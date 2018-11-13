It's Hard To Buy U.S. Stocks Right Now

This makes it very, very hard to consider buying individual U.S. stocks.

However, elsewhere that's not the case at all. High-quality companies can be found at unbelievably low valuations.

What I'm going to show you, though without revealing the names, are 11 different stocks. All of these stocks are presently held by the Idea Generator portfolio.

Of these stocks, one is a company which does the majority of its business in the U.S. The others all do their business abroad, though some sell into commodities markets (which are worldwide in nature).

Most of these stocks are from large companies, and several are leaders in the markets they act in. Those selling commodities have low-cost bases.

Yet, this is how this group of stocks compares to the U.S. market in general, on an EV/EBITDA basis:

Source for the data: Idea Generator; Aswath Damodaran (EV/EBITDA3, without financials)

As a group, the discount shown above is mind bending. This group of stocks trades at a 77% discount to the U.S. market average. This is so in spite of most of these stocks being better positioned in their markets than the average U.S. stock is, in the U.S..

Think about it. These companies’ EBITDA could be cut in half. And then cut in half again. And that would only make these stocks – arguably better than the average U.S. stock – trade for a valuation similar to the average U.S. stock. This, in spite of the business on at least seven of these stocks being too resilient to easily see even a 50% EBITDA drop, never mind two.

That the above can be true is what leads to the title in this article. There are stocks like this out there. Not broken stocks, but quality companies. And they trade for massive discounts to the average U.S. stock. This makes it very, very hard to buy U.S. stocks, for whose one has to pay a tremendous premium without getting an equivalent improvement in growth or quality.

That’s not to say many U.S. stocks can’t go higher, and they certainly have. That’s to say that just the starting valuations are outrageously more expensive, even before considering the quality of the businesses being bought.

This doesn’t mean that the basket I’m talking about will go higher or provide decent returns, either. As with nearly every other stock, these stocks also face their own risks and challenges. But surely, this kind of massive valuation discrepancy has to open eyes. Valuation and these companies' quality and prospects does make it very likely that the basket will provide good returns, both absolute and relative to U.S. stocks.

These aren’t shrinking companies, either. All of the stocks in the basket are growing, though some aren’t growing much right now.

Again, with stocks like these available, you can imagine how high the threshold must be to accept something which will easily be 3 times more expensive (on an EV/EBITDA basis). To me, lately, this means that paradoxically, only U.S. growth stocks (arguably those which are the most expensive in this market) could qualify. But for any of those to present a low multiple, they'd have to be facing a very clear and present danger (unlike most of our holdings), which would again make it very hard to buy them.

This situation has led me to a strange place:

I both think the current opportunities justify having a reasonably high net long exposure.

But very little of that exposure can be in pure U.S. stocks (though 10 of those 11 stocks can be traded in U.S. exchanges, if we include non-sponsored ADRs).

Conclusion

The U.S. market remains impressively expensive (on a EV/EBITDA basis). However, outside of the U.S. it’s now possible to find valuations on quality companies which aren’t usually available outside of deeply recessionary stock markets and economies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.