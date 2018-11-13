Don't Get Fooled By Goldcorp's Book Value

Nevertheless, if gold goes to $2,500, Goldcorp could be valued at $38 billion.

Goldcorp is not a miner with a low price to book. Its book value is actually negative.

A valuation of each of Goldcorp's mines gives a different perspective than what its market value tells us.

As I dig more into miners, I see how much irrationality is there. An investor has to carefully analyze how much risk he is willing to take in order to hold gold miners as a hedge against future loose monetary policy.

I recently made a video about the dangers of investing in gold miners, so be sure to watch that to have a better perspective on the risk and reward.

On Goldcorp (GG), I think the market is taking a top-down approach when analyzing the stock, while a bottom up, mine by mine, valuation approach gives a completely different valuation.

I have valued each of Goldcorp's mines by estimating their future cash flows based on their mining costs and sustaining capital expenditures and calculated a sum of parts value of the company.

Here is the video content:

(0:24) Overview - Capex, Debt & Strategy

(1:33) - Porcupine, Borden, Century

(2:59) - Musselwhite = $300

(3:35) - Red Lake = $200

(3:44) - Eleonore = $200

(3:54) - Penasquito = $778

(4:36) - Cerro Negro = $600

(4:44) - Pueblo Viejo = $550

(5:01) - Coffee project = $200

(5:24) - Nueva Union = $270

(6:13) - Sum of parts (gold $1,200, gold $2,000)

(7:50) - Price to book value

Enjoy the video.

