Valeura Energy's (PNWRF) CEO Sean Guest Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valeura Energy Inc. (OTC:PNWRF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Sean Guest – President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Bjornson – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Craig Howie – Shore Capital

Chris Potter – Northern Border Investments

James Hubbard – Numis

Dan O'Connor – Investor

David Lu – Hedgehog Capital

Walter Flores – Scotia Wealth

Colin Smith – Panmure Gordon

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Valeura Energy Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. At this time all phone lines are in a listen-only mode. With following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Also note that the call is being recorded on Tuesday November 13, 2018.

And I would like to turn the conference over to Sean Guest, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Sean Guest

Thank you, operator. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Valeura Energy third quarter conference call for the period ending September 30, 2018. My name is Sean Guest. I am Valeura’s President and Chief Executive Officer. And today we’re hosting this call from Istanbul, Turkey and joining me here in the room are Robin Martin, our Investor Relations Manager; and Steve Bjornson, our CFO was also on the call but he’s joining from Calgary.

Before getting started, I’d like to draw your attention to our general disclaimer, which is provided on our corporate website and in our updated corporate presentation, which is on our website or available by link to those of you joining via webcast. I would also like to point out the advisories regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures used in this discussion. As of this morning, we filed our financial and operating results for Q3 2018 and they’re available on SEDAR, on our website, as well as our press release, which provides some highlights.

So to get started I’ll touch on some of the highlights and issues that we faced during the quarter and then I'll hand over to Steve, who will take us through a financial review. And after Steve, I'll go into a little more of a full update on the operations and we'll then take any questions that you might have. So first of all a few words on context on setting the scene.

Q3 was a period of significant volatility in the emerging markets and Turkey continued to be in the headlines. Relationships with the U.S. were poor and unfortunately quite public and this exasperated concern about Turkey's economy. At one point in the quarter, the lira has lost 34% of its value relative to the end of Q2. However, the Turkish Central Bank responded by increasing interest rates. During the same time, we've seen relations with the U.S. have improved and become more corridors. And by the end of the quarter, the lira was recovering and that trend has continued into Q4 to date.

One point I want to clearly emphasize is about gas prices. Our contracted gas price is referenced to Turkish lira. BOTAS, the entity that owns the pipelines and imports the majority of gas to Turkey sets this price again in Turkish lira, but what we saw all through 2018 and particularly during the sharp decline in the Turkish lira during the summer is that BOTAS made regular adjustments to this gas price. First offsets the decline in the Turkish lira and also to account for increases in the regional gas price.

The gas price of Valeura receives today in U.S. dollars or Canadian dollars, whichever you choose, is well in excess of what we’re receiving 12 months ago. We continue to see this justification to our thesis that the long-term value of our gas in Turkey should be valued similar to the prevailing European gas price, and that's good news for us in the long run.

Meanwhile also emphasized that during this recent period of uncertainty, we continue to enjoy a stable and secure operating environment here in Turkey. We've managed to secure all of the government permits and approvals that we need for operations and when I look back on Q3 looking at the three well appraisal drilling program for our BCGA. We completed the procurement, the import of all of the equipment that we needed for drilling, specifically in Inanli we were able to acquire the well site, construct the well pad and mobilize the rig to that site. Subsequent to the quarter on October 8th, we spudded the well and we're currently at 3,460 metres, but more on that in a minute.

During the quarter, we’ve returned to the Yamalik discovery well completed and connected it to our infrastructure for the long-term production test. Initial results from the recompletion have been encouraging. We had the initial rate of 2.5 million tests a day. And as of today, the long-term production test is still ongoing and the well continues to flow gas with condensate and water. I'll go into a little bit more about that after Steve speaks, but in simple terms, we are able to achieve a stable rate and the well has continued to flow gas out of the rock into the fractures and up into the well.

So with that I'll hand over to Steve, who will walk us through the financial review. Steve?

Steve Bjornson

Thanks, Sean. Hi, everyone. Financial and operating results for Q3 are summarized in a table at Page 2 of the press release. The headline from a finance standpoint is that our balance sheet remains in excellent shape. We have no debt and working capital is sitting at $56.3 million. As we continue planning out the appraisal program and budgeting for 2019, I am confident that we have sufficient resources to fully fund our portion of the capital program throughout the end of 2019 and beyond. We're in very good financial position.

The costs for the well drilling right now in Inanli-1 are carried by our partner Equinor. And thereafter we will start paying our working interest share of the program, meaning spending will increase in 2019. But we're still focused on cost control and I'm pleased to say that the well is on budget. We're working hard to keep it that way through the entire appraisal program.

So as Sean mentioned, our conventional gas production continues as expected, we produced an average of 655 BOEs a day in Q3, which is basically what our internal plan was generating revenue of $2.4 million. Now that's 19% lower than last quarter due to both lower production and lower price realizations. Production from Yamalik-1 is going to be included in our production numbers from Q4 on. So in Q3, we still had equipment on site throughout the quarter as the costs, the revenues and the production haven't yet moved over to our operating income. So the production number for Q3 really is just from the conventional play.

Also as we've previously announced, gas reference prices continue to be revised upward offsetting the impact of changes in the value of the Turkish lira. But with the big drop in exchange rate that we saw in August, there was time delay before prices can be rebased as BOTAS only makes adjustments once a month.

And that's why the price realization is a little lower than we're used to seeing coming in at $6.64 an mcf. So that said, following the end of Q3, prices have become much stronger. The combined impact of higher reference price as of October 01, plus an ongoing steady rise in the value of the lira has resulted in an average price of $8.53 over the last five weeks or so, which should result in a netback in the range of $35 a Boe.

So, putting all this together, we actually recorded a slight increase in our operating netback back this quarter that's largely the impact of reducing our controllable expenses in Q3, which is the combination of G&A and production costs, which were actually down by 51% quarter-over-quarter. So with that I'll hand it back to Sean.

Sean Guest

Thank you Steve. Like to now just give a little more color on the operations for the rest of the call. So first Inanli-1, which is our first appraisal, well after Yamalik, into this play. But during the quarter we built the well sites and imported all the drilling equipment we'll need for the entire appraisal drilling program.

And the main thing was the KCA Deutag T-700 rig. It is a very heavy duty rig and those of you who follow our feeds on social media will have seen a few photos of what it looks like. The rig plus all of the other equipment we're using is rated to accommodate the extreme pressures that we saw in Yamalik-1, and considering that we're going deeper, we need to be able to handle much higher pressures in that as well.

The targets for that, well it's 5,000 meters, now the well was spudded on October 8. And we drilled and cased two upper vault sections, both of which were fully evaluated. And in the past week we've completed the drilling down to 3,460 meters, which is a Section TD and we've been evaluating that whole section prior to running casing.

Now the plan was, this whole section was to stop the drilling in the Mezardere formation, which is a shaley lower net to gross formation just above our target, but the pleasant surprise we had was that, in the lower part of that Mezardere, which is normally quite shaley. We actually came into quite a thick high net to growth sand package and from the wire line evaluation and all of the drilling data it clearly suggests that the sands in that section are overpressured and gas bearing during that that.

We also believe that the quality looks at least on par with the Yamalik if not even a little bit better. So that press is very exciting because we're sitting right above our target formations of the [indiscernible] and the Chechen, which we'll drill out into very shortly and we're already seeing the over pressured gas in that. So that's very good news for us.

We noted in our press release this morning that we're preparing to run casing currently on the, well and an actual fact based on discussions today with our partner Equinor, in that we're going to continue to do some coring evaluation of this, given the positive results that we've seen in the well, but we should be getting ready to drill them shortly into the objective section.

So really, we've got an exciting part of drilling ahead of us, with a significant amount of coring planned. We expect to have the well completed sometime around the end of December and then to update with the market and the results of that section at the time. The other key operation, we've been talking about is Yamalik-1 and the testing that's been going on there.

So by way of reminder Yamalik was drilled, an exploration well and we had to TD that well in an overpressure gas section given the high pressures, the objective of the fracking program we did was really to demonstrate the gas would flow to surface post fracking over from a number of different intervals. So spread over 800 meters. The well met those objectives. It was not fully fracked. We did not frac all of the net pay in that.

So, during the quarter after re-completing the well, recording the initial flow rates and pressures, the well then goes into a de-watering phase where you're generally bringing back the frac fluids, which is quite typical for an unconventional well. And during that period we saw really periods of intermittent flow, whereas producing gas, oil and water, and it was relatively unstable. So we took the decision to install a compressor on surface, which would just provide a little gas lift and stabilize the flow and help to bring the water up during that de-watering phase.

That is working and the well is now producing, in a stable fashion and we're seeing relatively stable pressures and flow rates from the well at this point and as we noted in the press release. So, on November 01, the well was flowing about 0.5 million standard cubic feet a day, 24 barrels a day of condensate. And then at that day we had 269 barrels of water and that was through a slightly smaller choke than we were using on the initial testing.

Since that time we’ve actually been experimenting with the choke size to try and vary the drawdown to see how the well responds to that. So positive news is that we're very pleased with the condensate yield. During the whole time of producing this is average between 50 to 60 barrels per million cubic feet, which is very high and it's being maintained at stable fashion.

We're continuing to monitor the total water produced and as of today, that amount of water produced represents just over 80% of the load water that we injected during the fracking period. Now, if that water production continues over the next (0:12:53), then the next step will be for us to determine where the water is coming from.

So, remember we're talking about just a few frac spread over 800 meters, so it will be important for us to understand what zones are contributing water and this will allow us to better manage future vertical appraisal wells as well as then with that understanding whether we avoid those zones when we go to horizontal wells in the future.

But really to emphasize there is some water flowing with the well. We'll monitor how it goes forward and see just what the rates are and then trying to find where that water is coming from.

So after the Inanli well is completed, the rig will move directly to the Devepinar-1 location. All of the permits are in place and we're going to start construction, that will start very shortly.

Going to be a very large step out to the west. It's about 20 kilometers further west from Yamalik, that may seem like a very large jump, but we've selected a location that is actually positioned between two existing legacy wells that previously both encountered high pressure gas at depths. So neither of those legacy wells was fraced, but they do provide the information and help us with the correlation. So the purpose of Devepinar-1 is really to demonstrate that the play is pervasive over to the west side of the basin. We're still reviewing well locations for the third appraisal well with our partner, Equinor. We have drilling permits for a number of potential well locations already and will incorporate the data from Inanli before selecting exactly which location to go to for that third well. We expect this decision will be made within the first quarter of next year.

So on the drilling front, I expect that we’ll be in a position to share updates on a more continual basis throughout the rest of this year and into 2019. Every part of the company is one hundred percent focused on appraising and de-risking this play, is a way of adding value to our shareholders.

Another note you may have seen in our press release is like many TSX listed oil and gas companies that operate internationally. We've recognized that much of the new interest in our company is coming from the UK. We saw this with our financing earlier in the year and it's a message that we continue to hear while meeting with investors and research analysts in the UK. We’ll be going through the documentation and filing over the next four months or so was really final timing of the list have been driven by our 2018 financial results and our reserve update.

So in summary, I just like to say it is a very exciting time for Valeura, where we have a lot of new information coming in. We're learning more about the BCGA play every day and major data points are coming in the near future. We're well positioned from a finance point of view and work is really progressing down to high gear.

With that, I'd like to thank you all for joining us here today. And I'll now turn the call back over to the operator to take any questions you might have. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Craig Howie at Shore Capital. Please go ahead.

Craig Howie

Hello, guys. Craig Howie here at Shore in UK. Just a couple of quick questions. Firstly, regarding the BOTAS price adjustment mechanism, the working [indiscernible] very well actually in terms of realized prices Valeura is achieving. Is there any reason why the factors of that mechanism being reduced going forward? Or do you have pretty confidence in that thing to work in future?

And the second question just really leads to the more excavation production which, as you described, is a natural decline. I was wondering if you might be able to give some additional color in terms of how that production could potentially be enhanced going forward?

Sean Guest

Yes, thanks Craig. So dealing with the first point on the gas price, what we've seen within Turkey and from the regulator is kind of a continual progress towards liberalization of the gas market. Whereas in past the price has been readjusted sometimes on every year or every two years. That's become much more regular this year going quarterly first and then going to monthly. The other point we've noted is that the Turkish government, they have opened up what is the spot trading gas market within Istanbul. And while this is very immature and just starting, it’s starting up in September, we see all the indications are towards really liberalizing and trying to get towards almost true daily price for your gas in that.

And this is during a period where we've seen a lot of uncertainty within Turkey, a lot of economic issues, but the government has continued that trend of – people in Turkey are going to have to pay the price for the gas that it costs to buy it internationally and imported into the country. So we're quite confident that that will continue into the future.

The other question you had was on the conventional gas production. We have not been drilling in the shallow we've been very much focused on the deep, that's where we see the value for shareholders coming through that. We're seeing the natural decline in the shallow, which we're monitoring, we're doing workovers and really trying to manage our costs to still get a positive cash flow from that production as we go forward. So now we expect it to kind of continue as it is. If we do see any good opportunities, we would progress in. We have new seismic data. But as of this date we have not seen any that are compelling enough to go forward on.

Craig Howie

Okay, super. Thank you for all the details.

Sean Guest

Thanks Craig.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And at this time Mr. Guests, it appears we have no questions from the phone line. My apologies, we do have next question from Chris Potter, Northern Border Investments. Please go ahead.

Chris Potter

Hey Sean, if the source of the water at Yamalik ends up being something other than from the frac fluid, what implications does that have for the other wells that you're – well the one well you are drilling now and the other wells you plan to drill?

Sean Guest

Yes, the first point I will make is that, a basin-centered gas does not necessarily have no water production from it. If you look around at the analogs in that, in fact, I think, most of them actually produce some level of water. And the key thing is to really determine how much water it is and then how you're going to manage that water while still maintaining the gas production and condensate production from the area. But what we are looking at then is if the water is coming from, maybe it's just coming from the top level of fracs and obviously it's going to adjust where we want to be fracking in that zone, whether you then leave those zones out and just maintain your fracking or lower section, there could be other sources of the fracking that there could be, well not recognized and the logs have zone in there that does have some water in it, that's contributing to this.

And that's why really what we have to do is figure out what is the cause of the water, and then how do we learn from that, and then look for areas where that water may not be present. Obviously, what we'd like to see as areas where you do have higher gas saturation because every little bit of gas saturation because every little bit of gas saturation does help you. So whether it's moving a little further into the basin to look for the pressures to increase or the saturation to increase, whether it's better in the deeper section. We obviously still have to find that out. And it really does bring up the point to emphasize here that, this is the first well that's really drilled down into this section and fracked and tested it.

The water samples that we're getting out. We need to see what the water properties are down deep. No one's produced gas or water from this area before. So every well that we're drilling there, we're taking a huge step forwards in the learning that will then help us decide what to do in the next well.

Chris Potter

Thanks Sean. I know its early days but do you have a sense for when you might have a better handle on the cause of the water? And when you do figure that out, is that something you're going to press release?

Sean Guest

I would expect that we would but what it takes is, so we've got these frac spread over 800 meters and the difference of about 2000 PSI pressure differential in the well. So what we have to do is figure out a way of going in and actually monitoring how each zone is flowing. And it seems like it'd be easy, but to considering that you're working more than three, four kilometers down below, you're trying to maintain a gas lift. So you get a stable production.

It will take us a little while to figure out how to do that in a cost effective way and that we've had some meetings with that and meetings with our partner, Equinor. Because any of the learnings we get here, we can obviously then apply to how are we going to go about the fracking and testing Inanli and Devepinar to try and maximize what we've learned here.

Chris Potter

Understood. Thanks Sean.

Sean Guest

Yes.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from James Hubbard at Numis. Please go ahead.

James Hubbard

Yes. Hi, thanks for taking the question. This may be a partial repeat of the last one. I was just transferring from your webcast to dialing in. So I missed a bit of that last question. But essentially I'm guessing the hydrostatic water economist suppressing your gas a bit compared to what you might have hoped for in the discovery well. And I think you've touched on it in your answer, I just caught the end of there.

When it comes to Inanli-1, the first appraisal well, it was still dealing with massive vertical ranges here. How do you actually go about coming up with choosing the frac program and I guess it's going to take you several wells before we can even talk about an optimal frac program. But what are the first steps in that? I'm just thinking over so many hundred meters. Do you just do a little bit and then go a bit deeper and try again and try again? How do you actually establish where best to frac before you kind of run out of casing and tubing and you've got to go to the next well before you can experiment again?

Sean Guest

Yes. If we look at what we did in Yamalik, can you start at the bottom and work up. And we did very short tests there, just to show that the zones were flowing. And then really shut them in and then it was eight months before we were able to come back to get onto that well.

You could look at it and say the right way was because we need to do really zone-specific testing. Well, let's practice the zone down at the bottom and do a good amount of fracking there and flow that to fully clean it up and bring it on production and see how it flows. And once you've done that, block it off, then move up to the next zone, complete that zone with fracking, test it and learn about that zone.

And that would be the optimal way. The cost problem you end up with that is it's very expensive to have all the fracking equipment in that on-site. And if you're going to spend weeks testing each zone with the fracking equipment there, it can get very expensive. So what I can say is we have our operations team. We have Equinor's operations team and our contractors trying to work at most cost effective way to get the results we need in his own specific way through the well, while still maintaining a good cost.

James Hubbard

Yes, I guess it's obvious, isn't it really? Yes, go up from the bottom bit by bit by bit by bit, but then you'd be there for years. But you would have the answer at the end of it.

Sean Guest

Right. But the information we're getting is extremely important and we will have to weigh up that approach.

James Hubbard

Yes. Okay. Thank you very much.

Sean Guest

Thanks. James.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is from Dan O'Connor, Investor. Please go ahead.

Dan O'Connor

Hey Sean, I'm just curious about if you've been testing the water that's coming back to prove that it is actually, the water that you use to complete the fracs. And my second point of that question would be, does the presence of water in any way jeopardize that this is a basin centered gas accumulation?

Sean Guest

So first of all on the water, yes, we were taking regular samples. And what we've been measuring is the salinity of the water to see, what it is. What we can say is the salinity of the water that we're currently flowing back is quite low of where we used to. And if the only water samples we have are in the very shallow production.

So it's very different zones and it would be even at the low end of the salinity that you see in those shallow zones. But as we were talking at the beginning, what's difficult is, no one's really, we don't know exactly the properties of water down – that's down there. Normally in basins, the salinity of the water gets higher as you go deeper. That's a normal case. There are a few exceptions to that rule, so the water we're getting back is generally have low salinity.

The water we put in was very fresh. However, as we think go back to our grade 10 science experiments of osmosis through a semipermeable membrane. If you put fresh water next to salt water for a little while, they equalize. And we have to remember that the frac water that we put in there has been down there for eight months before we float it back. So really what we need to do is just continue to flow it and the only thing we can get to saying is if we're past a 100% of the water that we put in, then we must be getting additional water sources coming in from somewhere and then we'll work to solve that.

Dan O'Connor

That makes sense, Sean. Thank you. And so you don't see this in any way representing a threat or jeopardy toward the basin centered gas accumulation?

Sean Guest

No, at the basin centered gas accumulations, you can’t have water flow with those. It's just a matter of how much water are you getting out of the zone and what's your ability to manage water and still produce a gas and condensate.

Dan O'Connor

Alright. Thank you, Sean.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your next question will be from David Lu at Hedgehog Capital. Please go ahead.

David Lu

Yes. Hi, Sean. Just a question. I joined a little bit late, but you might have touched on this. How soon after finishing Inanli-1 will – the Devepinar be despite?

Sean Guest

Yes. From a drilling sense, the rig will move directly to Devepinar, but I think it's about a three-week move time to just move all the equipment over, reset the rig and get ready to drilling. So count on about three weeks. So if we were to finish on December 31, then you would expect it around near the end of January we would have spotted the second well, Devepinar.

David Lu

Okay. So there's no pause time where Equinor assesses whether they want to do it. It's essentially in their mind, a go at this point in your mind.

Sean Guest

That's correct. We've got the plan in place. We've got it all set up for the budget. No, it's a go. Yes.

David Lu

Okay, great. Thanks.

Sean Guest

Okay. Thanks, David.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, Mr. Guest, we have no other phone questions. I apologize. We do have a question from Walter Flores at Scotia Wealth. Please go ahead.

Walter Flores

Good morning, Sean and team. Just a quick question on the updated information on the Inanli well. You reached the Mezardere zone and there was some production there that not necessarily was expected. Would that be attributed to a more positive evaluation of a play that was done prior with your 10 Tcf attributed to the lira? Thank you.

Sean Guest

Yes, that's correct, Walter. So the Mezardere Formation itself was not included in any of the work that was done by D&M. We could see as we looked at the geology and the seismic data in this area, that there was potential as we move further into this base and from the Yamalik to Inanli location that you could get a dump of sands in the depositional system and that appears to be what we've got is you had the environment there to really put a lot of extra sands just at this location. So obviously with the learning we've got now from the data here, we can go back to the seismic data and start to map that around and see where we might get more of this sand package. Did that kind of answer, Walter?

Walter Flores

Yes, yes, no, that's great. And obviously that would be a positive addition to the evaluation that was previously done, is that correct?

Sean Guest

That's correct. And the two things we've said going into this program from the volume’s point of view is we haven't included the [indiscernible] particularly in Mezardere, which is at Ceylan formation and then Osmancik even above that. And also our evaluation was only done down to 4,200 meters, which was the depth of Yamalik. And our objective here is to drill down to 5,000 meters and see whether the column of high pressure gas continues.

Walter Flores

All right. Thank you very much.

Sean Guest

Thanks, Walter.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Next question will be from Colin Smith of Panmure Gordon. Please go ahead.

Colin Smith

Hi guys. Just a quick question on the Yamalik result that you’re getting to-date, is there anything that you can read through on that for what you might find on Inanli? And I know, you’re looking at the results with a view to perhaps optimizing the completion you use on Inanli. And also with respect to the results you're getting from Yamalik, again, is there any read through to the sort of EURs you’ve been looking at of 7.7 Bcf for a commercial well here? Thank you.

Sean Guest

Yes, Colin. Good question. One of the main things we'll obviously be doing is, if we can, one, if there were water flowing in Yamalik and we can find at what zone it's in, it's in to try and take the learnings we might see from the petrophysical or the log data and then how we apply that to Inanli and learn from Inanli. So we are trying to look with a more critical eye at that data from Yamalik. And now look at the results, already we're getting Inanli with, what are pretty clearly gas field sands in that zone and trying to make a comparison to see if there is a saturation difference that could come from those.

When it comes to the EUR wells, obviously the assumption there, the key assumption is that you're dealing with a horizontal well. And to remember here with a vertical well, we're really hitting isolated sands, where we're just seeing a short bit of the sand. Whereas what you do in the horizontal well was the whole length of the well would be in that sand that you're going to drill. You're then going to frac that whole section, open up, that is all of net pay. So we don't think at this time that influences that result. It'll be more of a figuring out one, is there water coming in zones yet Yamalik, and where is it coming from, and then what do we see when we go to Inanli and whether that's different.

Colin Smith

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And currently, Mr. Guest, it appears we have no further questions on the phone. I would like to turn the call back over to you.

Sean Guest

Okay. Thank you very much, operator. And thank you everyone for joining the call today. Obviously, we have a long way to go ahead of us here. We've got a solid, nine months of drilling and fracking and testing coming up with a lot of results and we're really looking forward to this time, it's going to be an exciting period. So we thank you for your time today and thank you for your patience. We look forward to the results.

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Guest. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude our conference call for today. Once again, thank you for attending. And at this time, we do ask that you please disconnect your lines.