The Mosaic Company (MOS) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals & Agriculture Conference (Transcript)

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Maybe let's just start with sort of in phosphate, just a general market update. You reported you took down the fourth quarter a bit on phosphate just sort of given what's happening with the fall season, and the rain, and the application. So maybe just give us an update of what's going on, what you're seeing, what's in your guidance, and we'll go from there.

Clint Freeland

Okay. Now, first of all, thank you for having us. Certainly happy to be here, and thank you. Thanks everybody for being here today. I think overall in the phosphate market, what we see is a market that is relatively balanced. We expect that to continue to be the case into next year. When you look at the different players you've got some incremental supply coming into the market as a couple of projects, specifically in Morocco and Saudi Arabia ramp up, you've got -- Nutrien is closing a couple of facilities themselves, Redwater and Geismar in particular. And I think we roughly see the market in balance, and that's before really any change from the Chinese.

And I think that's kind of the wildcard. I think our view is, is that, in general and at least directionally, that we would expect to see somewhat lower exports out of China next year. The question is to what extent. And so given that you have kind of a balanced market outside of China and then an expectation for China to ramp down exports, at least to some extent, we continue to see a relatively tight market through '19. So that's in general how we view next year in the phosphate market.

Now, specific to the fourth quarter, one of the things that you see, and I think it's happened in every year over the last five years is you've got a seasonal weakness into the fourth quarter. I think looking between our third and fourth quarter, we took down a gross margin per ton about $10 a ton. When you look at the average over the last five years of to what extent stripping margins and all have come down, it's quite a bit more than that. So it's not even as pronounced as we'd seen in the last five years. And also, it's important to note, that I think four out of the last five years the improvement in first quarter has made up for that weakness in the fourth quarter.

So I think our view is that that's a seasonal dynamic. When we look at the fall application and the winter purchases, our thought was that that would begin happening a little sooner this year. But I think with all the wet weather I think that's been delayed. So that's something that we'll continue to watch. But I think overall the market still seems to be constructive longer-term. And in the short-term, I think it's more of a seasonal dynamic than anything.

Unidentified Analyst

There's a lot of conversation about where corn acres are going to be next year, corn versus soy, maybe given with the tariffs and everything going on. Maybe just remind us what that means in terms of phosphate applications if we have corn and less soy?

Clint Freeland

I think -- and I think that's something that we expect to see in North America given some of the changing dynamics in the grain market because of the trade issue with China. But I think from a phosphate and potash perspective, I don't think it makes that big of a difference. When we look at crops grown, types of crops, and also crop prices, really the biggest determinant for us is acres planted. And given that both corn and soybeans require a meaningful amount of our nutrients, a little bit of change in the balance between them. But really the driving factor is more acres planted than anything. So I think even if you do see that in the United States I don't think it makes that big of a difference for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Maybe if we step back sort of a little bit more globally. There's been a lot of conversation in the investment community over the last couple of years about the new capacity that's coming online, whether it's in Morocco or in Saudi Arabia. Have you been seeing that capacity has become slower than expected, but as it's sort of been feathered in to markets around the world sort of what impact if any has that had or has just the growth been plentiful enough that it really hasn't had an impact?

Clint Freeland

I don't think it's really had that much of an impact. I think where you see some of those tons going. The tons out of [indiscernible] tend to be flowing to Southeast Asia quite a bit. I think they have kind of designs on ultimately trying to get some of those tons as the facility ramps up a little bit more into maybe Brazil and the U.S., but I think primarily Southeast Asia at this point. I think OCP; we are seeing them a little bit more in North America. And the one thing that we're not seeing in North America is tons from [indiscernible]. I think a lot of those tons are actually flowing more to China, but really not in North America.

So [indiscernible] get there a different day or a different topic, but yes, I think that's generally where we see those tons going. And I think with the expansion in the market and the demand that's out there it's being easily absorbed.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. You mentioned the Chinese export outlook a bit before. One of things I wanted to understand is that when we look at the data there's a difference between what they're exporting in terms of MAP and DAP. Why is it that we're seeing that differential in the export characteristics between the two products?

Clint Freeland

I think kind of overall one of the things that you're seeing in the Chinese market is, well, a couple of things. First, I think you're seeing more stringent environmental requirements, which are also you've had the imposition of an environmental tax which is kind of lifting the cost structure of those producers. What you're also seeing the rock production is down about 30%, and so you're seeing rock prices increasing. And so when you look at those things as well as some of the raw material prices, those are creeping up as well. So cost structure is going up. And so a lot of the MAP producers tend to be the nonintegrated players, where they're generally less efficient. And so they're seeing their costs increase, and so their ability to kind of price that through is a little more challenged. And so I think that's kind of why you're seeing.

Whereas with DAP, I think those are more of the efficient players that can absorb some of those costs maybe a little bit better. And I think that's why you're kind of seeing the differential between MAP and DAP.

Unidentified Analyst

Now, you referenced phosphate rock price.

Clint Freeland

And if can maybe add one other thing is that one of the things that actually is a good signal for us is that to the extent that they can continue to export tons, that means that despite their higher cost structure they can still make money in that market, which means higher prices, which again is a good thing for us. So even though you have that difference between the DAP and MAP there, I think some of the things that we're seeing there are good data points for us.

Unidentified Analyst

So there are two interesting dynamics that come up within that one -- before was just sort of -- now, you reference phosphate rock prices are back on the upswing. I feel like at this time last year there was kind of a knife fight going on between -- in the export rock market and people competing on price. That seems to have run its course, and now maybe we're starting to get some recovery in rock prices. Is that sort of the general dynamic you see when you look around at all the merchant rock regions?

Clint Freeland

It is. I think in general, what we're seeing is kind of slow escalation in rock prices, a strengthening. But also, not rising fast enough or materially enough to incent new production. And so I think, generally, the players in that market, and I think OCP is probably the biggest player, I think are being very rational in how they are selling and pricing their rock to respond to the market, but not let things get too out of hand at an incent response.

Unidentified Analyst

And then also mentioned sort of if China is exporting more to the higher prices, and higher prices are obviously good, but sort of in some mixed data points on price. In other words, obviously in one hand we've got India challenge with the rupee, and so maybe we're going to start to see some demand issues from them from an affordability perspective. On the other hand, demand overall has been quite solid for the last few years. So the environment seems quite healthy. So where do you see sort of the price of a finished ton of DAP around the world in terms of farmer affordability? Are we still in most areas in a comfortable zone of affordability, where demand should continue to grow well? Are we starting to challenge some of these regions from a price perspective?

Clint Freeland

I think generally speaking certainly the price of the product is higher than it was last year. But I think generally speaking, it's still affordable. If you kind of go around give globe, in North America, we've had record yields, record amount of nutrients being taken out of the ground. I think they're generally being replaced. And so I think we see the North American market remaining pretty consistent next year with this year. I think when you look at Brazil, kind of same type of dynamic. Their market continues to grow, their acreage continues to grow. I think that's going to continue to be a good place to be.

And then also farmer economics there, I think they've done very well this year with the rise in, particularly, soybean prices, but in grain prices as a result of some of the issues between the U.S. and China. The prices for them have gotten better, the currency had weakened. So the spread that they're earning is good. So I think they're doing really well.

I think to your point about India that certainly is something that we've been watching. But I think some of the support prices that have gone into place I think has helped to offset some of the rupee weakness. And so I think our expectation, you know, Dr. Ron looks out over the next year, I think we expect demand to actually increase to some extent in India over the next year. So, again, I think prices certainly have strengthened relative to last year. But I don't think we're getting to the point in any of the major markets that farmer affordability is expected to start whittling away at demand.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then how are you thinking about the Plant City facility, we just kind of went through a pretty attractive outlook for the product. But you obviously took some of your capability down last year. So how are you sort of assessing the overall production scheme there and what you want to do with that asset?

Clint Freeland

Yes. So when we originally took Plant City and idled it, kind of the expectation was that with the new capacity out of Morocco and out of Saudi Arabia that longer-term there would be length in the market of about 1.5 million tons of capacity. And that was about the size of Plant City. And it's kind of a third quartile cost structure facility, so we decided to remove that from the market, and obviously that's had an impact. And I think as we go forward, one of the things that -- it's idled now, so it's not officially shut, it's not officially back online. But one of the things that we would need to see I think to consider brining that back online is that there's a structural imbalance between supply and demand longer-term, not just kind of a one-year event or two-year event.

It would take some investment. We'd have to start rehiring a bunch of the workers that would be there. So, it's not an insignificant lift, if you will, to bring that back online. With that said, I can say it, that we have sent a letter in requesting the continued idling of that facility. That's what we would like to do. We have not gotten a response or any feedback on that yet. So I'm not sure where this ends up going, but I think our view is that we'd like to continuing idling that facility a little bit longer and see what the longer-term supply…

Unidentified Analyst

And just to be clear, who did you send that letter to?

Clint Freeland

I think it's the state regulatory authorities.

Unidentified Analyst

And they would need to approve that or -?

Clint Freeland

That's right.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Clint Freeland

So we've requested the continued idling. But again, I think that letter was just sent in today, so we haven't gotten anything back on it yet.

Unidentified Analyst

We'll give them a little time.

Clint Freeland

Yes, give them at least till this afternoon.

Unidentified Analyst

This afternoon, maybe the end of this meeting. But so if they say yes obviously you can elect to continue idling it if you want, you can obviously make a different decision. If they say no, are you forced to make a decision one way or the other?

Clint Freeland

Frankly, I think we just have to where the discussions go. Because I think if we were to permanently shut down the facility then you'd need to begin some of the remediation work and some of the ARO work. And then I think if you bring it back, then obviously that's a different…

Unidentified Analyst

Right, you have to weigh the cost of both options.

Clint Freeland

Exactly.

Unidentified Analyst

What about if you think sort of more longer-term, and you talked about further being a structural supply and demand imbalance over the longer-term. How would you want to participate in future capacity expansions regardless of where it is in the world?

Clint Freeland

Yes, well I think that's something that we'll kind of continue to assess as to whether or not we believe that the world needs incremental tons, and if so where and when. So I think one of the things that we continue to assess are, are there kind of debottlenecking opportunities, are there brownfield opportunities. And we'll continue to monitor that over time. As far as kind of large scale capacity additions, hard to see that right now. One of the things that we also want to keep our eye on is demand around our MicroEssentials product, and is there additional opportunity there, and where is the best place for that.

Is that in the United States, is it Brazil, is it elsewhere. But I think, again, I think large scale capacity additions probably harder to see at this point, but maybe something kind of around the edges or supplemental to what we already have.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe this is a good way to shift into the Fertilizantes acquisition. So maybe just to bridge that, are there any opportunities to expand the production of those assets?

Clint Freeland

I think as far as -- our current focus really is on really transforming that business along the lines of what we've talked about, delivering on the synergies, really getting the full integration between our production and distribution business, and really getting that business to where it needs to be longer-term. I think for us, we do view Brazil as a growth platform for us. We have things from production all the way to the farm. And we have thousands of customers there. And the question for us over time is going to be how do we really leverage that presence, and just to give investors a sense, for a 35 million ton market we sell about nine million tons in that market. So call it 25% to 30% market share, again with kind of the full value chain from production all the way to the farm.

We do buy potash and phosphates from outside the country to deliver there through our distribution business. We do buy MicroEssentials from North America to again deliver into that market. And that's a really growing market for us. I mean we're upwards of a million tons at this point in MicroEssentials this year, and growing. So I think as we look at the production platform there we'll, first of all, we need to kind of get that business to where we want it to be, assess whether or not we need more in-country capacity, and then assess things like are there incremental investments in specialty products, like MicroEssentials or something like that that would be best produced and delivered down there locally.

Unidentified Analyst

Obviously the two dynamics that have been moving around for that business have been foreign exchange has been -- the real has been bouncing up and down, to say the least, and there's obviously been an election there. So maybe just help us understand sort of how the FX flows through that business into the overall Mosaic P&L. And then obviously with election of a pro agricultural president in Brazil, how do you think that's going to help the overall operating environment, also maybe clean up the freight issue.

Clint Freeland

So, a lot of topics there, but we'll start with kind of the fundamental economics of our Brazilian business as it relates to FX, is that our revenue line is generally dollar based or dollar equivalent. And so it doesn't have a lot of FX exposure. But our operating cost in-country are generally real based. And so what we do is we actually based a hedging program. On a rolling three-month basis we're basically hedging out the net exposure, and look to try to kind of stabilize that. Longer-term, kind of beyond that three-month timeframe, we have a pretty good idea of what our reais-based cost structure looks like, but we don't really know what our dollar-based revenues are going to be. So we also have a hedging program around that longer-term to at least provide some level of protection longer-term.

I think from an FX standpoint what that program does for us is it takes out some of the near-term volatility. And we saw that quite a bit, obviously, in the past year. So it tries to smooth that out quite a bit. But longer-term, we will continue to be subject to the changes in FX, but it should be kind of a smoother impact over time.

I think from an election standpoint, I think we would agree with you that I think Bolsonaro has made a lot of positive comments around the agricultural business. I think he got support from that sector in the election. And the thing that we'll just need to kind of watch over time is, is he able to pull together the coalition that he needs to actually put into effect what he's talked about. But I think generally we're optimistic around the results of the election. We'll just need to see what can be delivered over time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay

Clint Freeland

And to your other question -- to your last question about the freight rates or the freight table, that still remains outstanding, it's kind of something that's been off the radar screen for few months, but it's never been resolved. And so, that certainly is something to watch over time as to how that kind of works itself out, something that we're continuing to monitoring.

Unidentified Analyst

But from your position if somebody who has assets sort of in the end market it's actually kind of a good thing if freight goes up, right, because you've got -- on those tons you have got better tons with that higher cost and you wouldn't.

Clint Freeland

So the way that I would phrase it is anything that increases the cost of getting final product to the end customer should benefit us, given our in-country production, and whether it's freight or whether it's anything else to the extent that that works its way through the pricing mechanism and clearing price, then that generally would be good for us, because roughly call it half of our production is in-country and I think when we look at competitor logistics call we've got about $70 a ton benefit from having an in-country position on all of those tons. And so, that certainly benefits us in total.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Let's shift gears to potash, maybe we'll do kind of similar run-through, your general market update, where you see things which were sort of medium-term view of S&D?

Clint Freeland

Well, I think similar to phosphates; one of the things that we're seeing is the first continued growth in demand around the world for potash. And at the same time, a number of the large projects that were expected to come online have been experiencing delays, and whether it's the Bassoon mine in Canada or whether it's European facilities, I think locality not really show what's happening with one of their facility, the Turkmenistan facility. And then, as you roll into next year, I think you have got the Boulby mine, Sigmundshall mine, will be closing, you've got SQM and we believe watching highlights pivoting more to lithium and away from potash.

So when we look at the S&D, it looks pretty tight. And as a matter of fact, during what is normally kind of a seasonally weaker part of the year in the fourth quarter, we've actually been able to experience price increases through that period. So I think our view certainly near-term and longer term is that the market is fairly balanced if not a little short, and frankly, the longer it takes for some of these projects to come online, the more able the market is to absorb those tons without having any price disruption.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you just remind us how much excess capacity you have in potash to sort of bring online as sort of demand warrants that are over the near-term?

Clint Freeland

Yes. So I would say in general over time, certainly isn't something that you kind of trying to speak it on tomorrow, but I think over time we've got probably a couple of million tons of extra capacity that could be brought online with some investment with some time to satisfy any shortfall in the market. And I think we kind of ramp down operations or scale down operations at [indiscernible] a few years ago, and I think if the market signals were there and it makes sense for us to do something there, we need to hire people back or some investments that we would need to make it would take us some time, but we could do, get some incremental tons out of that facility, I think Belle Plaine is probably a little bit of capacity. And then also as we ramp up K3, our plan is to kind of ramp up -- to ramp down K1 and 2 as we're ramping up K3, but there may be some ability to at least for a short-term period of time to kind of take some additional production in there. So I think in total it comes about 2 million tons, but again, over time not something that we could turn on real quickly.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. May be just a couple last questions, one, you did originally upgrade the synergy target for Fertilizantes and exhibited a lot of confidence in hitting it on last week's call, are there -- is there any sort of upside to that target over time?

Clint Freeland

I think overall there likely is; the question is do you call it synergies or do you call it something else, right? And so, I think the way that we've approached this is that when we said our synergy target, we said we see $275 million in synergies associated with combining the businesses, and obviously as you mentioned, we're ahead of target on achieving those at this point. And we remain very comfortable with the $275 million bogey.

I think the way that we're approaching it is when we hit the 275, we're going to say, okay, kind of plant the flag, if you will, and say, "Okay, our synergy program is done." But similar to how we run our potash and phosphate business as long as we run, as long as we have those businesses, we continue to see opportunity to improve those businesses. Transformation initiatives are continuing to put downward pressure on cost structure and so forth, I would see the exact same thing with the Brazilian business where from a transaction synergy standpoint, will get the $275 million, we will deliver on what we committed to. And then, thereafter, I think we kind of put it into the same program as the other two businesses into kind of continued transformation, continuous improvement type of programs. And with any scale business there should always be opportunities for improvement and so I would, I think there probably is opportunity above the $275 million but I think it probably falls into a different program if you will.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. Last one for me, and then we'll turn it over to audience Q&A. You paid down the debt that your targeted, you've reached sort of your through the cycle leverage target. So what is sort of the capital allocation sort of program from here? How are you guys thinking about it?

Clint Freeland

Yes, I guess, I would start by saying that we're doing quite a bit of work around that right now and I think we'll look to provide greater clarity at the beginning of next year, but I think as you mentioned we had a $700 million debt pay down commitment. We by the end of 2020, we've obviously already hit that and I think we're kind of within our debt to EBITDA -- net debt to EBITDA stated leverage target. The one thing that I would note though, because we're giving some thought to this is, when you look over the last 8 to 10 years at one point or EBITDA was it $3 billion, another point it's at $1.1 to $1.2 billion. And so, when you say, well what's your leverage target on a debt to EBITDA basis, I will tell you where you are in the cycle, tell me what your EBITDA is because if you target kind of a mid-cycle type of leverage ratio well then what it says is, is that in the better times, you really kind of encouraged to lever up and then all of a sudden when things turn, you find yourself overlapping. And when you look at kind of use of proceeds and what you're doing with your capital from an allocation standpoint, you're probably deploying capital and buying things during the better part of the cycle and then you're stretched and you are like can't, make moves at the bottom part of the cycle, which a lot of times is where strategic opportunity lies like the Vale transaction, maybe that's a better time for share repurchases and other things. But maybe you don't have the wherewithal and so I think as we go forward one of the things that we are giving thought to is now that we've recalibrated our balance sheet from the leverage standpoint, a better place.

Should we as part of a balanced program look to continue to put downward pressure on debt outstanding to where you've kind of got a balanced program continuing to strengthen the balance sheet continuing to look at and making good risk adjusted return investments and also returning capital access capital to shareholders over time. But almost think about our leverage and balance sheet targets more in terms of what do you want to look like in the downside scenario, in that scenario, the last trough which are able to go to 1.2 billion that's when Vale became available to us. We had to stretch our balance sheet to do this, right deal, right time, good value, but we were downgraded by the agencies that had to cut our dividend twice probably didn't have the level of flexibility that we'd like to have going forward and so I think as we are kind of thinking about our approach we are kind of questioning whether or not we should say in a tougher part of the cycle since our last trough, we've added our Brazilian business, we're transitioning away from K1 and K2 over the K3, I think that has a cost structure and a profitability impact, which is positive, less CapEx, no bond management cost.

Our phosphate business is continuing to transform its cost structure and so kind of what do you think kind of a downside scenario looks like and what do you want your balance sheet to look like at that point to not only be able to withstand, more difficult parts of the cycle but also to have the wherewithal to act and to deploy capital you know, if opportunity presents itself.

Now, what I would also say is it kind of becomes a higher-class problem. But if you take that approach what that does necessarily mean is that in better times in the cycle, you will, your balance sheet will look somewhat under levered. And so, I think at that point in the cycle, you need to be really disciplined around your capital allocation and be sure that the capital that you are generating, if you don't need it to recalibrate your balance sheet that any investments that you make or other allocations of capital are really thoughtful and disciplined. But I think over time, I think we've hit our leverage target that we've said from a true cycle standpoint, but I think over time, we may want to rethink that and really try to build in a level of strength and flexibility kind of throughout the entire cycle, not just mid-cycle.

Okay, any questions from the audience?

Unidentified Company Representative

In the back, sir.

Unidentified Analyst

I'd love to know just how you think about the cycle and the metrics you look at to determine where you are in the cycle, so you can be thoughtful about deploying the balance sheet or pulling it back.

Clint Freeland

Look, I don't know that there are any specific metrics. I mean, I think you can certainly look at history, I think you can look at kind of where you expect supply demand to go and where you expect those prices to go, do you feel like you are enterprising environment that that encourages new build, but I don't know that they are kind of specific, kind of KPIs, if you will, to kind of determine where you are in the cycle.

Again, I think you just have the benefit of history and look at things like whether its prices or margins or so forth. I think that's kind of an indication but I think its kind of a little bit harder to say exactly where you are at any one point in the cycle. I think our view though, is that, certainly we've seen improvements over the last, year in particular, when we look out over the next five, we generally see the market that's roughly in balance depending on a couple of things here and there, whether that constitutes mid cycle or better, I'm not really sure but, there's nothing really that I can point to kind of calibrate where you are in that cycle. I think you just need to from my perspective, just accept that the company in the industry is cyclical, you are going to see good parts of the cycle, you are going to see tougher parts of the cycle.

Some of those cycles can be longer than others, but I think it's always prudent to kind of be sure that you're preparing for the down cycle. And when you are seeing a better part of that, better pricing environment, be really thoughtful about how you deploy those, that capital and those resources to be sure that you're not being wasteful. And be sure that you're actually strengthening the company from a cost structure and from an operational and financial standpoint to better weather the coming cycle whenever it were to come.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Could you give us a recap on the Vale deal in terms of what assumptions you guys made expectation of returns and what's actually played out and if you've made payback, yet?

Clint Freeland

Yes, so I think, in general, I think things have played out at least as well as we expected. We have said historically that we thought that the acquisition would be $0.05 to $0.10 accretive on an EPS basis, I think when we run our math year-to-date, we are at or above the top end of that, I think when we looked at the business and saw, looked at $275 million, in synergies, we feel like that's there we are obviously a head of that game.

So, I mean, I think from a currency standpoint, I think our expectation was that the BRL to the U.S. dollar would be roughly about 36. That's basically what it's averaged year-to-date. You've seen some volatility in there, but that's basically what is average, so I think in general, I think things have played out generally in line with our expectations. Certainly, we've seen a nice pricing environment. I'm not sure, I've only been there five months, I'm not sure what was baked into the original forecast, but I think in general, I think things have played out in line with our expectations, if not, maybe a little better.

