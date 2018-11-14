Spotify: Investing For The Future

In the process of becoming a global music streaming leader, Spotify (SPOT) needs to spend aggressively. The stock is down to a $24-billion market valuation on fears of more spending, but the opportunity exists in Spotify to own the stock on misplaced fears.

Image Source: Spotify website

Margins Matter

A lot of the weakness in the stock is related to fears over competition and the related impact on gross margins. The business continues to boom suggesting the market is paying too much focus to the short-term hits.

Guidance for Q4 has key premium subscriber and revenue metrics still growing in the 30% range. The total monthly active users should reach 200 million.

Source: Spotify Q3'18 earnings release

The only really weak outlook is for gross margins. The company guided down Q4 margins by about 50 basis points to ~25.0% due to a deal with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Home. Spotify plans a promotional offer for Google Home Mini speakers for the holidays.

The key to the story is positioning the streaming service in the devices of the future. Outside of Apple (AAPL) products in the U.S, the market is positioned to favor an independent streaming service like Spotify. Notable deals with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Sky and DAZN highlight the global leadership position of the service in places like the UK and Japan.

Source: Spotify Q3'18 earnings release

The company is investing in the future without blowing up the balance sheet. The Q3 results generated positive free cash flow while the Q4 results include a near breakeven forecast.

Margins definitely matter long term, but staying close to breakeven is more important than maximizing profits in a competitive space.

Speaking Of Valuation

Spotify sees the recent sell-off as so ridiculous that the company has unleashed a $1 billion stock buyback plan. The balance sheet is stocked with cash and investments of €3.35 billion or nearly $4 billion.

One can't really argue with utilizing some of this cash, but the company might be wise to build a war chest for competing with the tech giants in this space. Further investments like the position in Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) at $6.52 prior to the recently paused IPO plan might be more warranted, than share buybacks.

The valuation comparison to Netflix (NFLX) is far more compelling as growth continues and the stock is at all-time lows. The companies pay for content differently, but the concept is very similar making the comparison worthwhile. Netflix continues to trade double the Spotify trailing P/S ratio.

SPOT PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Those bullish on Netflix need to realize that the historical growth rates haven't been anything special in relation to what Spotify is generating now. The growth rates are actually very similar around the 30% rate.

SPOT Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

The ironic part here is that Netflix is suggested as having the advantage with controlling content, yet the company has over $18 billion in license obligations and an annual free cash burn of $3 billion. In addition, analyst forecasts are for Netflix to continually spend more on content while Spotify has a more fixed component. Goldman Sachs predicted its content costs surging from $12.5 billion to $22.5 in the next four years.

The music streaming market is more based on software and services, as opposed to the spending war going on in video content. The original disadvantage could turn into a long-term advantage against the tech giants with unlimited balance sheets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Spotify is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the global growth in streaming music. Some short-term margin hits for promotional holiday tests is no reason to dump the stock.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.