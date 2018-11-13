General Electric: Big Opportunities In Biotech

For all its troubles, the underlying assets that comprise General Electric (GE) (some of them at least) carry with them significant growth potential and generate attractive value for the conglomerate. Though this can be difficult to see through when you are left with a business whose share price continues to plummet because of investor concerns that the future will be dim, one great example that shines through and should continue to do so in the years to come is the firm's Healthcare segment. In particular, its recent announcement regarding a partnership it struck up in China opened my mind to a set of operations within the firm that should, over the next several years, realize upside potential for shareholders and set the stage for long-term growth.

Earlier this year, the management team at General Electric announced that it had entered into a partnership with Wego Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a China-based pharmaceutical firm, whereby it will be creating, for the market in China, what it has classified as a "single-use consumable" film for the bioprocessing industry. When I first read about the film myself, I had a difficult time wrapping my head around it, but management has been so kind as to provide more details about it. Known was Fortem, the company's film has been developed along with the help of Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) and its applications are multi-faceted.

As you can see in the image above, Fortem can be used as lining or other support for a wide variety of products that are considered single-use in nature. Examples include uses involving bulk storage of liquids, liquid transportation, mixer bags, powder handling, and far more. In the image below, you can see that Fortem is a ten-layered material designed for optimal flexibility, both in terms of its structure and in terms of what it can be used for. For those interested in more details, General Electric has a short video on the product, which you can see here.

Because of how the product is designed, it has a significant number of attributes that are useful in the biomedical space. Compatibility aside, its structure is robust and it can be used in hot and cold conditions, and it can hold in a wide variety of chemicals and gases. More details of this can be seen in the image below.

Historically speaking, an alternative to single-use technologies like Fortem included stainless steel that could be cleaned and re-used multiple times, but there are inherent limits to stainless steel over single-use options like Fortem. As the image below illustrates, the time and costs related to the use of single-use options are far less than stainless steel, while the output achievable by the company for single-use products is greater. Though speculative in nature, I would make the case that margins for the manufacture and sale and Fortem are likely more attractive than they are for stainless steel alternatives as well.

Of course, as part of this kind of work, General Electric provides more than just Fortem. Though not specified in its relationship with Wego, the firm offers a wide suite of options, such as its FlexFactory outfit, which will set up and provide clients with technologies like mixers, bioreactors, and more, in order to prepare them for a work platform based on single-use technology and will enable them to manufacture vaccines and mAbs. The estimated setup time for clients here is between 9 and 12 months due to the planning and regulatory constraints inherent in this kind of work.

A large and growing space

For a big firm like General Electric, this is a great space to be in. After all, through the firm's Healthcare segment, it already has significant exposure, not only to life sciences but also to the creation of healthcare systems too. In the first three quarters of this year, for instance, revenue associated with its Healthcare segment totaled $14.39 billion, up from the $13.70 billion seen the same time last year. Life sciences revenue (which would likely include Fortem) totaled $3.51 billion, up 7.1% year-over-year, while healthcare systems accounted for $10.24 billion, up 5.9% from the same time of 2017.

For China specifically, the picture for General Electric looks set to only improve thanks in part to this deal with Wego. You see, last year, of the $19.1 billion in sales generated by the firm's Healthcare segment, $10.6 billion came from outside the US, with an impressive $4.9 billion attributable to Asia as a whole (China-specific figures were not provided, but likely comprised the bulk of its exposure). As time progresses, this composition of sales should only increase, and that's for two reasons.

First and foremost, you have the population side of the equation. Back in 2016, the estimated population of China was 1.358 billion. Of this, 9.7% of people were aged 65 and older, and by 2020, 200 million people will be at least 60 years old. To put this in perspective, back in 2011, of the 1.32 billion people living in China, just 8.4% were 65 and older. What this points to is not only a growing population but also one that is continually aging. As this transpires, the need for medical technologies should only grow.

*Taken from Espicom

Outside of the population argument, though, there's also the fact that China has, from a policy standpoint, made it a goal to continue investing in the biomedical space. Back in 2011, the government outlined biotech as one of seven strategic priorities to focus on moving forward and the results thus far have been attractive. According to General Electric, China's biopharmaceutical market grew by 8% in 2017 and for monoclonal antibodies, it should grow at a rate greater than 25% per annum for the next few years. Another source I identified said that the biotech space should continue to expand at a rate of around 10% per annum until achieving a size of $22 billion per year by 2020.

Not only has China pushed for these changes by throwing money at the problem and by emphasizing deregulation, but they have also encouraged education in this space. In the US back in 2017, 1.1 million university students were from overseas. Of these, around 32%, up from just 11% in 2000, came from China, and since 2012, an estimated 2 million Chinese graduates have moved back to China to work, with 250 thousand of these in the life sciences space.

Takeaway

There's no doubt that the broader picture with General Electric could be better than it is today. I have said as much in the past. That said, there are several select areas of the business that have excellent potential that the market seems to be glossing over, and its Healthcare segment is one of those. In particular, regarding healthcare, there are partnerships like Wego, as well as other operations, that are focused not only on the US but also on international operations, especially related to China. So long as the current trends continue, this should only bring wealth to the firm and its shareholders down the road.

