with this strong improvement are we revising our target forward [ph], in terms of like you know to raise GP margin? That’s first question and then the second one is on the group's adjusted EBITDA margin, and my – when you talk about the flat EBITDA margin, are you referring to the adjusted EBITDA?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes. Adjusted EBITDA margin and then for Tumi gross margin we have two things. One, we have set a target for our North America business, which is a big piece of our business to get the Tumi margins close to 70%. We're very close to that for our North American business. So, we're very happy with that and there has been great progress there. The overall margins for Tumi as Asia grows at a faster clip, which has a slightly higher margin profile and also Europe once it gets into stride, we will have a margin profile may be slightly higher than the U.S. business. You’ll get some mix effect there. I don't have the numbers right in front of me, but that 72 sounds about right for the consolidated business where U.S. business is closer to 70, maybe a shade under 70, but as Asia really starts to move at this fast clip, we can see some mix effects of margin for Tumi coming up a bit. And if you remember, we were kind of largely distributor for Tumi and we're doing a lot of Tumi and Asia direct now.

Anne Ling

Okay. And a follow-up on the EBITDA margin, when I compare like the EBITDA margin versus the adjusted EBITDA margin, the key difference is actually the share-based compensation, whereas for this quarter you don't have …

Kyle Gendreau

That’s the biggest driver, yes.

Anne Ling

Yes. You don't have any, like share-based compensation, so that’s why adjusted EBITDA looked a bit lower, but on the EBITDA basis it is more or less like, flat like 16%, but my question is like, you know, for 4Q are you expecting some option expense?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes, sure. Remember we, our grant got pushed out from what would typically be June. And it happened in October. So, you will see kind of stock comp expense coming back in a normal way. It is part of the reason, it’s only part of it, but why our operating profit to shareholders is up pretty strongly because of the stock comp, but we take that out in our adjusted EIBITDA margin. So, you get to kind of really underlying, you know what I would label kind of cash flow EBITDA in a way, we take the stock comp component out of that. So, but you will see that come back. The grant happened in October versus it typically happens in June or July for us.

Anne Ling

And would it be, you know retrospective, i.e. like you know normally you get something like 5 million to 6 million per quarter for the share-based compensation. In that case, will the share for the third quarter, should I be expecting something like 10 million to 12 million for 4Q or is it just a normal 5 million to 6 million?

Kyle Gendreau

I think it will be slightly higher than 5 million to 6 million, but I don’t have the number right in front of me to give you a real answer. We will come back to you, but it will look like a normalized cost of options, but I don’t have the numbers to just quote you a number. It will be more normalized to what we are typically seeing.

Anne Ling

Got it. And my last question on the trans-shipment, some people are trying to sell through the grey market, is this already done? Like, third quarter we will not have any more impact or in 4Q, we will still have some impact regarding this, you know kind of controlling of the trans-shipment business in the U.S.

Kyle Gendreau

So, I think you will see some more in Q4 and you will see a little bit into Q1 of next year. We really started in Q2 and really started to catch up to it in Q3. There will be more in Q4 and a bit in Q1 as well. Probably a similar number to what you saw in Q3 for Q4.

Anne Ling

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Chelsea Hua

Just wanted to know what is your view as far as eBags growth, as well as your margin performance for eBags in – rest of this year and 2019?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes. So, from an eBags growth perspective, the growth is slightly muted this year. So, when you look at our Q3 for example, our eBags business is down around $4.5 million, but that’s us consciously exiting third party brands. The inverse that you are going to see with eBags is our EBITDA margins are improving very nicely. So, this was a business that was making 0 EBITDA in many ways when we bought them. They will be very close to high single digit EBITDA margin for 2018 and really as we go into 2019 and 2020, our ambitions are to move the EBITDA margin for eBags up to a similar level as our U.S. business. Let’s say 15% or 16% EBITDA margin over those next two years.

From a sales perspective, we will be a bit flattish for the full-year this year as we are consciously exiting and then I expect that that sales profile to kind of build as we push our own brands in there and kind of integrate our eBags business into the rest of our North America business. And so, I’d expect a growth profile, it looks like the rest of our North America business once we settle it down maybe a shade higher because we are driving e-commerce traffic there as well. So – but this year, we are doing a lot of correcting. We’re exiting third part brands that we don’t think should be there. They are not having a value. That coupled with the mix of brands that we are selling is doing what we said it would do, which is moving the margin profile up for the business and you will see some of that for sure in the full-year 2018.

Dustin Wei

Hi, management. Thanks for taking my question. My first question is related to the topline overall. So, the U.S. business you mentioned quite a bit of I feel it is one-off items effecting your third quarter number, so how many of them will sort of continue into the fourth quarter and the next year? And so what kind of number there we should expect for the next year?

Kyle Gendreau

I think there is really a couple of things. There is trans-shipping thing I just answered, so there will be a bit more of that into Q4, and a bit trailing into Q1. Or reducing sales to discounters is largely happening this year, there is probably another similar impact from Q4 let’s say $2 million or $3 million, but less of that as we move into next year. The wild card as we talked about earlier day is, kind of gateway cities and just kind of inbound sentiments into the U.S. and so does that carry into next year, that’s a hard one to call. As we look at our profile for next year and what we’re expecting for North America business, we still feel that it looks like where we’ve always guided which as it should be kind of in this mid-single-digit growth range for the business.

That’s all subject to what I would label second round of tariffs if that plays out, it is a little bit more tricky. We will be trying to deliver that same growth, and if the second tariff goes in, we will have to judge kind of consumer sentiment. So, a little bit of what we’ve talked about that are kind of feel like they are one-off for Q3 will carry into Q4. And then the underlying growth profile for the North American business. We have already changed our view there. We think take these out the mix, this business is a 3%, 4%, 5% growth business and our team feels very kind of strong kind of momentum from that perspective.

Dustin Wei

Right. But if I look at, you know start doing this – stop transshipping in like third quarter and the gateway cities are kind of maybe a slow down or decline in the third quarter and your reduction of discounter that kind of shows that your first half 2019, the number won’t be too good, but you should have hoped for the back half of the next year you will see stronger rebound in the business.

Kyle Gendreau

Yes. I think, some of these big impacts on trans-shippers that’s why I said it’s not quite as big as we move into next year. Much of it’s this year. I’m saying a little bit will trickle into next year. The sales of discounters is largely happening this year. There will be much less of that next year. The trans-shipment will be largely done this year. A little bit will trail into next year. I think our North America business might maybe start off a little bit slower, just because of sentiment and be a bit better in the back half, but your calls is good as mine as far as kind of where do we end up on kind of the trade redirect and how does that settle things down as we move into next year. On a blended basis, I think the full-year, next year for North America is in this kind of 3%, 4%, 5% range that’s muddled with some price increasing for the tariffs, along with our best guess on what it means for consumer sentiment. You know, our business is well-positioned in the U.S. We’re continuing to gain market share. It’s much more to do with what’s happening kind of macro in the U.S. that’s driving a bit of the noise, and then a few of these conscious decisions to strengthen the Tumi brand globally for example with the trans-shippers.

Dustin Wei

Okay. Thank you. Regarding China, so it's going to B2B business, you have roughly 4% sales growth in the third quarter. So, you do you have the number for the first half without B2B, what was the year growth?

Kyle Gendreau

I don't have it right in front of me. Our first half China business was up 11%. If I remember right, B2B was fairly consistent year-over-year. It wasn't really until we got into Q3 that we started to see some more meaningful drop in B2B, which is why we adjusted the number for you. So, I think if I guessed it out, it wouldn't move our first half numbers that much for the half, but I don't have them right in front of me to – I wouldn't hold me straight to that. And then it's really Q3 that we saw kind of the reduction happen. In the first half, it was fairly consistent.

Dustin Wei

Right. No problem. How big is the B2B business in China, is that roughly a 20%, 30%?

Kyle Gendreau

William, you might have to help me, I can’t remember, I think it is around 15% to 20%.

William Yue

It’s a little bit higher than that. It’s a little over 20%. I don't have the number right in front of me. So, but then if you want, you can just tell me maybe tomorrow and I will get you the numbers. I will double check. But it is over 20%.

Dustin Wei

Okay. And it’s declining quite significantly, let’s say down within like 10%, 15% kind of thing?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes, we are seeing it decline in a meaningful way because these are conscious buy-ins and the government has kind of bought down. So, we are seeing kind of steps in reduction there. I don’t have the number right in front of me, but a meaningful kind of drop, a noticeable drop, probably 10% plus decline.

Dustin Wei

Okay. Thank you. So, overall in Asia, what is your sort of expectation for the 2019, considering the China issues or the South Korea probably would continue to be, so what’s the overall be on Asia?

Kyle Gendreau

I would say, we need to see kind of how the trade tensions play up for China and just kind of where China sentiment goes in, but probably not that different than kind of my overall outlook for Asia, which is somewhere around upper single digits, 7%, 8%, 9% as probably the way to think about Asia for next year, and I think depending on how China plays out we will be where we end up in that range.

Dustin Wei

Okay. And for Europe, you have very good number, like especially for Tumi and American Tourister, but they are going to lap kind of high base into 2019. And 40% kind of growth rate is a little bit hard to imagine that can be sustainable. So, what's sort of – what kind of a risk that we have in Europe, or U.S. is still pretty confident that we can achieve like above 10% growth for next year?

Kyle Gendreau

I never said above 10% for next year. I think, Europe can be high-single, low double-digit for next year. You're right, American Tourister will settle down, but Tumi is picking up momentum. And I think there is some opportunities for Samsonite to grow a bit. You're going to see some of our advertising campaign shift to Samsonite for the globe and particularly that'll benefit Europe.

And so, I think, on a blended basis, you'll have some brands maybe coming down a bit. So American Tourister sale's in tremendous stride, do we continue the same growth rate for next year? Probably not just because the base is bigger, but Tumi is just getting momentum.

So, if you remember, Tumi was lower in the first-half or starting to get into stride, that can be a bit higher. And I think the brand, Samsonite, has a lot to go at particularly the adjacent categories for Europe. So, you blend that altogether, I think, we can be kind of in that kind of high single-digit range, maybe with some good success low double-digit for Europe.

Dustin Wei

Okay. Thank you. And in the working capital side, your inventory days show some of the improvement. From the top down view, would you describe that as sales sort of weakness, lots of things that you are doing, that kind of help your improvement in the working capital. So, is there any correlation between that and the better working capital and sort of slightly weaker sales growth, would these two set up the numbers are pretty independent?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes, they are very independent. We just – we consciously allowed inventory to go up and we're just letting it. We're working it back down to levels that we want it to be, it has nothing to do with kind of the sales growth profiles. We were bringing it up to support the American Tourister business. It's been very helpful, but we just brought it up too far.

So, there's no correlation between kind of sales growth and inventory, and we're doing a good job of managing it. It's moving at a good pace. It's maybe not as fast as I wanted to move, but we'll get there, because it's all good inventory and we don't need to kind of sacrifice margins to manage the inventory.

So, we're letting it kind of cook out in an orderly fashion, so that we can get back to the levels and all the teams are focused on it. You'll see more improvement in Q4 and you'll see it get back to the levels as we move into next year that we're used to.

Dustin Wei

Thank you. And EBITDA margin, do you have the breakdown by region? And what – which region were – have the sort of weaker EBITDA margin so far in the second-half of this year?

Kyle Gendreau

I don't have to breakdown by region, but it's mostly in Europe and it's mostly because of the direct-to-consumer push that we have going in Europe.

Dustin Wei

Okay.

Kyle Gendreau

So, I don't have it in front of me by region, but I know Europe's a big driver. Asia has been very consistent. The North America business is consistent. Latin America is making a little bit of investment in growth, so you have a little bit of margin reduction in Latin America. And then you're seeing Europe really in this kind of investment mode and having some of the margin pressures there.

Dustin Wei

Okay. So…

Kyle Gendreau

Hopefully, we look at our interim results, where we do show region, it’ll paint the similar picture for you.

Dustin Wei

Right. Thank you. So, you previously mentioned that the sales growth in Europe market is not the way we should look at the potential in the EBITDA margin expansion. But if I remember correctly, you have that 3%, 4% consumer sales growth for Europe. That's actually, I think, is quite healthy. And I think that's a function of the better or worse EBITDA margin. So what kind of the same-store sales growth that you should – you sort of look for that could drive up the EBITDA margin in Europe?

Kyle Gendreau

I've already answered that. I just answered that just a bit ago.

Dustin Wei

Okay.

Kyle Gendreau

So, I think, it's less around kind of some specific growth level. I think, the growth range that I just kind of guided for Europe will allow margin expansion. And we're also just looking around the place to make sure that we're being as sharp as we can on the cost side. So, it's a combination of the two.

Dustin Wei

Okay. So, my last question is that, how likely could you source – move your supply chain outside China? And is that likely? Because – I mean, I imagine there’s quite a bit of supply chain over there to make the luggage? Is that easy, or do you have sort of the mix percentage source out to China going forward?

Kyle Gendreau

Well, everything takes work, but we're – I would say, we're having very good progress. But as you know, much of the industry is in China and much of the kind of raw components are in China. So, we’ll change the mix profile. The team is doing a really great job in doing that. It doesn't change overnight those, as you can imagine.

So, we're having good success. It's often our suppliers that are moving, because the suppliers will ship production to lower cost markets. And so, they just need some time to kind of make that happen.

Dustin Wei

Okay.

Kyle Gendreau

If I rated this team, I think, we're doing a great job in kind of managing with what we have been shifting. It's quite a dramatic shift to go from 95% to 80% in a very short window of time.

Dustin Wei

Right. Okay. Just very lastly, do you have any guidance for EBITDA margin next year?

Kyle Gendreau

Not yet.

Dustin Wei

Okay.

Kyle Gendreau

I think we'll see in margin. I don't want to kind of spell out a margin yet, but feeling very good about kind of where we are from a margin profile as we look at our plan for next year. We're just finalizing our plan, that's why I say not yet. I might just need a bit more time to kind of have that cook out.

Dustin Wei

Okay. Thanks a lot for taking all my questions. Thank you very much.

Kyle Gendreau

You’re welcome.

William Yue

Thank you.

Kyle Gendreau

William, we need to move on that we, I think, we’re at a point.

William Yue

Okay. Just one more caller. Linda from Macquarie with some questions. She will be the last one.

Kyle Gendreau

Okay, thanks.

Linda Huang

Yes. Hi, Kyle and William, I have two questions. The first one is regarding for – our intangible for assets. I'm just wondering that the – because Kyle, you just mentioned that outlook seems a little bit cloudy. So, I'm just wondering whether there's any of the risk for the potential intangible asset impairment likely to happen this year? And for the – our intangible assets, can you give us the rough breakdown how much belongs to Tumi and how much belongs to Samsonite and American Tourister?

The second question is that, do we still looking for any of the M&A opportunity? And if so, what will be the direction for our M&A target? Thank you.

Kyle Gendreau

So, I don't see any risk in intangible assets. We have, what I would label, our business and our strategy and our medium and long-term view for the business are very much intact. We're seeing what I would label a moment of softness in a few pockets within the world that are being driven by some recent kind of macro trends.

So, there's no change in the visions for the business and kind of where we're moving. There will be no impairment risk as I think about it from an intangible’s perspective. This business still has a growth profile that's quite exciting and the underlying fundamentals of the business are very much intact.

So, I don't see any risk there. I don't have the breakdown in front of me. But if you remember, we acquired Tumi for around $1.8 billion. A good chunk of that was intangibles that makes up a meaningful amount of our intangibles. And as you know, the Tumi business is doing very, very well and the rest will be a collection of kind of the smaller brands that we've acquired over time. It'll be less around Samsonite and American Tourister, as you can imagine, because those are brands that we've had in our hands for many, many years.

So, I don't see an impairment risk. The fundamentals of this business are very much intact. And the gross – growth profile is slightly off because of these few pockets. But the underlying strategy and the momentum in this business and the success for having is still very much intact and moving forward. So – and was there another question you had in that? I thought there was one more.

Linda Huang

This – the M&A, because I just want to know whether you have any – yes, looking for any M&A opportunity?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes. So, as I’ve said, we're very focused on continuing to play out with what we have. I think, Tumi is performing well. We're not actively pursuing anything, but we're always actively listening. So, there's nothing imminent, but it doesn't mean that we aren't listening to what's out there and – but there's nothing that we're actively cooking or chasing at the moment. It doesn't mean as we play into 2019 into 2020 that there won't be more opportunities and there are things that we'd be interested in.

So – but we're not kind of pushing the business – the market at the moment. We're kind of listening as we play out with what we have today. I'd like to see the margin profile kind of play out that we've talked about. And often when you bring in deals, it causes a little bit of noise, so having a period of cleanness, so that we can kind of show the margin capabilities of the business, I think, is important as well.

Linda Huang

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Kyle Gendreau

Yep. Hey, William.

William Yue

Yes. And I'd like to thank, everyone, for dialing in tonight and thank you, Kyle, for spending the time with us. And as always, if you have – if anyone should have additional questions, feel free to reach out to me. Thank you very much, everyone.

Kyle Gendreau

Thank you, everyone.

