Technically Speaking For November 13

How the mighty have fallen:

Apple is down 16% from its high of 232.66 at the beginning of October. Prices are now sitting at the 200-day EMA (which usually separates bull and bear markets). Momentum has been falling since the beginning of September. Prices are below the shorter EMAs and there's been a slight uptick in the volume on down days. The mid-180s-lower 190s area, where prices consolidated for three months during the spring, is the next area of technical support.

This naturally leads to a discussion about the FAANG stocks:

Netflix (magenta) started the sell-off in early July. Facebook (FB) followed suit in late July. Google (in green) was next; it headed lower in early September. Apple and Amazon held on for as long as they could. But both started to move lower at the beginning of October. Over the last six months, all are now close to being down.

As I noted on a semi-regular basis, recessions are caused by economic shocks -- events whose impacts are so large they "gum up the economic works." Right now, things are modestly OK in that area. According to news reports, we have a preliminary Brexit deal. As the deadline approaches, the parties are becoming more agreeable, which shouldn't surprise anyone. Deadlines have a way of forcing resolutions. Oil has entered a bear market. The trade situation hasn't caused any serious economic problems yet. The Federal Reserve's rate hiking program -- and the possibility they will over-tighten -- is slowly becoming the biggest threat facing the economy. However, none of these appear be giving us an imminent threat.

So -- let's turn to today's performance table:

A middling performance day. The transports were big winners, but after that, all the indexes hovered around the 0% area. On the plus side, we have a Brexit deal, which removes a key risk from the marketplace. On the downside, there is growing concern about tech earnings, especially in light of the warning from Apple's suppliers.

Let's take a look at market breadth, starting with the NASDAQ:

The percent of NASDAQ stocks about their respective 200-day EMA is about 30% -- a very low number. Notice this number stayed between the mid-40s and mid-60s for about two years before dropping to today's current level.

The percent of NASDAQ stocks above their respective 50-day EMAs is below 25% -- again, a very low number.

We see a similar situation with the NYSE:

The percent of stocks above their respective 200-day EMA is slightly above 30%.

The percentage of NYSE stocks above their respective 50-day EMA is below 30.

There are two ways to look at these numbers. The first is that the market is oversold and is ready for a rebound. The second is that the market is oversold for a reason -- that traders are taking a bearish outlook on the market, which means we can expect these trends to continue. I'm opting for the second; there is increased writing that we've seen peak earnings and that the effects of federal spending and tax cuts are wearing off.

