Parker-Hannifin: A Rare Dividend King With Exciting Growth Potential

Dividend kings are stocks that have raised their dividend for at least 50 consecutive years. While such an achievement is admirable, most dividend kings are mature companies that raise their dividends at a slow pace. However, Parker-Hannifin (PH) is a bright exception to the rule, as it offers exciting growth potential. This growth potential is even more important right now, as the economy has grown for nine consecutive years and thus most companies struggle to keep growing at this phase of the economic cycle.

Growth

Parker-Hannifin has grown its earnings per share at a 10.7% average annual rate during the last decade. Even better, it has grown steadily, without much volatility in its performance. This is a testament to the strength of its business model and its exemplary execution. This is also a great achievement for an industrial manufacturer, as this category of companies is greatly affected by the underlying economic growth and thus it is supposed to be highly cyclical.

Management has repeatedly stated that it expects to grow the earnings per share by at least 10% per year for at least another five years. It expects to achieve such great performance thanks to a series of growth drivers. More precisely, it will continue to generate synergies from the acquisition of Clarcor, which was completed early last year. In addition, Parker-Hannifin is in the process of simplifying its procedures, optimizing its supply chain and its productivity and reducing its operating expenses.

All these factors are expected to significantly expand the operating margin, from 13.4% this year to an all-time high of 19.0% in 2023. It is worth noting that the company has already expanded its operating margin to a record level thanks to these initiatives, as it has grown its operating margin from 8.1% in 2009 to 13.4% now.

As the performance record of Parker-Hannifin is consistent, the guidance of its management for double-digit growth in the upcoming years is reliable. Moreover, in the most recent conference call, management raised its guidance for earnings per share of this fiscal year from $10.70-11.50 to $11.10-$11.70, thanks to strong momentum in the North American segment and in aerospace systems.

Some investors may think that many companies can achieve double-digit growth rates. However, this is not true. First of all, few companies can achieve such growth rates with the consistency of Parker-Hannifin. In addition, as the economy has been growing for nine consecutive years, most companies are near the peak of their business cycle and thus struggle to keep growing, even at a slow pace. In fact, too many companies spend excessive amounts on share repurchases in order to grow their earnings per share amid lackluster earnings growth. Moreover, very few stocks can offer the growth potential of Parker-Hannifin at such a cheap valuation (more on this below). Overall, the exciting growth potential of Parker-Hannifin is a bright exception in the current status of the stock market.

Valuation

As Parker-Hannifin has incurred a 13% correction off its recent peak, in September, it is now trading at a forward P/E ratio of 14.3. This is a markedly cheap valuation level, particularly given the potential of the company to grow at a double-digit rate for the next five years. To provide a perspective, if the company grows its earnings per share by 10% per year over the next five years and its stock price remains flat, its P/E ratio will fall to 8.9 by 2023. Of course, the stock price is not likely to remain flat amid such a high earnings growth rate. Instead, the stock price is likely to follow the growth rate of the earnings per share and thus highly reward the shareholders, with double-digit returns.

Dividend

Parker-Hannifin currently offers a 1.8% dividend yield. This yield is essentially equal to the yield of the S&P and hence it may seem unattractive to most income-oriented investors. However, income-oriented investors should realize that the dividend of Parker-Hannifin is much more attractive than it seems on the surface.

First of all, the company has raised its dividend for 62 consecutive years. This is an extraordinary achievement, which should reassure investors that the dividend will continue to grow for years, even under the most adverse economic conditions. The safety of the dividend is also guaranteed by the remarkably low payout ratio, which currently stands at 33%, and the rock-solid balance sheet of the company. To be sure, the interest expense consumes just 11% of the operating income while the net debt of $5.9 B is just about 5 times the annual earnings.

Moreover, thanks to its high earnings growth rate and its low payout ratio, Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend at a 10.7% average annual rate in the last five years. Thanks to its expected double-digit growth pace, its low payout ratio and its strong balance sheet, the company can easily continue to raise its dividend at the same rate in the upcoming years. This high dividend growth rate renders the dividend of the stock attractive. To provide a perspective, those who purchase the stock at the current price will achieve a yield-on-cost of 3.0% (=1.8%*1.107^5) in five years from now if the company maintains its current dividend growth rate. Overall, the high dividend growth rate will eventually compensate investors for the lackluster current yield.

The bottom line

While most companies struggle to grow their bottom line at the current phase of the economic cycle and the bull market, Parker-Hannifin is poised to grow its earnings per share at a double-digit rate over the next five years. Given its cheap valuation, the stock is likely to offer a double-digit average annual return over the next five years. Therefore, the stock is ideal for growth-oriented investors. Moreover, thanks to its high dividend growth rate, it is suitable for income-oriented investors as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.