Don't Shut The Frontdoor - Buy It

Overview

In Joel Greenblatt's revolutionary book "You Can be a Stock Market Genius" he detailed several fertile hunting grounds for investors. One of which being spin-offs. He advised readers to "trade the bad (companies) and invest in the good (companies)". Meaning, keep the businesses with attractive economics. And with frontdoor (yes, the "f" is not supposed to be capitalized) being spun off of ServiceMaster last month and being down >50% from the highs and 26% from the spin price, we view this as an opportunity for investors to buy into a high quality company at an attractive price.

Additionally, we view companies that dominant their industry, have an impressive growth runway, are asset-light, and produce ample cash are deserving of a market premium. Post-Q3 results, the market seems to think differently of frontdoor, offering investors an attractive risk/reward scenario.

The Company

Frontdoor (FTDR) is the corporation that was formed to own and operate American Home Shield, the business spun-off of ServiceMaster last month on October 1st. Frontdoor is a home warranty company. The brands they own include: HSA, OneGuard, Landmark and American Home Shield. American Home Shield (AHS) is the largest as it was the legacy business under ServiceMaster, however, all revenue is reported in one single segment.

American Home Shield was founded in 1971 and serves as the middleman connecting home owners to contractors. AHS has relationships with over 15,000 contract firms which employ over 45,000 experienced technicians. Essentially, they’re a marketing company that sells home service plans. They have call centers in 5 states (TN, GA, IA, AZ, UT) and have local technicians on call in all 50 states. AHS covers over 20 various home systems (AC, Heating, etc.) and appliances (refrigerators, ovens, so on). So, when a homeowner has an appliance or home system break, they call or use their mobile app to let AHS know, and their representatives will get in touch with a local technician. Customers can sign on for either a year contract or pay monthly. The most common package is the “combo” service plan which includes coverage of both systems and appliances and has a monthly cost of $39.99 with a $100 service fee.

Customer Acquisition

They market to customers in two primary ways. One avenue is their relationships with realtors. When one of their realtors makes a sale, they give the home buyer the choice of opting for a home service plan. Historically, this was the only way AHS attracted business. In this avenue of marketing, the first year the customer turns a profit for AHS. Unfortunately, only about 28% of customers renew. This led to AHS pursing Direct-to-Consumer advertising. AHS markets their product through all the traditional avenues of marketing, i.e. online, mail, television, and social media. And although these contracts don’t become profitable until the second year, over 70% of customers renew. This combination gives the company a strong retention rate of over 75%. Revenue from home sales represented 48% of revenue in 2017, down from 56% as frontdoor has aggressively used their Direct-to-Consumer avenues (Source: Form 10).

Business Model

Frontdoor is undoubtedly a high quality business, on many fronts. Frontdoor can be described simply as having an asset-light (>2% of Rev spent on capex), highly cash flow generative (FCF/Sales of over 10%) company that has a customer retention rate in excess of 75%. To top it off, they’re over 4 times bigger than their next competitor, capture almost 50% of their market, have grown at an impressive rate (12% Rev growth) since 2013 and are in an under-penetrated market. Their top-line growth rate drops to 8% if you go back the entire decade to 2007, which nevertheless we find to be quite impressive given that the world economy was falling apart and they still managed to increase revenue (Source: Form 10).

They also employ a negative working-capital strategy, which is extremely attractive because their day-to-day operations are being financed by their customers through deferred revenues. When choosing a service plan, the customer can opt for an annual or monthly payment. When they choose annual, they create revenue that needs to be deferred because frontdoor recognizes revenue over the life of the contract, not right when they receive the cash.

Their business model also makes calculating ROIC a bit of a challenge because we don’t view Equity or Assets as a viable way of assessing of the company’s true invested capital. This is because a good deal of what comprises their assets are cash in the bank and goodwill. Neither of which we view as assets being used productively to generate revenue.

So we used Net Fixed Assets (NWC plus net PPE and intangibles):

Net Working Capital (115) (+) PP&E 46 (+) Intangibles 160 (=) Invested Capital 91

Source: Company's latest 10-Q filing with the SEC.

When you adjust to account for true invested capital, you can tell quite easily that frontdoor is an extremely asset-light business. For 2017 we get ROIC of well over 200% (EBITDA of 259/Invested Capital of 91 = 285%). Frontdoor was spun-off with some debt. According to the 10-Q, when you adjust for cash, you get net debt of 678 million (978 million in LT debt less 300 in cash) , or about 2.5 times debt/EBITDA. But with ample cash on the balance sheet and AHS’s inherent strong cash flow generative abilities and their "sticky" customer base, we don’t view this amount of debt as imprudent.

Growth

Management does a reasonably good job of spinning a high-growth story here. AHS has been growing Rev, net income, and EBITDA at respectable percentages up until the spin, as shown below.

Source: Company filings

Additionally, the home service market is far from fully saturated. Less than 4% of home owners have a home service plan and less than half of new homes sold have service plans (Source: FTDR's form 10). AHS currently only has domestic operations yet are planning to expand internationally. We view growth of between 7-10% for the next 5 years as justifiable.

Value

Whenever you have a company spinning off a subsidiary that will be about the same size as the parent-co and has attractive economics, I wouldn’t hope for an extremely attractive entry point. And with frontdoor trading at $48 post-spin, you didn’t have one. That is, up until they reported Q3 results, with reported revenue up 9% (in line w estimates) but weak EBITDA growth (contracting by 10%) cutting the stock by more than half from the highs. Truth is, we see potential for further downside as concerns have been raised associated with the housing market. This may be a reasonable concern, but it is nonetheless transitory and immaterial to frontdoor's long-term financial viability. Given FTDR’s attractive business model, strong cash flow generative abilities, and reasonable growth prospects, we believe a reasonable valuation for this company should be between 15-17 times EBITDA. They’ll do between $215-$225 million in 2018 (Management's guidance: Q3 2018 Press Release) with 84.5 million shares outstanding, and when you subtract out net debt, we get fair value of approximately $35, as detailed below.

Fair Value:

EBITDA 225 'Fair Value' Multiple 16 = 3,600 (less) Net Debt 678 Enterprise Value 2,922 Shares Outstanding 84.5 = Fair Value $35

Conclusion

The fair value cited above doesn’t take into account any growth in revenue and EBITDA that we anticipate to materialize. The company’s trading around 10x EBITDA or $21 a share (84.5 X 21 = $1,774 Market Cap plus 678 Net Debt = 2,452 EV / EBITDA of 225). When you pay 10x EBITDA, you aren’t paying for any growth and to be quite honest you aren’t exactly paying up for quality either. With both being present here, we think FTDR is a strong buy.

Risks

Whenever a company is levered 2-3 times EBITDA, we're always given pause. However, for reasons detailed above, we view the safety inherent in frontdoor's business model as providing ample safety for investors.

As cited above, customers being derived from home sales comprised 48% of revenue in 2017. Any slowdown in the housing market could represent a short-term threat in revenue growth.

If management participates in value-destroying acquisitions or if margins are materially compressed for a sustained basis, we would revise our valuation estimates.

