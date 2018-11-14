This 8.5%-Yielding REIT Could Get Bought Out - 30% Upside

Priced at just 9x FFO, Lexington is a BUY to patient long term investors who can ignore short term market volatility. If you are worried about near term performance, we would not recommend Lexington because it is anticipated to reduce its dividend – causing elevated volatility in share price.

The near-term outlook is challenging as properties are sold and the cash flow is diluted. In the long run, the appreciation potential is however very considerable as the FFO multiple expands closer to industrial peers.

We would not be surprised if Lexington got bought out. At current price, it is the cheapest REIT to gain industrial exposure in the marketplace.

In many ways, it reminds us of Gramercy, another REIT which was following the same path in 2017 and got bought out by Blackstone.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) is a diversified REIT in transition to becoming an industrial REIT. The shares recently traded at $8.40 and pay an 8.5% dividend yield.

Despite a massive portfolio repositioning towards industrial assets, the company continues to trade at a valuation multiple that is over 2x smaller than the industrial peer group. If the share price remains this low, we suspect that Lexington may become a buyout target, possibly leading to sizable near-term upside.

Background to The Thesis

Throughout 2017, we were very vocal on an undervalued REIT named Gramercy Property Trust (GPT). We wrote numerous articles outlining its investment thesis; here is an example:

6% Yield and 30% Upside At Gramercy Property Trust

It is an interesting case to study here when considering an investment in Lexington because Gramercy used to be in the exact same situation. Similarly, to Lexington, Gramercy underwent a major portfolio repositions toward industrial assets, and despite generating up to 70% of its NOI from industrial properties, it continued to trade at a deeply discounted valuation to other industrial REITs.

We saw an opportunity to gain industrial exposure at a bargain price and an abnormally high yield. Move forward by one year, and Gramercy was bought out by Blackstone (BX) for $7.6 billion and a sizable premium to the last traded share price. Essentially, Blackstone saw the same opportunity as we did (perhaps they read our articles?) and took the whole company private.

Today, the same opportunity exists once again in Lexington. The company has already doubled its exposure to industrial assets in the last 5 years - bringing it to about 60% of total assets. Yet its valuation multiple is just 9x FFO, as compared to 20x FFO on average for the industrial REIT peer group. Back when we identified Gramercy, it was already further in its transition as it generated 70% from its NOI from industrial assets. However, it was also ~35% pricier than Lexington at 12x FFO. In this sense, we consider Lexington just as opportunistic as Gramercy once was, if not even more so.

Finally, Lexington is a much smaller company than Gramercy with a market cap of just $2 billion. We consider the smaller size to be an important advantage as on one hand, it makes the transition to industrial assets much easier and faster, and on the other hand, it increases the chances that the company gets bought out by another Blackstone-like company along the way.

“Hidden” Value Creation

In just 5 years, Lexington has a brought its industrial exposure from just 25% to about 60%. Along the way, it sold off almost all of its retail properties and substantially decreased its allocation to office investments.

There are 3 main reasons to be excited about this portfolio repositioning:

1- Retail assets have almost all been sold (less than 1% of rents), and as such, Lexington is today almost completely insulated from potential retail bankruptcies. Retail properties are today exposed to higher risk than most other property sectors due to the rapid growth of Amazon-like (AMZN) companies stealing market share from traditional retailers. You need to look no further than CBL (CBL), WPG (WPG), PEI (PEI) or even Tanger (SKT) to see how landlords may suffer from the current disruption. We do not believe this to be a long-term issue to the retail sector, but over the short run, it creates disruption as poor retailers are driven out of business.

2- The office exposure is no longer the largest focus of the company. We do not like “single tenant office” investment because they are in our view “problem properties” in the long run. Having worked in private equity real estate, I have had to deal with the issues of such properties first hand. Put simply, single tenant offices tend to be good performers initially as the properties are bought and a tenant is locked-in by a lease, but as soon as this lease expires, the capex requirements and the tenant improvements can become extremely overwhelming. This does not mean that you cannot generate high returns investing in single tenant offices, but the risks are generally higher.

3- Industrial assets have become the main economic driver of the company. Unlike offices, there are many reasons to be excited about industrial properties. They possess many of the advantages of office properties, but typically requires less CAPEX over time and may be bought at higher cap rates, and with even longer lease terms. Moreover, there are many clear long-term trends, including the growth of e-commerce and globalization, that are expected to increase the demand for industrial space and support higher rents in the long run. Not surprisingly, the market is rewarding industrial REIT with high valuations at 20x FFO on average. And this is how Lexington creates “value.” As it increases its exposure to industrial properties, its valuation multiple is expected to gravitate toward the 20x FFO in the long run.

In addition to these 3 points, the average lease term has risen to close to 9 years, the percentage of revenue from long term leases has increased, and the average interest rate has come down.

You would expect that all these points would create value to shareholders, and yet the shares are actually down by more than 30% over the last 5-year time period.

In other words, while the firm kept on improving the quality of the portfolio, the shares dropped significantly over the last 5 years. These past years have been challenging in terms of growth given that the portfolio repositioning causes dilution, but it also positions the company for stronger long term results. Since the market is short-term-driven and focused on quarterly results rather than long term value, it is excessively discounting the shares and not realizing how the underlying value of the company is improving.

Every new $ of FFO generated by industrial properties should deserve to trade at up to 20x FFO, or in-line with other industrial REITs. Given that the allocation to industrial properties has risen from 25% to 60%, it is very clear that there has been massive significant value creation in the recent years. For this reason, we believe that the shares are today more opportunistic than ever before, and ripe for a potential acquisition.

30% Upside and 8.5% Dividend Yield

At present, Lexington owns a portfolio that is composed of approximately 60% industrial and 35% office properties.

Industrial REITs trade today on average at ~20x FFO, with many higher-quality names trading at well in excess of that including Terreno (TRNO), Rexford (REXR), DCT (DCT) to name a few.

Office REITs, on the other hand, trade at 16x FFO on average, with again many names at over 20x FFO, including Boston (BXP), Douglas (DEI) and Kilroy (KRC).

Taking the average of both peer groups and applying the appropriate weighting to each (65/35), we come to a weighted average FFO multiple of 18x FFO. Then, we first apply a 20% discount to this multiple to account for the fact that LXP is not a pure-play REIT, and secondly, we subtract another 20% discount to account for the lack of growth and high uncertainty in the coming 2-3 years as the company continues to reposition its portfolio towards industrial assets.

We arrive to an implied valuation multiple of ~11.5x FFO. It reflects a massive discount to peers, and still allows for~30% upside from the current share price. As the company continues to transition towards being closer to a pure-play industrial REIT, we expect the FFO multiple to gradually expand higher to eventually reach up to 15x FFO. This is what was happening with Gramercy until it got completely bought out at 13x FFO by Blackstone.

As such, the long-term upside is sizable today, regardless of if Lexington gets acquired or not. The management has guided for higher industrial exposure in the coming quarters and we expect the company to reach up to 70-80% exposure by the end of 2019.

While we wait for this thesis to play out, we get paid a hefty dividend which currently accounts to a 8.5% yield. You should not expect the dividend to remain at the current level as it is expected to be reduce in the near future due to massive property dispositions. Assuming a 20% decrease in dividend, the yield would still remain very attractive at 6.8% and allow for greater long term appreciation potential as more cash is retained for industrial investments.

Risks

Following the recent disposition of 21 office properties, the management noted that they intend to adjust the dividend downward for 2019 to allow for a faster repositioning of the portfolio towards industrial assets.

Selling properties at such a rapid pace results in cash flow dilution, and reducing the dividend will allow for more liquidity and safety. It has been argued that despite the high short-term volatility that it may cause, a dividend reduction could result in stronger value creation to shareholders in the long run.

We tend to agree here because it is preferable to get the repositioning over as quickly as possible because it creates uncertainty and will always remain a drag on the share price. If by cutting the dividend, the management is able to get it done within a 2-3-year time-line rather than 5-10 years, we are happy to take the cut. The quicker the company becomes an Industrial REIT, the more appreciation we can expect in the long run.

Short term price performance could, however, be highly affected by the anticipated dividend cut. The market is very short-term driven and hates it. Long term-oriented investors should not worry about it. The dividend has no impact on the value of the underlying assets. Priced at 9x FFO, Lexington is highly discounted compared to industrial peers, and as the repositioning of the portfolio approaches its end, there is ample upside to patient long-term holders.

If you are unable to deal with volatility, I suggest that you take a pass on Lexington. If you are, however, a disciplined long-term value investor who can ignore daily quotations of the market, Lexington is a unique opportunity in today’s REIT market.

Bottom Line

Lexington looks almost perfectly identical to what Gramercy was a few years back. And in insights, we all know that the returns earned by early investors were fantastic. Today, we are offered the same opportunity to earn market beating returns as the company continues to successfully transition its portfolio and achieves a higher FFO multiple.

There are risks to this thesis (which we mention above), but the potential reward far outweighs the risk undertaken in our opinion, especially if you are able to take a long-term horizon and ignore short term volatility.

Even after the anticipated dividend cut, the income remains very generous and will allow us to average down on our positions if the shares were to keep dropping.

