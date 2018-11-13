Funko: Returning To Buyable Levels

Funko went into a Bitcoin-like frenzy earlier this year that took it up to a high above $30 in September, but shares have since retreated to less than half that.

Volatility has largely died down in the cryptocurrency markets, with Bitcoin trading in the mid-$6,000s for months now. However, much of that volatility has shifted over into small-cap stocks, such as marijuana stocks, recent IPOs, and Funko (FNKO).

The figurines manufacturer has been an extremely choppy performer since its IPO in late 2017. We have now passed the one-year anniversary of Funko's IPO at $12 per share - and in that short space of time, Funko has dropped as low as $6 and rocketed up as high as $31. Comparisons to cryptocurrency aren't entirely off base here. At the end of the day, Funko's overall return since its IPO has been a relatively modest (at least for IPO standards) 30%, having sliced off nearly half of its value since its September highs.

FNKO data by YCharts

I was not a buyer of Funko in the high $20s and $30s, but I've consistently been a supporter of Funko in the teens - which is where the stock finds itself again. Though Funko's Q3 results were a departure from the company's typical beat on all fronts, I still believe Funko to be a high-quality niche business that is extracting decent margins and growing its bottom line. It's worth noting that Funko produces a positive GAAP net income - which is not something many recent IPOs can claim.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that Wall Street analysts currently have an EPS target of $0.94 for FY19, as reported by Yahoo Finance, which is up 36% y/y versus this year's expected EPS of $0.69. Against this FY19 EPS view, Funko trades at a reasonable ~16x forward P/E - which, considering the company's >20% y/y revenue growth and >30% y/y EPS growth, might even be considered cheap.

Just because Funko produces fad products doesn't mean the company itself is a fad. It has rooted itself with many diverse pop-culture brands, from Marvel heroes to Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Game of Thrones. One of Funko's key mottoes is "everyone is a fan of something" - and by diversifying its product lineup into many so-called "properties", Funko ensures that its business is not a passing fancy. Its affiliation with such venerable consumer brands also helps to legitimize the business. The screenshot below, taken from Funko's website, showcases a small subset of its active licensed properties:

Figure 1. Funko brands

Source: Funko.com

Funko's spectacular fall from $31 to $15 in the space of just two months - including a ~20% drop post-Q3 earnings - indicates that speculators have likely left the stock, allowing us to focus again on the fundamentals. My strategy is to wait for Funko to consolidate in the low teens, and then resume a long position in the stock. Over the medium-to-long term, this is a toymaker that has just begun to hit its stride. It has a wide distribution channel across both brick-and-mortar as well as online channels, and thousands of brands and properties to pull customers into.

Q3 recap: international continues to power Funko's growth, but margins weigh

Let's dive deeper into the results of Funko's third quarter. While it certainly was a weaker post than in quarters past, I don't see why it merited a huge 20% decline.

Figure 2. Funko 3Q18 results

Source: Funko investor relations

Revenues grew 24% y/y to $176.9 million, decelerating eight points over last quarter's 32% y/y growth rate. Despite the deceleration, Funko still achieved a significant beat over Wall Street's expectations of $166.0 million, or +16% y/y. The eight-point beat margin this quarter is admittedly smaller than last quarter's fifteen-point beat, but in an earnings season where even many large-cap stalwarts are missing revenue numbers, we can't be too picky.

Additionally, Funko continues to perform extremely well internationally, having only recently launched beyond the U.S.:

Figure 3. Funko international growth

Source: Funko investor relations

International growth spiked 44% y/y and made up 31% of this quarter's revenues, a four-point shift versus 27% last quarter.

What's additionally encouraging about Funko is that, despite the bankruptcy of Toys "R" Us, the company has been able to avoid slashing its revenue guidance. Other toymakers, like Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), reported revenue declines largely due to the toy retailer's closure.

On Funko's Q3 earnings call, CEO Brian Marlotti noted the following with respect to Toys "R" Us:

"We did less than 4% of our sales with TRU in 2017 and we had said, going into 2018, we expected to see strong growth with them in the year. When they liquidated, we did not reduce our sales guidance. We said that we believed it would not affect our sales and it didn’t. This is in contrast with what traditional toy companies are saying and this underscores a big difference between our business model and theirs. As we have said before, our products are channel-agnostic, and we have a diverse set of customers, of which no retailer accounts for more than 10% of our year sales to-date. Because of this, we have been successful in regaining any sales we would have lost because of TRU with other retailers."

Marlotti also noted that while many toymakers expected to see an impact from China tariffs, the blow to Funko was minimal, if at all. Funko also reported strong sell-through at partner retailers, and reported a double-digit percentage reduction in channel inventory on a year-over-year basis. Because Funko's direct sales to consumers are only a small slice of its business, it's important to note where channel inventory trends are heading - if the channel is draining right before the all-important holiday season, Funko is well-positioned to restock its partners in Q4 and produce blowout holiday sales.

Funko also noted a 38% y/y rise in the number of active properties to 558, while at the same time noting a jump in revenues per active property - justifying its investments in many popular brands:

Figure 4. Funko active brand statistics

Source: Funko investor relations

Perhaps what irked investors about this quarter's results, however, was a weakened gross margin trend. Last quarter, Funko had achieved a 120 bps improvement in gross margin to 38.2%. While Funko's Q3 gross margin held steady on a sequential basis to Q2, it fell 250 bps year over year, reversing last quarter's strength.

Figure 5. Funko gross margin history

Source: Funko investor relations

Note, however, that Funko is still hovering around its long-term gross margin target of 39% - and for a manufacturer, a near-40% gross margin is still fairly strong.

In spite of this gross margin contraction, the upside in revenues still allowed Funko to grow adjusted EBITDA by 26% y/y to $34.1 million. This represents 30 bps of EBITDA margin improvement to 19.2%, up from 18.9% in the year-ago quarter. Funko's pro forma EPS of $0.27 also beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.23 with 17% upside.

Final thoughts

Apart from earnings, it's also worth noting that Funko has plans to refinance about $285 million worth of debt, resulting in a ~3% interest rate reduction and nearly $8 million of annual interest savings by FY19. For a company that has only generated $11 million in GAAP net income in the nine months year to date, the interest savings from this refinance can be a strong EPS driver for FY19:

Figure 6. Funko refinancing summary

Source: Funko investor relations

Overall, investors would be wise to scope out a new long position in Funko after the stock consolidates in the low teens. The company still has a long growth runway left, especially with its strong expansion overseas. Funko's ability to latch onto hot consumer brands and extract high-margin revenues from its figurines may help to make it a private equity target in the near future. Stay bullish on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FNKO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.