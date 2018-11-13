Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Presents at 2018 UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) 2018 UBS Global Technology Conference Call November 13, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Martin Anstice - Chief Executive Officer

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Timothy Arcuri

Well on that note, thank you for coming this morning. I'm Tim Arcuri. I'm the semiconductor and semiequipment analyst here at UBS. I also cover Apple. And very, very happy to have Lam Research. Happy to have Martin Anstice, who is the CEO of Lam Research.

Martin Anstice

Thank you very much.

Timothy Arcuri



Well, so I wanted to start just hopefully everyone in the room has downloaded the app on your phone. I'm going to ask a question because I wanted just sort of set the consensus for what people are thinking for WFE spending next year. So if you do have the app on your phone, I would encourage you to open up the app and the question that I'm asking is, what do you expect for 2019 WFE spending? And we have four different options, do you expect up 10%, flat to slightly up; flat; flat to slightly down; down more than 10% or down 20%.

So I just want to give it a brief moment, because I want to see the people's heads on that on 2019 and then we can sort to go from there. So interestingly enough so as the results come in, it's a pretty varied range of expectations, but the consensus seems to be flat to flat to slightly up. So people are thinking next year is going to be flat or maybe slightly up.

And that's interesting in the context of -- give it some time, okay, alright.

Martin Anstice

We got plenty of time to get depressed. Is that a good deal?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Timothy Arcuri

Maybe actually flat to slightly down. Well, okay, so people are generally not sure but maybe flat to slightly down. Okay, so. Well, that's very interesting, because the first thing that I want to talk about was I want to talk about China and I want to talk about the recent action by the US government to ban exports into Jinhua. And just a general view on China as a driver for your business and sort of how material that particular project is and whether how you sort of handicap whether that could spread to maybe other projects as well?

Martin Anstice

Yes so let's kind of start at the beginning of that. What's happening in China? So I think there are two things happening in China. One of them is I'm talking semiconductor China, there is clearly and investment spike in the global players establishing fab capability in China and at least for the last several years that has represented the majority of capital equipment investments in China, the investments by global players, well publicized Samsung, Hynix, Intel and others. And in the last several years there has been an emergence of the domestic communities, some times newly formed companies and the I've articulated it now for sometime that I believe in the legitimacy of the vision, I think a vision in a domestic economy to address the balance of payments, anxiety on national security. Anxiety has merits. I believe that the strategies that are being employed today are different than the strategies that were being employed several years ago. I mean the world has moved beyond let’s have M&A across the boundaries of US and China it seems.

So there's clearly a different sort of strategies evolving and I’ve always had the view that it would be a much more gradual investment and I've always had the view that despites some history where investments in China have created an imbalance in supply and demand, I've always felt from my interactions with customers in China that there is lots of awareness to the importance of global supply and demand for chip capacity. So increasingly it becomes relevant in our most recent quarter I think China represented 25% of our revenues or shipments. I forgot exactly which reference but it was a decent number and if I got the number a little bit wrong go look at the transcript from the call it was in there but it's become increasingly important that it is a global industry.

To the specific question of Jinhua, we and probably the entire industry have shipped some product, we -- and I can't speak to other companies, we've been more or less paid for what we've shipped. And to the extent that we are now unable to ship new systems or spare parts or supports, an installation with labor, the impact to the company is not material.

So on the last part of the question; I'm nowhere close to being smart enough to tell you what I think the US administration is going to do on restrictions. And I would pose a question that I'm not sure although obviously for any one customer that is impacted by an export control. It’s impactful and significant to the global industry, I'm not sure what it really means. I mean maybe it's disruptive in the short-term but at the end of the day an equipment company like Lam Research services a global silicon industry and a global silicon industry is a blend of lots of participants bouncing supply and demand or capacity. And if one customer doesn’t spend, another one usually does because of the another day there is a global marketplace for devices. So for what it’s worth, it's disruptive when it happens, it’s impactful to the customer for sure and we’re a global player.

Timothy Arcuri

Great. Just kind of on the point. As you commented on the first half of next year which you said would be up versus the back half of this year, how much of that depended on China and on being able to ship into China for these memory projects such that that would be negatively impacted?

Martin Anstice

Yes. So not a particularly big component of it. I mean it's been in the slight gradual increase and I don't think the first half is any more different than the most recent kind of year or two. So I did articulate and I think maybe it was an answer to your question or some of these questions. I gave some ranking of where I thought the expansion in the first half of next year compared to the second half of this year could come from? And I said that out of the four marketplaces that we serve, so just to kind of summarize the four marketplaces, there is a DRAM market, a NAND market, a foundry market and a microprocessor, a logic and other logic markets. The one market that was clearly going to be down sequentially was NAND flash and the others had the potential and we're planning for them to be up and that remains through the day despite positive stuff being written and speculated.

And what I really try to do is just to tell you what I see and tell you that it can change, but you’re always going to get a disclosure from Lam positive or negative that characterizes what our customers are telling us and how we're planning our business.

Timothy Arcuri

So just to wrap that point up, so one of the big suppliers to you and many others, not just you had a comment last week that they had a significant cut from one of their customers which doesn't it you. But -- and they said that it sort of implied that things have gotten worse. So are you still guiding the first half of next year better than the back half?

Martin Anstice

Yes I don't have anything to say today relative to the first half of next year. And it is almost harsh to your point to triangulate around any one company’s disclosure and the supply chain. I'll tell you, it's pretty rare for us to actually specifically call out linkages of customer to -- I mean to a supplier. We don't tend we do then, I would be surprised if anybody does. So lots of things being written, lots of things being speculated and that will never change.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. Can you talk about just wafer fab equipment we had that pull and people seem to think of next year maybe slightly down. Your main films peer has been talking about $100 billion over the next two years between this year and next year. This year seems a little bit of more than $50 billion, next year -- that would apply next year a little bit less than $50 billion, something like that, which should be consistent with that slightly down expectation. So can you just talk about how you would characterize wafer fab equipment broadly between this year and next year? Are you prepared to say it's -- does it look flat to you or down sort of, what do you think of a trend as you kind of look out to wafer fab equipment?

Martin Anstice

So I'm not prepared to say anything just to be very direct. Because I normally wait until the first earnings call of the year to opine on WFE and settle but that will remain true. But I will tell you relative to the $100 billion reference you just talked about, I think again in response to a question in the last earnings call I said it's not a bad proxy for kind of a two year reference. We never actually went out this year with a WFE number for calendar '18. We did start up with an expectation that this is going to be a double-digits growth year and then we kind of close that through the course of the year, there was single-digit growth year but we don’t have a number. And I said in a recent call that some of that proxy, we track a little bit up, a little bit down at various points in time through that $100 billion reference for two years and right now it's a little below. So that's the headlines.

If I were to kind of stop looking at numbers for a second and talk about kind of drivers, it's kind of ironic actually because for a whole bunch of reasons not least the value of our company and the adjustments that we've made in our company from an output level in the second half of the year compared to the first half doesn’t actually feel like a great year, but actually it’s a very good year. And I would argue it’s a really good year for several reasons. One is, while it's true that our customers are spending more money than ever in history on wafer fabrication equipments, it’s also true is at least in recent years and I would say maybe 10 they’ve never spend a smaller proportion of their profits, which is a commentary for me on sustainability. It's a commentary for me on the value proposition of silicon in a broader date or economy. So from a macro point of view I think the substance of this year is really good and I look at Lam and with the guidance that we gave for the December quarter this will be the best year in the company's history with another year of revenue growth, I think 14% to 15% I think is the number. Our guidance would suggest that we grow profits faster than we do revenues and we generate $3 billion of cash from operations. That's actually pretty darn good. So there's a lot of positives and a lot health. And the adjustments are quick and direct and I think we live in a world of variability and less cyclical, in the traditional definition more secular I think to the fundamentals to the industry.

Timothy Arcuri

Can you just sort of dive into memory a bit more and take NAND and DRAM. I think you are seeing very different dynamics in each market. If you look at the behavior in DRAM it does appear to be a little bit different this time and that you have never seen the big producers push out all wafer capacity addition before pricing goes down, so there seems to be a very you can call it proactive, you can call it -- whatever you want to call it, but there seems to be different behavior that could create a more sustainable cash flow trend for you in DRAM longer term. NAND I think is still a six-player market. I think that there tends to be more elasticity in NAND. So sort of bias is going to always to spend in NAND because there is always going to be the NAND because of the elasticity. So can you just talk just talk about the dynamics in DRAM and NAND because it does seem like there's been a pretty healthy pull back in your shipments into memory and particularly NAND?

Martin Anstice

Yes, so, I probably agree with almost everything you said. And the piece that I -- maybe I don’t agree with is the statement of bias to spend because of elasticity. I'm about to start my 18th year in the company and for the last five or seven years I’ve felt like it’s an entirely different industry and an entirely different dialogue with the customers when was true when I joined the company and one element of that is, is discipline and proactiveness and I would certainly agree that the DRAM community were very proactive, in fact they made adjustments down in spending at a time that we actually didn’t quite understand because when we looked at supply and demand balance and we looked at inventory levels, when we looked at overall health, it didn't seem like there was a reason to do that. And I think it is a commentary on discipline, it’s a commentary on investing when investments are necessary and it's a commentary on DRAM being a $100 billion of revenues with highest level of profits in the history of industry. So we’re good.

In NAND, obviously some of the players, so exactly the same players that have DRAM and there’re some discrete NAND players as well but I felt like the conversation our customers in NAND is just the same, it’s about discipline. And it's not about market share for the sake of market share, it's about profitable market share and it's about clearly the recognition that it has more elasticity. And I do think if end market in semiconductors is the marketplace that works the right cost to roadmap can actually be a catalyst for new demand.

So there is definitely something different about it. But I don’t think it's a free for all, let’s pile money and let's buy it. I mean I don’t think it works that way anymore. I think people have to have very high standard of investing when they need to, when they have market opportunities, when they can make money. And the integrity of the system, the entirety for system tries to achieve that. The investment cycles are very different. And I would say even within segments, the investment patterns of discrete customers are different. And I would encourage you not to look at it as an isolated event. So if you look at NAND flash today and say well there’s company that who is spending money and there is a company that who is not spending money, don’t look at it independent of what happened last year because there is a connection.

I think usually the people are spending this money this year for one reason or another didn't spend money last year and vice versa. So long-term strategic planning and discipline and discrete reasons for investment in capacity is the name of the game. It's not this herd mentality of cyclical investments or contraction.

Timothy Arcuri

Great. Can we click into NAND just a bit more? So this year NAND WFE is going to be $17 billion, $18 billion something in that range. And I continue to hear from people that are bearish on Lam, they say well Lam benefited from the planar to 3D migration. And there was this sort of like one-time in nature spending boom. And now as you get beyond 64-layer, 64-layer was a core easy transition, now as you kind of get beyond 64-bit you got 96 and 128, these are going to become more difficult transitions. And the time between these transitions is going to elongate a little bit. All of which is bad for Lam. I don't believe that at all but that's kind of what I hear. How would you come at that and say that's wrong?

Martin Anstice

I’m never going to tell you it’s wrong because everyone is entitled with their opinion. I'll tell you to the best of our abilities, we feel like NAND is a marketplace, so let me backup, let's put up in context. So we've -- for as long as I've been in the company in this format, I had to deal with the memory concentration of Lam and that's really bad thing. And I actually did spend a little bit of time a couple of earnings calls to go and say that’s really I consider this so called liability or real assets. And I made that statement for two reasons. The first reason is if you look at compound annual growth of wafer fabrication equipments in the last seven years or 10 years, you'll see your compound annual growth rate in memory over a five to 10 year timeframe, seven to 10 year timeframe, that's 10 times greater than the logic foundry equivalent, number one. Number two, when you look at the roadmaps of the industry, the industry and the world, the ecosystem does actually need the connectivity, cloud memory storage and advance computation and the advance competition roadmap has much more embedded memory and maybe even analog computing, neuromorphic computing roadmaps in our future that kind of lien into memory being an asset not a liability.

So my first message is I consider it an extraordinary asset and one that's being managed by our customers with more discipline than I've ever seen in the 18 years of my tenure in the company. There was something meaningful associated with the transition from planar to 3D but I think if you presume that, that was it, you missed the points of the importance of that device architecture and the legitimacy and the clarity of the technology roadmap. And then if I would have pick like part of the industry, it has more clarity than any other in terms of technical roadmap, I pick NAND flash. And if I would pick a second to the industry that I think has more fundamental demand drivers, I would pick NAND flash.

So yes, the nature of the spending changes, right, there will be a different blend of convergence and the different blend of greenfields and there will be a different blend of 2D to 3D and one generation of 3D to another but please don’t miss the points. That every scenario that shows up for investments in NAND flash will have a very strong lien into deposition and edge investments because that architecture has the most fundamental characteristics that drives deposition and edge investments. So whatever your hypothesis, whatever your thesis is, you should presume that actually the opportunity for Lam on a sustainable basis is better than almost anybody else.

Timothy Arcuri

Great. May be we can shift over to foundry logic. And I guess any conversation about foundry logic going forward is incomplete unless you talk about EUV. So there’s sort of these two different schools of thoughts as to EUV’s effect on Lam. The first is that it’s bad because it shifts wafer fab equipment over to the complex, and that money has to come to somewhere and that comes from the actually debt guys. The second is that EUV is so late and it's so slow that you wouldn’t going to be able to attack the very super, super critical quad past layers and you are going to still do a lot of double-patterning EUV and so there’s still going to be a lot of deposition of NAND and that your share of wafer fab equipment will continue to grow. So can you just in the broader context of sort of your foundry logic exposure, can you talk about how you see it evolving and how you see that business evolving in the context of EUV?

Martin Anstice

Yes. And the first to thing say I think we’re much stronger today as a foundry logic participant than was true five years ago or 10 years ago. So we’re probably more qualified to answer your question than ever before. I don’t think anybody can really have a strong characterization of like 3 nanometer production and roadmaps at this point, because we’re only just beginning the 5 Nanometer play. We have characterized to the best of our abilities and some part of this relates to one of the statements in your question EUV to the original insertion timeline is way light, and in all of our analytics it shows up now in a limited number of passes and it shows up in a multi-patterning process flow. And so while it's true to say the magnitude of outperformance opportunity for Lam in logic by virtue of multi-patterning is slowing relative to others, there still is some expansion headline through the 5 nanometer roadmap and we haven't light analyzed and are we going to talk about 2 nanometer yet because there’s so much to learn. I mean let's not forget there really is no high volume manufacturing utilizing EUV technology anywhere in the world today. I mean there are customers making -- defining objectives and presumably making commitments inside of the companies and talking to you but we're on the beginning of a journey. And we take a position to have innovation in the industry as a great thing for the industry as a whole. And so we're going to do everything we can to enable to partner with companies like ASML and our customers to make sure that there is optionality in the technology roadmap of the industry. And the more choices and the more scenarios that are available for customers, the better off we all are in the long-term. If they get stalled and the physics really do contain the roadmap and the economics review then that's not good for any of us. So we're supporting, we're participating and we're optimistic that that our SAM continues to go through 5 nanometer, and when we have more data we'll talk about too.

Timothy Arcuri

Great. Maybe on the topic on SAM expansion, we could talk about your financial model. So the 2021 model is to basically grow revenue roughly $5.5 billion versus 2017 on essentially flat WFE. And so I also hear people say well how Lam’s going to do that? Because how is Lam SAM going to extend that much in an EUV world. Some of that is service, I think you can get $1.5 billion of that number can come from service, if you sort of needle through some of your disclosures on service. So that's still $4 billion of like core product growth over a span of four years. So can you maybe click down on sort of where the SAM is expanding to sort to get to that number?

Martin Anstice

Yes, so maybe we didn't do a very good job articulating our financial model in March or February, whenever it was this year. But we tried to say here’s the performance of the company essentially in the first half of the year, I think we'd given guidance for June or we had a March data and we annualized the March number of something. Let me give you a reference, and I think it was, we were at a $3 billion per quarter company and we said and there are four quarters in the year that means if you execute at this level that's $12 billion. And we have a vision for $3 billion of incremental revenues in the company to that benchmark. And there was about a $1 billion of revenues from SAM expansion, $1 billion of revenues from market share and $1 billion of revenues from the installed base business. And we did our best at the time to say. And we don't have a crystal ball to tell you what WFE is going to be in 2021. But if it's approximately the same as it is right now, right now towards the first half of this year then we have this opportunity for $3 billion reference of kind of growth. And some part of the revenues for the company are correlated to WFE and there is a piece that isn't. And that's why we spent more time talking about this installed base business. And in the last earnings call, I hopefully was clear in talking about how much the baseline of the company has changed. I think at the end of the 2014 we had something like 35,000 or 36,000 process chambers in the installed base and today it's about 55,000 process chambers. So that's the platform of opportunity. And if wafers fab goes up or down it doesn’t change that opportunity. The only thing that changes that opportunity is the utilization of our fab and in today's world fab utilization is generally extremely good.

Timothy Arcuri

I think on the point of service, this is kind of more of a statement than a question. But this is becoming a much bigger theme for the whole industry but you sell equipment to basically eats itself?

Martin Anstice

Yes.

Timothy Arcuri

So if there was -- if service was a great narrative for any company in this space it’s Lam and so I think more disclosure if you would give out service revenue I think maybe that would help people to be able to if they want to do some of parts and they wanted to value the company that way, I would just say that that would be helpful to us?

Martin Anstice

That’s worth zero I know, but yes.

Timothy Arcuri

So I wanted to talk about your stock, so the stock trades at 10 times actually now more like 9.5 times forward earnings, it's kind of back to 2012 and ‘15 trough levels. I know that you don’t spend everyday reading about stock. But nonetheless in 2012 the market was right because your earnings were ultimately cut 30% but in 2015 the earning estimates never went down, even there was a pretty big correction in the memory pricing, the estimates have already come down a little bit but the market is clearly saying that the estimates have to come down a lot more. As you look at talking to investors and talking to the customers and looking at your stock price, what do you think people are missing, what are the things that when you wake up in the morning you are like why is my stock at 1.42, what are people missing?

Martin Anstice

So I mean I'll modify your question a little bit. So, yes, I don’t wake up everyday like reading about stock price because there is too much like up and down for me to do that. But I do take seriously my fundamental responsibility to focus on two things, right? One of them is to focus on the sustainable profitable growth of the company and the second is to focus on the value of the company. And as the CEO of the leadership team we get paid to focus on and to the best of their abilities optimize and maximize both. And most of the time as best I can tell the second one, the value of the company actually does follow the fundamental economics of the company which doesn’t mean in the short-term that it can’t be disconnected because it can be and it doesn’t mean that they are always like connected.

So I kind of go back to fundamentals here. I think this is an extraordinary opportunity and the history of our industry to contribute enabling value to this broader technology and data economy conversation. And I'm not going to tell you what you are missing, I'm just going to respectfully request that if you are positive around the opportunity for our customers’ customer and the broad technology ecosystem to architect, value from data, from cognitive compute, from artificial intelligence, the machine learning, and IoT, you should connect your pieces to the importance of silicon connectivity, cloud memory storage and compute, and you should connect to the equipment industry and Lam specifically. They are just so interconnected, I worry that sometimes the thread gets lost. So I think the opportunity for the industry is extraordinary and I have confidence in our vision, in our strategies and in our long-term execution capability, the Lam is pretty special company, it's got a great culture with some really smart people and some power that is true of our competition but I hope we've demonstrated now with essentially having five years worth of growing the company at close to 25% a year that we absolutely kind of do know what we're doing. And again, we don't have a crystal ball, but I feel like really good future of the industry and I feel really good about Lam's place in that.

Timothy Arcuri

Great. And then I guess just following on that, more of a strategic question, maybe with M&A in there as well. There is still such a big gap between where your stock trades and really where every stock in this sector trades relative to what the industrial companies trade at. That's a huge amount of gap, but I feel like it can be exploited somehow. So again, I know that you don't get up and -- stock price is a concern, but it’s not your first concern. Is there some way do you think you can diversify your business? You're still sitting on a lot of cash and you are returning more to shareholders. But do you think that there are ways maybe not within semi-equipment per se because you tried to do KLA which I think would have been masterful but it didn't work. Are there other ways that you can diversify your business, maybe you can get to sort of different exposure to these industrial end markets where maybe investors are willing to pay for more sustained earnings?

Martin Anstice

So I mean I think to one extent or another we’re all asking that question. And it's really strategic, so it's really hard, because for me a conversation of diversification has to get divided into kind of two obvious parts. So one of them is you all and the decisions you make to diversify investments to balance risk and exploit opportunity. And then the second version of diversification is inside of the company. And I hold us to some basic tests. I don't think it's appropriate just to kind of like investment businesses for the sake of it can create a holding company structure, I don't think that's us. And so to the extent there are opportunities to diversify I am trying constantly to find ways to monetize the strengths of the company. And there is some like great strengths, right? There are actually sales channels strengths albeit in a small community of customers, real operational strengths and technology strengths. At the end of the day, we're all pretty specialists, which is why more or less, we've all stayed pretty focused on what we know how to do and what we do well. And so the bias is pretty high. Is it possible? It's possible. And do I think it’s probable? I am not sure yet. But the management team and the Board of Directors and probably this is true for equipment industry is working through how best to do the right thing. I mean -- and the headline here is pretty simple, invest in profitable growth for the company as a first order of priority and when we have cash that’s excess to that need, give it back to shareholders. It's pretty simple.

So a perfectly legitimate question, I think about it a lot. It features significantly in where I spend my time but it's a very high bar and a complex challenge.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. This might be a bit of a crazy question. But if we're sort of punching up against some challenges around Moore’s Law and we’ve seen that the rise of all these different architectures and ASICs and GPUs and largely because of the slowdown in Moore’s Law, at least in part. Do you think that there is an argument that 450 should that the conversation about 450 ought to crank backup? I know that that 450 ultimately would be negative for the equipment suppliers. So I know that you're not massively incentivized to go invest in 450 but I'm still a bit surprised that the TSMCs and Intel's and Samsungs haven't come back to this conversation. So can you talk a little bit about like even on the horizon do you even talk about it with the customers?

Martin Anstice

This is a question you started really well. You remember what you said? This is crazy.

Timothy Arcuri

Okay.

Martin Anstice

There’s like no conversation on the 450 anywhere in the industry, nothing. And I actually don’t know by the way that it’s a bad thing for the equipment industry, I mean ultimately 450 would only happen if it can be good for the ecosystem, the equipment guys and their customers and their customers. So the reason it never happens, I think there were two reasons it never happens, the primary customer that was leaving the initiative said they wouldn’t go on their own and the two others that were part of the conversation said they wouldn’t go until someone else did. So actually if we were listening, we did realize that was never going to happen just on that basis. But the second reason it never happened is because we couldn’t figure out how the economics made the investment valid for the ecosystem. And I would say that’s as true as it was when we collectively decided no go and I don’t expect it ever to show up in the roadmap of the industry again. But that doesn’t mean it won't. But it's -- there is not a single -- I have not had a single conversation other than a derogatory like dialogue about 450 with a customer in years.

Timothy Arcuri

Wow, okay. Well, I had to ask …

Martin Anstice

You got the crazy question out.

Timothy Arcuri

Okay, perfect. So just a question about capital return. And if all of this transpires and if we are in a more sustainable industry over the next few years where I don’t know if 50 billion is the new norm, I don’t if 45 billion is the new norm or 55 billion, whatever it is, WFE would have to go back to such a low level, would have to go back to 25 billion to 30 billion before you and everyone else would breach burning cash, it would take a lot.

Martin Anstice

Yes.

Timothy Arcuri

So given that, does it change the way you think about capital return, in that maybe you should pay a much higher dividend because it would take such a drastic downturn for you to begin to burn cash?

Martin Anstice

Well I definitely think it’s relevant to how we think about the dividend strategy of the company. And for those of you that maybe are less intimately aware of Lam, we were one of the last to the dividend proxy. So it's only a few years for us and since inception we’ve had very big step-ups in our dividends. And we all felt like it was important in the mix and we all felt like if you have a dividend it needs to meet a certain materiality threshold otherwise there is no value for doing it and back in the day the 2% to 2.5% yield reference was the reference for being competitive and of course with share price movements in the industry now that yields looks much higher. So I do think you should connect the dots that you are connecting, I think there is fundamental strength in the industry and I think the opportunity of this company is good and we're generating bunch of cash and I agree. It would take a lot to burn cash operationally. And so we feel good about the track we are on and our board will continue to evaluate opportunities to return value to shareholders and we will do the same and make recommendations. So it's in the mix and not expected to be long-term.

Timothy Arcuri

Great. And then I guess maybe just one last question about the competitive environment. You compete against two very, very well funded companies. You’ve done an excellent job gaining share. How do you compare the competitive environment? I guess I look at the Japanese competitor haven't gotten stronger actually since the failed merger. So can you just characterize how you see the competitive environment and whether you think that your share -- not your share of WFE because the SAMs expand but the share of your served markets. Can that still grow?

Martin Anstice

Well the answer to the question is we believe it can, right? Because I referenced already the $1 billion of revenue that we're targeting from market share expansion in the markets that we serve. I would say that we have tremendous respect for all of our competition, not just the two companies that you referenced. And they're working really hard to get stronger competitively. And so I actually feel better about the fundamental competitiveness of the roadmaps the company today than I did a couple of years ago. Now I would sort of like overlay this with I think gaining market share is harder for all of us. Because the customers’ kind of risk aversion around selection changes is kind of higher today than ever in history because the bets they're placing are enormous. And so the customers’ natural bias is minimize risk. And when you change equipment selection you better be really confident of that process where it's going to work and you make a really good decision. So I think for all of us it gets harder to gain share. But I think at the end of the day if you have fundamentally differentiated results on the wafer which requires differentiated technology, differentiated productivity and cycle time, then you will gain share and that's the strategy and that's the vision of the company.

Timothy Arcuri

Great, Martin. Thank you as always. Thank you for the time.

Martin Anstice

Thank you very much. Appreciate it.