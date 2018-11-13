A Bear On Crude Asks: Is A Crash Just Getting Going?

In this update to my last bearish article on crude from April, I provide reasons to stay away.

Background

On April 24, I wrote The Strengthening Case To Sell The Oils. At the time, a major SPDRs ETF on the oils (XLE) had rebounded to $73.75. XLE is around $65.50 as I write this on Tuesday afternoon. The price of crude, which has been dropping for over two weeks, has plunged another almost $4/barrel just on Tuesday alone. Front-month WTI crude was around $67-68 back on April 24, versus around $55 now, down over 8% for the day for WTI and down 5.3% for Brent.

But...

Where's the carnage?

There are perhaps three types of oil stocks: producers and service companies, which are closely leveraged to the spot price; integrated companies, which are more indifferent to the price (but not completely); and refiners, which benefit from lower input prices if the demand for refined products is present.

If the Street were scared, then an ETF that owns only stocks of producers - a risky group of companies - ought to be crashing faster than WTI prices. The SPDR ETF for oil/gas explorers/producers (XOP) has a 3-year chart as follows:

Note, the chart shows a price from the afternoon, not the close.

I don't see much fear there, which bothers me a little in terms of abandoning my bearish views on oil and oil-related equities. After all, XOP remains above its summer 2017 lows - as does WTI crude itself. Here is a 5+-year look at the price of WTI, per FINVIZ (weekly chart):

This looks like the start of a crash. If not, with the Fed shrinking the quantity of base money versus 2017, I see no reason why crude prices cannot drop to new cycle lows. That's not a prediction, but I toss it out to explain my investing bias for most of this year.

Not only is it consistent with the waterfall decline seen in Q2-3 2014 but look at the action of the large speculators (red line in the graphic at the bottom of the chart) then versus now. Each time, they were getting less bullish as the price eroded: not buying the dip. The speculators have been lowering their exposure to crude for months. Maybe they suspected something.

So I think there's more downside to crude, partly based on the charts; and to XOP and the oilfield services companies. (It's almost sad to see mighty Schlumberger (SLB) collapse.)

Simply put: no panic, no carnage. Thus, no reason to call a bottom, short-term recovery efforts aside, of course.

But there's much more than the charts to being bearish on crude and petroleum-related stocks. I have been opining for many moons that we are in the early years of the beginning of the end of the Oil Age. I commemorated that recently with a bullish long-term perspective on an alternative investment to the oils, in an article titled "Yesla!"

We are seeing evidence of the validity of this view of mine re the Age of Oil, almost daily.

Sorry, Saudis, you may have lots of stranded reserves... so pump away

Four quick points here:

1. The North American producers are getting increasingly high-tech in exploration and perhaps even more so in drilling techniques. Between multi-pad drilling and better technology for horizontal drilling, less work is yielding greater crude and natural gas liquids. Then there are advances of significance that are being reported in marine environments. These have been tipped to lower deepwater drilling costs significantly; time will tell on that front. But, overall, the general history of producing "stuff" is that adjusted for lower grades or ore or harder-to-reach oil and gas deposits, human ingenuity lowers the real cost of natural resource extraction over time. Why should it be different with crude oil, aside from general inflation?

2. North American production of oil, NGL and nat gas; and coal; are soaring. US crude oil production is already at a record, and that's before what could be significant cost savings are found over the coming years.

3. Competition is heating up in the electric vehicle space. I expect the total cost of ownership of EVs to move toward cost parity sooner rather than later.

4. The environmental tide continues to turn against crude oil, and so far, the Trump administration has not tried to block that other than in departing from the Paris accord. For example, just from Tuesday, we see this from Reuters:

Spain to propose ban on sale of petrol, diesel cars from 2040 Spain plans to propose a ban on sales of petrol, diesel and hybrid cars from 2040, government sources said on Tuesday, joining a string of countries taking aim at polluting vehicles to help cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Many other articles go into more detail, such as this one: "Actions by countries to phase out internal combustion engines."

It may just be that rather than having a global shortage of crude oil, we may have an oversupply. It may be that just as there may be a major overhand of recoverable coal as the world moves away from it (assuming it does so), the same thing could happen with crude oil if the trend to renewables accelerates.

Putting things together, I'm finished speculating in petroleum complex stocks. It's worked out well, but only because I have shot for small gains when cyclically bullish. Now I just don't think there's enough upside, whereas the chance of serious negative alpha on some prolonged time frame is likely. At some unknowable point - not tomorrow, not 2019 - I think the risk of implosion, as occurred to the coal stocks this decade as well as many oilfield services stocks since 2014, is just too high with any oil and gas producer, service provider, integrated company, or refiner.

So why shouldn't the Saudis, Kuwaitis, and other major producers pump away?

What is the alternative to hydrocarbon stocks?

In normal times, I'd be long and strong TSLA. However, with the Fed acting tighter in my opinion than I think is justified, as of right now, it's a trading vehicle. I went long at $320 and sold above $340 (in an IRA). It's a scrum, and the outcome is uncertain. Also, the lower crude prices go, the tougher sell EVs have with buyers.

Other alternative energy stocks are tough. Even NextEra Energy (NEE), which I wrote about favorably three months ago, has moved up while the market (SPY) has moved down, so I would be neutral on it here.

Companies that burn gasoline, such as airlines (JETS) and truckers, are beneficiaries, as are retailers that get more business when people drive more. But often the benefits are competed away. And, oil price crashes are often associated with spreading economic weakness that drives down demand, so there is an offset to lower commodity costs.

From a macro standpoint, the US as a whole is roughly energy-neutral, so drops in the price of oil and gasoline benefit non-oil-producing regions - but at the expense of the producers and the communities where they do business.

Thus the most obvious winner in my mind looks like the bond market, but only high-grade stocks, not junk bonds. Seemingly just yesterday, $100/barrel oil was said to be in sight. Now, it's a lot farther away. Inflation, we hardly knew ye?

One fund I'm long is Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. I wrote this one up 4 months ago. Its discount to NAV has widened substantially, but its asset value has been fairly stable. I have been adding at and below $11.11. Note: this fund uses leverage and has extra risk compared with unleveraged or lightly leveraged bond funds. I believe its bonds are all AMT-exempt.

Regarding Treasury funds, which are the most liquid way to play bonds for a trade and for completely secure income, my general take is that long-term bonds (TLT) do not have as good a risk-reward as bonds in the 7-20 year time frame. So I have taken positions, which might just be for a trade, in the iShares 7-10 year Treasury bond fund (IEF) and the iShares 10-20 year Treasury bond fund (TLH).

Numerous alternative funds exist to the above names, and the individual bonds can be owned and either traded or held to maturity.

Summary and concluding thoughts

The world is complicated and cannot be reduced to sound bites - but I'll try anyway. To wit:

When the price of credit (interest rates) and the price of energy (as in gasoline) descend to very low levels over a period of time - as occurred in H1 2016, the world's industrial economies catch durable tailwinds and help create the past two year's growth path. When the other phenomenon occurs, and crude soars and interest rates rise a lot both on the short end along with the 10-year Treasury, the opposite occurs, and downside surprises to growth appear.

So let me sum up. My opinion is that it's not worth buying this dip/crash in crude oil in any way, other than for very short-term moves. A corollary is that gold (GLD) and other metals, which tend to correlate with crude prices, are at risk of significant further declines. Moving to stocks, the drop in crude begins the healing process for the oil-importing parts of the global economy. In the US, though, the net effect is, simply, deflationary (or, disinflationary). Thus, the only obvious winner for the moment I see from the rapid and sharp drop in the price of crude oil is the bond market, and, perhaps soon, credit-sensitive industries such as autos and even housing (ITB). Finally, alternative energy-related companies may own the future, but when oil acts like this, the uptake of green technologies tends to slow.

Author's note: Thanks for reading. I'm looking forward to any comments you wish to contribute.

