MusclePharm Corp. (MSLP) CEO Ryan Drexler on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Kevin Harris - Interim CFO

Ryan Drexler - Chairman, President and CEO

Brian Casutto - EVP, Sales and Operations

Analysts

Edward Woo - Ascendiant Capital

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Kevin Harris

Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today from MusclePharm are Ryan Drexler, Chairman, President and CEO; and Brian Casutto, EVP of Sales and Operations.

During this call, management will be making a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that statements made by management are not descriptions of historical facts regarding MusclePharm, they're forward-looking statements reflecting current beliefs and expectations as of November 13, 2018.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the company's control and could materially affect actual results.

For details about these risks, please see the quarterly news release that accompanies this call and the company's SEC filings. MusclePharm expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

During today's call, MusclePharm will refer to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. MusclePharm has provided a reconciliation of GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA in its press release issued today.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ryan Drexler. Ryan?

Ryan Drexler

Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, I'm pleased to report another exceptional quarter as we report our fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth.

As summary of our financial results, I’d like to highlight the following points. Revenue, MusclePharm revenue reached $27.4 million for Q3, up from $24.4 million in the third quarter of 2017 which represented our fourth consecutive period of quarter-over-quarter revenue growth since our restructuring in late 2015, and the highest quarterly revenue reported since Q3 of 2016 profit.

With regards to gross margin, we have improved our margins at 32% in Q3 2018 which is up from 30% in previous quarter. Managing costs, we are constantly working with our suppliers to improve credit and payment terms which has allowed us to reduce borrowing for our working volumes of credit.

Despite doubling our advertising spend mainly focused on customer acquisition and the first nine months of 2018, we have managed to reduce overall operating costs by $1.4 million versus same period of 2017. We will continue to focus our efforts on not only expanding our distribution and innovating new products, we will do this while optimizing our supply chain and tightening our operations to ensure we continue to see improvement in all expense categories not only for the remaining portion of 2018, but into 2019 and beyond.

At this time I like to turn the call over to Kevin Harris our review our financial results. Kevin?

Kevin Harris

Thanks Ryan, good afternoon everyone.

As Ryan mentioned net revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was $27.4 million up 12.3% from $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2017 and up 1.1% from $27.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. This increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to an increase in domestic sales, coupled with a decrease in discounts and sales allowances as we shift away from traditional discounts and allowances and toward partnership advertising and marketing efforts with our key trading partners.

In reviewing revenue by distribution channel for the first quarter, 76% came from domestic sales of which 49% was from online sales which includes Amazon and other online retailers, 45% from FDM and 6% from specialty markets. International revenues accounted for 24% of total net revenues for the period which includes Costco sales outside of the U.S.

Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2018 improved to 32.1% from 30.1% for the prior quarter period. This was due primarily to improved revenue per unit, which resulted in an overall increase in revenue, with a lower cost of goods sold than in the previous period, coupled with an overall decrease in the cost of protein products.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $9.1 million, an increase from $9.3 million for the same quarter of 2017. This increase primarily resulted from a $0.7 million impairment of assets charge related to capitalized lease hold improvement from the Denver facility.

Effective August 15, 2018 the company subleased the company's previous headquarters in Denver and as a result was required to write-off the remaining non-depreciated balance of the leasehold improvements that had been capitalized. Operating expense not including this one time non-cash impairment charge in the current period would have been approximately $9.1 million representing a decrease from prior year.

As highlighted on previous calls it is important to note that we have shifted expenses away from SG&A and toward advertising and promotions with our trading partners, which is in line with our new customer acquisition strategy.

Advertising and promotion expenses for the quarter were $3.6 million compared with $2 million for the prior-year period, with the increase primarily associated with higher costs related to store support and partnership advertising with our key trading partners. Again it is important to note that despite this increase of $1.6 million in customer acquisition -related costs, our overall operating expenses decreased from prior year.

Salaries and benefits expenses were $1.9 million down from $2.6 million for the prior year period with the decrease primarily due to lower stock compensation and a reduction in headcount. SG&A expenses were $3 million down from $3.5 million for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to lower office expenses, lower depreciation and amortization and lower information technology expenses.

R&D expenses were $185,000 and $199,000 for the third quarters of 2018 and 2017 respectively. Professional fees of $436,000 for the third quarter of 2018 were down from $1 million for the prior-year period due mainly to lower legal fees associated with reduced litigation and the recovery of $190,000 of legal fees associated with the liberty mutual settlement.

As I mentioned previously, the company recorded $0.7 million non-cash impairment of assets related to the company's former headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Interest and other expense net for the third quarter of 2018 was $1 million compared with $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2017 with the increase primarily due to interest related expenses and the non-cash amortization of debt discount associated with our related party notes.

The net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $2 million or $0.13 per share compared with a net loss of $2.1 million or $0.15 per share for the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 of 2018 was $1 million compared with $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2017 with the decrease mainly related to the $1.6 million increase in advertising and promotion expense offset by the decreases in salaries and benefits, SG&A and professional fees. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the earnings release issued earlier today.

Turning to year-to-date financial results, net revenues for the first nine months of 2018 were $81 million up 5.7% from $76.6 million for the first nine months of 2017. The increase was due to growth in domestic sales primarily driven by triple digit growth over prior year from both Costco and iHerb.

Gross profit margin for the first nine months of 2018 was 31%, an improvement from 29% for the first nine months of 2017. Operating expenses for the first nine months of 2018 were $27 million down from $28.4 million for the first nine months of 2017, and represented 33% of net revenue compared with 37% for the first nine months of 2017. We continue to focus on instituting new strategies centered on advertising promotions while at the same time reducing other operating expenses.

In reviewing operating expenses for 2018 year-to-date by line item, advertising and promotion expenses were $12.2 million up slightly over $6 million from 2017 supporting our overall increase in customer acquisition strategies with our key trading partners and demonstrating the significant cost savings. Overall, OpEx down €1.4 million year-to-date that we have been able to achieve year-to-date in non-marketing related expense categories.

Salaries and benefits expenses were $6.3 million and SG&A expenses were $8.2 million. R&D expenses were $605,000 for the first nine months of 2018 and professional fees were $1.6 million for the first nine months of 2018.

The net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $5.4 million or $0.36 per share compared with a net loss of $8.4 million or $0.61 per share for the first nine months of 2017. We had cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2018 of $1.7 million compared with $6.2 million as of December 31, 2017.

The primary use of cash during the first half of 2018 related to the repayment of borrowings. We had net borrowings excluding our related party notes of $2.1 million at September 30, 2018 compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2017. We had a source of cash of $2 million to fund operations during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 which is a significant improvement from the $2.3 million used in the same period of 2017.

Our entire team continues to work diligently towards managing cost to ensure profitable revenue as we continued to do our work towards sustained profitable growth. I look forward to sharing continued progress on future call.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Brian. Brian?

Brian Casutto

Thank you, Kevin.

We continue to make strides with our operational progress towards establishing MusclePharm as the global must have brands for both elite athletes and fitness enthusiasts. At this time, I’d like to take the opportunity to discuss our progress as it relates to diversification of our customer base, as well as investing in new product development.

First diversifying our customer base. We continue to experience both meaningful wins and category expansions domestically in both our food, drug, mass, and club channels, as well as with our online partners. I would like to highlight the following.

In the drugstore channel, we recently launched both flavors of our USDA certified organic protein bars at Walgreen's with national full chain distribution. As the second largest pharmacy store chain in the U.S., Walgreen’s operates over 9,500 stores across all 50 states. With the addition of the organic protein bars, our partnership with Walgreen’s continues to flourish increasing the MusclePharm product assortment to six total SKUs.

In the club channel, we are very excited to announce the recent launch of our new 6lb bag Combat Protein powder across all U.S. Costco warehouses. Previously offered in the traditional 5lb tub, the transition to the 6lb bag format not only modernizes the look and appeal from a merchandising standpoint but also offers a less bulky and more convenient consumer experience. With 77 servings per 6lb bag, Combat Protein continues to offer the strongest price value proposition to members.

In the natural channel, I'm pleased to announce that we have secured distribution of our national series products at Whole Foods Market and will review domestically across all regions beginning early 2019. Whole Foods Market operates over 450 stores in the U.S. and is the most prominent and recognizable natural foods grocery in the country. We look forward to sharing more updates on this most exciting launch on upcoming calls.

In the online channel, we are pleased to report continued and substantial revenue from both Amazon and iHerb as key online partners for MusclePharm. Our online business was up 73% over Q3, 2017 and represented 49% of total Q3 revenue. This significant growth clearly demonstrates that the spend against customer acquisition coupled with aggressive promotional activity is a winning strategy for increasing sales in this channel.

In regard to investing in new product development, we successfully launched an expansion over our award-winning protein bar franchise with the addition of Crisp Protein Bars. Crisp is the latest addition to our nutrition bar portfolio and joins a top-selling Combat Crunch bar and USDA organic bars. With a Crisp consistency throughout the entire bar, Crisp delivers a unique and delicious option compared to the more traditional chewy or toffee like protein bars on the market.

Crisp offers 60 grams of protein per bar and is gluten-free. Just as Combat Crunch experienced when it debuted several years back, we are anticipating tremendous distribution success over the next several months and look forward to sharing our progress. Crisp is available in three mouthwatering flavors: chocolate, marshmallow, and peanut butter.

With those comments, I'd like to turn the call back to Ryan.

Ryan Drexler

Thank you, Brian.

In summary it's clear that our strategy is working, as I mentioned on previous calls. Revenue is growing while we're working aggressively to decrease costs while optimizing our customer acquisition strategy. We continue to diversify and expand our customer mix. We continue to innovate and are creating new products and campaigns. And we are constantly aligning with key trade partners to expand; first, domestically, which will be followed by expansion on a global basis. All of this with our focus directly on profitable growth and enhancing shareholder value.

And with that overview of our performance and our plans, we're ready to take questions. Operator?

Brian Casutto

Thank you, Operator.

While we're waiting for the first question, I'd like to mention that we'll be holding our Annual Shareholder meeting on December 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM Pacific time in our Burbank headquarters. In addition, a webcast of this call will be available for two weeks in the Events section of our corporate website which can be found at musclepharmcorp.com.

Okay Operator, we are ready for the first question.

Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Edward Woo of Ascendiant Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Edward Woo

My question is more on how you think the holiday sales will shape out, what are you seeing out there in the retail channels looking forward to the holiday?

Ryan Drexler

Typically at this time of year promotions are already set in place. We're not really expecting any type of significant variances although fourth quarter is historically slower in the retail space and picks up again in Q1, we're not anticipating anything of great relevance.

Edward Woo

Do you see any of the retail environment and the retailers being a little bit more hesitant to tell about the consumer or do you see them being much more bullish and being willing to stock up more inventory?

Ryan Drexler

I think it's - well, there's definitely a burn down on inventory towards various retailers for tax purposes and so forth but I would argue there's a shift to more holiday seasonalities amongst retailers, away from nutrition and that again would pick up in Q1 for weight loss in New Year's resolution.

Edward Woo

Great. And do you see any change in the retail environment internationally versus domestic?

Ryan Drexler

I would say it's less significant internationally.

Edward Woo

All right. And then looking into 2019, I know it's a little bit early but can you just give us a little bit of color or some of your expectations on how you guys think - you guys are looking forward to the New Year?

Ryan Drexler

I mean without looking too forward and clearly we're in the midst of Q4 right now, we're quietly optimistic, we're going to continue to see the same methodical growth quarter-after-quarter.

Ryan Drexler

Thank you again for participating in today's call. As we continue to demonstrate, we have transitioned MusclePharm into a disciplined healthy Company. As a Company, we are highly focused on a path to constant and profitable growth. We look forward to updating you again during our year end call in early 2019. Have a great day.

