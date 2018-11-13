Alder Biopharmaceuticals: Pure Play Migraine Prevention Treatment In A Crowded Space

Three Big Pharma migraine prevention treatments have been approved in 2018. Eptinezumab appears to be more effective in a meaningful subset of patients and has other points of differentiation.

Recent capital raises provide Alder with about $484 million in liquidity, which should meet cash flow needs into 2020.

Alder intends to file a biologic license application (BLA) in Q1 2019. If all goes well, product launch is expected in 2020.

The Migraine prevention market is estimated to be around $8 billion. Based on the number of migraineurs and the cost per treatment, that might be low.

Three new preventative treatments, Lilly's Emgality, Amgen/Novartis Aimovig, and Teva's Ajovy, have been approved in 2018. These are all based on CRGP inhibitors. Initial uptake is high.

Alder's (ALDR) migraine prevention treatment, eptinezumab (Epti) is also a CGRP inhibitor, but has some positive differentiating factors. Epti binds to the CGRP ligand and the others bind and block of CGRP receptor, and Epti is 100% bioavailable upon infusion, versus about 60% bioavailability for the others with some delay in effectiveness. Epti also appears to be more effective, particularly in those migraineurs having more than 15 episodes per month.

ALDR are currently planning to submit a BLA for Epti in Q1 2019, with an expected product launch in 2020. Due to clinical differentiation, ALDR are targeting 5-7 million highly affected migraine sufferers.

ALDR market capitalization is currently around $1 billion. Capturing even 10-15% of the potential market would result in a material increase in equity value.

There are non-trivial risks involved.

There are approximately 36 million people in the US who suffer from migraines

9 million experience episodic migraine (4-15 episodes per month)

4 million experience chronic migraines (more than 15 episodes per month)

1.2 million emergency room visits a year are attributed to migraines

American employers lose more than $13 billion each year as a result of 113 million lost work days due to migraine.

These are all estimates, of course, and there are variations based on the source. It is clear, however, that migraines are a large and costly problem, looking for treatments superior to what had been available. Current treatments include triptans for acute treatment of the migraine when it occurs, and Botox as an example of a preventative treatment. Botox has drawbacks, as it is administered in a series of up to 30 physician administered injections four times a year, and can take up to the third series of injections to become effective. It is also only approved for chronic migraine. Its yearly cost is comparable to the pricing set for the newer treatments.

Recently Approved Treatments

Three treatments have been approved in 2018, Lilly's Emgality, Amgen/Novartis Aimovig, and Teva's Ajovy. All work by blocking calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) with humanized monoclonal antibodies, as does Epti. Why and how CGRP is associated with migraine is not known, what is known is that elevated levels are present when an attack occurs, and injecting CGRP causes onset .

The specific way the individual treatments block CGRP differ, which could account for the differing clinical data below.

Side effects are minimal, primarily injection site irritation.

Efficacy is approximately equal for the 4 in the treatment of episodic migraine.

In chronic migraine treatment, ALDR appears to have a better clinical profile, and, not surprisingly, the market that ALDR is targeting.

Treatment effectiveness is measured in reduction in migraine days from a patient's baseline number of migraines per month;

Episodic Migraine

Reduction from baseline 50% 75% 100% Avimog 67% 42% 13% Emgality 62% 39% 16% Ajovy 47% 20% NR Epti 70% 54% 33%

Chronic Migraine

Reduction from baseline 50% 75% 100% Aivomog 53% 27% 6% Emgality 28% NR NR Ajovy 40% 20% NR Epti 60% 46% 20%

Note: NR means either not reported, or deemed not meaningful versus placebo.

For comparison, using Botox, 70% of those studied achieved a 50% reduction from baseline, although it might take until the third series of injections.

It is important to note that the results of the studies can be affected by their design, patient selection, and which and how many patients drop out. For example, if non-responding patients drop out it would raise the efficacy percentages.

It is also worth noting that it that these treatments appear to increase in efficacy over time.

Aivomog and Emgality are monthly treatments though subcutaneous injection using an autoinjector. Ajovy is also a monthly treatment, using a prefilled syringe. All three are self administered. Epti is administered quarterly through infusion at the doctors office.

It may seem that the convenience of self administration at home would be a barrier to use of Epti, but note the the patients for the most part will still be experiencing migraines and are likely to visit their doctor for follow up in any case, so including an 20 minute infusion as part of that visit should not be too burdensome.

Allergan also has in development a monthly oral application for episodic migraine which has just completed phase II, and will now go on to a phase III study.

Introduction and Market Reaction

Aimovog was first to market, introduced in May 2018. From the Amgen Q3 conference call;

"Now moving to Aimovig, which represents one of the strongest launches that I've seen in my experience in this industry both within this therapeutic area and even more broadly. We've been further energized by the remarkable response from physician and patient communities due to the launch of this innovative therapy. As of the third week of October, over 12,000 healthcare professionals prescribe Aimovig resulting in over 100,000 patients starting Aimovig since launch."

"However, current aided awareness among patients for whom Aimovig would be appropriate still remains low at just above 10%. And given the debilitating nature of migraine, we've extended our patient education campaign through direct-to-consumer television advertising in the first part of Q4."

All three of the currently approved drugs are priced at $6,900 per year, which is on the low end of expectations.

During the introduction phase, as insurers evaluate the product, a large percentage of the dosing has been through free samples.

Insurance Company Reaction

The insurance companies are reacting in various ways

Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Florida, Pennsylvania and Kansas said they will only cover prescriptions from - or in consultation with - a neurologist or headache specialist, and specifically a member of the United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties.

Anthem Inc, said its affiliated employer-sponsored health plans cover prescriptions with prior authorization and proof that patients have tried other therapy, but do not require prescriptions from board-certified neurologists.

OptumRx, the UnitedHealth Group group unit that manages prescription drug coverage for the largest U.S. health insurer, covers prescriptions if patients have a certain number of headaches each month, have first tried older drugs and get their prescription from a neurologist or pain specialist

The pattern is that the insurers will want proof of a previously tried therapy, and possibly prescription from a neurologist or headache specialist.

ALDR Commercialization Strategy

Being last to market will present ALDR with difficulties in introducing Epi successfully. Three very large and deep pocketed competitors will not give up share willingly, and ALDR will be at least a year behind.

ALDR is a development stage pharma company, with no commercialization experience and only the one drug. We have seen this movie before. Will it work this time?

Management has transitioned from the founders to commercially experienced business people. The CEO is Robert Azelby who was Juno Therapeutics’ Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, and prior to that was Vice President and General Manager of Amgen’s US Oncology Business Unit.

The Chief Commercial Officer, who had been promoted in January 2018 to that position, has resigned and will be replaced from the outside.

The Board includes Gilead’s Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations.

The Board includes the Founder and Portfolio Manager of Redmile Group, LLC, a San Francisco based investment firm that focuses on the healthcare sector

Redmile owns 9.9% of ALDR.

ALDR has about $485 of cash and equivalents at 9/30/2018, with a quarterly cash burn of about $60 million. The cash should get them up to and through the beginning of the launch. There are convertible notes due 2025, but no other debt.

Organizationally and financially, ALDR seems reasonably well prepared. But they will be facing three formidable competitors. They intend to combat that by

Targeting 3,000 specialists who treat 150-200 patients a month, which will require 75-125 salespeople.

Targeting chronic or near chronic patients, consistent with their superior clinical profile in that cohort.

Emphasizing the benefits of 100% bioavailibility and early onset, as Epti is effective from day one and the other treatments may take a week or more to act.

Touting the benefits of the physician/patient contact the infusion will create, allowing for continuous follow up and monitoring.

Note that 95% of the physicians targeted have infusion capability within their practice already, and may prefer that method with their patients.

If the BLA is approved and the rollout goes as planned, ALDR will be a year behind the others, but it is worth noting that current patient awareness of the CGRP inhibitors is only 10%, payor response is still developing, and the clinical profiles of the patient reaction to the drugs indicates that there will be many who do not respond to the other medications. In addition, in the chronic or near chronic cohort, every day that is migraine free is a big deal. If the physician and patient believes that they can gain 3-4 migraine free days a month by switching to Epti, they may be likely to try.

Financials

ALDR currently has sufficient cash to see it into early 2020. They have stated that they will require additional capital to fund the launch in 2020.

None of ALDR's financings have minimum sales or market capital covenants.

There are 67 million shares outstanding, and an additional 24 million shares as follows:

Common shares underlying 2025 convertible senior notes (convert at $20) 9,060,357 Common shares underlying convertible preferred stock (convert at $13) 6,366,241 Stock options and awards 8,688,966 Employee stock purchase plan 93,321

source: 10Q

Current market capitalization is $1 billion. Enterprise value including the converts is about $1.3 billion.

R&D is running about $45 million a quarter, and is primarily related to the manufacture of Epti. Manufacturing costs prior to commercialization are expensed as R&D.

Due to a patent settlement, they will owe Teva $25 million on filing the BLA, $75 million when sales reach $1 billion, an additional $75 million when sales reach $2 billion, and royalties of between 5-7% on net sales until Teva's patent expires.

Risks

Competitive - the other three are formidable and will have time in the market when Alder launches.

Alder relies on contract manufacturers for their product.

The cost of the rollout is unknown, and will require additional capital.

The cost of manufacturing is unknown, while the price is likely set at the $6900 the competition has chosen.

The product is not approved.

Conclusion

The potential market for the treatment of migraines is estimated to be about $8 billion. It could be higher, given the number of potential patients and cost per treatment.

That market has attracted 3 Big Pharma players who have approved treatments. The initial reaction to the newly available treatments is very positive.

ALDR is a pure play in the market, with a product that is differentiated for a target cohort of doctors and patients.

The cohort ALDR is targeting has a revenue potential of $3 billion, and their product will be available to the rest of the market as well. This is just in the US.

Achieving a 15% overall market share would result in revenues of $1.2 billion (which, at $6,900 per patient, translates into 175,000 patients), and an enterprise value far in excess of the current $1.25 billion, with the rest of the worlds market yet to come. Using a ev/sales multiple of 5, not unusual in this market, would result in an EV of $6 billion.

ALDR is a development stage biopharma with all the related risks, plus what will be entrenched competition. Epti's clinical profile and other attributes may make it possible for ALDR to take a meaningful share in what could be a large marketplace.

