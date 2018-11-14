Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) CEO Philip Hartstein on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Vanessa Winter - Director of IR and Corporate Communications

Philip Hartstein - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Noonan - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Analysts

Mike Crawford - B Riley FBR

Sam Rebotsky - SER Asset Management

Lee Alper - Hammock Investors

Brett Reiss - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Finjan Holdings Inc. Third Quarter Shareholder Update Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation there will an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Vanessa Winter, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Vanessa Winter

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon for our shareholder update conference call. Joining me on today's call are Phil Hartstein, Finjan's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Noonan, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder this call is being webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Turning to our Safe Harbor. During the course of this call, we may make statements related to our overall business outlook, future financial operating results, outcomes of pending and future litigations, accounting matters and future prospects of our operating subsidiaries.

These are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from our expectation. You can learn more about these risks in our most recent filings with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at finjan.com. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

I'd also like to mention that Finjan management will be presenting at the LD Micro Conference in Los Angeles on December 04 where we hope we'll get the opportunity to touch base with many of you in person.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Phil, Finjan's President and CEO. Phil?

Philip Hartstein

Hello and thank you all for joining today's call. Before I go into my formal remarks, I want to briefly comment on our exploration of strategic options. On the second quarter conference call we announced that we had retained Atlas Technology Group LLC as our advisor to assist us in exploring strategic options. The goal of this process is for Finjan to determine the best use of its resources to deliver value to its shareholders. This process is still underway. We will not comment any further on the process during the call nor will we address any questions related to the process later in the Q&A portion of this shareholder update. All questions should be directed to Atlas Technology Group..

With that our of the way I would like to start out with our year-to-date 2018 results, offer an update on our licensing and litigation pipeline and finally some updates on growth initiatives focused on delivering value to our shareholders.

Thus far in 2018 we generated revenue of $82.3 million up over 200% year-over-year and net income of $28.6 million. More specifically, during the third quarter we made significant progress in several key areas internally. Our focus on our core competency of monetizing and preserving the value of our IP was further validated by the PTAB both at the denial institute [ph] and Federal Circuit appellate stages.

We continue to engage constructively with our various licensing pipeline discussions while preparing for upcoming hearings and trials in our litigations. In the quarter we introduced our consumer-based VPN product relaunched as InvinciBull. This consumer focused product is central for our strategic initiatives and was recently bolstered by the acquisition of the Anonymizer customer base early in the fourth quarter. The combined focus on our core business of licensing and our product initiatives position us for a strong end to 2018.

On the licensing front we remain actively engaged in more than 20 licensing discussions. While a few are close to reaching resolution, I indicated earlier this year that we expect a number of these negotiations will unfortunately require litigation to be resolved. We continue to experience unlicensed companies using Finjan's patented technologies employing delaying tactics by advancing all the non-meritorious challenges against Finjan's battle hardened patent.

That said, some progress has nevertheless been observed and that some companies, for example Trend Micro had been respectful of Finjan's patents and engaged in meaningful and productive license negotiations that resulted in amicable resolutions benefiting both sides of the licensing agreement. Finjan is resolved to protect and preserve the established value of patented technologies against all unauthorized users.

Finjan is also committed to protecting the value of and for each and every one of its licenses against respective competitors who have not taken a license under the Finjan patent. After protracted and largely unproductive negotiations Finjan was left with no alternative but to file complaints for patent infringement against Rapid7 and Fortinet.

To allow these discussions to continue without resolution would negatively impact our shareholder value and even though litigation is more costly, time consuming with outcome sometimes uncertain, it is imperative Finjan continue to fight on the merits of its claims to ensure future growth of the business.

Turning to the strength of our patents, in early October an unnamed third party requested an examination on certain claims of our 182 patent. While the examiner initially rejected our claims as being un-patentable over three prior references, the PTAB Review Panel determined that the prior "failed to disclose all elements of the 182 invention" and entered a decision in favor of Finjan reversing the examiner's decision. This is yet another victory for Finjan and further reinforces the value of the patents in our portfolio.

Moving to our litigation calendar, the fourth quarter of 2018 will be a busy one for Finjan with a number of upcoming catalyst. Last quarter we discussed Juniper in which both sides went before the judge in an effort to streamline the case. The court issued a summary judgment order granting in part Finjan's motion for summary judgment or MSJ on the 494 patent on August 24.

Previously, the court had issued a summary judgment order granting Juniper's MSJ of non-infringement on the 780 patent, thus removing this patent from the accusations with seven patents remaining in the case. The mini trial on a remaining disputed fact on the 494 patent and damages is said to begin on December 10, 2018. Recently, the court has tentatively ordered a second round of early summary judgment motions one patent per party where the hearing date is not yet set.

Turning to our German action against ESET, the second phase of this case called Nullity is scheduled for November 29, 2018. The trial will take place in Munich and will be treated much like the validity portion of a U.S. District Court trial. We expect we will have similar outcomes to these validity challenges as we have sustained in our prior U.S. District Court cases and PTAB actions.

The U.S. District Court case against ESET has been pushed back a few months and is now scheduled to begin on May 6, 2019. As a reminder, that trial will take place in the Southern District of California and in San Diego.

In our case against Cisco which is before judge Freeman, on September 13, 2018 the court granted Finjan's motion to strike a number of Cisco's defenses in the case but has granted Cisco leave to amend. On October 4, 2018 Cisco files its second amended answer to our complaint. SonicWall has also been designated to judge Freeman with the Markman hearing date set for March 1, 2019 and a trial date of May 3, 2021.

Our case against Palo Alto Networks remains stayed as they have appealed a number of defeated IPR challenges to the Court of Appeals of the Federal Circuit. These appeals were recently heard at the Federal Circuit in DC on June 06. One order was issued from the Federal Circuit confirming the PTAB's decision of validity of challenged claims of Finjan's 408 patent. We are awaiting an order on Finjan's 154 patent.

Oral argument on Finjan's 494 patent is scheduled to be heard at the Federal Circuit on November 5, 2018. We do not expect a decision on the 494 patent until sometime in early to mid 2019.

Now onto details for some of our more recently filed cases. The Markman hearing for Bitdefender took place on June 6, 2018 and we are awaiting a trial date from the Court. Zscaler has been assigned a new Markman hearing on March 25, 2019 with a trial date tentatively set for February 24, 2020.

In May we filed a complaint against Check Point and a claim construction hearing is set for May 03, 2019 and a trial date of January 25, 2021. We filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Rapid7 in Delaware on October 1, 2018 assigned to judge Stark and we are awaiting a schedule order.

Finally, our most recent complaint was filed against Fortinet in the Northern District of California on October 26, 2018 assigned to judge Donato and we are awaiting a schedule order in that case as well. Where possible we remain engaged in settlement conversations with a number of defendants, both as part of our licensing best practices and also the courts imposed mediation efforts in several of our cases.

Revisiting our previously discussed shareholder value initiative, at the start of 2018 we laid out three different paths for Finjan to achieve future growth and deliver value to our shareholders. The first was more of the same, second was something different, and third was the cash back option. We continue to execute against those that makes sense with an eye on the current climate to ensure we are focused on the right objectives and carefully considering the best options for the future of the company.

In the more of the same category this hones in on Finjan's proven expertise in monetizing our patent. With more than 20 licensing discussions underway and 10 litigations now in the queue we remain active in protecting the Finjan Inc. portfolio.

Many of you have inquired or commented recently on the fact that some of our Finjan Inc. patents have enforcement horizons that are drawing to a close. With that in mind we have deepened our relationship with IBM through our Finjan Blue subsidiary and have nearly doubled our current patent holdings with deals as recent as August 2018. These added cybersecurity patents drive to both broaden and deepen our portfolio.

While we have already proven that our Finjan Blue investment was productive as we already returned more than was invested through the recent licenses future licensing opportunities remain quite lucrative and we have initiated a handful of productive discussions.

The next strategic initiative, something different, remains on hold at the present time. This involved us going out to the market to review opportunities for inorganic growth. While we continue to keep our finger on the pulse the market conditions have not changed and valuations remain too high for this to make sense for Finjan and its shareholders. We will continue to evaluate compelling options that could make strategic sense.

Finally, we have the cash back to shareholders option and as a reminder we did initiate a $10 million shareholder buyback program in the second quarter of 2018 through which we bought back approximately 2 million of stock. We will certainly continue to review available options for the growth and expansion of our business and look forward to reporting back to shareholders as opportunities arrive.

With that, I'd like to now turn the call over to Michael Noonan.

Michael Noonan

Well thank you Phil. I would like to begin with a brief overview of our financials followed by an update on our other businesses. Please note that all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless stated otherwise.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2018 increased by more than 200% to $82.3 million compared to $27.1 million in 2017, primarily due to a first quarter settlement with Symantec and second quarter settlement with Carbon Black and the most recent license with Trend Micro. Net income increased by 177% for the first nine months of 2018 to $28.6 million or $1.04 per share compared to $8.9 million or $0.36 cents per share for the same period a year ago.

As Phil mentioned, and as we often see in the summer months deal activity was quiet with no deals closed in the third quarter and thus no revenue, which is what we saw in the same period a year ago. However, we did receive $1.3 million in cash from the Carbon Black license executed in the second quarter.

Please be mindful that as of January 01, 2018 we adopted a new revenue recognition model under ASC 606, ASC meaning Accounting Standards Codification. Prior to the adoption, we recognized revenue upon receipt of cash. Under the new model revenue is recognized upon execution of a licensing agreement including any future data payments, which can often be spread over several quarters or years.

Thus the $3.9 million Carbon Black license that was booked in the second quarter of 2018 and we received the first payment, cash payment of $1.3million. As I previously mentioned $1.3 million in cash was received in the third quarter and the remaining $1.3 million will be due in the fourth quarter. For further detail on AFC 606 please review note-1 of the 10-Q that was filed today.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2018 were $7.6 million or a loss of $0.28 per share compared to a loss of $4.2 million or a loss of $0.16 per share for the same period in 2017. We ended the third quarter of 2018 with approximately $51million in cash compared to $41.2 million at the end of fiscal 2017.

Turning to SG&A expenses, third quarter SG&A was $7.9 million, which was above our targeted range of $6 million to $7 million that we expect in periods of trials and upcoming litigation activity. The increased expenses can be attributed to our upcoming trials with Juniper and ESET.

Now I would like to turn Finjan Mobile and specifically our recent launch of our new and improved VPN rebranded InvinciBull. InvinciBull incorporates several new features including content focused streaming and security, seamless on-boarding, registration requirement and forced upgrade to change locations and automatically connected VPN.

We believe these updates along with our consumer focused branding will not only drive an increase in paid subscribers but will create a more engaging experience and a more loyal user base. We have launched InvinciBull aggressively both with a targeted campaign at Chicago and a more broad based sweepstakes where the grand prize is an all expense paid trip to Super Bowl.

These efforts have helped to bring the brand to life and we look forward to using our promotion engine during the holidays which should serve to broaden our user base even further.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we acquired the Anonymizer user base of Ntrepid Corporation. InvinciBull was handpicked by Anonymizer as a trusted partner that will uphold the same commitment to its users and will take over providing VPN services for the duration for all existing Anonymizer subscriptions at no additional cost. The VPN service promises to be faster and provides an improved user interface. Anonymizer currently has an estimated 4,000 customers, all of whom will be encouraged to move over to the InvinciBull consumer VPN platform.

Finally, with Jerusalem Venture Partners or JVP in the third quarter we paid a capital commitment of $350,000 bringing our total investment to $3.2 million. Our total commitment to the fund is $5 million of which $1.8 million remains outstanding and can be called at any time. As a reminder, there are currently 11 portfolio companies in JVP who have received investment financing through the fund along with two exits by acquisitions from PayPal and Huawei.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Vanessa to help coordinate the Q&A.

Vanessa Winter

Thank you, Michael. Operator, can we please poll for our first question?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mike Crawford with B Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Mike Crawford

Thanks. Of these 20 plus negotiations in progress where a few are active or close to resolution, would you characterize that number as about the same as a few months ago, worse or what?

Philip Hartstein

Hi, Mike this is Phil. So I think what that number reflects is that there's still a very active pipeline of ongoing negotiations. So even as some of these deals end up getting licensed or settle out of litigation, there's still a number of additional companies behind that that keeps that pipeline right around 20, maybe a little bit more than 20. I wouldn't say that they're more or less likely to close although I would suggest that there is a lot more activity on an engagement level with many of those discussions.

For example, as we approach the end of the year, we're typically focused on maybe a couple of companies to try and resolve before the year end and this year we're dealing with many more than that.

Q - Mike Crawford

Okay, thanks. And then what's the paid subscribers on InvinciBull, when will we see those in revenue?

Michael Noonan

Yes. Mike this is Michael Noonan. As it sits right now we're still at that stage where we don't want to break it out. We hopefully look to breaking those out next year and we'll keep everybody apprised. Right now we're building the brand. The brand is being built fast and we're getting new subscribers quickly, downloads are up, so things are looking good.

Mike Crawford

Okay. And just could you remind me how the accounting works, is there contra expense.

Philip Hartstein

Well, I'm sorry could you repeat the question?

Mike Crawford

You're getting in some money from people that are subscribing to InvinciBull, so that's not showing on the revenue line, so where is that showing?

Philip Hartstein

Yes, if you look if you look down income, I'm sorry. Where's it here. It will be under the, yes, interest and other income. So just look at the other income chart. So interest and other income, so we do it. We do have a lot of interest - some interest that comes in from our cash balances and actually we just move to a more robust Treasury policy with some of our balances as well.

Mike Crawford

All right thank you.

Philip Hartstein

You bet.

Operator

The next question comes from Sam Rebotsky with SER Asset Management.

Sam Rebotsky

Yes, good afternoon Phil and Michael. Your current expenses is that the normal amount on a quarter-to -quarter basis? You indicated you had a little extra legal expenses. Do we expect to have more legal expenses in the fourth quarter or is that the normal one as currently?

Michael Noonan

Yes. Hi Sam, Mike Noonan here. So typically when we're not in trial, you're probably looking at an expense range of somewhere between $5 million and $6 million. We've seen that expenses have crept up a little bit in the third quarter. I'm going to guide that in the fourth quarter and the first quarter of 2019 it will be between $7 million and $8 million in both those quarters in that range and it was primarily due to litigate legal expenses. We've got a bunch of trials going on. Of course we have the Germany trial. We have a case coming up here and these things just take a little extra money.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay and I guess Symantec made two acquisitions in the last couple of weeks. Would this be a couple of the acquisitions that we'd be entitled to money? And if so what kind of dollars would we would be entitled too?

Philip Hartstein

Sam this is Phil, so that's a very fair question and for those on the call that are not aware of that, so there's been some confirmed acquisitions by Symantec, two in fact of smaller companies, I'll come back to that in a second as well as a rumor of a possible private equity buyout. So I can't necessarily comment on the rumor because it hasn't happened, but I will answer your question on the two acquired companies. So in the quarter and actually within I said last week Symantec did acquire one company called Appthority who we actually know very well. They also acquired another company called Javelin Networks.

So the point is that yes they have made two acquisitions, as we have described it I think in our public disclosures we're entitled to follow on revenue events as a result of acquisitions in the cybersecurity space by Symantec. The criteria of that is really based on the trailing four quarters of revenue that any of those individual companies to make.

So yes at an initial glance, we are entitled to additional royalties under the license agreements, but because those deals have not closed and we have not yet been able to see what the trailing four quarters is I don't yet have an answer on value, but I would say for both of those companies I would not expect the license extension income to be significant maybe a million or more dollars but nothing that would materially impact our income.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. Thank you. And then as far as potential licensing in order to get somebody to pay the fees and you've been negotiating with many, many companies, are there any hitches or any problems or is there any divisions that hold you apart from settling with somebody or the climate, do they need to have more funds or just to understand the legal principles that you espouse?

Philip Hartstein

Well, there are lot of questions in there. Let me see if I can sort of pick them all off. In terms of climate, I actually think that we're moving into a more patent holder friendly climate. I think you can see that in district courts, you can see that in policy. In terms of things that might impact Finjan's portfolio licensing efforts specifically, I don't think there's any extrinsic factors that are weighing on our portfolio, although in the same breath I would tell you that many people in the licensing industry would suspect there would be an inflection point where licenses would be easier to achieve, we have not seen that.

I think we continue on another part of your question to see that the value of our patents continues to be upheld and maintained not just in terms of value for the licenses themselves but in defending their validity and enforceability. What I can tell you about the pipeline now and we've said this I think in at least the last quarter or two is that we do see more engagement from prospective licensees.

The gating item I think primarily is not the quality of the patents or what Finjan’s technology has contributed to the industry. It's really just about a value disconnect. And unfortunately what that does is to drive some of these licensing negotiations into the courts. But we do continue to seek fair value licenses for our patent portfolio. So I hope that’s a complete answer although it was a little long.

Sam Rebotsky

Yes, that’s very - it covers it, but one final question, IBM stepping out and buying Red Hat for $34 billion, does that create any opportunities for Finjan going forward?

Philip Hartstein

I would say two things about it. The first is that I don't think it impacts any of the arrangements and dealings that we have with IBM right, that were certainly done before that deal. Certainly for those again who don't know, IBM recently acquired although it hasn't closed Red Hat and there's some indications I think that the company has made public that they're going to be rolling the IBM security business directly into Red Hat and Red Hat would operate somewhat autonomously.

We don't see any impacts of that but I also don't think that means either benefits or distractions or detractions from the relationship that we have with them. So I think my answer in summary will be too soon to tell but we don't see anything right now.

Sam Rebotsky

Thank you. Good luck going forward.

Philip Hartstein

Thank you. I appreciate that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Lee Alper with Hammock Investors. [Operator Instructions] Please go ahead Lee Alper.

Lee Alper

Yes, good afternoon. Two quick questions. One, If I'm reading it correctly, you gave a Director 200,000 shares, could you give a little more color on that? And can you talk about the 10b5 plans that are in place and why the selling occurs at $5?

Philip Hartstein

Sure, so this is Phil and I have your two questions, I'm just writing them down. The 200,000 shares that you're asking about are actually part of a share grant that we granted to Gary Moore when he joined the Board. The 200,000 shares is the last tranche of equity that he was granted for serving on the Board and for acting in an advisory capacity for management.

So the total actually account on those shares is 600,000 shares. And then I think you would note also that when Gary receives those shares that he covers those taxes on his Nickel as opposed to selling for tax coverage as most would in an RFU [ph] scenario. So that would be number one.

On the 10b5-1 plan, I'll answer that because that's probably most closely directed at me. In August of 2015 I filled out a 10b5-1 plan that covered basically my options, awards as well as my RFUs. That plan has been in place since August of 2015. It has not been attenuated, added to or modified or changed in any form and it just so happened that the market volatility on a Monday about I don’t know three, four weeks ago actually got up into a range where that stock actually did trigger.

So I believe over about a one or two-day period I believe that about 77,000 maybe 77,500 of my shares were triggered under that 10b5-1 plan. My follow on to that would be that that is a small portion of my invested under equity and then certainly is no reflection on my perception of the business or my or any other senior management's desire to stay here and stay committed to the program that we have under way.

Lee Alper

Which we really or I can't understand correctly what you're saying is that if it hits 5 again there'll be other shares that come out?

Philip Hartstein

No, actually so I'm not quite sure how much of my 10b5-1 plan has been disclosed, but I can tell you that it stages in tranches, so I don't believe that any more shares would sell at $5.

Lee Alper

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Brett Reiss with Janney.

Brett Reiss

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Did you buy back any stock in the third quarter and if so how much and what price?

Philip Hartstein

No, we didn't we, we weren't in the market in the third quarter.

Brett Reiss

With the stock down here, do you think it's going to be a little bit more appealing?

Philip Hartstein

Possible, we'll talk to the Board about that.

Brett Reiss

Okay. And your earlier comments you said if we had any questions on strategic initiatives we should contact Atlas Technology Group, is there a contact person and telephone number you can share with us?

Michael Noonan

Sure. What I'll do is I'm going to actually have Vanessa reach out to you and then we will connect you directly to Atlas if that would be okay.

Vanessa Winter

Why don't you email me directly at vanessa@finjan.com and I can share that information with you.

Brett Reiss

Thank you I will do that.

Vanessa Winter

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Peter Gillen [ph] with Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon. Mike at a recent conference you shared about your litigation pipeline of between $200 million and $400 million and you commented that you believed it to be closer to $400 million, can you provide any further substance to that?

Philip Hartstein

Yes, Mike and I, this is Phil. Mike and I are both actually sitting here, sort of looking at who's going to take that question. When we think about the values in litigation, one important factor that's often overlooked is where we are on the relative time of any of those discussions. So let me give you an example of where that might be important. If it's early stages in a case where significant motions have not been resolved or maybe we were farther away from trial the aggregate value of all of the cases in that category would be lower.

As we move through the progression of each of those cases say closer to trial where you have more certainty or at least more predictability and outcome, two things happen, one you have that insight as to where you're likely to prevail in a case. But also the accumulated liability itself of each action is higher. In other words the liability continues to accumulate over the duration of the infringement while the litigation is ongoing. So the way that we think about it at Finjan and the slide that I think you're referring to is in our Investor Relations slide is a function of time.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. In other words as you get close to queue, it just sounds like you have greater confidence in a favorable outcome and rather than being at some point in the distant future it sounds like you have confidence that you'll get a favorable resolution closer to today rather than at some point in the distant future?

Philip Hartstein

I think I would say it a little differently and we might be saying the same thing, but the way I would say it is that we use the metrics that we have on each of those cases as a determinant as to whether or not we're willing to take a lower value at fair value whereas if we believe our case is stronger and as we approach a trial we will be seeking full value.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. Sounds good. Well thank you for taking my question and good luck with the remainder of it. Thank you.

Philip Hartstein

Thanks Peter.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We currently have no more questions at this time. This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Vanessa Winter for any closing remarks.

Vanessa Winter

I'd like to thank everyone for joining us this afternoon. If anything else comes up feel free to be in touch and we look forward to speaking with many of you soon. Take care.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.