Energy Transfer And Its Texas-Sized NGLs Upside

Energy Transfer LP (ET) just posted a great quarter, and now that both Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP are under the same banner, better times lay on the horizon. My last article on Energy Transfer LP highlighted its North Dakota upside (link here). This piece will focus on how Energy Transfer LP is growing its natural gas liquids division down in Texas. Let's dig in.

"Dry" (methane, CH4) natural gas production in the Permian Basin has risen from 5 billion cubic feet per day in 2009 to 12 Bcf/d in 2018, according to the EIA. Alongside that impressive increase in "dry" natural gas production, RBN Energy notes that "wet" (natural gas liquids) gas production in the Permian has increased from 800,000 bpd in September 2017 to over 1 million bpd as of today. By the early-2020s, RBN Energy predicts Permian NGLs output to shoot up towards 1.6 million bpd.

Rising drilling activity in the Permian Basin, alongside the related increases in completion activity, lends credence to that forecast. There are currently 492 active drilling rigs in the Permian Basin, up 106 from the same week last year, according to Baker Hughes (BHGE).

The plan

To capitalize on rising raw natural gas liquids production in the Permian Basin region, Energy Transfer is moving forward with the Frac VII project in Mont Belvieu, TX. Management expects Frac VII to be completed by the first quarter of 2020.

Natural gas liquids fractionators separate out the different types of hydrocarbon products within a Y-grade NGLs stream (so propane, butane, isobutane, natural gasoline, and ethane can be used as separate feedstocks). Y-grade NGLs, often referred to as mixed NGLs, are separated from dry natural gas streams after being run through a cryogenic processing plant. Generally speaking, cryogenic processing plants are located in the producing oil & gas basins, while NGLs fractionators are often located elsewhere for strategic purposes (Mont Belvieu is located next to refining hubs, petrochemical hubs, and has access to several marine export facilities). Here are the steps.

Natural gas and natural gas liquids are produced in the Permian Basin That production is routed to a nearby cryogenic gas processing plant Natural gas liquids are extracted from the natural gas stream at the cryogenic processing plant Those Y-grade NGLs volumes are sent over to a fractionator in East Texas via pipeline, usually to a fractionation facility in Mont Belvieu, TX At the fractionation facility, Y-grade NGLs are processed into purity products; ethane, butane, propane, and natural gasoline Those natural gas liquids are now ready for end use, and Energy Transfer markets those volumes to domestic and international petrochemical hubs, refineries, and other major buyers

Frac VII envisions Energy Transfer building its seventh NGLs fractionator in the area, adding 150,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity to its asset base. This fractionator will be operated by Lone Star NGL LLC, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP.

Readers should note that Energy Transfer completed Frac V back in the July of this year. This project added 120,000 bpd in fractionation capacity to Mont Belvieu, which Energy Transfer noted would increase its Lone Star NGL LLC fractionation capacity up to 540,000 bpd (during the announcement that Frac V was getting the go-ahead).

However, it is worth noting that Energy Transfer's 2017 10-K filing stated the firm already had 520,000 bpd in NGLs fractionation/processing capacity in Mont Belvieu at the end of 2017, which would have increased to 640,000 bpd after Frac V was operational. I bring this up to highlight how on top of its Lone Star NGL LLC unit, Energy Transfer appears to have an additional 100,000 bpd of natural gas liquids fractionation/processing capacity in the area (it isn't clear if that is fractionation capacity, cryogenic processing capacity, or ethane recovery capacity).

Looking ahead, Frac VI (a 150,000 bpd fractionator that falls under the Lone Star NGL LLC umbrella) is set to come online ahead of schedule sometime during the first quarter of 2019. Combined with Frac VII, Energy Transfer expects its Lone Star division to have over 900,000 bpd of natural gas liquids fractionation capacity.

This guidance is a tad confusing because 540,000 bpd of fractionation capacity (post-Frac V) plus 300,000 bpd of fractionation capacity (Frac VI and Frac VII) gets you 840,000 bpd of Lone Star NGL LLC fractionation capacity. I would guesstimate that this guidance is including non-Lone Star NGL LLC fractionation/processing capacity that Energy Transfer owns within Mont Belvieu. Either way, Energy Transfer is smart to increase its natural gas liquids fractionation capacity at a time when upstream output is skyrocketing, and America is aggressively expanding its capacity to ship natural gas liquids.

50 million barrels of NGLs storage capacity in Mont Belvieu supports these operations, which Energy Transfer may expand in the not-so-distant future. Note, how existing and future storage capacity creates opportunities for Energy Transfer to generate revenue from third-parties as market conditions and its own needs allow.

Energy Transfer plans on sourcing additional Y-grade NGLs barrels from the Permian Basin to ensure its growing fractionation hub will be able to sport the highest utilization rates possible. Utilizing its own pipeline takeaway and storage capacity puts Energy Transfer in a better spot operationally than being heavily dependent on third parties (especially when it comes to takeaway capacity).

The plan is to expand the capacity of Energy Transfer's Lone Star Express pipeline. As things stand today, the pipeline runs for 532 miles and has the capacity to carry 507,000 bpd of NGLs from West Texas to Mont Belvieu. Energy Transfer can receive Y-grade NGLs supplies from the Permian Basin, the Barnett shale play, and East Texas gas plays through the Lone Star Express pipeline.

In order to secure additional supplies from the Permian Basin, Energy Transfer plans on adding a 24-inch 352-mile long addition to this system which will run from Wink, TX, to Fort Worth, TX. This development should add 400,000 bpd of natural gas liquids takeaway capacity, according to commentary from management during Energy Transfer's Q3 2018 conference call. More importantly, it ensures Energy Transfer can keep growing its fractionation capacity.

Final thoughts

On the production side of things, American natural gas liquids output (in this case, out of West Texas and SE New Mexico) is forecasted to grow materially over the coming years, so Energy Transfer LP is expanding its ability to process and market those volumes. On the consumption side of things, this upstream surge couldn't have come at a better time. American petrochemical production capacity is surging upwards, creating a greater need for natural gas liquids as a feedstock for those operations.

American refining capacity is also expanding, with Chevron Corporation (CVX) actively considering building a new refinery in the US Gulf Coast region. That further bolsters domestic demand for natural gas liquids. Voracious international demand growth for petrochemical products ensures any volumes Energy Transfer LP can't market domestically will be able to find end users abroad. US natural gas liquids exports are very cost-competitive on the global market.

Energy Transfer LP is leveraging a favorable macro situation and its existing asset base to create new growth opportunities for its NGLs division. The midstream giant can utilize economies of scale and possible arbitrage opportunities for its marketing wing (namely the difference between the cost to acquire and fractionate domestic Y-grade NGLs and the price international buyers are willing to pay for various NGLs products) to enhance its return on investment. Thanks for reading.

