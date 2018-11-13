Peeling Back The Onion Of Starwood Property Trust

"I'm really not excited about our stock price. What I thought would be good for our business is our scale." STWD’s CEO, Barry Sternlicht.

One advantage I have, as an analyst, is to cover a variety of sectors and this broad-reaching research helps me recognize where I can find the best value.

Many investors are more conservative (than me) and that means that they want to maintain a “sleep well at night” approach in which principal preservation is a must.

In case you missed it, I wrote an article yesterday titled, Preparing For The Next Recession: Commercial Mortgage REITs, in which I summarized a few of the most popular commercial real estate lenders in the REIT sector. I explained that the commercial real estate (or CRE) market is enjoying extra innings of the real estate cycle and that means investors should stay focused for opportunities to diversify and take advantage of the continued economic performance.”

As I laid out the framework for that article, my goal was to help investors determine which REITs to own (or not own) based upon a risk-based analysis, helping to identify possible flaws that could cause pressure entering the next recession.

Not to alarm readers, as I explained that I consider U.S. commercial real estate healthy, yet “I think that it’s prudent to begin thinking about the next recession. Many investors are more conservative (than me) and that means that they want to maintain a “sleep well at night” approach in which principal preservation and low volatility are a must.”

One of the REITs in the article is Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and I explained that “the 8.7% yield may look attractive on the surface, we caution investors to ‘peel back the onion’ before buying.” So guess what? That’s precisely what I plan to do now: "peel back the onion of Starwood Property Trust".

Start at the High Level

Before I get started, I want to disclose that I have previously been a shareholder in STWD and I have written a number of bullish articles on the company. As some know, I became squeamish early in 2018 and decided to downgrade the company from a BUY to a HOLD, and eventually a SELL.

At a high level, I like commercial mortgage REITs and I have become a better equity REIT investor because I have paid close attention to property-level fundamentals. One advantage I have, as an analyst, is to cover a variety of sectors and this broad-reaching research helps me recognize where I can find the best value.

Most investors, including me, own commercial mortgage REITs for yield-enhancement, and that’s one of the reasons that I previously-owned shares in STWD. It’s much harder to predict future performance for finance-driven companies, since there is little transparency as it relates to the properties that are being financed.

So, I have found that the best way to analyze the sector is to utilize all relevant data available and determine if the company is managing credit, but first and foremost, protecting principal at ALL costs.

But that’s hard, when most of the REITs are externally-managed (except Ladder Capital of course) and the property-level financials can’t be reviewed. None the less, investors can rely on reliable information and determine whether “the thrill of victory is worth the agony of defeat”. For the record, the chart below illustrates the BUY articles (in green) and the HOLD/SELL articles (in red).

Starwood Isn’t a KISS Operation

As you know, I have maintained a BUY on Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) for quite some time, and although the yield is around 150 bps lower than STWD, the 100% senior-secured (keep it simple stupid) strategy is working well (the chart below is the same time period as the char above):

So, before I began to “peel back the onion” what do you think? "Keep it simple BXMT" or "highly complicated STWD"...?

Remembering, we are in the later stages of the commercial real estate cycle, and in the 3rd – 7th innings (assuming 9 innings in the cycle) STWD has generated modest (.13%) price appreciation and BXMT has generated over 40% growth. Anyway, including dividends (or total return), STWD returned ~23% (in 5 years) and BXMT returned ~75% (over 5 years).

Keep in mind, STWD commenced operations in August 2009 (when the economic recovery was underway) by raising around $1 billion, and since that time, the company has deployed over $44 billion, with NO credit losses.

Today STWD’s portfolio consists of $13 billion spanning multiple business segments. The company is externally-managed by Starwood Capital Group, a privately-held asset manager founded in 1991 by Barry Sternlicht, and since inception, SCG has acquired over $97 billion of assets, with current assets under management of $56 billion. SCG is a worldwide leader in public-private/private-public market executions, including the creation of eight NYSE-listed companies.

STWD (the commercial mortgage REIT) is a leading real estate finance company and the largest commercial mortgage REIT. Unlike many of our recommended names (i.e., Blackstone Mortgage), TPG RE Finance (NYSE: TRTX), and KKR Real Estate (NYSE: KREF)) that invest primarily in senior secured (first mortgage loans), STWD has a more diversified business model that includes commercial lending, residential lending, CMBS investing, special servicing, and CMBS loan originations.

Also remember that Ladder Capital (LADR) also has a multi-cylinder approach, but the company is internally-managed. That’s a critical difference because there are no conflicts of interest or outside fees flowing to an external manager. However, recognizing that there could be value to STWD’s multi-cylinder model, I will now examine each of the underlying segments in greater detail (and I promised you that I would “peel back the onion”).

The Lending Sector

STWD’s primary business lines include lending (66%), investing & servicing (9%), and property owned (23%). This is STWD’s differentiation – the company has a combination of products that leverage the existing platform, but that also creates complexity risk.

As you can see, within the lending segment, STWD has 91% invested in senior-secured loans, 5% in mezzanine loans, 2% in subordinated loans, and 2% in CMBS. STWD recently acquired GE Capital's (NYSE: GE) energy project finance assets, comprised of both the full-service energy project finance platform and a $2.6 billion loan portfolio, including $400 million of unfunded future commitment.

The $2.6 billion portfolio consists of 51 senior secured loans that are collateralized by energy infrastructure real assets. These assets have an attractive risk-adjusted return with a strong credit profile and are largely backed by long-term purchase contracts with investment grade counterpart.

The GE acquisition leverages existing expertise at Starwood Energy Group which specializes in energy infrastructure equity investment. Starwood Energy has a history of over $7 billion of capital deployment since its inception in 2005 and the platform has 17 investment professionals with an average of 15 years of relevant industry experience.

On the Q3-18 earnings call STWD management said that the GE-related business will be reported in a new segment, referred to as the infrastructure lending segment.

STWD management said that “this new lending vertical is uncorrelated to other core businesses and gives (the company) even more flexibility to invest (the company’s) equity into the best available investments across the commercial, residential and now infrastructure businesses.”

Now, I’ll be the first to say, I really like the infrastructure segment, and in fact, I plan to invest more time researching the sector. I wrote on Hannon Armstrong (HASI) yesterday as well as Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK). Yet, the question that I must ask myself, in regards to STWD, what is the circle of competence? It seems that STWD is nothing but a “jack of all trades” … and perhaps the “master of none”?

But wait, STWD is also renaming the largest segment, “the commercial and residential lending segment”. Don’t forget, STWD is also a residential lender that invests in a variety of property categories (residential is 8%). The company has considerable diversification, with outsized exposure to office (32%) and hotels (22%).

As I said earlier, the US real estate cycle is likely in the 7th inning, and the closer that we get to the 9th inning, I would be concerned with loans on hotels (22%) and office properties (32%).

On the bright side, STWD’s commercial lending book ended the quarter at a record $7.5 billion with an LTV of 62.5%. This is favorable, and STWD is expected to originate over $6 billion worth of bridge loans by the end of the year, which will be up to 50% versus 2017 and almost 100% versus 2016.

Yet, I fear that the multi-cylinder lending platform - commercial, residential and now infrastructure businesses – will continue to add complexity to the business model, and create continued overhang…Mr. Market just doesn’t like complexity risk, and neither do I.

The Investing And Servicing Segment

Less than one-tenth of STWD's revenue from the service and mortgage conduit and CMBS businesses and servicing segment. STWD has a 20+year track record of real estate debt investing spanning several cycles, the company invests primarily in mezzanine CMBS.

In Q318 this segment contributed core earnings of $60 million, or $0.21 per share to the quarter. During the quarter the company securitized $172 million of loans in one transaction. The company targets mid-teen unlevered returns.

The Property Segment, Adds More “Complexity”

In a previous article I explained, that “another new diversification strategy for STWD has been its gradual entry into doing equity deals.” I wrote that “STWD invests in high quality stable real estate assets with a unique ability to acquire assets out of CMBS trusts.”

On September 25, 2017, STWD added a new portfolio to this segment, bringing its total assets to $2.6 billion. The acquisition was part of a sale/leaseback transaction, where the company acquired $425 million of retail assets and $128 million of distribution centers from the recently merged Bass Pro Cabela’s entity. Since entering the Property segment STWD has acquired 5 major investments totaling approximately $3.0B, here’s the snapshot below:

In Q3-18 the property segment contributed core earnings of $32 million, or $0.12 per share, and during the quarter STWD acquired an affordable housing portfolio in Florida for $33 million (STWD issued 425,000 OP units).

With this last project, STWD owns 59 affordable housing communities totaling over 15,000 units, and according to STWD’s CEO,

“All of the wholly-owned assets in this segment continues to perform well with blended cash-on-cash yields increasing to 11.4% and weighted average occupancy remain steady at 98%.”

STWD has also sold three of the 23 assets in the Bass Pro portfolio with significant gains and expects to sale four more assets accretively in the very near future leaving the company with 16 retail assets at an equity investment of approximately $130 million (versus the peak equity investment of $294 million) and the mid-teens IRR.

I’ll admit, I was not a fan of STWD’s net lease investment in Bass Pro, and while I admire STWD for successfully arbitraging three stores (with four more yet to close), there’s risk in holding big box retail stores in this market. Bass Pro is moderately leveraged ( Moody's affirmed Bass Pro Group, L.L.C's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating, and B1 senior secured rating. The outlook is positive) and STWD has outsized risk in holding the retail and distribution center assets.

Show Me The Money

In Q3-18 STWD extended its credit capacity by $3.2 billion and upsized two of commercial lines and added two new lines for a total of $1.1 billion. The company ended the quarter with $4.7 billion of undrawn debt capacity and a net debt to undepreciated equity ratio of 2x.

In Q3-18 STWD’s core earnings were $148 million, or $0.53 per share and the company declared a $0.48 dividend, which will be paid on January 15th to shareholders of record on December 31st.

Although I believe there’s outsized complexity risk associated with STWD’s business model, I believe the management team is performing extremely well. I’m amazed that the company has been able to manage the various platforms and continuing growing the dividend along the way. STWD’s CEO, Barry Sternlicht, said it this way,

“I think shareholders should want a diversified business and so that is what we have set out to build, a company that can deploy capital many different businesses successfully.”

Sternlicht added,

“I'm really not excited about our stock price. What I thought would be good for our business is our scale.”

I really liked this one,

“The risk profile of this Company -- which warrant a six dividend yield, not nine, or eight, nine whatever it is.”

OK. Mr. Sternlicht… I know what ya’ mean. I’m crying too, mainly because I have been peeling back this onion, and in the South we have these really sweet Vidalia onions (I built an Advance Auto Parts store in Vidalia, GA around two decades ago...great little town to visit).

And to be honest, after breaking down the latest earnings report card for Starwood, I’m warming up to the business model, again. Sure, there’s complexity risk – and the infrastructure acquisition provides even more – but the shares are screaming ‘cheap’ and the dividend is appears safe.

As I pointed out previously, the primary function for a lender is to manage credit risk, similarly the job for an investor is to evaluate each company, and valuation plays a big role in the decision-making process.

While STWD is certainly more complex than most other commercial mortgage REITs, the GE energy integration risk is substantially reduced and the company appears to be significantly under-valued considering the value of the infrastructure and property assets. We expect STWD to maintain the quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share through 2019, providing attractive income (8.7% yield) and a 100 bps increase in LIBOR is estimated to increase net interest income by ~$0.06 per share. Complexity or not, this 8.7% yield is pretty darn good.

I’m glad I maintained a conservative mindset previously, and redeployed capital into Ladder (LDR) +39% YTD and Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) +15.8% YTD, it appears that now is the time to reset my recommendation for STWD, and upgrade to a BUY.

As noted in a previous article, we plan to launch a commercial mortgage REIT Index in the first quarter of 2019. This risk-based Index will be weighted to reflect the growing demand of capital being allocated to the sector such that we can compare to Equity REITs and other fixed income alternatives.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

