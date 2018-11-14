Walking Away From H&R Block

Given the valuations in the overall market, and given the capricious nature of buybacks, I'm growing very cautious on the name. I'm taking my money and running.

In spite of that, the shares are much more expensive on a price-to-free cash flow basis than they were months ago. This may be driven by share buybacks.

Those who follow my stuff know that a key component of my investment strategy involves taking advantage of undue pessimism amongst investors. A business may have a well-publicized challenge, and this alone causes people to eschew the stock. People avoid it thinking, “I wouldn’t buy that company because of X”, as if they alone know about the problem and that the market hasn’t priced in the challenge already.

I want to find companies where the market has more than priced in problems, as these can be profitable mispricings. H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) was an example of such a mis-pricing. I recommended that people buy it a few months ago, based on ridiculously pessimistic forecasts, and the stock is up 27% since then. The criticisms of my stance back then were almost comical. They could be summed up by: “DIY technology has moved fast.” The presumption that someone who disagrees with them is simply unaware is astounding. (“Really?! What is this ‘internet’ of which you speak?” “Soft...ware? Please slow down! My head’s starting to hurt!”). I’m a victim of a Canadian education, but even I am aware of some of these trends and am willing to buy anyway if the crowd is pessimistic enough.

Just like I try to take advantage of excessive pessimism, I also think it wise to take advantage of excessive optimism. This is why I’m selling my H&R Block shares. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial statements that have been released since June and by looking at the stock itself.

Financial Update

Since I published my article, H&R Block has released its financials. Although I didn’t expect much, as this is a slow time of the year for the firm, I was unpleasantly surprised. In particular, relative to the same period a year ago, net loss for the quarter ballooned in spite of growing revenues. Loss per share is 17.5% higher, in spite of a rather large share repurchase during the quarter (bringing the share count to just over 205 million).

I think it was wise of management to buy back shares during the quarter, as they were underpriced, but I don’t like the company's financial performance. Also, I think the recent uptick in the share price may be a direct consequence of this share buyback, which makes me wonder what will happen if this source of demand goes away.

(Source: Company filings)

The Stock

Given my process, I need to review the behavior of the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Obviously, if a sustainable business is priced as though it’s going bankrupt, the stock is probably a good bargain.

(Source: GuruFocus)

On a price-to-free cash flow basis, the stock is about 17.5% more expensive than it was when I first wrote about it on this forum. It’s still inexpensive by historical standards, but the confluence of simpler tax codes and improved software may... I repeat, may... mean that the future doesn’t resemble the past. In my view, there’s a real chance that we’re in a new regime, and that the market will apply a lower multiple to this company going forward.

Conclusion

I’m quite prepared to admit to my fellow longs that I may be leaving money - perhaps a great deal of money - on the table, but I have a process, and over time it’s served me well. In my view, HRB shares are no longer “pessimistically priced”, and for that reason I’m selling them. The company's financial results in the first quarter were uninspiring, in my view, and therefore, there’s little reason to hold at these levels. I’m also concerned about what will happen if there’s a significant drop in the broader market over the next six months. For these reasons, I’ll be taking my profits in H&R Block, and will buy back in if the shares return to a more pessimistic level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long for the moment, but am about to sell. This does NOT constitute a short position. I'm turning neutral on the name and will buy back if the shares return to a more reasonable level.