Get Ready, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Expect a rally into year-end, but don't get too used to higher stock prices, volatility is likely to persist, and an economic downturn may be right around the corner.

Most economic data continues to be indicative of an expanding economy, midterm elections are over, corporate buybacks are set to begin, and the technical image is improving notably.

Nevertheless, certain elements appear to be falling into place capable of propelling stocks higher into year-end.

5 Reasons Santa Claus Is Likely Coming To Town

It’s been a rough several weeks for the stock market. In fact, the S&P 500/SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is still going through a substantial correction full of fear, negativity, and even a healthy dose of panic. From peak to trough SPY has given up nearly 12% in this decline, a figure consistent with a typical correction.

SPY 1-Year Chart

However, most U.S. economic data continues to be supportive of an expanding economy. Corporate buybacks are set to resume following a blackout period, midterm elections are over, valuations have come down, and the technical image surrounding stocks is improving notably. Therefore, the economic stage appears set for a considerable stock market rally into year-end.

About SPY

SPY is the first major and most popular ETF in the world. It's designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The SPY index fund has roughly $258 billion in net assets, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of the holdings.

SPY provides investors with exposure to the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as the most significant stock market average for U.S. equities. Since SPY tracks the exact movements of the S&P 500, I will use SPY and the S&P 500 interchangeably throughout this article.

Sifting Through the Recent Declines

SPY is in the process of going through its second significant correction of the year. The most recent declines were caused by various factors such as continued Fed tightening, profit taking in big tech and in other sectors, trade war tensions, uncertainty about the midterms, as well as other factors.

However, many of the underlying factors responsible for creating uncertainty and bringing about the recent decline have been resolved, or have improved notably in recent weeks. Therefore, it appears likely that stocks will recover and should produce a rally into year-end.

1. Most Economic Data Remains Constructive

Much of the economic data concerning employment, manufacturing, inflation, consumer, and other key areas of the economy continues to come in in-line or better than expected, implying that despite the stock market’s declines the overall economy is still very much on even footing and likely to expand going forward.

2. The Midterms are Over

A great source of concern prior and during the most recent decline has been the midterm election. Market participants were rightfully concerned that Democrats could recapture majorities in both the House, and Senate. The good news for markets is that the Republicans retained majority in the Senate. The bad news is that the Democrats took over majority in the House.

The implication is that this is going to make Donald Trump’s economic agenda more difficult to realize, and thus slower growth is likely going forward. However, it could have been far worse if the Democrats also took over majority in the Senate. The import thing is that the election results came in about as expected, and now the risk of both houses falling into democrat hands has been removed from the equation.

3. Corporate Buybacks are Set to Resume

Due to it being busy earnings season, October was largely a buyback free month, which likely contributed considerably to the declines. However, earnings are thinning out and many companies are likely to begin buybacks again very soon. This is likely to put a floor beneath the market and drive equity prices higher in the short-term. In fact, buybacks are expected to be massive and increase by roughly 44% YoY according to Goldman Sachs (GS).

4. Valuations Much More Attractive Now

Many stocks have corrected by substantial amounts in this selloff, including the FANGs and many of the other high flyers. In fact, many have lost 20 – 30% or more throughout this decline. As a result, many company’s P/E ratios have contracted significantly, creating far better value opportunities in the market. This phenomenon of cheaper valuations should provide additional incentive to accumulate stocks into year end.

5. Improving Techncials

Following the 11.5% correction the technical image surrounding SPY appears to be improving, as it looks like a reverse head and shoulders pattern is starting to develop in the S&P 500.

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) had experienced an even greater decline from peak to trough than SPY. QQQ had declined by as much as 15% during this correction, and the technical image appears to be improving here as well.

The Russell 2000 small cap index (IWM) had experienced the greatest declines out of any major average, declining by as much as 16%. However, IWM is also illustrating a constructive reverse head and shoulders developing.

The best performing major average has been the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), and had only declined by 10% in the current correction. The technical image here is also suggesting a reverse head shoulders is developing, and stocks are likely to rebound going forward.

Some of the short-term uncertainties concerning weaker growth, elections, frothy valuations and other factors have been reduced or have been removed from the economic equation, for now. Moreover, corporate buybacks are likely to go into full swing between mid-November and the end of the year. The technical image in all the major averages is improving, and stocks appear ready to stage a rally into year-end and into early next year.

However, longer-term, higher alpha names that had been leading equities up until recently may continue to underperform due to their relatively high multiples and somewhat slower growth prospects. Although some gains in these names seems likely, value oriented, dividend paying stocks are likely to much better withstand market turmoil, and a potential economic downturn.

Despite the likelihood for a year-end rally, the near to intermediate term is likely to remain volatile. Moreover, it is quite likely that stock market gains will be relatively limited going forward, and the risk of a recession coupled with a bear market in equities is relatively high and could occur within the next 1-2 years.

So, protect your gains, don’t be afraid to take profits on the way up, reduce riskier positions, explore hedging strategies, and think about lowering overall equity exposure in 2019.

