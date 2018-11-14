Strong Creative Cloud Revenue Can Finance Adobe's SaaS Expansion

Another recurring revenue growth catalyst is Adobe Stock. My fearless forecast is that Adobe Stock can eventually eclipse Shutterstock.

Adobe’s offer of free XD CC UI/prototyping can eventually kill leading rival products. Upcoming launch of an iPad-native version of Photoshop CC is another imminent tailwind for Creative Cloud.

Creative Cloud generates more than $1.3 billion in quarterly revenue. If this trend continues, Adobe can afford additional acquisitions.

The persistent growth in Creative Cloud software subscription business is the top reason to go long ADBE.

The persistent growth in Creative Cloud revenue is why I remain long Adobe (ADBE). The robust quarterly recurring revenue from Creative Cloud helped enable the bold $4.75 billion purchase of Marketo and $1.6 billion acquisition of Magento. The reliable/recurring 10-figure annual profit from renting out its design software products makes it feasible for Adobe to stockpile cash for future acquisitions and/or share buyback.

Expanding its reach through mergers/acquisitions is preferable. Magento’s 2017 revenue was just $150 million. Magento’s 2015 annual revenue was less than $220 million. I guesstimate that Magento’s 2017 revenue was less than $400 million.

If it wants a greater market share in SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) Adobe will need to buy more firms. Adobe is only ranked third in global Enterprise SaaS, with less than 10% market share. Outpacing the 45% Enterprise Saas annual growth of its partner Microsoft (MSFT) is possible through new acquisitions.

Growing Creative Cloud Revenue Can Boost Adobe’s Expansion

Out of the record-setting $2.29 billion that Adobe made in Q3 2018, $1.36 billion came from Creative Cloud subscriptions (or almost 60% of quarterly revenue). This is 28% higher than Q3 2017’s $1.06 billion. In 2016, Creative Cloud’s Q3 revenue was only $803 million. The June 2013 switch to a subscription-only business model produced a boost in Adobe’s annual net operating cash flow. From only $1.15 billion in 2013, it shot up to $2.91 billion in 2017. Renting out its design software products boosted Adobe’s cash and short-term investments from $3.17 billion in 2013 to $5.82 billion by end of 2017.

More importantly, this revenue growth is in spite of the numerous free and/or cheaper alternatives to Adobe software products.

Why Creative Cloud Will Continue To Grow

Adobe finished FY 2015 with 6.17 million individual and team Creative Cloud subscribers. It was estimated that Adobe ended 2017 with more than 12 million Creative Cloud subscribers. Creative Cloud contributed $4.17 billion to Adobe’s FY 2017 performance. I guesstimate that Creative Cloud can contribute around $5.1 billion this FY 2018 and $6.3 billion in FY 2019.

Last month’s release of Creative Cloud CC 2019 suite of products likely inspired more people to subscribe. There’s probably more than 13.5 million subscribers right now. The implementation of Sensei artificial intelligence features in industry-standard products like Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere, After Effects, and Illustrator are very compelling reasons to subscribe.

Artificial Intelligence can accelerate the workflow of creative professionals and content creators. A faster workflow means more income for freelancers, design studios, marketers, advertising agencies, and content publishers. The more money that Creative Cloud subscribers make, the better it is for Adobe’s long-term growth and expansion strategy.

Adobe is so generous that it even implemented Sensei AI features in its non-professional Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements products. Adobe Sensei is the game-changing advantage of Creative Cloud software over competing packages from Corel or from Serif.

Retaining customer loyalty is easy for Adobe. Adobe is responsive to requests from its customers. Long-desired by many creative professionals, the upcoming iOS/iPad-native version of Photoshop is coming next year. It was also often requested that Photoshop should have multiple artboard previews, Distribute/Align objects command, Frame text/image holder tool, and adaptive workspace/UI size features. Adobe implemented all of them in Photoshop CC 2019.

Further, Adobe made Photoshop CC 2019 less of a memory hog. Based on my two weeks of tests, Adobe Photoshop CC 2019 on Windows 10 64-bit launches faster than Photoshop CC 2018 version. It also eats a lower amount of RAM (Random Access Memory). The screenshot below is Photoshop CC 2019 with seven JPEG images (16 x 10 inches @ 200 DPI) and one 5-layer PSD tarpaulin 2x3 feet @ 100 DPI resolution. It uses less than 900 megabytes of RAM. Loading them up on the 2018 version ate more than 1 gigabyte of RAM.

(Source: Motek Moyen)

Adobe giving away fully-working free Windows/Mac versions of its Experience Design CC (or Adobe XD CC) User Interface/User Experience [UI/UX] design software will tenaciously diminish competition. The popular $99/year Sketch Mac UI/UX tool from Bohemian Coding will most likely suffer the sad demise/fate of QuarkXpress. Yes, Adobe was late in the UI/UX software genre, but its ruthless dissemination of XD CC as a free tool will gradually reduce the appeal of rival commercial UI/UX programs like Bohemian’s Sketch, InVision, Webflow, Axure, and Atomic.

Adobe Stock is another underappreciated tailwind for Creative Cloud. Adobe Stock’s pricey monthly/annual subscription fees are still palatable to many deadline-sensitive individuals and teams. Using stock images/videos/templates accelerates workflow.

It’s a no-brainer for a design studio to pay $199.99/month to quickly get 750 standard assets they can instantly use for any commercial project. Adobe Stock’s library touts 100 million design assets. It is highly likely that individual/company subscribers can quickly find what they need from Adobe Stock.

(Source: Adobe)

My fearless forecast is that Adobe Stock can eventually generate more than the $557 million annual revenue of Shutterstock (SSTK). The deep integration of Adobe Stock with Creative Cloud CC software programs makes it the go-to choice for using royalty-free commercial assets. Astute freelancers and design studios can pursue a lower-margin, volume-based business model using Adobe Stock assets/templates to quickly churn out finished designs.

Conclusion

ADBE is $30 from its 52-week high of $277. 61. However, we should remain long (or add more) on Adobe because of its massive Creative Cloud moat. It has fierce rivals in digital marketing/advertising, but Adobe has nil competition in professional design/content creation software.

The invidious pseudo-monopoly standing of Creative Cloud software products is why Adobe can maintain its 24% annual revenue growth rate performance. It is responsible for the steady increase in annual profit and cash flow. I expect Creative Cloud to keep contributing around 60% of Adobe’s quarterly/annual revenue. This will likely only change after 3 or 5 years from now, and only after Adobe acquired and grew subsidiaries that generate enough new revenue streams.

(Image Source: Statista)

Marketo and Magento can contribute less than 10% of Adobe forward annual revenue. However, they still further solidified Adobe’s perceived leadership in Digital Experience Platforms [DXP].

(Source: Gartner)

Digital Experience Platform covers six SaaS categories. Marketo’s marketing automation solutions and Magento’s e-commerce hosting/portal complement Adobe’s digital advertising and content creation/management services. Adobe Sensei is also under the Cognitive Platform of DXP. As long as Creative Cloud’s revenue is not yet stagnating, Adobe can expand to other SaaS/DXP categories. Aggregating more solutions can position Adobe as the best go-to DXP provider.

(Source: Digital Clarity Research Group)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.