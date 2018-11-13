Don't Get Fooled By Goldcorp's Book Value

As I dig more into miners, I see how much irrationality is there. An investor has to carefully analyze how much risk he is willing to take in order to hold gold miners as a hedge against future loose monetary policy.
I recently made a video about the dangers of investing in gold miners, so be sure to watch that to have a better perspective on the risk and reward.
On Goldcorp (GG), I think the market is taking a top-down approach when analyzing the stock, while a bottom up, mine by mine, valuation approach gives a completely different valuation.
I have valued each of Goldcorp's mines by estimating their future cash flows based on their mining costs and sustaining capital expenditures and calculated a sum of parts value of the company.
Here is the video content:
(0:24) Overview - Capex, Debt & Strategy
(1:33) - Porcupine, Borden, Century
(2:59) - Musselwhite = $300
(3:35) - Red Lake = $200
(3:44) - Eleonore = $200
(3:54) - Penasquito = $778
(4:36) - Cerro Negro = $600
(4:44) - Pueblo Viejo = $550
(5:01) - Coffee project = $200
(5:24) - Nueva Union = $270
(6:13) - Sum of parts (gold $1,200, gold $2,000)
(7:50) - Price to book value
