Adamis: Here We Go Again!

Source: Flickr

Adamis (ADMP) must be one of the most frustrating stocks to own; time and again with good news ADMP sees a stock price rise followed a sharp fall. The company has approval for Symjepi, the epinephrine syringe, that will compete against Mylan's (MYL) EpiPen. The good news for investors staring at this morning's drop to $2.33 per share, is that the name somehow manages to regain a substantial portion of losses after steep selloffs. This scenario has played out several times this year and agile traders could take advantage of the yo-yo enthusiasm for the stock. I believe we are, once again, at such an inflection point today, creating an opportunity to buy from where the stock price may snap back before eventually moving higher longer term.

Adamis takes another characteristic stock price dive after latest earnings report

Source BigCharts

ADMP reported earnings after the bell on Friday, November 9th (that's never a good sign). The company reported Q3 revenue of $3.8M vs. consensus of $5.23M; this compares to Q2 revenue of $3.9M. The result is a shellacking of the shares from Friday's close of $2.78 to morning lows of $2.32 or a 17% decline in share price. Part of the earnings surprise, no doubt, has to do with one or more Street analysts not updating expectations with reality. If you look at the Q4 revenue Street estimates, they range from $5.1M to $15.8M with an average of $9.2M but midpoint of $10.4M, indicating 1 or more analysts shooting for the stars on Q4 revenues based on faulty or outdated assumptions perhaps based on partnership expectations. Furthermore, the revenue is essentially all related to the company's U.S. Compounding subsidiary that provides drug compounding outsourcing services; this revenue is of de minimis value relative to the company's future and current market capitalization.

As a result, once again shares are trading at multi-year strong support levels (see three-year chart below) in the low $2s. I feel this is a dislocated price and a good opportunity to step in and add shares.

Source: BigCharts

Underlying fundamentals are improving

Since the last time the stock was in this price range in late August, fundamentals have improved for the company. ADMP's partner for Symjepi, Sandoz, a division of Novartis (NVS), has now been several months along the path towards product launch. In late September, the company also received FDA approval for the low-dose version for patients 33 to 65 pounds. With a successful product launch for Symjepi, I would not be surprised to see target price average surge higher to over $12 per share from current Street target price of $7.38 per share. The current target is $9 if you exclude the analyst from B. Riley that bailed on the company today based, ridiculously, on the Q3 sales figures.

Investors also have two NDA submissions to look forward to this quarter, APC-6000 and APC-8000. APC-6000 is the company’s naloxone injection product candidate for the treatment of opioid overdoses. APC-8000 is the company's sublingual version of erectile dysfunction drug Cialis (tadalafil).

I see yet another strong bounce as history will likely repeat itself

Six times in the past year, the stock has pierced the lower bollinger band, and each time within days or weeks, the stock bounced back very strongly. I find this happens often with companies like ADMP that have strong underlying fundamentals. My belief is that the pattern is likely to continue, particularly at this extremely low valuation for the stock.

Conclusion

I would recommend purchasing ADMP for aggressive investors at the current price levels. ADMP is technically oversold and has both near-term catalysts and long-term value drivers that can provide for very substantial returns for investors. The company is not without risk, however, as Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) has received its own approval for a generic version of MYL's EpiPen in August. Should MYL and TEVA get into a pricing war, it could create a hostile marketing environment for Symjepi, putting pressure on prices as well as profits. In such an environment, if ADMP has a difficult time commercializing its other pipeline drug, shareholders can be in for a long painful slog. I don't see this sullen scenario playing out, however, and any surprises are likely to be to the upside, in my view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may consider increasing my stake in ADMP in the near term.