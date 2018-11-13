Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBSAA) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCQB:SBSAA) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Thank you, Cole and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, please recognize that certain statements on this conference call are not historical fact. They may be deemed, therefore, to be forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements about future results expected to be obtained from the company's current strategic initiatives are forward-looking statements. Many important factors may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in any such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties are described in further detail in the company's filings with the SEC. You're directed to these filings for more detailed information. Spanish Broadcasting System undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements.

Please also note that we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the SEC rules. The company believes that operating income or loss before depreciation and amortization, gain or loss under disposal of assets, net recapitalization costs impairment charges and other operating income excluding non-cash stock-based compensation or adjusted OIBDA is useful in evaluating its performance because it reflects a measure performance for the company's stations before considering costs and expenses related to capital structure and dispositions.

This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure used in determining the company's operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliations the company's U.S. GAAP to adjusted OIBDA's provided in the table attached to the company's 2018 third quarter earnings release, which is available on Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

I will now turn the conference over to management. Please go ahead.

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the SBS 2018 third quarter earnings conference call. On today's call we'll provide an overview recent operating developments and review our financial results.

Joining me today are Joseph Garcia, our Chief Financial Officer; Richard Lara, our General Counsel. I would like to remind everyone that in the course of this call to give you a better understanding of our operations, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

For information concerning these risks and uncertainties, see SBS's publicly available feelings with SEC. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Also on this conference call, we will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in our earnings press release and available on our website. Before I review our operating highlights, I will pass it over to Joseph Garcia, who will provide an update on our continued recapitalization and restructuring efforts.

Thank you, Albert and good morning, everyone. As we stated previously, we continue to evaluate all options available to refinance the notes. While we assess how to best achieve the successful refinancing, we have continue to pay interest on the company's outstanding 12.5% senior notes.

In July, we closed on the sale of our New York City real estate for $14 million in cash. The net proceeds of $10.4 million from the sale were used to redeem a portion of the notes. We have worked and continue to work with our advisors regarding a recapitalization or restructuring of our balance sheet. Including the issuance of new debt or equity to raise the necessary funds to repay the notes.

The Series B prefer stock litigation and the foreign ownership issue which we described in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q have complicated our efforts to successfully refinance the notes. We do not have an expected timeframe to complete that refinancing. It is however, our highest priority, in addition to running our business successfully.

And now if I may, let me turn the call over to Albert.

Thank you, Joseph. Our third quarter results demonstrate the sustained momentum in our business and the ongoing successful execution of our strategy to become the leading Hispanic multimedia company. The entire SBS team has a real passion for connecting with Hispanics across the nation and this commitment has not changed during our decorated 35-year history.

Today, we are very proud to share that SBS was recently certified as a minority business enterprise by the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the NMSDC, the designation speaks not only to our company's roots, but also our unwavering commitment over the past three decades to serve the Hispanic community that is becoming an increasingly critical part of the national fabric. Becoming a minority business enterprise places SBS on an exclusive list of verified minority owned firms that can partner with corporate, governmental, educational and charitable entities throughout the United States.

We believe this opens up a significant number of future growth opportunities for a multimedia offerings on the local, state and national levels, including with numerous Fortune 1000 companies.

Turning now to our results for the quarter, we continue to drive top-line growth through the diversification of our revenue streams in expanding aggregate audience. At the same time, we are supporting this revenue growth with actively managing our cost and helping drive margin expansion that largely exceeds both our Spanish and English language peers.

Our adjusted OIBDA was up 34% in the third quarter and 45% through the first nine months of the year. Several years that we began executing a concerted strategy to extend our audio leadership and strong brands across the digital mobile platforms giving changing media consumption habits among consumers. The success we have in this area is clear. Today our aggregate audience is up 17% compared to last year.

In addition, the most recent ratings both points to further gains and audience growth at our audio stations, while our digital mobile and social media engagement metrics continue to expand. We are innovating in the mobile arena via LaMusica entertainment platform and introducing compelling audio station formats that are resonating in our markets, including the nation's largest Hispanic VMAs New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Among the updates, I'll share with you today are continuation of our strong ratings performance of our audio stations across key demos, our ongoing progress with LaMusica and the value we deliver our brand partners through target multi-platform advertising opportunities.

Let's begin with an update on our AIRE Radio Networks. AIRE revenues increased once again during the third quarter, our revenues increased during the quarter due to our broad affiliate network, strong VMA coverage and engaging content lineup. AIRE's audience is growing including an attractive demos like the Hispanic millennials and young adults, which is winning us new advertising partners and driving sales growth.

Looking now at AIRE's current national footprint. At September 30th, AIRE was available in 85 Hispanic markets, including 47 of the top 50 U.S. Hispanic markets and reached over 17.4 million listeners each week. AIRE has over 250 audio affiliates nationwide and reaches over 94% of the U.S. Hispanic VMAs.

However, it's not just AIRE's leading reach, that is driving results, but also our superior ratings performance. We continue to outperform all other major Spanish language networks by double-digit percentages across morning, midday and afternoon. This provides our advertising partners with large scale national and highly engaged audience to connect with their brands. Our clients can tailor the reach and frequency of their messaging through our affiliate network and maximize the impact of their advertising spend.

Over the last several years, we have built AIRE into a market leading and trusted Hispanic targeted media company, with national reach and strong content offerings, while the value proposition we deliver to our network partners is clear. We remain focused on capturing incremental audience share among key targeted demos and further expanding our roaster of advertising partners.

Turning now to audio segment, which includes top rank stations across the nation's largest Hispanic markets and rapidly growing presence in Puerto Rico. Our strategy to achieve market leadership in audio is working and resonating an increasing value for our shareholders.

Taking a step back, today SBS's audio business includes number one and number two ranked stations in key national markets including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and Puerto Rico industry leading content and tower relationships, a commitment to introducing innovative station formats, highly engaged audiences across critical, highly sought after demos, including millennial adults 18 to 49 and others, consistent audience share in ratings growth and a strong base from which to execute our strategy and continue transforming SBS into Hispanic multi-media company.

Let's first look at our recent ratings performance in the most recent books. Our audio stations have been ranked number one and number two regardless of language amount adults 18 to 34, 18 to 49, 25 to 54 and 35 to 64 in four major Hispanic markets New York, Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco, and we're also going include Puerto Rico. This includes seven stations ranked number one and number two total week versus the Spanish language competition in their respective markets among adults 18 to 34, 18 to 49, 25 to 54 and 35 to 64.

As I mentioned, our audio leadership provides a solid foundation as we work to expand our aggregate audience via digital mobile and other channels and build a Hispanic focused multimedia company.

Turning to our specific markets. In New York, we have a combined 10.2 general market audience share per Nielsen with our two stations in adults 18 to 49. Our New York stations reach over 4.88 million weekly listeners alone. WSKQ Mega 97.9 FM ranked as number one Nielsen ranked station regardless of language and format in the New York market and the most listened to Spanish language station in the country. Mega 97.9 has held that distinction for more than five years and today delivers over 2.5 million weekly average listeners.

WPAT Amor 93.1 has had a 60% increase of its rating share in adults 18 to 49 demo over the last year and is a solid number two Hispanic station in New York. In Los Angeles the nation's second largest Hispanic market, SBS has a strong station footprint and currently reaches over 3 million weekly listeners.

The footprint includes the KXOL Mega 96.3, which remains the number one ranked Spanish language station among adults 18 to 34, 18 to 49 Monday through Sunday and has had just a record breaking sell out of every own Calibash Concert. The number one multi act concert in Los Angeles our success with Mega 96.3 is another example of our proven track record of combining innovative station formats with strong content and talent. We also operate the top ranked regional Mexican station in Los Angeles KLAX La Raza, both KXOL and KLAX reach a weekly 2.8 million listeners in the Los Angeles market.

Turning now to Miami the third largest Hispanic VMA in the country, where we are also generating ratings gains and growing our audience share. Our three station combo reaches over 1.8 million weekly listeners. WXDJ El Zol 106.7 FM is now number one ranked station in all of Miami in the recent weekly ratings over a seven audience share in the 18 to 49 adult demographics.

We're also building on rating successes in Puerto Rico market and strengthening our leadership position in that market at WODA, FM La Nueva 94 we are ranked number one among adults 18 to 34, 18 to 49. While also having the number one Spanish language show in the morning adults 18 to 34, 18 to 49 and 25 to 54. Our recently launched The Afternoon Show is growing audience and advertisers.

In addition WMEG FM, La Mega 106.9 also continue to expand its audience in key demos. The station currently has number one ranked Morning Show among adults 25 to 54 and the number one midday show among adults 18 to 49 and the number one afternoon drive show in every demo among adults 18 to 34, 18 to 49 and 25 to 54.

Today SBS is the most listen to media company in all of Puerto Rico. We continue to create and innovate with our recent launch of our new station format Play 96.5 FM, Dale Play, a la Variedad format of a new morning show called The Morning Brunch. It's creating a strong buzz and we are confident that it will increase our overall stronghold in the market.

Turning now to our audio group. Third Quarter audio revenue increased 9% locally, nationally and network revenue combined, on a total audio basis advertising categories that were strong in the third quarter were automotive, entertainment and political. During the quarter we experienced softness in retail.

Our political revenue was up $1.5 million in the quarter versus $400,000 in the third quarter 2014 midterm elections. The SBS sales team grew political revenue compared to the prior midterm election by over 320%. Lastly we continue to outperform our competition in the markets we serve according to Miller Kaplan, during the third quarter core audio revenue was up 200 basis points year-over-year.

Turning now to our video group, third quarter video revenues increased 13% due to higher national, local, political and subscriber based revenues. Lastly I'll provide an update on our digital and mobile initiatives and our progress extending our brands across multi-platforms and growing our aggregate audience, overall our mobile, digital and social engagement metrics remain healthy and growing.

This includes downloads of LaMusica, our mobile entertainment platform, digital listening trends across our audio station websites and branded social media presence. As of September 30th, our aggregate multi-platform audience was up 24% versus last year.

This expanded reach across all key media platforms allows us to offer even more compelling multi-platform advertising opportunities to our brand partners. Today our clients can engage with targeted attractive demos via online mobile and audio properties, through key social media channels and through our live events platform. A critical part of our digital strategy has been creating and delivering mobile first experiences to consumers, Latinos, particularly millennials heavily over indexed when it comes to both mobile ownership and mobile media consumption.

We have moved quickly to develop and introduce LaMusica our digital entertainment platform, LaMusica's offering are unmatched in the market today, exclusive daily video content including short form shows, access millions of songs across a variety of genres, deep customization capabilities and access to our industry leading talent. Today LaMusica reaches over 1.7 million people including 600,000 downloads of the video app.

In September, we started a live video broadcast of some of our key shows in Puerto Rico and those shows have generated 82,718,000 [ph] hours of viewing time over the last 30 years with exponential growth week over week. We plan to expand live broadcast to other markets by the year's end.

We remain focused on providing fresh and engaging content via LaMusica app, including top rated podcast from many of SBS's flagship audio shows, the launch of LaMusica's very own original podcast that featured a more personal discussion with top artists and live video feeds, a select audio station broadcast, it's important to note we don't perceive LaMusica as a mobile only brand.

As such, we have placed strategic emphasis on monetizing LaMusica brand across all digital and social media. In fact visitor traffic to our LaMusica website has been consistently growing and social media engagement metrics are increasingly across all key platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.

During the third quarter LaMusica's Facebook page generated over 11.1 million video views and past over 305,000 likes, our post in content on average reach approximately 5 million unique users per week in Facebook. In addition last month LaMusica's Facebook page become eligible for ad breaks, which means we will soon be earning revenue by including short ads against our video content on Facebook.

We also continue to benefit from the rebranding of Mega 97.9 FM's YouTube Channel under LaMusica's banner this has driven a rapid acceleration and subscriber growth, which reached 205,000 as of September 30th and up 48% compared to the same time last year. We're not only adding subscribers, but adding active ones that who have driven 23 million video views over the past year alone just one week ago the channel surpassed over 501 million views and almost 180 million minutes watched in its entire lifespan.

Today streaming unique listeners both digital and mobile passed the 1.1 million unique listeners per month at the end of third quarter this included 40 million listening hours and 28 million total sessions and our portfolio of SBS website currently has over 680,000 unique monthly visitors that drive over 7.6 million page views.

Mobile currently represents 64% of our digital traffic that compares to 54% at the same time last year. Importantly, this number continues to grow as we further strengthen our LaMusica digital entertainment platform and build on a multi-platform Hispanic media leadership. Consumers are increasingly interacting with our content and brands online and via mobile. We averaged 28 million audio sessions across all online and mobile properties during the third quarter. In addition our aggregate social media following has passed 6.9 million.

In summary, we are executing our multi-platform strategy at a high level, while also prudently managing our cost structure. Our adjusted EBITDA growth this quarter and through our first nine months of the year is among the best in our industry.

There is significant momentum in our business as we continue diversifying our revenue streams, extending our audio leadership and growing our digital and mobile audience share. The entire SBS team is focused on finishing the year strong and continuing to advance our multi-platform strategy, generate strong and deliver increasing value to our stakeholders.

Now, let me turn the call over to Joseph Garcia for the financial overview.

Joseph Garcia

Thank you, Albert. Turning to our results for the third quarter, consolidated net revenues totaled $34 million, up 4% compared to $32.8 million for the same prior year period. This increase was primarily due to higher revenues in both our radio and television segments. Our radio segment net revenue of $30.3 million increased $900,000 or 3% due to increases in national, local and network revenue, which were partially offset by decreases in special events and digital sales.

Our television net revenue of $3.8 million increased by $300000 or 9%, due to increases in national and local revenues. Consolidated adjusted OIBDA, a non-GAAP measure totaled $11.1 million compared to $8.3 million for the same prior year period,, representing an increase of 34%. Through the first nine months of the year, our consolidated adjusted OIBDA of $32.7 million is up 45% compared to last year.

Our radio segment adjusted OIBDA of $11.8 million increased $1.2 million or 12% primarily due to the increase in net revenues of $900,000 and decrease in operating expenses of $300,000. Radio station operating expenses decreased mainly due to decreases in special event expenses and digital content production costs related to the LaMusica application, partially offset by increases in marketing, barter and sales commission expenses.

Our television segment adjusted OIBDA of $1.5 million increased $1.3 million due to the decrease in operating expenses of $1 million and the increase in net revenues of $300,000. Television station operating expenses decreased primarily due to reductions in programming related production costs, facilities and barter expenses.

Our corporate expenses decreased $300,000 or 12% mostly due to a decrease in professional fees and travel expenses. Operating income totaled $20.6 million compared to $5.8 million for the same prior year period, representing an increase of $14.8 million or 256%. This increase was primarily due to having recognized a gain on the sale of our New York City facility, increase in net revenues and decreases in operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in recapitalization costs.

Our third quarter capital expenditures totaled approximately $765,000. As defined by the indenture governing our senior secured notes, our secure leverage ratio was 5.2 times as of September 30, 2018. Our current cash balance is approximately $22.3 million.

And this will conclude our formal remarks and I would like to turn it over to the operator for any questions please. Operator?

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Our first question comes from Patrick Fitzgerald with Baird. Please go ahead with your question.

Albert Rodriguez

Good morning, Patrick.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Good morning. So core radio was up 9% in the third quarter, if I strip out $1.5 million in political and AIRE. Is it safe to say that core ad revenue was basically flat year-over-year?

Albert Rodriguez

It was up plus 7%.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Core?

Albert Rodriguez

Core, correct.

Patrick Fitzgerald

So a lot of that was - a lot of the political in TV then?

Albert Rodriguez

No, there was a lot in radio, but we had political last year.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. All right thanks. And then 4Q 2018 pacings tracking up 13%, how does that break out between radio and TV and how does that break out in terms of core versus events and political?

Albert Rodriguez

Okay, Patrick, I didn't hear the first part, which quarter were you talking about?

Patrick Fitzgerald

You said fourth quarter pacings are tracking up 13% in your press release.

Albert Rodriguez

Correct. It's up double-digit in national and network up mid to single - high single-digits in local. And television is up double-digits.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. So $50 million in OIBDA last year fourth quarter was strong in the TV segment. So do you expect most of that, I guess, close to $5 million increase fourth quarter year-over-year to be in radio or does TV - will TV OIBDA will be up as well?

Albert Rodriguez

Both are going to be up.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay.

Albert Rodriguez

With growth in revenue and controlled prudent other expenses.

Patrick Fitzgerald

So why do you - a broader question. Why do you think TV is actually doing so much better now in terms of profitability?

Albert Rodriguez

Our strategy changed, we focused more on political shows and entertainment shows that one giving us the return that we expected, we remodified them, right. But we put an extra emphasis on political to deliver higher return for everyone.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. And do you think, I mean, do you think you can continue to grow that in 2019?

Albert Rodriguez

Absolutely. Especially with being certified as Minority Business Enterprise, that was a huge win for the company overall. And the fact that we just celebrated our 35th Anniversary of being in business, coupled with the Minority Business Enterprise Certification. It puts us on a whole different scale and level. And look, there's not a lot of media groups that are certified with MBE and that can deliver the large national scale that SBS our platform can deliver. So it's going to be a major growth opportunity for the company.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. Is there any ability to quantify that?

Albert Rodriguez

There isn't we're in our strategic planning phase, but in terms of what our short-term goals are, and what our long-term goals are, I expect them to give the company a very high return.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. And sorry if I missed this, but what's the incremental cost of rent expense after selling the New York real estate on an annual basis?

Albert Rodriguez

I think the net effect is a positive one.

Joseph Garcia

But when you take into consideration that we're not paying…

Albert Rodriguez

Property taxes.

Joseph Garcia

Property taxes and so on this is neutral however for SOI is roughly $50,000, $60,000 a month.

Patrick Fitzgerald

$50,000, $60,000 a month, but it's neutral after you - on a cash basis have to factor and you're not paying real estate anymore?

Joseph Garcia

Yes.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. What - do you have the ability to pay down debt with the cash on the balance sheet or is there a reason you're doing hold I think you said $23 million of cash?

Albert Rodriguez

I'm sorry, would you please repeat your question, Patrick please?

Patrick Fitzgerald

Yes, I'm wondering if you can paydown more of your bonds with the cash on the balance sheet,, which is now $23 million you said?

Albert Rodriguez

That's correct.

Patrick Fitzgerald

There's a reason you would have to hold it?

Albert Rodriguez

No, there is no reason that's certainly that something that we should look into as to know there are operational means of reducing our indebtedness [ph].

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay, all right that's it for me. Thanks.

Albert Rodriguez

Okay, thank you.

