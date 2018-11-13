Fitbit Races To The Bottom, I Step Aside

Fitbit presented 3Q18 results that were much better than what the company had been delivering lately - but there's a catch.

When Fitbit (FIT) reported 3Q18 results, on October 31st, investors rejoiced.

The stock was up nearly 30% on the first trading day of November, as the company beat expectations on revenues and adjusted EPS. Total number of devices sold dropped YOY but only minimally, nearly breaking a multi-quarter spell of fast declining unit sales. FCF returned to positive territory, helping to reverse a trend of deteriorating cash reserves that had persisted since the end of 2017. Non-GAAP net earnings finally breached the breakeven barrier, suggesting better days could be ahead for the wearable device maker.

Credit: Trusted Reviews

I will not deny that the third quarter results listed above were substantially better than what investors had become accustomed to seeing - take the company's disastrous 4Q17 as an example. But I still decided to take a closer look at Fitbit's numbers, analyzing a few key drivers in more detail.

What I saw failed to inspire me.

Looking under the hood

I have stated in the past that any bullish thesis on FIT is probably grounded on "smartwatch sales picking up steam over the next couple of quarters, certainly into the 2018 holiday season." This is true because it is generally understood that fitness trackers have been transitioning from their mature to their declining life stages, and this sub-segment of the wearable device market is likely to shrink steadily and indefinitely.

It turns out that Fitbit's stellar 3Q18 was largely driven by what I would claim was an unexpected recovery in fitness tracker sales. Per my calculations, this product category saw a sequential increase of nearly 50% in revenues vs. only 17% in smartwatches. I further estimate that $92 in tracker ASP in 3Q18 must have been substantially lower YOY (I estimate tracker ASP of $103 in 3Q17), suggesting that tracker unit sales increased at a pace of more than 50% sequentially to 2.2 million devices in the third quarter.

Since the Charge 3 did not go on sale globally until October, I reason that the robust performance of Fitbit's trackers in the quarter ended September 29th must have been a result of (1) older models being pushed through the channel, which explains the impressive unit sales performance, at (2) substantially lower prices that support the timid 3% increase in total ASP in 3Q18, despite the revenue mix of higher-priced smartwatches having increased a whopping 40 percentage points YOY.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Further evidence of the above phenomenon playing out can be seen elsewhere in the P&L (see table above). Notice that gross margins fell off a cliff in 3Q18, by more than 500 bps YOY on a non-GAAP basis vs. a still rough but better-looking 210-bp decline last quarter. This seems to be a reflection of lower tracker and smartwatch ASPs, coupled with richer production costs that were driven by the latter's heavier revenue mix. The result was total company non-GAAP gross profit that fell a painful 11% year-over-year (even more on a GAAP basis, i.e. including share-based compensation), despite the sales recovery. I calculate that operating cost control was the primary driver of the YOY improvement in net earnings (about 10-cent YOY tailwind to EPS), which I find short of exciting just ahead of the important 2018 holiday season.

Conclusion

Fitbit presented 3Q18 results that were much better than what the company had been delivering previously. But I fear that much of the revenue upside may have been driven by legacy fitness trackers clearing the sales channel ahead of the fourth quarter, while smartwatches failed to impress me both on units sold and average selling price (I estimate ASP of $145 this year vs. the Ionic's $300 price tag on its 2017 release date). Meanwhile, the benefits of 17% lower opex were welcome but unlikely to be sustainable, particularly if Fitbit has any ambition of returning to robust revenue growth in the foreseeable future.

As a result, I turn cautious on FIT, especially now that shares have been up 22% over the past month alone. In my view, Fitbit is in a race to the bottom, pushing prices down to better compete with market leader Apple (AAPL) and hopefully drive revenues up, while also putting significant pressure on margins.

True, the holiday season could serve as the positive catalyst that may send wearable device sales through the roof, further supporting Fitbit's recovery efforts. I, on the other hand, continue to think that an investment here is highly speculative, and would rather keep my distance from this stock.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.