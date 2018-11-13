Royal Gold: Key Takeaways From The Fiscal First-Quarter 2019 Results

RGLD is a low-risk stock that should be considered as a long-term investment due to its balance sheet strength and low debt profile.

Royal Gold experienced lower stream sales from Mount Milligan and Pueblo Viejo. which were partially offset by higher sales from Andacollo and initial contributions from Rainy River.

Royal Gold reported a weak production volume of 82.4K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces) decreased 5.0% from the same quarter a year ago. Average gold price was 1,213/ Oz.

Source: Royal Gold - Efficient business.

Investment Thesis

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) cannot be classified as a precious metals miner and has little to do with mining, even if revenues come from gold production. The company is a precious metals streamer, which provides necessary upfront financing for traditional miners to allow them to complete infrastructure and to begin mining operations commercially.

We can compare Royal Gold to Franco-Nevada (FNV) in this class or Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). Also, two "junior" streamers that can be considered in this class as a secondary choice are Sandstorm Gold (SAND) or Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

The business model is solid with limited risk. Tony Jensen, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Our strategic focus has remained consistent and that is to generate cash flow that is allocated towards strengthening the balance sheet, paying a sustainable dividend, and deploying capital and new business opportunities when we see good value. We have remained very active in the business development front over the past several quarters. But we also have remained patient and disciplined regarding capital allocation and having invested resources within our portfolio where we have seen opportunities.

However, with weakening gold price, the company has dropped significantly since July and looks attractive.

RGLD data by YCharts

RGLD is a stock that should be viewed as a long-term investment due to its balance sheet strength and low debt profile. I recommend also trading about 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility attached to gold stocks. A few extra trades using the RSI as an indicator can provide extra profits and more cash to adapt to the market uncertainty.

Highly Diversified Portfolio

Source: RGLD Website

According to the company site, Royal Gold's royalty portfolio consists of 40 producing royalty properties, and 18 development-stage properties.

Royal Gold: Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q 2018 (Fiscal 1Q'19)

Royal Gold 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 74.1 73.6 74.1 98.1 93.5 94.1 118.0 107.0 107.0 108.9 112.48 114.35 115.98 116.24 99.99 Net Income in $ Million 25.01 14.82 −45.05 15.11 −67.66 20.44 29.79 28.06 23.66 20.02 28.63 −14.77 −153.65 26.65 15.01 EBITDA $ Million 57.37 53.77 48.60 67.97 −30.84 67.16 82.55 81.49 77.44 73.72 82.40 83.62 −152.00 79.32 66.52 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 33.7% 20.1% 0 15.4% 0 21.7% 25.3% 26.2% 22.1% 18,4% 25,5% 0 0 22,9% 15.0% EPS diluted in $/share 0.38 0.23 −0.69 0.23 −1.04 0.32 0.46 0.43 0.36 0.30 0.44 −0.23 −2.35 0.41 0.23 Operating cash flow in $ Million 65.9 43.9 2.5 52.1 66.1 49.2 55.1 69.7 76.1 65.0 71.6 75.7 104.6 77.0 44.64 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 21,6 0,1 1300,5 24,1 1.3 19.9 90.1 102.7 10.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 10.8 0.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 44,3 43,8 −1298,0 28,0 64.8 29.4 −35.0 −33.1 65.2 65.0 71.6 75.6 103.6 66.2 44.6 Total Cash in $ Million 715,2 749,1 104.3 117.6 126.7 116.6 133.0 84.0 88.1 85.9 88.4 98.1 109.4 88.8 117.1 Long-term Debt in $ Million 319,5 313,9 674.8 677.5 630.3 600.7 674.0 677.4 635.9 586.2 539.8 493.5 422.3 351.0 354.9 Dividend per share in $ 0,22 0,22 0.22 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 65,13 65,13 65.05 65.12 65.09 65.09 65.28 65.25 65.27 65.31 65.41 65.31 65.31 65.32 65.50 Gold Production 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Geo 60.82 61.70 65.87 88.70 78.70 74.70 88.40 87.60 87.40 86.70 86.70 86.70 86.70 89.00 82.40 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,218 1,168 1,124 1,106 1,168 1,259 1,329 1,222 1,216 1,257 1,278 1,275 1,329 1,306 1,213

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues

Royal Gold reported revenues of $100.0 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2019, down 8.2% from the $112.5 million reported last year. Stream revenue this quarter totaling $70.0 million and royalty revenue totaling $30.0 million. The company said that the decrease in total revenue for the first quarter was due to lower average gold, silver and copper prices, as well as lower overall sales and production.

Source: RGLD Presentation

Royal Gold experienced lower stream sales from Mount Milligan and Pueblo Viejo, which were partially offset by higher sales from Andacollo and initial contributions from Rainy River, while a decrease in royalty revenue was due to lower production at Peñasquito and Cortez.

On October 3, 2018, Royal Gold acquired Purchase the second and final tranche of 127,188 shares of Contango, which was the company partner ("JV") in the Peak Gold Project.

After completing the purchase of this second tranche, Royal Gold owns 809,744 shares of Contango Ore Inc. (OTCQB:CTGO) common stock, representing approximately 13.2% of the shares outstanding.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow for Royal Gold is $290.0 million on a yearly basis with $44.6 million this last quarter. The annual dividend payment is now $65.5 million which is well below the annual Free Cash Flow.

RGLD passes the FCF test.

4 - Available Capital and debt situation

The total debt is now $354.94 million as of September 30, 2018 (Bonds due June 15, 2019). In the press release, the company indicated:

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had no amount outstanding and the full $1 billion available under its revolving credit facility. Working capital, combined with the Company’s undrawn revolving credit facility, resulted in approximately $1.1 billion of total liquidity at September 30, 2018... Our only remaining indebtedness is the $370 million of convertible bonds which mature on June 15, 2019 as we have the ability to repay the outstanding principal balance of the bonds with proceeds from our revolving credit facility which is classified as non-current given its maturity

At September 30, 2018, total liquidity was $1,117 million. Net debt to EBITDA ratio is 0.9x with a Net debt is $237.86 million. The company has a very comfortable debt position. The company shows a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Royal Gold was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, November 2nd, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $97.00.

5 - Production in Gold equivalent ounce and details Royal Gold reported a weak production volume of 82.4K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces) decreased 5.0% from the same quarter a year ago. Average gold price was down 5.1% to $1,213 per ounce from the year-ago quarter.

Production was curtailed by lower shipments from Mount Milligan and a lower price of gold. Royal Gold CEO Tony Jensen indicated in the conference call:

Our revenue for the quarter was $100 million, which includes the effects of lower shipments from Mount Milligan due to the temporary shutdown it experienced from reduced water supply in early calendar 2018.

Tony Jensen noted also that the company had some success this quarter on two projects: the settlement to the Voisey’s Bay Royalty Dispute with Vale, and completion of PEA on the Peak Gold Project 40% owned by Royal Gold.

The settlement with Vale reinstates royalty payments starting from April 1 of 2018, using a new method to calculate the royalty for concentrates processed and Long Harbour.

Source: RGLD Presentation

New Gold's update on a Rainy River. Royal Gold indicated in the conference call:

At Rainy River, ramp up efforts are continuing. Modification to the mill were complete in August, which included a reline of the SAG mill, modifications to the illusion circuit and the replacement of carbon illusion screens. Improvements were noted in September with best ever monthly performance and throughput of 20,500 tonnes per day at a gold recovery rate of 89%.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Royal Gold is a solid streamer with a well-diversified portfolio of producing assets holding growth potential. As I said earlier in this article, Royal Gold should be considered primarily as a long-term investment due to its secured dividend yield of 1.4% and strong liquidity above $1.1 billion.

The recent stock weakness has not altered the company's business model which continues to be pristine. The production weakness experienced this quarter at Mount Milligan is viewed as a one-time event and should not be interpreted negatively.

Volatility in the gold industry is a matter of fact and should be used to profit not to lose. Thus, it is important to grasp a good opportunity to acquire a company trading at a good discount and accumulate.

However, I always recommend trading about 30% of your position to use the volatility of the gold market.

RGLD Is forming an intermediate ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $78.50 (I recommend selling about 30% of your holding at this level unless gold price turns bullish) and line support at $73.50 (I recommend buying and accumulating at this price and below). If gold price continues to weaken the next lower support at $71-$70 could be revisited.

