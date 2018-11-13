Biogen: Spinning Around Spinraza

We are not buying Biogen's stock at this time. We'd rather wait and see if the stock drops further on any negative news or general market sell-off, if any.

Biogen's (BIIB) stock was trading at around $300-$330 within the past month. Due to unimpressive growth opportunities in currently marketed products, the stock has a Hold rating.

From a pipeline point of view, many analysts consider Alzheimer's development success a binary event for Biogen. This may be the case, but we wanted to look at current business fundamentals and see what the growth looks like even without Alzheimer's trial outcomes.

We think this is really helpful in order to understand the worst case scenarios and to estimate how much we can lose if the Alzheimer's trials fail and/or the US economy enters recession by 2020.

Healthcare, in general, is considered to be a defensive industry (patients still buy the drugs no matter what), but the healthcare access in many countries would be more restrictive during economic downturns.

Product Sales Dynamics

During the Q3 2018 earnings call, the CEO started the call with "let me begin with some financial highlights". This sounded quite intriguing and then we saw the very first slide describing revenue and EPS YoY growth:

Source: Biogen investor presentation

This slide was probably the major takeaway that the company wanted investors to remember as it was in the CEO's executive summary/opening remarks and then used second time as the first slide of CFO's presentation (as this happened in previous Biogen presentations).

But let's look at the snapshot of actual drivers and losers of the revenue in both three- and nine-month comparisons (which was not presented at the earnings call but was reported on the SEC filings).

Here's the three-month comparison of the product sales:

Source: Biogen SEC filings with Author's remarks in red

So what we see in this snapshot of the sales report is that 6% or a $158 million difference was mainly driven by Spinraza's ex-US sales that constituted incremental $171 million ($244 - $73). All other changes in YoY comparison have not been particularly impactful:

Tecfidera 's growth was tepid, only $30 million.

's growth was tepid, only $30 million. Interferon lost almost $72 million in sales.

lost almost $72 million in sales. Tysabri was flat.

was flat. Benepali, a biosimilar of Enbrel approved in Europe, grew by $23 million.

Now, let's look at the first nine months of 2018 as compared to nine months of 2017 and see if the trends are different:

Source: Biogen SEC filings with Author's remarks in red

Same story here - Spinraza's ex-US sales. We see the positive incremental $419 million difference, which was mostly driven by $554 million increase in Spinraza's ex-US sales.

Next, let's look at the three- and nine-month growth of anti-CD20 therapeutics revenues:

Source: Biogen SEC filings

Looks like a nice positive trend - $105 million and $301 million growth for the three and nine months, respectively.

And, finally, let's look at the annual growth drivers of the product sales in the last three years, 2017-2015:

Source: Biogen SEC filings

So, let's look at the products one by one and see how the growth over the last three years is compared to the performance in 2018:

Tecfidera grew by 9% in 2016 and by 6% in 2017. No growth in 2018.

grew by 9% in 2016 and by 6% in 2017. No growth in 2018. Interferon steadily lost 5% per year in 2016/2017. The losses accelerated in 2018 (-11%). Biogen "graciously" combined Avonex and Plegridy into "Interferon" so that we don't immediately know who exactly is lagging or that the losses don't appear to be steep when these two assets are clustered together. In any case, we can model the decline in the range of 5-11% per year to be consistent with previous years.

steadily lost 5% per year in 2016/2017. The losses accelerated in 2018 (-11%). Biogen "graciously" combined Avonex and Plegridy into "Interferon" so that we don't immediately know who exactly is lagging or that the losses don't appear to be steep when these two assets are clustered together. In any case, we can model the decline in the range of 5-11% per year to be consistent with previous years. Tysabri grew 4% in 2016. No growth in 2017 and 2018.

grew 4% in 2016. No growth in 2017 and 2018. Spinraza appears to be a true star here. Launched in 2017 (end of 2016), it brought $884 million in the first year of sales, that makes it one of the most successful drug launches in the history. Spinraza is on track to score almost $2 billion in 2018, but what's more important is that the 2018 growth came from ex-US, whereas US growth was more rational/moderate (14% growth in the US YoY). We will discuss later whether this growth is sustainable further for the ex-US.

appears to be a true star here. Launched in 2017 (end of 2016), it brought $884 million in the first year of sales, that makes it one of the most successful drug launches in the history. Spinraza is on track to score almost $2 billion in 2018, but what's more important is that the 2018 growth came from ex-US, whereas US growth was more rational/moderate (14% growth in the US YoY). We will discuss later whether this growth is sustainable further for the ex-US. Other revenues include Zinbryta, Fampyra, Eloctate, Alprolix, Fumaderm, Benepali and Flixabi. Zinbryta is gone, as well as Eloctate and Alprolix. The rest of the products, specifically biosimilar Benepali, will compensate for the loss of the three products. In general, "Other" revenues will remain almost flat in 2018.

revenues include Zinbryta, Fampyra, Eloctate, Alprolix, Fumaderm, Benepali and Flixabi. Zinbryta is gone, as well as Eloctate and Alprolix. The rest of the products, specifically biosimilar Benepali, will compensate for the loss of the three products. In general, "Other" revenues will remain almost flat in 2018. Anti-CD20 therapeutic programs have been growing in the last three years and will likely continue to grow in 2018 and beyond. However, anti-CD20 represents only 13% of Biogen's revenue and the pace of growth is fairly modest.

Now, where does this all leave us? So far, it appears that the only meaningful driver is Spinraza's ex-US sales, but how long is it going to last?

Without considering Biogen's rich pipeline opportunities, let's look at Biogen's most important driver, Spinraza.

Spinraza

Let's look closely at Spinraza's sales dynamics:

Source: Biogen investor presentation

75% of ex-US revenue came from Germany, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Spain, France, and Australia.

Why not the UK?

Well, here's what the NICE, a respected and trusted UK (and actually internationally recognized) authority, thinks about Spinraza:

The committee concluded that, based on its list price, the cost-effectiveness estimates for nusinersen ranged between £400,000 and £600,000 per year of quality adjusted life (QALY) gained. Even with a proposed confidential price reduction the cost of nusinersen is too high for it to be considered a cost-effective use of NHS resources.

While we do assume that, eventually, UK's NHS will bend under the pressure of SMA groups, patients, and physicians, the actual add-on revenue for Biogen will be insignificant. Because the confidential discount offered by Biogen would have to be overwhelmingly enticing for the UK authorities in order not to jeopardize their £18 billion drug spending budget. Moreover, new drug appraisal guidelines were established by NICE in 2017 and proposed a £20 million limit on all new drugs.

Next, let's take a look at the patient dynamics:

Source: Biogen investor presentation

So, overall, it appears that Spinraza has already captured 28% of the market.

There are two primary questions that need to be answered:

By how much Spinraza's market share and sales are going to grow before the competitive gene therapy, AVXS101, will enter the market in 2H 2019? How will the growth look like (if any) after AVXS101 enters the market?

There are multiple scenarios here, including a possibility of coexistence of both therapies since they target different genes. But one point is clear - Spinraza will not be able to grow at the same pace after 2019. We think that the overall growth in 2019 Spinraza sales will be 15-30% (pretty wide range, but it all depends on AVXS101 success/strategies), which will add, on average, ~$300-$600 million to Biogen's worldwide sales in 2019. After 2019, the growth will be normalized, at around 10% per year.

Biosimilars

Biogen has started to sell the biosimilars of all three major anti-TNFs in Europe (Enbrel, Humira, Remicade):

Source: Biogen investor presentation

While the biosimilar business is a helpful add-on to the pivotal branded biologic business of Biogen, we think that to count on biosimilars as revenue/income drivers for a major biotech company like Biogen would be a little bit oversimplification. Here's how we described the similar issue with Amgen (AMGN) in the recently published article, Why We Pass on Amgen:

...if we look at the top sales drugs, we'll see that the most important components that determine the sales are exclusivity rights and high unmet medical need. In the case of biosimilars, there is no exclusivity per se (because it is still a biosimilar to the original biologic) and the unmet need had been previously satisfied by the originators. With biosimilars, there is no limit on competitive entrants and there is no pricing power. Another aspect of biosimilar competition is the set of company capabilities to market the drug. The branded business operates quite differently from the biosimilar business and we are not sure whether Amgen has a capacity to compete in this new market environment and whether the profit margins (Sales minus R&D, SG&A, COGS) will be accretive to the company's overall profitability.

We think that the prospects/issues that Amgen is facing with biosimilars are similar to those Biogen is facing. We don't expect that Biogen's biosimilar business will significantly drive the bottom line, but rather we expect biosimilars to be stable components of the "Other" category.

Pipeline

Finally, and probably most importantly, the pipeline.

Biogen, obviously, has one of the leading positions in the Alzheimer's disease portfolio:

Source: Biogen investor presentation

Alzheimer's disease is one of the most notoriously hard to research and develop areas. So, Biogen's aducanumab progress is unquestionably a binary event for the company, and this event would have to be evaluated at every stage of development.

Overall, looking at Biogen's pipeline, we can see many late-stage assets in various therapeutic areas. However, the "Core Growth Areas" appear to be driven by aducanumab and Alzheimer's disease:

Source: Biogen investor presentation with Author's remarks in red

Looking Like Incyte?

In general, when we evaluate Biogen, we have to take into consideration two scenarios.

First, we think of Biogen without aducanumab and other high-risk Alzheimer's assets. How much is Biogen worth without its Alzheimer's portfolio?

It is important to think in this way so that we don't repeat the mistake that many investors made with Incyte (INCY) when epacadostat failed in Phase 3 pivotal melanoma trial. Prior to the epacadostat failure, many analysts assumed the high probability of epacadostat's success and "risk-adjusted" the Incyte stock to $150 value (it was trading at ~$85 per share when the news broke).

So, when we make those risk adjustments, specifically in case of Incyte, we assume that with 70% probability of success, an additional value of the stock will be $70. In reality, however, this is a binary event. We either get to $70 without epacadostat or to $170 with epacadostat. We wrote an article at the time, before the drug failure, that Incyte Is Worth $80 Even Without Epacadostat.

Coming back to Biogen, it is critical to know what Biogen is worth without the Alzheimer's portfolio to set the floor for the worst case. So, let's look at the latest financial statements first.

Financial Statements

Looking at the income statements, we don't see any red flags. COGS, SG&A and even R&D (given that this is actually a research-driven company) appeared to be in line with other biopharma standards/comparables.

No heavy spending (good sign).

"Clean" $7.15 diluted earnings per share.

On the balance sheet, around $5 billion net tangible book value. Insignificant debt - Notes Payable ~$6 billion. Nothing unusual. But not enough cash for a big acquisition, just bolt-on ones. And this is what Biogen is actually doing - the company has completed five BD transactions this year (per SEC filings).

Nothing unusual in cash flow statement as well. Cash flow from operations in nine months of 2018 was $4.3 billion which is pretty close to $3.5 billion of net income in the same period.

Valuation and Concluding Thoughts

If we assume that Biogen will have zero (or slightly negative) net growth with current products, and some long-term growth of 2-3%, then the 7-10x multiple of 2017-2018 non-GAAP earning would be a reasonable "spartan" valuation, which gives us ~$240 value per share.

However, if we assume that aducanumab is a win at various stages of clinical development, then this can add additional $10-$20 billion to valuation, or $50-$100 per share.

Next, if there are some major breakthroughs in the MS core business, then it will add another $5-10 billion to valuation, or $25-50 per share.

Cumulatively, Biogen's stock can potentially be worth maximum $390 in 12 months. However, this is likely an upside, which means Biogen would need to score gains in its core portfolio.

The base scenario is that the stock will remain at around $300-$320 range with no major breakthrough announced.

In the case of major market sell-off and/or disappointing news in the core portfolio, we expect the stock to come down to $240.

For our portfolio, we plan on catching the stock on its way down, closer to $250, if ever. We've been in and out of the stock in the past, and think that for the current stockholders, it makes sense to hold onto the stock. For the new entrants, wait for the better investment price, if ever.

