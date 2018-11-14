A Look At Cisco Ahead Of Earnings

Should the stock de-risk without a justifiable deterioration in fundamentals, I might consider becoming a shareholder once again.

Aside from the P&L, I will be attentive to the evolution of deferred sales, as the business continues to shift to a recurring revenue model.

Cisco is about to report on fiscal 1Q19, and I expect results to fall largely in line with management's guidance.

Network equipment giant Cisco (CSCO) is about to report fiscal Q1 2019. The earnings release is scheduled for Wednesday, after the closing bell.

The Street is anticipating revenue to land at $12.87 billion, precisely at the mid-point of management's guidance range. Consensus earnings estimate of $0.72 per share, a penny ahead of the outlook, may suggest some optimism regarding margin expansion - which Cisco has had a hard time delivering lately, other than through overhead cost savings.

On my end, I find it unlikely that Cisco will present results that deviate much from the management team's own expectations. Fiscal 1Q19 guidance came in a bit ahead of consensus last quarter, anticipating the company's highest top-line growth rate witnessed since the January 2015 quarter. The bar has been set a bit high this time, in my view, while some of Cisco's growth engines (e.g. security) are unlikely to provide the one-time jolt needed for results to substantially exceed estimates.

For these reasons, I'm projecting fiscal 1Q19 to land roughly in line with the company's guidance, as illustrated below. It will be interesting to see whether Cisco's security business can maintain its momentum (back to double-digit YOY growth in the past couple of quarters), but any upside here may be too insignificant to push total company revenues noticeably higher. Gross margin may continue to suffer from pricing (minimally) and component cost (primarily) pressures, and I remain cautious about it reaching the higher end of the guidance range. Cisco could find room for earnings upside in the opex line, which the management team has proven to be good at managing, or through a lower share count driven by a more aggressive share buyback policy following cash repatriation.

Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company reports

Aside from the P&L, I will be attentive (as usual) to the evolution of deferred revenues. With Cisco transitioning further but slowly into a recurring revenue model, the sales pipeline becomes an ever more important metric to keep an eye on, in my view. The graph below illustrates the evolution of short- and long-term deferred revenues, which in fiscal 2018 grew at an encouraging rate of between 7% and 12%.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

My pre-earnings thoughts

Back in mid-August, I argued that CSCO's "16x forward earnings and 2.2x PEG multiples made me believe that shares were probably fully valued." Over the past three months, the stock has traded sideways, not quite opening up a window of opportunity for me to buy at current levels.

I continue to appreciate Cisco for what it has done over the past few years to transition from a largely unpredictable and arguably outdated business model to a much more compelling one that's founded on software applications and subscription-like products and services. Yet I still perceive the stock to be priced fairly, with modest growth and a timid dividend yield of 2.9% not quite convincing me to buy shares at a current-year P/E above 15x.

Should the stock de-risk without a justifiable deterioration in fundamentals, I might consider becoming a shareholder once again. But for now, I will continue to monitor CSCO from a safe distance.

