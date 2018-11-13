Dollar Demand Supersedes Gold's Safety Bid

With all the turmoil plaguing the global financial market, you could be forgiven for thinking that the gold price should be riding a wave of safe-haven demand. This assumption has proven wrong, of course, as the latest surge in the U.S. currency has all but erased gold's October gains. In today's report, we'll discuss some reasons for the dollar's resurgence and gold's setback. I'll also make the case that while the case for an intermediate-term (3-9 month) gold turnaround is still alive, much of it depends on a cessation of the recent selling pressure in the emerging markets.

The price of gold was down for the seventh consecutive trading session on Monday after the U.S. dollar soared to a 16-month high. Political uncertainty in Europe was blamed for the dollar's latest rally, but as we'll discuss here, a more likely culprit is the latest show of weakness in China and the emerging markets.

Gold prices are down 11 percent since hitting its peak for the year in April. The primary culprit for gold's woes since April has been a growing demand for dollars among foreign investors seeking shelter from the bear market in China and other developing nations. The pressure which has been faced in foreign markets this year can be seen in the following graph of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). EEM remains in a well-defined downward trend as reflected by its 50-day moving average. This year's strength in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) can be traced to the start of the emerging markets turmoil as foreign investors liquidated equity holdings and moved to the relative safety of the dollar.

Source: BigCharts

Serving to further underscore this problem, China's foreign exchange reserves have hit an 18-month low. The yuan currency has lost some 10 percent of its value to the U.S. dollar since February. The trade war has been widely blamed for the recent increase in China's capital outflows, but regardless of the reasons for it, the weakness in the yuan suggests that China's economy is also weakening. Shown below is a graph of the WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB), which is my favorite yuan proxy. Here, the yuan ETF is compared with the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), which shows the contrast in the strength in both currencies.

Source: BigCharts

There have been precious few safe assets for global investors to run to in recent months as the currencies, stocks, and bonds of emerging markets have all suffered in varying degrees. The main beneficiary of the global market turmoil for most of this year has been the dollar. Below is the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which is a useful proxy for the dollar index. As you can see here, UUP has gone from strength to strength recently and made yet another new yearly high on Monday. This strong performance in the dollar is putting significant downside pressure on the gold price due to the metal's currency component. Despite the "fear factor" currently present on Wall Street, gold isn't benefiting from it due to the relentless rally in the dollar index. As I've emphasized in these reports, currency strength or weakness is the primary determinant of gold's near-term directional moves. In other words, the demand for dollars trumps safe-haven demand for gold.

Source: BigCharts

Gold's immediate-term (1-4 week) trend is on the verge of turning bearish once again. A close decisively under the benchmark $1,200 level in the December gold contract would give the bears a significant advantage and allow them to regain control over the immediate trend. As for the intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook, all hope for a gold turnaround in December isn't lost yet. A cessation of selling pressure in the emerging markets would serve to diminish demand for the dollar and give gold a chance to recover. As I've also argued in recent reports, last month's correction in the U.S. stock market - once it has completely bottomed out - should serve as a catalyst for safety-related gold purchases. In the previous report, I made the case that previous stock market corrections in recent years have tended to bode well for gold once the selling pressure for equities has completely diminished. This is because once the immediate need to raise cash from stock liquidations is over, investors often turn to the traditional safe havens like gold.

A case can be made that the October-November weakness in the U.S. equity market is a direct consequence of the sell-off in the emerging markets. Further, one could argue that gold's interim prospects are inextricably tied to both. Any relief in the global market sell-off should, therefore, provide spillover relief to the gold market.

Meanwhile, after technically confirming an immediate-term speculative buy signal, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) barely remains on a buy signal after Monday's poor performance. Although I remain long IAU despite the latest dollar index surge and subsequent damage to the gold price, it won't take much from here to trigger a sell signal in the gold ETF. As previously stated, an intraday violation of the $11.37 level (the Aug. 23 closing low) in IAU would trigger my stop-loss for this trading position. A violation of $11.37 would also put me back on the sidelines for the immediate term and put the bears back in control for now. The next 1-2 trading sessions will be critical for determining IAU's immediate-term prospects.

Source: BigCharts

Longer-term investors meanwhile should remain in a cash position as the bear market in gold hasn't yet reversed. The point that I've made in today's report is the main consideration for gold investors going forward, namely that gold's currency component supersedes everything else. Therefore, as long as the U.S. dollar remains in a position of strength, gold's longer-term trend will remain under pressure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.