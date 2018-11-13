Etsy: Don't Buy Into The Hysteria

The number of active sellers continued to lag behind growth in active buyers, however, potentially creating imbalance in Etsy's marketplace.

Completely resisting the volatility in the broader technology sector, Etsy (ETSY) has roared on to new all-time highs on the back of its third-quarter earnings release. Buoyed by the success of its fee-hike for sellers, Etsy posted accelerating revenue growth and raised its full-year outlook for both revenue and GMS.

At the beginning of this year, Etsy was trading barely above $20, and investors barely paid attention to the stock as Amazon.com (AMZN) was making its push for $1 trillion. Now, nearly a year later, the majority of Etsy's peers in the internet/e-commerce space have seen flat or negative returns, while Etsy is up 2.5x:

While it's easy to be bullish on a stock that keeps on ascending higher, justifying Etsy's valuation at just under 10x forward revenues - far above most comps in the e-commerce space - is tough. Etsy's valuation is now more than one turn richer than it was last quarter, despite weakness in the tech sector.

Etsy's revenue growth is due largely to its fee hike. A spike from a take rate of 3.5% to 5.0% increases Etsy's transactional revenues by nearly 1.5x. But this bump will be short-lived unless Etsy raises fees again. In my view, there are many risks to Etsy as it climbs toward $60 atop a towering 10x revenue multiple. Despite the increase in revenue and GMS outlook, I still believe Etsy will find it tough to rise meaningfully beyond current levels. Don't buy into the hysteria - at best, the stock is a hold.

Stock buyback at peak values?

Alongside its Q3 earnings release, Etsy also announced that its board had approved a $200 million stock buyback:

Figure 1. Etsy $200 million buyback

Source: Etsy investor relations

This buyback only represents a small sliver of Etsy's $6.8 billion market cap - but against its cash balance of $362.7 million, it would consume a decent chunk of Etsy's liquidity.

Typical wisdom would hold that companies should only execute buybacks in periods when the stock is undervalued. With Etsy at all-time highs and trading at 10x forward revenues, we have to question the prudence of a buyback now.

Will the fee hike cause a marketplace imbalance?

For several quarters now, Etsy's pool of active buyers has expanded faster than its pool of active sellers. This trend held in Q3, where active sellers grew just 8% y/y versus active seller growth of 17% y/y:

Figure 2. Etsy key metrics

Source: Etsy investor relations

For now, GMS growth has held steady - total GMS was up 20.4% y/y in the quarter, matching last quarter's growth rate exactly. Over time, however, it's unclear if Etsy's substantial fee hike will begin to scare off sellers - especially when lower-cost alternatives like Shopify (SHOP) exist for higher-volume merchants.

eBay's decline was driven primarily by an exodus of sellers to competing platforms like Amazon.com, precipitated by eBay's fee hike. Without the thrilling variety that made eBay enticing to buyers, its total marketplace shrank, taking down GMV and revenues with it. While it's too early to tell what behavior Etsy sellers will exhibit over the next few quarters, it would be naive to imagine that Etsy won't lose any sellers over this fee increase. If Etsy's seller base and pool of listings begins to shrink, it could follow in eBay's footsteps of decline.

Q3 recap

These questions aside, it's clear that Etsy achieved yet another blowout quarter. Here's a look at the full results below:

Figure 3. Etsy 3Q18 results

Source: Etsy investor relations

Revenues grew 41% y/y to $150.4 million, far outpacing last quarter's growth rate of 30% y/y. Barely a year ago, Etsy was growing at just half of its current pace. Wall Street, however, had largely expected this revenue strength thanks to Etsy's optimistic guidance - consensus had pinned revenues at $149.9 million for the quarter, roughly in line with the actual results.

Josh Silverman, Etsy's CEO, offered the following commentary on the impacts of the pricing change on the Q3 earnings call:

"Our second important lever this quarter was the change to our pricing structure, which helped grow revenue by 41% in the quarter and enabled us to make additional investments in marketing, shipping and customer support [...] Overall, we feel great about the pricing changes. We've seen no significant increase in seller churn, we aren't seeing price increases being passed along to our buyers and we've substantially increased our investment in the business. One area that's been underwhelming is seller update of our Etsy Plus subscription package. Subscription packages starting with Etsy Plus were introduced in July as a way for us to bundle and simplify our offerings for sellers. We've decided to maintain the $10 price on Etsy Plus for the foreseeable future, but we continue to test and learn how bundled offerings can drive value for various types of sellers."

Silverman's comments on the "underwhelming" performance of Etsy Plus raises an additional question - how will Etsy's seller services segment be impacted by the new marketplace fee structure? Earlier in the year, prior the the pricing changes, Etsy's revenue outperformance was driven by a plethora of new seller services, with even rote offerings like shipping labels proving accretive to Etsy's growth. Now, seller services is growing a few points slower than marketplace growth at 37% y/y. This is still an impressive pace of growth, but in the future, sellers may elect to cut back on discretionary services if they feel their fee burden has increased.

Gross margins were another area of strength this quarter. Thanks to its services-oriented nature, Etsy has always maintained a gross margin premium against most of its peers in e-commerce, and that lead has widened yet again this quarter. Gross margins ticked up 300 bps to 68.8%, versus 65.8% in the year-ago quarter.

On the operating expense side, Etsy has elected to invest its revenue upside into product development, as Silverman mentioned in his comments. As such, Etsy's expenses in the quarter also ballooned - product costs grew 44% y/y to $24.4 million, and marketing costs, Etsy's largest component of operating expenses, jumped 68% y/y to $39.5 million.

Still, the company was able to nearly triple operating income to $18.7 million, and EPS of $0.15 smashed Wall Street's estimates of $0.07. Etsy's preferred profit metric, Adjusted EBITDA, also grew 49% y/y to $34.0 million:

Figure 4. Etsy 3Q18 adjusted EBITDA

Source: Etsy investor relations

How should investors react?

My biggest hesitation on Etsy is that its current fee hike-driven revenue lift is a one-time tailwind for the company. Once these effects fade, Etsy's revenue growth will once again align to its GMS growth - which, if sellers begin to defect from the platform (though management has seen no evidence to this just yet), may begin to contract.

On top of this, the company is choosing to consume more than half of its net cash balance to repurchase its shares at an all-time high. It's possible that Etsy is too confident in its future, when in reality it's difficult to anticipate the near-term behavior of its sellers in response to fee hikes. Just because seller churn didn't happen this quarter doesn't mean it won't in future quarters.

While acknowledging that Etsy has been on a fantastic streak of "beat-and-raise" quarters, the risk of investing in Etsy at its towering multiples has multiplied. I'm continuing to stay on the sidelines here.

