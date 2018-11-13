SpaceX Not So Profitable After All

The company will probably be able to scare up the investment this time, but signs point to growing financial difficulties for an overvalued launch business.

SpaceX has other business lines such as the BFR manned rocket and Starlink satellite system, but these are a long way from completion and will likely cost billions in further investment.

The satellite launch business is growing increasingly competitive; traditional aerospace firms are investing heavily to catch up and new upstart launch businesses are also multiplying.

But reports from insiders revealed that SpaceX is not profitable after all; the reported profit excludes numerous key items and includes items such as deposits that would normally be excluded.

SpaceX is looking to raise $750 million in debt; in a presentation to potential investors, the company reported positive earnings.

SpaceX (SPACE) was supposedly unique among the companies led by Elon Musk: Unlike Tesla (TSLA), his electric vehicle maker, SpaceX was profitable. Or so the public was led to believe.

As SpaceX prepares to drum up interest in a $750 million leveraged loan, the private launch company has disclosed a bit more about its financials. And, it turns out, the upstart launch firm is a money loser after all. That could spell serious trouble for SpaceX’s future, and for the investors who have backed the industry disruptor.

A Profit By Any Other Name

SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell leads the day-to-day operations of the company while Elon flits between various projects. Shotwell has referred to SpaceX’s profitability on a number of occasions. In a CNBC interview in May 2018, she was emphatic about SpaceX’s consistent profits:

“We’ve had many years of profitability,” Shotwell said, pegging the company’s valuation at almost $28 billion. “The years that are financially rough for us are the years that we have issues,” she added, like the launchpad explosion in September 2016 that paused the company’s missions for four months. “That made 2016 a tough year,” Shotwell said.

That was borne out in the presentation to potential lenders of the $750 million sought by the company. But, as Bloomberg reported last week, it appears that the reported profit figure hid some key details:

While SpaceX is burning through cash, disclosures to potential lenders showed the company had positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $270 million for the twelve months through September, people with knowledge of the matter said. But that’s because it included amounts that customers had prepaid and because it excluded costs related to non-core research and development, the people said. Without those adjustments, earnings for the period were negative, they said.

So SpaceX did not make a profit by any conventional definition. Customer prepayments can be included in earnings statements, but they are essentially a pull-forward action. By recognizing earnings for future actions, SpaceX is giving the illusion of operating profit on a continuing basis. While a mature and operationally profitable business could recognize prepaid customers without causing much confusion, SpaceX's doing so directly obfuscates the underlying lack of profitability.

Claiming profit when there is none is a risky thing for a borrower to do, and perhaps explains why Goldman Sachs dropped a similar effort to help raise a $500 million loan. Bank of America, which is now leading the effort to raise the $750 million, is doing so on a “best efforts” basis, meaning it is not committed to funding any shortfall.

The question now is whether SpaceX can ever afford to pay back the loan.

Rougher Waters Ahead

We now have a good impression that SpaceX is not actually profitable in a meaningful sense. But can it become profitable in the future?

One path might be found in its efforts along two developing business lines:

The manned BFR rocket

The Starlink satellite network constellation

Unfortunately, as we explained in a recent research note, neither of these avenues carry obvious profit potential. And more recent news of firings and shake-ups in the Starlink program suggests further that these other potential revenue streams are a long way off (if they ever come to fruition).

In the meantime, SpaceX really only has its contract launch business to support its growth and profit narrative. And that business does not look so hot right now.

SpaceX is currently guiding for only 18 launches in 2019. That is a more than 50% drop from 2018. The company was also excluded from a $2.3 billion rocket contract with the U.S. Air Force announced in October.

Competition is also starting to threaten SpaceX’s launch business. When SpaceX first entered the fray, it really did shake things up, disrupting the cozy relationship enjoyed by the established aerospace industry. Even as the legacy companies work rapidly to regain their competitive edge, other upstarts are trying to muscle into the sector. On November 10th, space startup Rocket Lab made its first commercial launch, deploying seven spacecraft into orbit from its Electron rocket. The cost of Rocket Lab’s launch system is reportedly less than $6 million per launch. That is a tenth of the estimated cost of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Investor’s Eye View

Any lender to SpaceX would need to be confident in the company’s long-term profitability. That said, we have little doubt SpaceX will be able to scare up the cash. The current hunt for yield among allocators has led to stranger things in the debt markets already, such as Uber’s $2 billion high-yield bond offering in October.

But at the same time, it is growing increasingly apparent that SpaceX’s path to profitability is far from certain. Indeed, with mounting competition and questionable development programs in the works, SpaceX could find itself crushed by the weight of mounting debts and insufficient revenues.

Aerospace is a brutal business. SpaceX is far from guaranteed survival, even with government contracts aimed at building an ecosystem of multiple private launch providers. That said, SpaceX has managed to be a disruptor in a tired and cozy industry. If it can actually get its other projects off the ground while fending off new launch industry competition, it could still make a go of justifying its valuation.

Here is the key takeaway for investors: Laden with debt and unable to make a profit in favorable market conditions, equity investors could find themselves getting a nasty haircut down the line, while debt investors could find SpaceX unable to pay up.

