Dividend Stock Analysis - General Mills, Inc.

I am going to put this out there. General Mills (GIS) has not been the hottest name of 2018. Year-to-date, they are down 23% from their December 31st stock close price (as of 11/12/2018). Furthermore, there are a plethora of articles showing the "struggle" of their brands in stores, such as this one. However, Blue Buffalo (pet food) is now integrated into GIS, after the $8 billion purchase. We will not see their second-quarter earnings until mid-December; however, I am excited to dive into this 4.29% yielding, iconic brand producing consumer company. Speaking of iconic brands, I believe at least one of these products line your shelf, such as (but not limited to): Cheerios, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Wheaties, Haagen-Dazs, Green Giant, Old El Paso, Larabar, Annie's, Blue Buffalo, Totinos, Chex Mix, Fiber One; yes, I just listed all of these names! Therefore, we will review their income statement, balance sheet composition and last, but not least, dividend metrics.

Now, their first-quarter release came out in mid-September, based on end of the 3-month period of August 26th, 2018. First, let's see how GIS' liquidity ratio looks. At year-end 2017, their current assets and liabilities were $4.12 billion and $7.34 billion. At the end of quarter 1 for 2018, their current assets and liabilities were $4.19 billion and $7.19 billion. Therefore, we saw an increase in current assets and a decrease in current liabilities, a win-win. The current ratio at the end of fiscal year 2017 was 0.56, and at the end of quarter 1 of 2018, it is now 0.58, or a 2 basis point increase. Though this is still under my preferred metric of 1.0; this at least shows promise of them getting back to better liquidity, i.e., having current assets pay back current liabilities. Now, they have issued more debt to help fund the Blue Buffalo acquisition, $6 billion to be exact. This is the piece that has caused their balance sheet to be a little on the heavy side. They have $1.45 billion due in April of 2021, or 24% of the long-term debt. To me, that's the first big hurdle for them to get over. However, their operating cash flows are strong at $607.4 million, which more than covers their long-term debt payment, dividends and purchases of land/buildings/other investments (approximately $407 million).

Further, their net sales increased from $3.8 billion in quarter 1 of 2017, to $4.1 billion in quarter 1 of 2018, or an 8% increase. The increase is primarily the introduction of Blue Buffalo in the Pet segment. However, due to acquisition costs, etc., earnings were actually lower in quarter 1, at $0.65 (diluted) versus $0.69 (diluted). Though they are slightly lower due to these costs, they still cover their dividend, which we will get into later on. Lastly, per their 10-Q, "segment operating profit in the first quarter includes a $53 million charge related to the fair value adjustment on inventory acquired and $3 million of amortization of the customer list intangible asset." Therefore, I expect even stronger results from their 2nd quarter of full earnings, with these expenses behind them. All-in-all, their first quarter was sound, with higher top-line revenue and optimism that this will translate to the bottom-line in the upcoming quarter.

Given we are the Dividend Diplomats, what about that side of the equation? Since this is a dividend stock analysis, we have to place them through our Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener. This will help identify if GIS is an undervalued dividend growth stock. Our stock screener uses four simple screens to identify the stocks: P/E ratio (valuation), dividend yield (what they currently pay), dividend payout ratio (company's ability to grow their dividend), and their dividend growth rate/history of increasing their dividend (to validate their practice of increasing their dividend over a period of time).

1.) Dividend Yield: We will use the current price of $45.68 (11/12). GIS's current dividend is $1.96 per year. This calculates to a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is higher than the S&P 500 average yield (the market, as a whole) and is definitely higher than any savings or short-term CD out there. I like the yield, but let's see the other metrics.

2.) Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. At $3.06 estimated earnings per share, based on the average of 20 analysts reviewing the company, the payout ratio is 64%, based on the $1.96 dividend. This is right at the ceiling of the range I like, which is between 40% and 60%. However, for a consumer product company, this is on the higher-end that I like to see, but still, "safe". I expect this to be better once the accretion of earnings from Blue Buffalo start to show.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate And History: The company had increased the dividend for 14 years, but then the Blue Buffalo acquisition happened, and they did not increase their dividend this past year. Even taking that into factor, the 3-year dividend growth rate is 4.28%, and the 5-year dividend growth rate is 6.74%. Those are great dividend growth rates, on average; however, I believe the question is - when will they increase their dividend again?

4.) Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E): At a current price of $45.68, with expectations of $3.09 in earnings, this equates to a P/E ratio of 14.78. This is right on par with the S&P 500 on average. I typically like to see below 20 and definitely below the market as a whole. This is fantastic and this easily shows signs of undervaluation.

General Mills, Inc.'s Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

They have been beaten up, no doubt, and S&P downgraded their credit one notch after the issuance of new debt. However, their balance sheet will continue to improve (as long as there are no other upcoming significant acquisitions) and their sales/earnings continues to work out, post-acquisition. I understand what one-time charges does and with any merger - they can be steep.

Additionally, I love the new segment add and can't tell you how many times I see the Blue Buffalo bags at family homes and friends' places. They are definitely one of the more popular brands. In addition, their profit margin on that segment could be very beneficial once the one-time costs are behind them.

Their dividend is safe, with the metrics above. They have room to start increasing their dividend, if they want to, but I could see if they want to wait a bit more until a full year of the acquisition is under their belt. Their price to earnings ratio seems undervalued and the yield is very nice. This is a very interesting debate here.

I am on the fence in my conclusion. Do I get paid 4.29% to wait on increases to the dividend with improved performance? Or do I wait to see the 2nd quarter earnings release in mid-December to make a decision then? Another question I have is what is their dividend plan going to look like? How about you, the readers? What do you think of General Mills and do you believe they are getting back on track? Would love to hear your thoughts, please share them below! Thank you again for stopping by, good luck and happy investing!

