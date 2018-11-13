Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Presents at the Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference - Transcript

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference Call November 13, 2018 10:15 AM ET

Executives

Michael Morrissey - President and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Senner - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Susan Hubbard - Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Investor Relations

Analysts

Stephen Willey - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Stephen Willey

All right. I am Stephen Willey, one of the Senior Biotech Analyst here at Stifel. We are very glad to have with us here for the upcoming session, Exelixis. With me up on stage here is Mike Morrissey, Chief Executive Officer; Chris Senner, is the Chief Financial Officer is in attendance as well, as well as Susan Hubbard, who runs up the IR Communications effort.

This is pretty informal design to be someone interacted with anyone has a question, feel free to ask and we'll get your question answered. We're going just kind of have a Q&A up here. Mike, I don't know if you want to start off with any kind of introductory comments about the Company, maybe just to kind of give us a little bit of a framework of who you are, what you do, and then we'll just kind of get through the Q&A.

Michael Morrissey

Sounds good. Thanks again for the invite. Great to be here. Everybody, good morning. Before I begin, we'll be making forward-looking statements today. So please see our SEC filings for a description of the risks that we face in our business. So Exelixis is a commercial stage, small and mid cap oncology focused biotech company.

We have three products, currently on the market. Main one is based on the cabozantinib backbone. We have two different forms of that. Most notably with CABOMETYX in Renal Cell Carcinoma where we have a broad label across the entire population and have been selling that drug for RCC now since the middle of April in 2016.

We have solid liver data and are under reviewed by the FDA with the PDUFA of mid-January, 2019. Strong traction with that indication in Europe as well as positive CHMP opinion. So lots of efforts ongoing in drug discovery and developments around building Cabo franchise and certainly looking for new molecules. So we're excited to be here and had a good 2018 strong position financially. So lots of opportunity to go forward.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Stephen Willey

Great. So I guess maybe just to get things started, lot's happened in RCC since we were up here, I guess about 12 months ago. Have any of the recent competitive developments changed your outlook on the franchise at all? Or it has really kind of everything just kind of played out as planned relative to your expectations were about 12 months ago?

Michael Morrissey

So RCC, I mean that's been a competitive space for the last decade. So we entered that arena that indication again in 2016 a lot of competition that's continued. I don't think we're the least bit surprised at the success of either Ipi/Nivo, or some of [audio gap] the vast majority of patients progress and we're able to think more about sequencing as opposed to kind of one or the other.

So we've done well in that context. Certainly the recent inclusion of the first line CABOSUN data in the label has had a big impact on both in our ability to market first line, but also the overall gestalt around the brand. The recent updates to the NCCN guidance clearly show that Cabo is the preferred TKI, best-in-class TKI for the vast majority of patients, whether it would be first line or second line.

So we're very excited about what we've got and we understand that we have to keep building, keep investing, keep growing the indications, but we're doing that with a strong balance sheet and a strong position financially and a lot of momentum. It’s all good.

Stephen Willey

Yes. I think you just kind of touched upon a lot of different things, I'd probably want to dig into a little bit more detail on. So there's been a lot of emphasis on Cabo growth trends, I think specifically just following the launch of Ipi/Nivo and the front line setting. I think we've seen just a little bit of a down stroke of kind of sequential volume growth over the last couple of quarters.

What's the level of confidence right now with respect to that? What we're seeing is really kind of just bit of this transitory disruption as the marketplace adapts to the presence of Ipi/Nivo in the front line setting. And how are you thinking about kind of reacceleration of growth in 2019? I know it's probably the question that we get asked.

Michael Morrissey

Yes. Well, there is a lot of gloom and doom heading into earnings Q3 about what the syndicated numbers we’re saying, which is publicly available, but probably a reasonably poor surrogate for the actual reality of what we're seeing.

In Q3, we were up 12% q-over-q in terms of revenues. The other TKIs, axitinib, VOTRIENT and are in light of VOTRIENT and sunitinib or SUTENT were down between 18% and 13%. So there was a clear differential vector between our growth and their growth.

And if you look at the numbers, if you look at demand, if you look at the revenues, I think that is consistent with what we've seen over the entire year, right from the standpoint of how we tried to grow the business.

We’ve had a very clear, consistent marketing approach and that didn't really rely upon dominating first-line. That was never our objective. That was never – what we tried to do, our whole focus is to make Cabo available and to make sure HCPs understand the value of Cabo for all their patients every single day, irrespective of line of therapy, PD-L1 status, IMDC risk factor because the broad data set really supports Cabo’s utility across that spectrum.

So our marketing mission is to help patients see Cabo at least once when they enter first-line and before they leave third one. And if we do that, we think we can continue growing the business. So it's a matter of execution. It's a matter of education. As you know, this is a very diffuse market.

The vast majority of patients are treated in the community and that community sector is a little bit slower to adopt some of the newer therapies. So we think we've got a lot of room to grow there, and certainly are investing a lot of time in both personal and non-personal promotion to make that happen.

Stephen Willey

And you talked about the addition of the CABOSUN data to the label in your opening statements, can you maybe just kind of talk a little bit about the traction that you're seeing in front line? Is there a kind of a consistent patient profile for which you tend to see Cabo scripts written? And I guess when you think about this notion of being able to access intermediate versus poor risk patients versus favorable risk patients, have you been surprised by some of the stickiness of kind of the first-gen TKIs in that favorable risk patient population?

Michael Morrissey

To answer the second question first, no, I think again, that's more around just the slower adoption in the community setting. And I think over time that will evolve. If you look at our second-line data, again, CABOSUN didn't have favorable risk patients in that trial in order just to get it done faster, right. Those are really…

Stephen Willey

Did you get a label there?

Michael Morrissey

We did because we have really strong data, they are second-line. And if you look at the hazard ratios for OS or PFS, I mean they're virtually identical. So I think that was a good surprise to get, but certainly is consistent with the totality of data there right.

So we're seeing those patients migrate the Cabo, maybe a little bit slower based upon the experience of those patients in the community from a broad point of view. But again that I think that's more of a temporal thing than anything else from the standpoint of how those patients evolve. I forgot your first question, sorry.

Stephen Willey

The question was just whether or not there is a patient profile that tends to emerge with respect to front line utilization as…

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So what we’ve…

Stephen Willey

In these patients – dominant disease…

Michael Morrissey

Yes, so we've – again, that's hard to get on a case by case basis as scripts come in, but what we've heard and seen anecdotally are to market research. It's the patients who have high disease burden, who has some level of symptomology to have bone mets patients where our response needed quickly.

And I think Cabo's got that track record of rapidly impacting most patients in terms of their disease, either with a response or stable disease, our DCRs are very high from both CABOSUN and METEOR, and certainly the kind of bone effects as well as some of the liver effects are pretty predominant as well.

So we get that as well as patients who are contraindicated for I/O therapies due to their some existing disease in terms of having some kind of RA, some kind of autoimmune disease, which contract indicates their use of I/O agents there. So again, that’s something that we certainly talk about and work with different HCP's on to help them understand the data, when they have questions.

But again, we're consistently focusing on every eligible patient every day, first-line, second-line, third-line, PVL plus, PVL minus, across the spectrum of risk categories. Because that data is so broad and so solid that we want to make sure that we can access or help patients who need better therapies, get access to the drug and as quickly as possible when their HCP I think that that's an important part of their treatment regimen.

Stephen Willey

And so you talked about the I/O-TKI data with respect to JAVELIN and kind of the waiting for the KEYNOTE data, this notion of what I/O-TKI means to front-line therapy was kind of a big discussion point that ESMO?

Michael Morrissey

Yes.

Stephen Willey

Where do you sit on that side of the debate as to whether or not you're going to need just an improvement in stat sig OS to kind of displace at Denovo? Or is that changing or is that improvement in OS without kind of a similar CRA that you see with the Denovo, not going to be sufficient enough?

Michael Morrissey

Yes.

Stephen Willey

It kind of comes down to the question of just to give a chance to functional cure or to not give a chance. And I guess one does that matter for Exelixis at all? I know you're also a part of the narrative with the CheckMate trial. But do you think that there's going to be any one side of the debate that you make it bad on at this point?

Michael Morrissey

Well, the CheckMate-214 data was certainly very interesting and very enabling topline. There were certainly some new ones is there that brought in the question, and [I/O-I/O] combination versus the potential of an I/O-TKI combination for the PD-L1-negative for the favorable, et cetera.

Right, so I think we’re all very curious to see the KEYNOTE-426 data relative to slicing and dicing that data versus CheckMate to understand that certainly some of the data that we had at ESMO kind of highlights the fact that TKIs can impact a PD-L1 negative population pretty strongly.

Certainly that was done at the end of Dana Farber, they have some other data showing Cabo post-I/O showing very good response rate. So we'll see. The functional cure topic is the hot one with the academics. We don't see a lot of that here, a lot of that in the community, where that's the majority of the patient volume in RCC is actually treated. So we'll see how that works out.

Having – as we've seen, certainly from media or having a survival data in your label is a powerful tool to help position the drug, help market the drug, help people understand, how that's different? So I would think that would be a big part of that, but it's going to come down to the actual details of the data.

So we're curious about that ourselves, obviously and understand that there's probably more dynamic happenings to take place in first-line, which we again expect and hopefully will be part of with a CaboNivo and in CheckMate 9ER, knowing that again the vast majority of those patients who will progress will need new therapies. That's just the nature of this disease and accomplish there to help them second-line because via moves our first-line than you really have taken that option off the table for patients once they progress.

Stephen Willey

As you think there's a potential advantage that you might have with just the combination of CaboNivo that you're looking at in CheckMate 9ER or is that trial really kind of just more of an effort to make sure that you're kind of keeping up with the competitive development efforts in this space?

Michael Morrissey

Well, I think it's a combination of both. I wouldn't want to speculate beyond the existing data for the single agents and some of the Phase Ib data, every pivotal trial is different in plays out temporarily, as well as data wise in its own unique way and can only really be viewed after the fact.

Notable that both Cabo and Nivo, they only agents today – single agents that have shown survival advantage in the second-line study. So that's meaningful. We know they're tolerable together, and we've seen good data so far relative to the Phase Ib experienced. So we'll see how that plays out?

I think our focus is more along the lines of making sure that we continue to position the drug is being an effective player as a single agent. Again, first-line, second-line, third line, across the different risk factors, across the different biomarkers that appears to be and be able to again, focus our efforts to help every available patient at the appropriate time in their journey. And I think we can do that, we'll be able to effectively grow the business within RCC. As we add on new indications, as we add on more indications for RCC going on that path.

Stephen Willey

So we get to – some of those new indications in a second, but to maybe just wrap up on renal, you guys talked about another front-line, Phase III trial that you're going to be looking at in combination I think with Ipi/Nivo. We just saw some data from the atezo collaboration. I don't yet know, I guess if that's going to be the focal point of Phase III development at some point.

But just kind of given how you think about CABOMETYX across the front, second, third-line I can just talked about? What's the incremental ROI at this point, right on in terms of doing more frontline studies? At some point does it just kind of becomes diminishing returns?

Michael Morrissey

Well, it depends on how good the data is, right? If you can raise the bar, the way I look at the triplet Cabo/Nivo/Ipi isn't so much adding Cabo to Ipi/Nivo, but it's adding Ipi to Cabo/Nivo, right from the standpoint of – if you ascribe to the idea that that front-line I/O-TKIs in terms of the broad spectrum of activity could actually be a superior profile. Does adding a little bit of Ipi on top make that better? So that's, that's really my question in terms of therapeutic intent and therapeutic hypothesis, right?

So but it's all about generating differentiating data and the bar keeps rising. So at what point do you say enough is enough or do you keep investing, right? So in this case, we think it makes sense to invest a little bit more there. As part of a broader plan to invest across different histologies, different combination partners as we go.

So we're not going to – we're not going to continue growing that franchise, building that franchise if we stop investing. And I think we want to invest as deeply and as broadly as possible as it makes sense based upon both our view of the therapeutic opportunities, but also the math in terms of investments and the data.

Stephen Willey

Okay. So some of that investment has now yielded what will be an upcoming PDUFA data for Cabo and liver cancer. I think there's been some debate around the addressable market opportunity just kind of given the nature of the patient population, the competitive dynamics. So how significant of a growth driver do you think HCC will be for the Cabo franchise and how important are some of these second order trials that you are now contemplating for development. I guess specifically some of the I/O combination studies?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So in general, liver cancer is a large underserved markets both domestically and globally. You look at the actual Ipi and you compare that to the – again, I think a pretty good surrogate of utilization just revenues for sorafenib and regorafenib, which had been nearly two drugs available recently. And there's a big discrepancy there.

So you have a very large underserved population that requires new drugs, number one. And really requires better drugs to be able to drop patients from interventional radiology or staying with hepatologists and really going down this medical oncologist leaf.

So like renal, which is a well established market that we entered in 2016 with arguably better data, we're moving into in deliver post-approval with a market that really needs to be built and we and others will hopefully play a role in that and streamlining the way patients are [triaged] in the way that patients are served better as better therapies, either single agents or potentially combinations come online in the future.

So we're going to invest heavily there, commercially not so much because again as we talked about on earnings, the overlap in terms of the RCC business and opportunity and the HCC business and opportunity in the U.S. is overlaps to a large degree. So our existing commercial infrastructure can handle that more or less as it is today.

But certainly going forward, looking at a combination approaches downstream. We think it makes a lot of sense. And it would be one area that could really drive growth with better data. So but from our point of view financially, commercially, it's all upside. We just need to now invest time and money in helping build that market.

Stephen Willey

And based on those comments with respect to prescribing overlap and I guess we shouldn't be presuming that liver launch in 2019 correlates with some dramatic uptick in SG&A spend?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. No. I think we've guided that pretty carefully that we see commercial being so much flat, right. We built the commercial organization to compete with the big boys out of the box. There's no way we were going to stand a chance to be competitive back in 2016 with a suboptimal or half efforts, when we're competing against BMS, Pfizer and Novartis front. So we went into Renal with a full team, lots of experience, great energy, great knowledge of the RCC and liver space, and certainly plan to capitalize on that and really monetize that going forward, but without investing a whole lot more.

Stephen Willey

Yes. And so some of those second order trials that you're looking at in combination with I/O, you're doing some work with Bristol, some work with Roche. I know the Bristol trial, I think CheckMate 40 has been enrolled for awhile now. What's the status of that trial? Is there any opportunity for kind of a more proximal data disclosure? And then just how do you think about the two collaborations collectively? Is there a chance that we see kind of a parallel registrational path pursued here in combination in I/O with Cabo?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So we have lots of optionality there and I think that optionality will be become clear shortly, right, in terms of how we're going to play in that space. We believe in the approach, the 040 data in our mind supports the combination of an I/O with a TKI like Cabo here. Overall, it was meant to be really be a safety study. Asking the question is the combination of CaboNivo and/or CaboNivo Ipi is that a tolerable combination?

It’s safe in patients with compromised liver function since Cabo is highly metabolized in the liver. So we enrolled 60-plus patients that cross four arms, Cabo and Nivo first and second line. So certainly important data set to help us understand again the flexibility, the optionality we had with those doses. But again, we're very committed to working in first line renal or first line liver. Certainly it's going to be a competitive space all our renal and we need to get going there.

Stephen Willey

And is that path forward in Roche, I guess kind of complicated at all by the fact that they're obviously aggressively pursuing BEV combination. I think that combination has breakthrough therapy designation. Those are two Roche drugs. Presumably they're incentivized to push something that yields them 2x as opposed to something that yields on 1x. How do you think about what Roche is doing strategically in liver with respect to then how you determine how to emphasize development?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So all you said is correct. Again, BEV is moving into a biosimilar games, so I'm not sure how much one plus one is two relative to what they're doing. For us, it's a matter of just is there a better VEGFR-targeting approach certainly with Cabo’s single agent activity from CELESTIAL survival benefit, good PFS, could overall activity combining that with safe, tolerable active doses of an I/O, whether it be BEV or Nivo or whatever makes sense to us. So again, we have plenty of optionality there with our collaborators. We have a lot of support from our partners, Ipsen and Takeda for liver combinations as well. So we're excited about that. We think it makes a lot of sense and certainly looking forward to getting a studies going there.

Stephen Willey

And you've had an NCCN Compendia listing in place, I guess for a little while now, can you maybe talk at all to just any pre-approval traction may or may not…

Michael Morrissey

Yes. Well, we’re certainly playing by the rules in terms of being like a compliance ethical organization, so we're not marketing right now. We're talking to payers a little bit about the data, which FDA guidance supports us doing that relative to making sure payers are aware of the data, but we're going to wait and get out there until we've got the letter in hand and we'll be ready to go within hours of having that letter. So stay tuned.

Stephen Willey

And one of the other areas of investment here for the franchise will be differentiated thyroid cancer, you just announced the registrational trial there. Maybe just speak a little bit to some of the data that you've generated in this setting that kind of gives you confidence that it's worth pursuing a registrational pathway? And maybe just also speak to the market opportunity as well?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So DTC is a relatively small indication within head, neck. Obviously we have traction within thyroid with our MTC data from EXAM and approval based on PFS and response rate, although lots of good numbers there. Within the DTC around, we've done two different ISTs or one IST and one Phase Ib efforts. Again, we’ve seen good activity in either first or second line patients, high response rates in the 50% to 60% range, long durable responses, long durable PFS values.

So we're targeting second line population, which has no approved agents for DTC. If you look at the actual numbers that 4,000 or 5,000 patients a year, relatively undisturbed post progression, after either one that nib or sorafenib first-line.

So we've got a nice – I think a very well thought out, trial design that gives us not only a broader look at PFS and survival with the full population. But early look at simple response rates for the first 100 patients after six months of follow-up. So if we're able to recapitulate the Phase Ib data in Phase III for those first 100 patients, so you could imagine a relatively rapid path to filing based upon that data.

So we've got lots of optionality there. We've got an experienced with marketing in that population of physicians from COMETRIQ MTC. So we think it makes a lot of sense. It's a relatively easy trial to do for us relative to what we've done in the past.

Stephen Willey

So maybe you can talk a little bit about what the strategic plan is going to be in bladder cancer? I guess, we've seen some really interesting single agent Cabo data there and rent in the relapsed refractory setting. The CaboNivo data that we saw from NCI looked really good. Why hasn't that Bristol collaboration moved a bit more aggressively just considering the efficacy data that you saw in that patient population? And I guess knowing what you've done in combination with Nivo, how does that then drive the development efforts that you have ongoing with the Roche specifically with respect to bladder, which looks to be kind of a pretty popular tumor type within that cosmic plan?

Michael Morrissey

Yes, so bladder is complicated and I think the – our reticence to start something recently in bladder based upon the combination of the totality of data we've got with Cabo and Nivo is really based upon all the different moving pieces in bladder right now, first-line, second-line, I/O by itself, I/O chemo, I/O versus chemo in the PD-L1 negatives. There's just a lot going on there right now.

We would like to be able to feel good about designing and initiating a trial today are temporarily on day zero. That's going to be relative – are going to be relevant, a year from now or two years from now. And that there's just so many moving pieces with the bladder space in terms of what you actually use as a competitor. What's your accelerated approval approach with a longer-term approach is that we haven't felt good about all those different moving pieces relative to the investment that we have to make there, right.

So we expect to see data for I/O chemo, a frontline to read out relatively soon. We think that helps us understand then the population second-line as well as the first-line opportunity, and can make more – really more rational choices about how we designed? What population we target? What competitors we use, et cetera.

So I think this is one case where it probably makes sense to be a little bit more judicious in pulling the trigger, but once we do doing that with a much solid – much more solid data set and hand understanding how standard of care could evolve in the short-term.

Stephen Willey

So it kind of sounds like you're maybe still waiting for some of the competitively strategic pieces to fall?

Michael Morrissey

Well, I think we need to see what's going to happen first-line relative to all those different factors to really understand what's the best population to go after second-line. And then needed hard like we're doing with renal, like we're dealing with liver. But I'd like to have a stable background before we start launching multiple trials, right.

Stephen Willey

Drug pricing obviously something that gets a lot of airtime…

Michael Morrissey

I've heard that.

Stephen Willey

I guess just if you – in looking at the pace of Cabo price taking, I think it's been about maybe 25%, 30% in terms of nominal price increases post launch over the course of 30-month period, which is probably right in line with most of the oncology franchises. Just how do you think about the level of headroom that you have here on a going forward basis with respect to your ability to take successively annual price takes?

Michael Morrissey

Yes, so I think we've kind of stayed in the middle of the fairway on that one. We’ve certainly don't want to be on the bleeding edge of the more egregious price increases. We've averaged 9% plus or minus per year over the last couple of years since we launched RCC.

We think that's appropriate based upon the level of investment that we've made in the past and where we're taking that investments going forward. We think about pricing everyday as we really want to – not just balance, but maximize our ability to innovate and our ability to make sure that our drugs are assessable to patients who need them.

So we put a lot of thought and care into that and then we feel pretty good about how we're navigating that, but it's really optimizing access and innovation as we go forward. And for a small company like us, that is our bread and butters innovation both in terms of discovery, development and then lifecycle management for Cabo.

And then we need to be able to generate the cash flows that we can then push back into the business. So it's gone well so far. And how that continues going forward, we'll talk about that once we do it, I wouldn't want to give any guidance there, but certainly it's a very important topic for the industry and for society to really understand, right.

The investments we're making today, we as a company and we as an industry making today might not get realized in terms of their value for another decade or more right. I/O has been around for 25 years, 30 years and we're just now starting to see some of the benefits of that kind of broad long-term, multi-decade almost generational investments. So it's a hard business for sure.

Stephen Willey

And maybe just some bigger picture questions here as we kind of wind down a little bit. So I guess as you just kind of look at consensus estimates for 2019, how comfortable are you with respect to where those numbers are, where expectations are, specifically with respect to Cabo? And you haven't given guidance yet where I guess, which is really understandable given the early stages of the launch. Has there been any thoughts of providing either 2019 sales guidance or even EPS guidance once you guys are sustainably operating profitably? What are some of the checks and balances that you guys think about internally with respect to the decision of either giving or not giving guidance?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So we talked about that a lot. Our catchphrase is we don't give guidance, not giving guidance. So we'll talk about 2019 – on the Q4 call in 2019. I'm a scientist – ex-scientist, now I guess by training, so I'd much rather measure then model, especially with all the degrees of freedom that we've got going on right now in renal and liver, other macro type issues.

And that's been kind of our mantra is to be hyper conservative around how we've played that game from the standpoint of not giving people the impression that we've got either more modeled accuracy or precision than we really have. You have your numbers, we have our numbers, maybe they overlap, maybe they don't, going forward, we'll see. We're focused on building the business and growing the business in a sustainable fashion.

We've I think taken some pretty dramatic steps over the last couple of years to really ensure that we've got the financial foundation and Chris and his team get huge credit there for doing that, but also that we have the right outlook for how that investment thesis works as we generate sustainable free cash going forward.

So it's all part of a longer term, bigger picture view on what it means to build the business and grow the business from both size and scope and depth and some ways goes beyond quarterly numbers and quarterly guidance, right. We've got much bigger ambitions than that and we want to make sure we can execute on those effectively as we go forward.

Stephen Willey

Yes. Unfortunately, the longer term big picture objectives of companies are often not very well aligned with very kind of near-term biopic stuff that investors care about, which I guess kind of leads to this next question, right. And you guys just did such a great job of kind of transforming the balance sheets, launching a product, getting the franchise to profitability. Have you been surprised, I guess just by the pace of what the – at how the okay, what's next questions have come. Almost kind of seems like you guys really weren't given a chance to breathe a sigh of relief before everyone starts?

Michael Morrissey

Actually no and I think that's reflected in the – I would say the degree of our kind of conservative – as a company are conservative, humble kind of method for which we talked about our success, right. We've had a good couple of years and we can frame that in terms of kind of quantitative, kind of the evolution of the company, but we're not satisfied with that.

And as short of a window as you mentioned, we are kind of like the, what's the next question that's being asked on the street? We were asking ourselves two years ago, right. And we had to navigate some issues and we had to do all the requisite cleanup that was needed and then see how the business was going to grow before we started to invest. But we're asking ourselves those same questions. I guarantee you much, much before anyone else's.

Again, we have bigger ambitions, we have the confidence and the momentum to be able to go to the next level or two as an organization. And our job is to make sure we have the pieces in place, the team in place, and the focus to be able to get that done with all the background noise and all the background narrative, kind of playing out live online. So it's a balancing act and I've been really pleased with how the team has operated and will this continue to crank away and make it happen.

Stephen Willey

And some of that reinvestment, obviously, you've got internal, external opportunities. Just with respect to the external ones at this point, what's the landscape of potentially licensable or acquirable assets look like right now for a company like you? I would imagine there's a lot of eyeballs focused on the same stuff within the busy arena.

And then just maybe separately and this is kind of not specific to Exelixis, but just kind of a more broader question is, historically I think, kind of the story for a lot of these commercial oncology companies, right? Is that you went to the clinic, you launch a drug, you show that you're successful when you're gone.

And I think now we've kind of get into a point where it kind of seems like that, okay, now you're gone part of it has been somewhat removed from the equation a little bit. So maybe you can just kind of talk about just general BD environment and any speculation as to just why you think we've seen a bit of a slowdown just in the pace of overall BD appetite within oncology specifically from an M&A perspective?

Michael Morrissey

Yes, so for us specifically we're looking at, we look at everything all the time. We've got a really strong deep kind of built in team across all aspects of the business. That helps us understand the different options that we've got and the depths and breadth of what is possible relative to a company like us that is generating lots of cash, had a lot of cash, and clean balance sheets. So certainly the ability to lever up if we need to based upon actually having EBITDA right, which is kind of a unique thing in the Smith based.

So we're looking and we're looking – we look hard and we were prolific partners, if you will in the early days. So I think we have a good sense of what to look for, where the skeletons are in the closet in terms of assets and we're not naive buyers because we were very sophisticated sellers back in the day.

So all that background really helps us again, make – hopefully make, good decisions. We've talked about looking for early stage, small backend loaded pay for success deals. We've done some of those. We'll do more of those. That's kind of really focused on care and feeding of the pipeline.

Things that are more strategic, things that that could actually fit, mid to late stage development, maybe products, et cetera. We look at constantly and we'll do all that math and we'll do all the work and all the diligence that we need to do to convince ourselves either it makes sense or does it.

But we're looking for opportunities that again, could be a franchise, but are appropriately valued from the standpoint of getting some of the hype potential kind of removed. And paying fair value for what we think makes sense. So in terms of the macro climate, there's so much going on within big biotech, big pharma right now. There've been a couple of years of deals that haven't worked out too well for the buyers.

So I'm not overly surprised that things have slowed down a bit. We never had the attitude that we're going to build to sell, which is why I think the RCC launched has gone so well. We invested heavily. We had the idea that, we're great scenario planners and we understand that's whatever that famous Mike Tyson quote is, everybody has a plan until they get punched the first time.

So we've always had multiple scenario plans, multiple ideas about what could happen and what it play out. But again and that's certainly the case going forward. So I love the optionality and the team has the ability to maneuver based upon a record of success, in times which are much tougher than they are right now.

End of Q&A

Stephen Willey

So we have for time, Mike.

Michael Morrissey

All right, awesome. Appreciate it. Thanks again.

Stephen Willey

Thanks a lot. Good luck.