Parsley Energy: Strong Oil Price Realizations Help Improve Results

At $55 realized oil prices, Parsley can still achieve solid well-level returns, estimated at around 55% IRR for its previous type curves.

This should allow Parsley to realize in the mid-$50s for its oil in 2019 at current strip prices, vs. around $51 for the typical Permian producer.

Parsley's realized oil prices continue to be strong for a Permian producer, with Q3 2018 realized prices around $7 to $8 higher than the Permian average (without hedges).

Strong Realized Oil Pricing For A Permian Producer

As Parsley mentioned before, its production is able to access diversified markets (such as the Gulf Coast) and thus it's able to avoid the brunt of wide Midland differentials. This can be seen with its Q3 2018 results, where it realized $62.78 per barrel for its oil (excluding hedges), a premium of $7.43 per barrel to WTI Midland prices (and approximately a $6.75 per barrel discount to NYMEX/WTI Cushing prices).

This compares favorably to other Permian producers such as Centennial Resource Development, which realized $55.68 per barrel for its oil during the quarter (also excluding hedges).

The WTI Midland oil differential has narrowed considerably (to around negative $4.40 per barrel for the remainder of 2018 and around negative $4.20 per barrel for 2019), while WTI Houston oil maintains a healthy premium of around $6 per barrel for 2019.

However, with NYMEX oil futures for 2019 coming down to $57 per barrel, Parsley's realized price for 2019 probably will be in the mid-$50s per barrel if oil ends up averaging around the current strip. This realized price for 2019 would be lower than what Parsley achieved in the first three quarters of 2018 (where it averaged in the low $60s per barrel), but higher than most Permian producers, which would probably be averaging around $51 per barrel based on strip prices.

Returns Remain Solid At $55 Realized Oil

A look at some of Parsley's older (from Q3 2017) slides discussing IRRs at various oil prices shows that Parsley's returns should still be pretty good at $55 realized oil.

At $55 realized oil and $9.5 million D&C costs per well, Parsley claims around 60% IRRs for its Midland Basin wells.

At $55 realized oil and $11.5 million D&C costs per well, Parsley claims around 55% IRRs for its Southern Delaware Basin wells.

If oil prices remain lower for a while, there should probably be a moderating effect on well costs.

Parsley assumed realized natural gas prices of $3 per Mcf and realized pricing for NGLs equal to 40% of NYMEX oil when calculating its return profiles.

Parsley only realized $1.30 per Mcf for its natural gas in Q3 2018, but realized around 45% of NYMEX oil for its NGLs. The net impact of those two items is slightly negative, about equivalent to around a $1.40 per barrel decrease in Parsley's realized oil price. This would decrease Parsley's estimated IRRs by several percent, which is not that major of an impact.

Asset Sales

Parsley also divested around 11,850 net acres (and around 1,200 BOEPD of production) around the edges of its position (central Reagan County, northern Howard County and southern Upton County) for $170 million.

After taking out the value of the production, that translates into a value of approximately $10,800 per net acre. This highlights the relatively low value of fringe Permian acreage compared to the core acreage that can sell for $30,000 or $40,000 per net acre.

The price also works out to approximately $0.5 million per net location, compared to around $1.35 million per net location for the Diamondback/Energen transaction.

Conclusion

Parsley Energy's ability to realize relatively strong oil prices for a Permian producer helps keep its well-level returns solid despite an expectation for weaker oil prices. At $55 realized oil prices, Parsley may be able to generate around 55% IRRs with its wells (including the effect of low realized natural gas prices). This is probably close to 10% higher than the IRRs it would generate if it only was able to achieve standard realized oil prices for a Permian producer. This advantage may last until late 2019, when the WTI Midland differential is expected to narrow to near zero.

