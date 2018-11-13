Visa, Inc. (V) Presents at Citi 2018 Financial Technology Conference (Transcript)

Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V) Citi 2018 Financial Technology Conference Call November 13, 2018 11:40 AM ET

Executives

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup

Analysts

Bill Sheedy - EVP, Global Strategy Group

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Afternoon, although technically it isn’t afternoon yet, but, I’m glad you guys are enjoying your lunch. And it’s my pleasure to host next, Visa. And from Visa, it’s my pleasure to host Bill Sheedy, who is the EVP of the Global Strategy Group. And that’s just the latest in long line of difference very exciting things you’ve done at Visa, Bill. So, I want to say, first of all, thank you for being here.

Bill Sheedy

Thank you, Ashwin.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

And I do want to start with sort of a kick-off sort of self introduction question with regards to some of the highlights of the recent things you’ve done, including to think of Visa Europe, to think of the pricing strategy before that. But, just kind of walk through some of the interesting things you’ve done here.

Bill Sheedy

Yes. I promise to keep it brief.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Yes.

Bill Sheedy

So, I’ve been with Visa for 25 years. So, I spent almost my entire career with the Company. I come from the legacy U.S. organization but -- and as Ashwin knows, I was very involved in the merger and then ultimately the IPO. But, over the course of my career, I came up in pricing and interchange. So, I’ve been responsible for pricing and interchange globally for quite some time across the Company. But, I’ve run our business in North America and Latin America. Last year, I ran our business in Europe. And at the moment, I report to Al and I am responsible for a mix of things. We refer to it as a Strategy Group, but it’s corporate strategy, M&A, pricing and interchange, government relations, and one I am really excited about, which is our social impact organization, which includes our charitable foundation and all of our global philanthropy, financial inclusion, financial literacy activities; as well as we’ve just hired a Chief Learning Officer. So, she works for me as well. So, I’ve what could only be described as a hodgepodge of roles that are mixed of forward-looking growth orientation around M&A, pricing and strategy, and some other things that I think are really important to the company, like government relations, social impact and learning.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -Ashwin Shirvaikar

Great. And I am sure, we’ll discuss a few of those things in the next 35-45 minutes here. I do want to start with sort of a high level setup for the industry as a whole, and again trying to build the building -- sort of the building blocks of growth, if you will. And cash to card clearly has been a significant contributor to growth. It remains an opportunity globally. But, it surprises people when you think of high single digit growth even in the penetrated market. But, the question is, what drives this core component of growth, and are there things that Visa can continue to do to kind of effect that growth curve, keep it growing?

Bill Sheedy

Yes. It’s tough to generalize how the shift in commerce globally moves away from cash and other non-electronic forms of payment to electronic. And even though I spend a good amount of my time thinking about it and studying it, it surprises us at times that we’re still sitting here today on the consumer side with $17 trillion in cash on the planet. And that number is larger today than when we went public 10 years ago. So, one of the primary sources of our growth, which is to shift commerce away from cash, continues to grow in the aggregate as an opportunity. We still grow as a company at the moment. We’re growing at more than double the rate of personal consumption expenditures globally, including U.S. As you’ve seen, our growth rates here are continuing to be very strong. There’s a host of things that we can do directly I think to influence the trajectory of the growth. Starting with just delivering to consumers and to merchants solutions, like contactless that very clearly change behavior and move transactions away from cash. We’ve seen it play out in really a compelling way in markets around the world that have moved to contactless; the UK, Australia, most recently Canada, whole host of markets. When they’ve moved, commerce has changed for these low dollar transactions in a way that definitely is an accelerant to the business.

And on the other end of the spectrum, it’s developed as e-commerce and m-commerce is in North America and in many parts of Western Europe, it’s still in nascent growth stages around the world and has the opportunity to accelerate even in the most developed markets, like UK, like the U.S. And as you’ve seen with the initiatives that we have around SRC, I think a whole host of things that we’re very excited about with our token platforms. And just really, the ways in which commerce is shifting around us, outside of our control, more and more volume and more and more the economy is being virtualized. And that’s a massive secular shift that has an accelerating effect to our business just given the share position we have in those channels. There’s a whole host of other things in between. Ashwin, I suspect we also talk about the fact that even when you move outside of the consumer economy and start talking about B2B, there is yet another even larger opportunity. So, we’re compelled by and motivated everyday by the growth.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

So, when you think of the sort of step back from the cash to card and think of the growth algorithm as a whole, what the couple of things on the positive side from the tailwind perspective, couple of things on the negative side from a possible headwind perspective that you see that can change that algorithm in a reasonable timeframe for investors, so in a couple of years?

Bill Sheedy

Yes. And I’ve mentioned a couple of them already. But just for the -- in the spirit of being comprehensive and inclusive, we’re very excited about contactless in the United States. Driving consumer awareness with the EMV migration that happened in the U.S., faster in the U.S. than any other markets ever moved -- any other large markets ever moved to EMV. We’ve got large cross-sections of the point of sale that’s already plumped for contactless. More consumers have contactless in their wallet than they appreciate. And you probably already seeing from us and others in the industry, we’re trying to invest in consumer awareness. And we think over the coming months, certainly over the next year or 18 months, you’re going to see more and more traction around contactless.

The other tailwinds that I see -- there will continue to be an accelerating element, both on the merchant side of the business and on the consumer side to be able to move more rich consumer and merchant transactions online and through various forms of e-commerce and commerce. And we think that there is an opportunity -- we know there's an opportunity inside our network to add value to those transactions, either in derisking the transactions, reducing friction or augmenting through the data we move or the analytics that we provide that can be an accelerating driver there.

I’d say, the last one that comes to mind, you put under a broad heading of the faster payments channels. We’re very excited about the growth that we’re seeing in our Visa Direct platform, which moves different type of transaction over the network, different economics to the acceptor, different type of flexibility to partners that are emerging for newer transaction types, whether it’s under the heading of faster payments or open banking, known party transactions that have for a host of different reasons just either the transactions didn’t exist before or they existed in more friction filled channels. We think that there's a whole host of our growth opportunities that can be addressed by transactions on the network that aren’t typically connected the way that we think about Visa branded transactions off of cards. Those are three huge tailwinds to the business.

On the headwind side, as much as a probably -- we don’t like to talk about headwinds.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Not [ph] too used to talking about headwinds. It’s good problem to have.

Bill Sheedy

We've been heavily invested in our relationships with governments, with regulators around the world. There continues to be discussions around national payment systems. And I’d say that payments regulation in North America, I think feels fairly stable to us at the moment. You’ve seen a number of significant regulations come out of Europe over the last handful of years as well. And I think we see a continuation of the PSD2, IFR, open banking, motivated regulation. I think globally, I think most of the engagement that we have with governments around the world is really helping them understand the ways in which we see digital commerce evolving and the values that we as a network can bring to securing local payment systems, helping small merchants compete in an increasingly complex world and reinforcing that the solutions that are going to get stitched together in many of these countries around the world are going to be driven by local needs and local requirements. And it’s among the things that we as a company need to continue to get better at is putting more responsibility into those local teams and driving product development and processing more locally. So, yes, I see some of that as having a headwind element to it, but I think ultimately through those sort of evolutions of our organization. I feel confident we can turn into a tailwind.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. You mentioned what I feel potential drivers. Let’s get into what I think is one of the most exciting ones, commercial payment, if we can start with that. And you are trying to build out an ecosystem. That feels to me like it is a much broader approach to B2B payments than what used to be which were cards -- commercial cards. So, I guess the question is why now, what’s changed? And then, if you could talk about your solution and B2B Connect and the ecosystem a bit?

Bill Sheedy

I think, the networks, ourselves included, have been talking about the business-to- business opportunity for quite some time. And..

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Right. But it is accelerating…

Bill Sheedy

It is accelerating. And when you look at -- so I’ll just talk about Visa for a second. We’ve got a wonderful business today in carded business-to-business transactions, whether it's with the small business card product or card products under travel and entertainment or a purchasing card. Those are -- we’re fortunate because of our partnerships and some of the investments that we’ve made historically in the carded business, we’ve got a very large -- the largest global platform of commercial products. That being said, we’re extraordinarily enthusiastic about the ways in which we believe that B2B market is primed today for exponential growth, not on plastic cards but on various forms of virtualized accounts that will help us electronify transactions on a whole host of verticals that folks participating in those verticals, some of which have been around for years, healthcare, trade finance, whole host of issues there, but then many of these verticals are quickly evolving and are brand new.

And when we look at them, the partnerships that are being developed around acceptors, buyers, technology providers, large-scale software, really niche and bespoke service providers in these emerging channels, they reveal that we’ve got unique value that we can bring with our capabilities to allow them to connect with buyers and sellers everywhere over our platform. But we’ve also had to invest and we will continue to invest significantly as we did with our Fraedom acquisition last year. We will bring on to our B2B platform next year distributed ledger capability in 2019. And I think that there will be -- continue to be strong growth in our more sort of classic interchange merchant discount model. But I think that an intersection with known party complex transactions that will require much more robust data sets on the platform or in partnership with Amazon and others to get down to a skew level, I do think that you'll see us continue both internally and otherwise invest in our capabilities around analytics. And I think that we look at B2B globally as an enormous opportunity against which we are significantly invested. And part of that investment shows up in the platforms that I’ve just described but also in the people to help us to capitalize on the growth. And when you look at $17 trillion in cash opportunity that I made reference to on the consumer side, that number is dwarfed by the untapped commerce opportunity globally on B2B.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

It is a massive opportunity. Speaking of that opportunity, do you -- in talking about the ecosystem that you’re creating, how well integrated do you necessarily have to be with sort of corporate ERP systems and so on? And it seems that having that software capability and having those software partners would be crucial.

Bill Sheedy

It is crucial. And, part of the power of running a network business and being a network is you can have all kinds of innovation and disruption happening outside of your direct control. And the goal that we have is to make sure that we’re connected to it. And to your point, whether it's ERP systems, or large software, we don’t need to be heavily invested in those industries that are really outside of our core competency. But, we absolutely need to open up our organization and our network to be able to partner with them. So, you’ve seen us make significant investments in our technology platform to be more open source and to be able to be connected through our developer platform and our APIs, which is table stakes. But maybe more important is the idea that to reinforce that we’re open to participating with these new and emerging players, some of whom are large, established global technology players who now view these emerging value chains within B2B in these segments to be interesting places to invest. And I think we’re reasonably confident that if we’re engaged properly that we represent the best opportunity for these new and emerging players and some of these large scale players to be able to reach as many buyers and sellers globally as they can. And we need to be open as we will be that some of those transactions can exist end-to-end across of our network between a Visa acceptor and a Visa payment credentials holder. But, in other instances, we’re going to have to be able to facilitate the movement of commerce on to other local networks in order to be able to reach that last mile.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Out of curiosity, what does the business model look like? Is this also interchange model it’s going to be or is it not the interchange model?

Bill Sheedy

I think it will be a blend. We like the interchange model. I think it served the industry well. And I do think that in many instances as we’ve seen with rent payments for example, there’s been an opportunity for us to make the business case for why the real estate community ought to get comfortable with processing transactions and managing the relationships that way. And there’s a lot of value in the interchange model. And driving consumer demand and the investments that go towards the consumer and the management of those receivables. On the other end of the spectrum, however, you’ve got large scale commercial volume opportunity between known partners who trust one another. And what they want to do is they want to tap into the capabilities of your network to be able to move transactions cross-border, tap into the capabilities that we have for multi-currency, the stability and the safety in the network, whether it’s cyber or the redundancy that we have. And there you’re adding different types of value that as investors you want us to represent the value and how we charge for that access. But, we also need to make sure that if the interchange model needs to either be modified as we have in the past for large ticket transactions, or we just move to more of a processing transaction flow, similar to what we’ve done with Visa Direct, we need to be flexible to do that.

I think the nature of the commerce and the value that we bring as a company is going to dictate where across that broad spectrum we should play. I think the most important thing to reinforce is that as a payments network, we need to be a lot more flexible, and we’ll continue to be more flexible playing across that spectrum and not be as narrowly focused on interchange generating transactions. It’ll still be the lion share of what we do, I think. But, we need to be open to different models based on the value that the network brings.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

I want to change track a little bit and ask about account to account payment, and obviously, many different flavors of account to account payment. At its heart, is it that that’s the growth of account to account payments. And in general, sort of a discussion about threats, disruptors, how do you think about that?

Bill Sheedy

I think about it as -- it’s going to shock you, I think about it as an opportunity.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay.

Bill Sheedy

Look, we have over 3 billion accounts that are Visa payment credentials that exist on the planet today. And the majority of the transactions flowing into and out of those accounts over our network are consumers presenting those payment credentials to merchants to make purchases. To the extent that we can evolve the flow of those transactions and expand the definition of the value of the network to those accounts and venture into P2P and remittance and other types of push payment, I think it will expand our ability to add value on a whole host of things, bill payment et cetera, and then we’d become a more meaningful part of those accounts. That being said, as large as we are, we’re not going to be at a touch every account on the planet. There’re a lots of demand deposit accounts, current accounts on the planet that don’t have payment credentials that have the potential to transact over our network. And among the things we’re very clear about is that we need -- in support of what our clients are asking us to do, we need to be at a partner to be able to get to that last mile and ultimately push funds or pull funds to and from accounts that may not have a Visa payment credentials associated with them.

And we’ve got an initiative right now with TD Bank in Canada where we are using our Plus ATM network to be able to do that. In other instances, you’ve seen national payment systems grow up in other parts of the world. And I could see partnerships, either directly with those national payment systems, or local players to be able to facilitate a more robust and more complex set of transactions across a varied set of accounts. So, still be a preference in our view to be able to drive as much value on the Visa side as we can. But as I said earlier, we need to be able to be flexible in order to be able to facilitate as broader range of transactions across a broader range of accounts as we can.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

So, you’re thinking of it as broadly value needs to be transferred from point A to point B, regardless of what point A is, what B is and a percent of that hopefully happens over Visa network, including, Visa Direct and other means. But it’s not all going to be obviously value generating for the Visa network. I guess that sort of a question is, how deep can you get into fast-growing ecosystems where the funding mechanism is something other than either Visa or MasterCard or the Chinese fintech for example, is that something you worry about?

Bill Sheedy

I think we’re paid to worry about what happens around us. And mostly, I think what we focus on and worry about is making sure that we’re staying on top of emerging consumer needs, emerging needs of the merchant community, emerging needs of governments and businesses. There is -- payments have become increasingly complex and very cool. So, I don’t worry about the amount of change around us. I do think as a company, there is hopefully a majority of the transactions riding over a network where the brands adding value, the ability to adjudicate consumer disputes, the range of activities we perform from our processing standpoint, multicurrency, and we can and should get paid for that and investors should benefit from it. But there's a whole host of -- there is a spectrum of transactions where there will be components of that that are able to put in place to add value to parties. And what I’m trying to convey is, we’re going to be flexible to be able to put those capabilities in play. To ride more transactions on the network, those may have a different set of economics associated with it. But given the margins that we have and the cost structure that we have to layer incremental transactions on the network with lesser cost, I think that's a good strategy. I also think that over the long term, we think it adds to our scale and should put us in a stronger position within the core of our business to be adding even more value.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. That makes sense. And it is a fast moving ecosystem. So, there is plenty of opportunity that comes just from that. I want to just shift gears again, talk a little bit about price optimization. And…

Bill Sheedy

I love getting pricing questions in open forums. Thank you.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

There’s I mean existing product pricing obviously but the price spend is high, quite high when there is higher value. So, the thing is that the introduction of those new products as well as the changes that you made for example in Europe as a part of just the Visa Europe integration. To what extent is that an opportunity yet to come? Can you talk a little bit about the framework, not obviously the specifics but the framework of how you think of that?

Bill Sheedy

Yes. I hope you don’t mind, starting by saying I am not going to talk about any specific plans that we’ve got around pricing. But generally, you said it really nicely, Ashwin, which is part of what I consider -- we consider us to get paid for us is looking at the value that we bring and making sure that we’re pricing for that value. And that isn’t a one and done exercise. We’ve got a group of really talented smart people, who increasingly were trying to weave into the local markets so that we can understand that value price equation as granularly and as locally as we can. And I don’t ever feel like that’s fully optimized.

You’ve seen in the two plus years that we’ve owned the Europe business and we’ve helped them transition away from their bank-owned association structure. We’ve made quite a bit of pricing changes in Europe I think successfully. And while I wouldn’t talk about any specific region or any specific element of our pricing, I’d say that it’s a part of what we’re obligated to do is to continue to look at where we have an opportunity. And hopefully most, of it is an extension to the fact that we are adding more value to the network in the investments that we’re making and the additional commerce that we’re facilitating. And as the network gets more valuable and the services become more robust, then we have an opportunity to price for that. And some of it comes from an extension of the mix of transactions. So, if you drive more transactions into digital and more and more of those transactions be cross border, the pricing structure takes care of itself, and you end up seeing a better profit mix. But, I would say that there’s an element of pricing, which is, as I’ve talked about before, we participate across a broader cross-section of services and we get into things like known party commercial transactions or continue to grow as we have, the Visa Direct platform. That’ll have a lesser price associated with it. But, if it taps into a compelling and we think substantial growth opportunity, then you just make sure that you’re hitting in the right point in the price volume relationship, which is an important interaction that our teams have as we spend time with our country managers and the folks leading these product initiatives.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Makes sense. I do want to give opportunity to the audience to ask a question or so. Do wait for the mic to come.

Unidentified Analyst

Bill SRC is being implemented by general purpose card networks that have a 100% market share. Is there a potential for an antitrust risk or challenge?

Bill Sheedy

I didn’t realize we have a 100% market share.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, collectively, so general purpose of Discover, AmEx, Visa, MasterCard have, last time I checked about a 100% market share in the U.S. And you can help to have market power individually back in the AmEx, Discover antitrust case.

Bill Sheedy

So, first off, the SRC initiative for us is really important and it’s important because merchants are frustrated by the level of abandonment, the consumers and shopping carts, the amount of friction that’s felt as consumers look to shop online. And as you've seen with our digital wallet initiatives, I could walk you through a few of them. This has been really important to us. Really, the way I would suggest that you think about SRC is in turning to EMVCo. We feel that there's an opportunity to establish standards against, which the industry can then invest in and innovate that helps make as simple and as streamlined the virtual e-commerce and m-commerce experience as what the consumers and the merchants enjoyed in the physical point of sale. And at the moment, the typical consumer experience with the typical merchant online is very clunky, filled with friction. And the amount of disparate processes, technologies, branding that exist across these channels is dizzyingly confusing and challenging for the industry. So, the goal here is to create standards. And as we’ve seen in every other facets of payments, once you establish standards that everybody can get behind, it drives more investment and more renovation and more benefits across the participants. So, if you think about what's motivating us, it’s really about adding value to merchants and the consumers and accelerating the growth of commerce from physical world to digital, which adds value to everybody.

Unidentified Analyst

PayPal or might the DOJ have a different view of SRC?

Bill Sheedy

I’m not going to speculate about what anyone else might view about SRC. I do think that it’s important that when people think about what's motivating Visa, and what I suspect is motivating the other participants that are interested in SRC, it’s around setting standards that are procompetitive and help accelerate innovation for merchants and consumers, which I think is whether it's the DOJ or any other government, I think that that’s aligned with their objectives.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

There is a question here, but I would also say that if one important output of the -- or one important output of the whole SRC process is just a button. There is plenty of competition, would at the button levels at the checkout? I don’t know if that’s legally salient viewpoint or not. But how do you think of that? But let me give the investor an opportunity to ask the next question.

Unidentified Analyst

The regulatory -- the process is reasonably ingrained as part of the system here in the Europe and so on. There was a question about fast-moving ecosystems, China, the game is already over. Our equivalent would have been China UnionPay, and WeChat Pay and AliPay have already captured 95% market share. Only thing that would change it is probably the regulators bearing down. But, the battlefield is still open in other areas, greenfield areas where mobile penetration has taken off, but credit cards not. What’s our global strategy and in such places in terms of competing, because obviously WeChat and others and possibly who knows tomorrow WhatsApp, Facebook moving in?

Bill Sheedy

Yes. The first thing I’d like to address, even going back to the prior question is, the whole idea of thinking about market share, when you think about market share as a percentage of these economies, not as a percentage of sort of the branded payment players, I think you come -- you arrive at a different conclusion about the relative opportunity. I don't agree with the idea that some of these markets, just because you got some concentrated players that the game has sort of played out. We will see. As you all know, we’re patiently waiting for an opportunity to play in China. But, there continues to be quite a bit of cash in that economy as we do in the U.S. and in Western Europe. And if we think about the market shares as a percentage of the branded networks, I think you missed the opportunity, which is almost all of the growth that I've tried to reference in the half hour, 45 minutes we’ve been talking, has been around taking transactions from merchants who haven't yet decided to participate in electronic payment system or consumers who haven't yet started to shift over certain percentage of their spending or businesses that haven't started to shift over their spending, and capitalize on that growth. And we’ll continue to do that globally.

But to your point when you stratify the complexities and sort of the intricacies of various markets, it is important that we’d be flexible in looking to growth opportunities that in some parts of the world may be QR code based; in other parts of the world maybe driven by investments that we’re going to be making in contactless. We do think that there's some common elements to sort of platform investments that we will be making globally in token and other initiatives that should bring a higher level of security and reducing friction around things like customer authentication.

But, other initiatives that I think are really important to us is being prepared to process transactions locally and deal with what I think is a trend around data localization requirements and unique processing environments that exist across developing markets and developed markets globally. We’ve been very successful in helping serve many markets with the current VisaNet infrastructure. But, I do think that we’re going to have to marry that with more local product development on some of the form factors and some of the technologies that I described, but also backfilling that with more local processing to be able to plug in locally whether it's because of a regulatory need or business need or local technology need. And, I think from a trending standpoint, we’re very interested as an organization in putting more power into our country managers, into our group country managers, and investing more product development, and more accountability into that level of our organization. It is our greatest point of leverage. And I do think that that's inextricably linked to how we think about our growth strategies across the disparate set of markets that we have an opportunity to participate in.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. And with that, we’re out of time. So, thank you very much for your insight.

Bill Sheedy

Thank you, Ashwin.