Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (MPVD) CEO Stuart Brown on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NYSEMKT:MPVD) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call November 13, 2018

Executives

Stuart Brown - President and CEO

Perry Ing - CFO

Reid Mackie - VP, Diamond Marketing

Analysts

Sam McGovern - Credit Suisse

Geordie Mark - Haywood Securities

Richard Hatch - Berenberg

Scott Macdonald - Scotia Bank

Stuart Brown

Thanks very much Chris and good day to everyone on the call. Just a brief way of introduction, the call today with me I have Perry Ing, Keyvan Salehi and we've got Reid Mackie on the line also on the call from Antwerp where we're closing our months over the years.

The format for today, just a general introduction from myself, and then I'll hand over immediately to Perry who will take us through the financials and all the production and then I'll give some commentary on the market, what we're doing on the mines and the future of the company. And then we'd be happy to take your questions.

So without further, if I could hand over to Perry to take us through the numbers. Thanks very much.

Perry Ing

Thanks, Stuart. Good morning everyone. I will take you through the financial and production results. All figures stated will be in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. The third quarter results reflect the continuation of the strong operational performance seen in the first half of the year as the GK mine continues to run on a healthy steady state.

Starting first with our income statement, our headline earnings number, we reported net income of CAD17.5 million for the year up for the quarter or CAD0.08 per share, which compares to CAD27.7 million or CAD0.17 a share in the same period in 2017.

On an adjusted EBITDA basis, stripping out the effects of unrealized foreign exchange movement, we reported adjusted EBITDA of CAD38 million for the third quarter, which was approximately the same as the adjusted EBITDA in the same quarter in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year-to-date stands at an impressive CAD113 million. We believe that this demonstrates a strong cash margins that the GK mine can provide as a high volume low cost per carry producer despite some challenges with top line revenue in recent sales. These margins allow us to comfortably service our debt and provide a cushion against any further weakening in diamond prices.

Reported revenue for the quarter with CAD75 million from the sale of CAD789,000 carats at average price of US$73 per carat, the company conducted two tender sales, which took place within the quarter, sales 6 and 7 at an average price of US$66 a carat. However, I should note from a revenue recognition standpoint, we also recorded roughly a third sale 5 which started in June in the third quarter, as some of the revenues slipped into the third quarter due to the timing of cash receipts.

This included the sale of 43,000 carats at an average price of US$188 a carat for total proceeds of US$8.1 million.

Overall, the sales of CAD75 million on 789,000 carats compares to the sale of 757,000 carats at an average price CAD69 in the same period in 2017, where we recorded total revenue of 65 million.

Earnings from mine operations were 25 million for the quarter an increase of 2 million in compared to the comparable period in 2017. And also an order increase from the second quarter of the year, which came in at 19 million.

During the quarter, we also spent 2.1 million on exploration spending, which was approximately evenly split between mine exploration at Gottschalk play as well as exploration on our 100% owned Kennedy North project.

Turning now to the statement of cash flow. So just from a big picture cash flow standpoint. We started the third quarter with $33.5 million and ended the quarter with $28 million in cash. So we had a net draw down of $5.5 million. However during the quarter we repurchased nearly $20 million in our outstanding bonds as well as paying a $0.04 per share dividend for total dividend payment of $8.4 million.

The total $29 million in total financing activities along with $10 million spent on investing activities primarily related to the purchase remaining PPFE at the GK mine. This is all financed by the positive $33 million in cash flows from operating activities you see on the statement of cash flows.

We’re continuing to focus on cash flow liquidity. As noted, we ended the quarter with a healthy $28 million in cash and a net working capital balance of approximately $92 million which is relatively unchanged from the beginning of the year and slightly decreased from $100 million at the end of the second quarter.

Moving forward, we will continue to focus on cash management in the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter will be a three sales quarter which should allow us to further build our cash balance to the extent possible in anticipation of Winter Road purchase commitments which will start quickly in the New Year. We also note that our net interest payment of approximately US$12.5 million is due in mid-December.

To-date, our revolving credit facility had remained undrawn at all times and it is our goal to minimize the use of debt to the extent possible. Besides cash and working capital, the only other item on our balance sheet that I'd like to highlight is with respect to our outstanding bonds which are shown on the line noted as secured notes payable. We repurchased US$15 million or approximately $20 million dollar equivalent of principal and bonds during the quarter. However if you just looked at the balance sheet you won't see the full reduction on the balance sheet due to the foreign exchange movements during the year given the net depreciation of the Canadian dollar.

So as you want to look at the true balances, please refer to note 9 of our financial statements which contains the details.

Now, turning over to operations at the GK mine. Overall tons mined during the quarter surpassed the prior record levels in the second quarter as increased machine availability especially with full availability of the acquired trucks and travels commissioned last quarter has helped to increase mining rates well over one 125,000 tons per day. Total tons mined was 11.6 million tons which was 40% percent higher than 8.3 million tons in the same period in 2017 and 13% higher than the second quarter of the current year.

Overall, this has closed the gap between the original budget for the year to about a 10% differential between budget and actual for total tonnage.

Ore mine at 1.16 million tons was similar to the third quarter of 2017 and nearly three times the amount mined during the second quarter. The ore and stockpile at the end of the period stood at 634,000 tons which represents a normal healthy operating level of about two months of plant feed.

Production through the process plant was 759,000 tons treated or approximately 8,250 tons per day for the quarter with 1.82 million carats recovered on an 100% percent basis at a grade of 2.4 carats per ton. This was nearly 10% higher than a 2.22 carats per ton recovered in the comparable period.

Total tons processed through the plant were down compared to 823,000 tons processed in the same period in 2017 at the annual plant maintenance shutdown occurred in September this year versus December in the prior year. In addition we encountered several restart issues during the first week of processing following the shutdown which ultimately resulted in additional unbudgeted downtime of the process plant.

In spite of these challenges we have now recovered 5.4 million carats year-to-date and with a solid month of October behind us we now do expect to come in above the top end of our guidance range of 6.6 million carats for the year given the strong performance so far.

From a cost standpoint, cash cost per ton including deferred stripping CAD88 per ton compared to CAD73 in the same period in 2017 and on a per capita basis the CAD37 per carat including deferred strip compared to CAD33. These numbers are broadly in line with our expectations and we expect to come in roughly in line with our CAD96 per carat figure on a full year basis.

With that, I'll turn it back to Stuart.

Stuart Brown

Thanks very much Perry. The message that Perry is giving us that we've got consistent production, consistent cost flow, we're very focused on cash management and we expect to end the year on a strong basis for both of those issues.

If I could turn to the market where we've obviously seen a lot of news over the last quarter and most of it negative on pricing I'd like to touch on those sort of subject in general for a while.

The market for diamond especially smaller lower quality and brand have definitely been under pressure as we've reported in our -- we've seen price reduction. I'd like to remind everyone Mountain Province sells all the goods on open tender where we have a willing buyer willing seller relationship. We have a very established customer base that now understands our product. And we believe we obviously sell the best possible market price.

We don't follow premiums to market we can solve the price that we have to take. We're currently busy with feramine, we seeing very good evidence of same people and new people doing our good and interest in our fancies and specials remains very strong. So it's only in the lower qualities where we've seen this price pressure.

The announcement yesterday widely reported that not just confirmed by De Beers of reduction of some 10% in the lower end that is what we believe De Beers potentially moving their prices to where the market actually is. As I have not been selling holding back and had some refusals all this and a total in the market. But that's the market we live in.

So we believe we're confident that we sell all the goods that we have produced and our final distribution of diamond still has a market for it and people have got used to our product offering. We've seen some very strong news in the marketing side of the business in terms of the retail sector where some retailers are improving, providing us with confidence that we should have as we go into the retail season a potential to have a good retail season across the US and the Far East, which should lead us into 2019 with a bit more of a balance between the profit made and the rough sector as well as the polished sector and the retail jewelry sector which hopefully will confirm reduction in products we'll give Diamond people that buy our goods confidence that the market is fully robust and profitable in 2019.

If I could turn to the mine itself where Perry has touched on how well we've been doing and De Beers is running operations on our behalf. We have detailed interaction with De Beers and I'd like to touch on the progress we've been making. We've been working together with De Beers to plan for the new reality as we obviously have to look at our current environment and plan according to that and especially as we know that we entering into a period now over the next 12 to 18 months with the Hearne pass which we recently brought into production forms a dominant part of our production in 2019. And certainly our initial indications there's a bit of a final product and a color distribution variant is what we used to now. As we start to see that come through, we need to be able to ensure that we can react to those.

The work streams, we are working on is to improve the current operation but to ensure our future beyond our current 2020 at month end loss. So we're working very hard to get to well into the 2030.

Issues will be working on, these are not excessive but it's looking at the results extension. We've already announced the software corridor where we've added 2.2 million carats to the current mine plan. We're about to, we think add another small amount of carats in the Hearne where we have additional kimberlot identified between the two small bits of the path of about 300,000 carat. And we recently announced to the markets that we have a potential of up to an additional 4.8 million tons and around and maximum of 8 million carats contained therein in the Northeast extension between 50.34 and [Tusa].

There's a lot more work that needs to happen to ensure a lot more of that results can be reported into the mine plan. We're doing that work over the next eight months. We've done a little bit more drilling and we, in the process now interpreting those result and will be further do any additional drilling and valuation work as we get into the early parts of '19. This should give us the ability to generate an alternative mine plan which in itself will give us more ore going to the plants and instead of wasted, stripped and discarded dead ore going through the plant.

In addition to this, we have our own exploration where we -- Perry mentioned we spent some money on the Calvin Faraday pipes largely to do with some geotechnical drilling and we’re now doing some resource work on the micro Diamond work on Faraday to get a better understanding of grade. We have allocated a small amount of money next year into doing some targeting in the Southwest portion of our Kennedy property to the Southwest of where the mine's currently situated. As we get some high interest targets.

More importantly what you've looked at with the plant is what potential do we have in the plants in the near and the medium term to look at ways of increasing throughput or improving the quality of the ore that we put through the plant. We're working on a number of issues that we hope to see the results there are throughout 2019.

All of this is done to improve the margin so that we can create a better mine design that we will improve our cash flow and we can absorb any shocks that the market sends our way.

So in summary I think we're doing a lot of work including cost control work on the mine and we are right on top of that with our partners.

So finally I'd like to touch on the issue of liquidity and the commentary in the market and how the world sees the diamond industry. But more specifically how Mountain Province is placed against that compared to its peers and other players in the industry. We believe that our current model that demonstrates with our results for the nine months just that show that we have strong cash generators.

We have sufficient liquidity we are not near to drawing down on our revolver that's a safety net which we've had in place to ensure that if it does go wrong we could draw on that but we've seen no need to do that. We have sufficient margin and our expenses and our cash and capital is very well controlled by our finance team and indeed on our partners. We have regular interaction with De Beers on this. We believe the future for Mountain Province is good. We’ve identified significant additional ore and have the potential to identify even more ore we're doing three holes now at the moment in the Northeast Extension and we believe those well intersecting Kimberlite in various parts of that.

We know that we have the margin we've demonstrated that over the last quarter, we've paid our initial dividend. We've also reduced our debt by 20 million Canadian dollars which we think is very prudent. However looking at the early parts of the new year where we know that significant cash outflow and taking into account the market as confirmed by the speculation and the De Beers reduction in price we believe it's prudent to not pay a further dividend in this quarter and hold our cash and see how we go through 2019 and how we complete ourselves and stop the sales for 2019.

We will continue to make the margins we make and as we see matters every quarter we'll review our ability to pay further debt or pay dividends. We would like to continue strengthening the balance sheet and make sure that we're prudent with our capital allocation.

So in summary, the market is certainly difficult but we're selling our product. We have an established customer base. We have over a hundred businesses viewing our goods every sale. Our margins are good despite the current pressure on pricing. We do generate cash, we're servicing our debt, we’re servicing our capital, we’re investing in the future. We are growing our resource base and in the near-term we're looking to try to increase production through the plant and in the medium term we've definitely got some exciting ideas that we're working on to do this and we have exploration potential.

I think that for a diamond company that's operating in the exploration world the mining world and the evaluation and indeed selling it own products is definitely one of the companies you'd want to be invested in.

Thanks very much. We're more than happy to take questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator instructions] And our first question comes from Sam McGovern with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Sam McGovern

Hi guys, good morning. I was hoping you guys could provide some more color around the low end diamond market and how when why you guys think it will stabilize?

Stuart Brown

Okay, I think I was going to hand that straight to Reid first of all. He's sitting in Antwerp right now and then I will add anything if I can afterwards.

Reid Mackie

Sure, thanks Stuart. Yes, good morning Sam. What we feel we as Stuart alluded to we've seen the reductions and we've actually absorbed the reduction seen in the lower end since August. And, the much publicized third-party news that came out from the De Beers site yesterday and the numbers we're seeing there's consistent with that. So I think from a confidence standpoint, for this sector of the product, you could say that what's occurred in the past few days and what we've seen with our customer base is that there's been a bit more oxygen provided to that sector and we're now seeing movement. And as Stuart also alluded to, within the context of what's anticipated to be a strong retail season in the U.S. potential for the polished stocks of those goods to move through and therefore draw on the rough stock that's sitting there.

We've noticed in our tenders, in the detail of our tenders, and most, most recently, the last one in October, we actually saw an increase in the amount of interest in terms of bidders and viewings than we did in August. So there's a few things you can look to some details that show some glimmers of promise for stabilization in those sub $100 project goods, brown through small.

Stuart Brown

Thanks so I just add to that Sam, what causes, we just mentioned in our announcement but it's definitely the Indian rupee weakening, lack of liquidity, I'm less convinced that it's an oversupply issue but it's turned into one as fewer buyers have been able to buy goods. But we are selling some liquidity is there for a certain price. And so I do believe this will come out in a rush and hopefully come through in 2019.

Sam McGovern

Got it, that's helpful. And can you remind us of your mix and how much is, of your businesses in the low end market versus higher end?

Stuart Brown

Reid if you want to go on that before I…

Reid Mackie

Sure. I would say just in value trend that we don't usually get into the details of distribution but it's less than 50%. So the majority of our product by value is in the higher value articles.

Sam McGovern

Got it, that's very helpful. And then in terms of the bond buybacks and the deleveraging, I mean how do you think about debt reduction going forward and where on an absolute basis you guys want to keep that balance?

Stuart Brown

I think I mean from any CEO will give you the same answer, you want as little debt as possible precisely to what's happening in the market now you don't want to be caught unawares. So, I think we would like to see recovery and price and generate more cash and payout debt further down. We're comfortable where we are right now, but less debt for us is better.

Sam McGovern

Got it. That's very helpful. And then just lastly, is there any further movement on the discussions with De Beers to integrate the Kennady mine into the joint venture?

Stuart Brown

Yes, we've been in consultation with them but right now as I was mentioning in my introduction with, the focus on as is trying to understand the extent of the Northeast Corridor, we believe there's more kimberlite to be out until we finalize that actual mine plan, we're probably not in a position to understand the economics is bringing in the Kelvin or the Faraday or three of the additional parts in that. So, we're still talking, we're still doing work on our project to upgrade us, but until I get a definitive answer later in 2019 it's going to be very difficult to advance that because it's a big unknown and it's really close to the plant from a De Beers perspective. So, it's not finished but we expect to advance that later next year.

Sam McGovern

Great. Thank you very much, I'll pass it on.

Stuart Brown

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Geordie Mark with Haywood Securities. Your line is now open.

Geordie Mark

Thank you and good morning and afternoon, thanks for the call. Just maybe small operational point of view there, obviously the plan's been acting well on average and from comments you just -- earlier expecting it to exceed that annualized guidance of just over 3 million. Do you expect that to follow through to next year's throughput given the sort of the learning phases you've encountered this year? And when do you expect guidance then to come out on that basis?

Stuart Brown

Okay, good question. We do expect to plan to continue performing as a current rate. It's only marginally ahead of our expectation. We're not trying to over stress the plant by forcing tonnage through. We're more looking at ways of streamlining and debottlenecking the plant which might require minimum capital. I think will come up very shortly. We’re just in the process of finalizing our 2019 numbers we want some more formal information on grade because we feel there's quite a movement between the states and resource grade and what we’re actually getting. We're waiting for De Beers to come back to us on that as soon as we are there will come out with come within a range basis.

Geordie Mark

Fabulous thank you. And maybe on touching on the grade. How you’re seeing sort of recovered grade reconciliation and when coming out I guess with some updated reserves. What loaves or pots will be sort of updated within that with new SFDs.

Stuart Brown

We’re waiting for that from De Beers there's a lot of work going on right now to ascertain the grade. It's at the bottom sort of the factorization of the one millimeter cutoff to the sample cutoff. So we are reconciling resource grade to our mine pull factors of every month and we are happy with the way we report and we understand the profile. But as I said we would like to get more clarity on that before we come out with full guidance.

The Southwest corridor work still being worked on. So we expect to come out after the early in the new year.

Geordie Mark

If I can touch one more point and then I’ll jump back in the queue. Can you remind me currently given the throughput rates et cetera. The proportion of plant costs that are fixed and what sort of leverage I guess you had exposed to the Canadian dollar.

Perry Ing

I would be you know over 90% of our costs are in Canadian dollars. So obviously have response there. In terms of leverage I mean I would say the plant costs are generally fairly fixed. You're not going to get a large degree of variability so you know optimally if additional contribution at your margin with relatively few incremental -.

Stuart Brown

I think it's the nature of where the location is – anyway we have measure that. If you stop the plant to what cost would you stop incurring and it would basically be the sort of the consumable costs and power but everything else would continue rolling along and you would have bought your fuel anyway so that we buy that in the beginning you want last us all year. So even that fixed you just use less of it. I think it's a matter of the way of the location but I think we feel we covered on that and in our selling and [indiscernible] it helps us as a natural hedge against the Canadian dollar expenditure.

Geordie Mark

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Richard Hatch with Berenberg. Your line is now open.

Richard Hatch

Thank you and good morning gents. Just following up from the on the smalls market and I mean how confident are you that this market is really credibly going to improve because it feels that there's a lot of pressure there and you see a what are your customers saying they have a saying that a 10% cut is enough. Or do they need more to be sustainable. I'm just trying to get a handle on it and also do you have any stay or handle on the inventory that they're holding at the moment whether they've got too much inventory, too little inventory, just about know kind of stable inventory perhaps for them. Start with that one. Thanks.

Stuart Brown

Okay. Reid, do you want to go first and I got a comment on- but what I would say on price, Richard we don't set price that we believe we selling at market price. We're not bullying our customers into a room and beating them up until they pay. This is entirely voluntary on their behalf. So we think we've been selling at market prices. We know we have whether De Beers has or not in their models as you know is completely different. It's on a contract basis of performance based. And they've been getting that feedback. Clearly there's not enough profit in the boxes for people who want to buy their goods which has led them to become adopt a very flexible approach towards the end of 2018.

All of that for us is very difficult to follow with absolute clarity because no one in this industry publishes anything of fact as it were. And even when you see the sales results of all of these players you don't get to know the quality or the volume of that and the one thing I would say is all mines barring one or two in the world produce all of these goods. So I have to believe it's price stability is going to come back because profitability comes back and we are heading into the biggest retail season right now we are hearing nothing that's giving us any cause for concern that this won't be a relatively good season.

So therefore, we expect to see stocks to through. And traditionally, if the price match on the rough is good and the polished is moving, then we should see a better stability or confidence whether we see price increases or not. But I have to believe that prices are going to increase over time.

Richard Hatch

Okay.

Stuart Brown

We got anything to add to that Reid.

Reid Mackie

I agree, I think that important note is that we have been selling through this period, which is in these articles, and which is different from De Beers because they had a policy of deferring the goods from August recitals and is related to further goods. And then in the most recent sale in October there from what we understand there was a very high level of rejections at that current price book. So because we were selling the goods at the time we've had pretty clear line of sight in the trajectory of those prices. And as I mentioned on a, to an earlier, alluded to an earlier question, we've actually seen some improvement in terms of competitive metrics or competition metrics that are tender increased bid, increased viewings and so nothing that would suggest that there's, and a bad further abandonment of the article. But more in the short to medium-term here, people have set a new price for it. And De Beers is finally catching up with that price.

Richard Hatch

Okay, that's really helpful. Thank you. And then my next question is just picking up a couple of your comments here, first one on the plan. And forgive me if I've missed any of this. Is there any consideration whatsoever to adjust the bottom car appreciates a volume gain as well. And but is that something you kind of considering we just going to hold fast at the moment?

Stuart Brown

No, we definitely looking at all of those options Richard. The De Beers are running with that, we've just suggested they think it's a good idea to look at in theory, but unless you can up your tonnage, sometimes those market are negative to do that. But there's definitely all of that works on going, we've sort of kind of a blank sheet of paper look at all the things you could do. As I said we're working well with De Beers based on that perspective.

Richard Hatch

Yes, makes sense. And then just on the Hearne product, you talked about the color distribution variants, can you just perhaps expand a bit on that?

Stuart Brown

Yes. Reid you want to cover that please.

Reid Mackie

Yes, sure. Without going, can't get into too much detail, because it is a preliminary based on key focus mining samples here. But yes, the goods seem to be slightly finer and there is a brown content that's slightly larger than we've seen in the past. But, in terms of color and quality with what we've seen in the past is as more volumes have come through, you see a convergence really in color and quality, I think between the pipes. It's more inside frequency distribution. I think it's the pertinent difference here.

Richard Hatch

Okay, that's helpful. And then my last one for hang up at before I let others have a go, so in the plant what was the biggest bottleneck pushing the throughput?

Stuart Brown

I believe a term called the thickener, it's all about dewatering and water management on that it's not a major issue, but we might look to have another one, which will allow us to do that. It's more to do with the funds DMAs section, which again it's all linked it's not simple as we change the cutoff and it will all work or add another thickener and it'll all work. Everything works in parallel and then in series as well. So that's there was a quite a lot of work going on in that right now. But no major capital required.

Richard Hatch

Okay that's really good. And thanks a lot and then congrats on the managing a tight balance sheet. Cheers.

Stuart Brown

Thanks.

Thank you. And our last question comes from Scott Macdonald with Scotia Bank. Your line is now open.

Scott Macdonald

Good morning guys thanks for hosting the call. Just wanted to circle back on Hearne, just to clarify, you said it's finer and there's more brown sets relative to your resource model, or was that relative to 5034?

Stuart Brown

Yes, you go…I think…

Reid Mackie

It is very early days. And I think we have to caution that. And we're dealing with kind of the low value sample, but it's compared to 5034 and the goods that we've seen today. So and hence my comment and that as we moved, we have seen this kind of convergence in stability for lack of a better word in quality and color as the volumes pick up. So there is potential for that so I wouldn't get hung up too much on the actual quality or color differences to that comment.

Stuart Brown

Scott we've just been mining one source of Kimberlite, the Hearne Kimberlite is made up of a different series of Kimberlites so different facies and we're just moving into a new facies right now. We'll be taking some samples later in the year. That's why I said very early days but when we hope to see an improvement in price and product.

Scott Macdonald

Okay, and how about the grade at Hearne so far is that is that also are you seeing positive reconciliation there like you did it 5034?

Stuart Brown

Yes, we’re seeing the same kind of a little bit of the same over performance on grade against the resource grade. Yeah we're seeing some of the performance of the plant is consistent with that material.

Scott Macdonald

Okay, so maybe on a overall sort of revenue per ton basis is it more or less in line with your expectations or is it a little bit below so far?

Stuart Brown

I think it's in line in line with our expectations with a backdrop of the current pricing markets has taken it down to where we would have liked it to be. But in line with expectations.

Scott Macdonald

Okay. Maybe just moving on to your discussions with De Beers side. You mentioned I think that you'd have something wrapped up into a new maybe an updated mine plan. Do you say late 2019 is that.

Stuart Brown

Yeah there’s quite a lot of moving parts, because every time you find more Kimberlite you can do a mine design and then it gets bigger. So that's not stuff integrating with the [Tusa] plot as well. So then you want to start broadening your mine to thinking well you're going to have two pits or one pit but until you delineate of the actual volume of Kimberlite it's very difficult to do that. And as you know we added the curie and we still got to do a bit more work there. So it's all dependent on strip pressures and then value in the ground. So we get to prove anywhere close to value on those. That's why I said it is going to take us another a good 10 months with the work that we're planning over the next 10 months to try to understand to which facies this extra Kimberlite belong to. What are the value of the diamond, get the dollar per ton of revenue in the ground and then can we mine and strip as you know. So there's a huge amount of work that has to go on over the next period on that. So it's good though, [indiscernible] to Kimberlite.

Scott Macdonald

Yes, I appreciate there's a lot of moving parts and it's a good problem to have. I guess. But, so we should look for something no earlier than late 2019 it sounds like.

Stuart Brown

It's going to be second half of 2019 before we will report as we get more information on the drilling but actually on mine planning and design and grade you know confirmation of value I think that's going to take us a while and there’s a lot of work to do on that.

Scott Macdonald

Right. And I presume based on your earlier comments you would expect a definitive agreement with De Beers regarding the Kennady assets until you've sort of updated that [indiscernible] plan.

Stuart Brown

Yes I think that's entirely sensible from the start. We would like to do something sooner but until we know the size of the [indiscernible] at a price we can't work out where Kelvin Faraday plugs in.

Scott Macdonald

Sure makes sense. Maybe just one last one, you mentioned you might look to improve not only debottleneck the plant to get the throughput up but also improve the quality of the feed I think you said -- could you elaborate a little bit on how you might achieve that.

Stuart Brown

Yeah we've got I mean all most Kimberlites have some form of internal rates than mining on the contacts brings waste into the equation and any ton of waste that goes through the plants is completely barren and costs money. So we're looking at potential ideas. They've done some testing on a waste sourcing. Early days pioneering on that. But if we could do that relatively inexpensively and prove that up, you know just upgrade the quality of the ore going through the plant.

Scott Macdonald

Great, makes sense. So I guess I suppose that might be wrapped up with the mine plant if you [indiscernible].

Stuart Brown

Yes, all of this fits together which is like designing a whole new mine with new parameters and new plantation and grade differentials bottom catalog. So yeah if you can do that that improves the dollar per ton of revenue in the ground therefore it makes your mining easier stripping easier justification there for. So we see 2019 as the year of a lot of work while we weather through this sort of retail rough diamond market.

Scott Macdonald

That sounds like you guys will be keeping yourself busy. Thanks for that. That's it for me.

Stuart Brown

Okay. I think we have one more from Geordie Mark and then we can go ahead.

And we do have a follow-up of Geordie Mark from Haywood Securities. Your line is now open.

Geordie Mark

Great. So just a quick question on thinking about open pits and pit modeling. Any revised sort of insight into sort of steepening the people angles or how they're holding up versus, the revised sort of softening of the angles a while ago?

Stuart Brown

We don't have any immediate updates on that Geordie, De Beers continuing to monitor that would bench sizes and heights and certainly with the potential of the pit widening in the North West as we go off towards [Tusa] that there's some areas where we're happy with the pit angle. So we are doing continual test work on that, we're obviously heavy degree we can keep an up back as a quite a few thousand tons. So that work is ongoing, but again, it's going to be all incorporated into the potential new pit design. So again, early days on that.

Geordie Mark

Great. Okay, thanks.

Stuart Brown

Okay, I think that's come to the end of our questions. So thanks very much for everyone for dialing in. We appreciate your time, we giving the assurance that we are very cognizant into the external market, the pressures we face, the pressure of share price, shareholder desires, and we working very hard to ensure that we can try to satisfy all of those desires with the respect that that deserves. Thank you very much.

