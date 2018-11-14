LendingClub: Perplexing Negativity

The stock still trades at the lows follow the scandal around the former CEO when the business was at risk.

After yet another earnings report, LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is trading in the $3.50 range following a quarter where key growth metrics grew at a 20% annual clip. My investment thesis remains solidly on track as the online lending platform with nearly $800 million of cash and loans held for sale is constantly ignored by the market. The perplexing value won't last as the fintech continues to survive and thrive in a rising interest rate environment.

Image Source: LendingClub website

Records All Around

The last quarter included both records in loan originations and revenue. Loan originations reached $2.886 billion and grew about 2% above the previous record in Q2, while revenues were up 4% sequentially from the record $177 million.

Source: LendingClub Q3'18 presentation

The story is even more perplexing when looking at the surging adjusted EBITDA margins. The company grew the quarterly margins to a very solid 15.2% and forecast a boost to the annual EBITDA target by ~$10 million to $91.5 million now. The annual run rate is over $100 million. Not bad for a stock with an enterprise value of around $665 million.

Maybe the most important record number is the servicing portfolio. While record loan originations are great for ultimate growth, the business is more than just whether the fintech grows its quarterly origination metric.

The loan servicing portfolio is now $13.2 billion, up from $11.5 billion last year. The investor fees from servicing the loan portfolio for clients smooths out revenues, as these fees are surging. LendingClub continues to get higher fees per loan, with investor fees reaching $38.2 million for 42% growth.

Source: LendingClub Q3'18 presentation

Too Skeptical

The market is far too skeptical with the LendingClub story. The fintech saw loan application soar by 30% in the quarter to new records. The company could easily generate faster growth in the already record loan origination levels, but management has prudently refused to reach for low-quality loans.

The amazing part is that the stock still trades around the levels seen after the scandal that forced the CEO out, when LendingClub hit a low of $3.44 in May 2016. Since mid-2017, the company has shown consistent revenue growth in the 20% range.

LC data by YCharts

Another prime example of the market being far too skeptical here is the EV at a meager $665 million. The amount includes about $513.5 million in actual cash plus $459.3 million in loans held for sale to facilitate transactions for their investor programs. Naturally, these loans have higher risks than cash, but the company holds these loans for a relatively short period and wouldn't face any financial hardship if a large amount of the loans suddenly defaulted.

Excluding $185.8 million in debt outstanding to fund these loans, LendingClub has a net cash and loan balance of $787.0 million. With a market cap of $1.45 billion, the fintech has an EV of ~$665 million.

The incredible part is that a bullish analyst like Mike Palmer of BTIG has an FY20 EBITDA target of $201 million. The stock only trades at an FY20 EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.6x. Despite this low multiple, Mr. Palmer only has a $7 price target, though the amount is a 100% gain.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market remains perplexingly negative on LendingClub. The fintech continues to grow the business and improve key metrics like EBTIDA margins. In fact, the rising rate environment only appears to be driving more loan demand for consumers to move away from higher credit card rates. The weakness remains an opportunity.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.