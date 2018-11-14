Determine, Inc (DTRM) CEO Patrick Stakenas on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Patrick Stakenas - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

John Nolan - Chief Financial Officer

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Determine second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call. Presenting on the call today from the company, we have Patrick Stakenas, President and Chief Executive Officer; and myself, John Nolan, Chief Financial Officer.

Patrick Stakenas

Thank you, John. As always I'd like to start by thanking our customers, our prospects for considering Determine, our dedicated employees; global alliance partners, Board of Directors and investors. Before we jump into the financials and cover a more detailed view of the business performance, I wanted to outline a few key points as we continue to take Determine Cloud Platform forward in the market. Clearly, we are not where we want to be from a growth perspective. To that end, we are actively engaged in making fundamental changes to the key business teams and we expect to see meaningful results over the near term and longer term.

As I discussed on our last call, Gérard Dahan who has a track record of success in our industry is now at the helm of our customer acquisition and marketing teams, and he is deep into making meaningful adjustments to our go-to-market strategy. As of today, the marketing, sales and customer success groups are now fully under his leadership. As part of the new strategy, we are not simply adding additional sales resources rather we are aligning them with both the lead generation and customer success team members on a regional basis, and heavily focusing on key verticals in our ideal customer profile.

I'm pleased to say that we now have over 40% of Determine's customers and revenue on to Determine Cloud Platform. We are continuing to activate, migrate customers and the timeline that works for them and we have a comprehensive plan to deliver more migrations in the coming quarters. We are continuing to work smarter and more efficiently. Since the beginning of fiscal year, we have eliminated over $5 million in annual expenses across the board. While things are still not where we would like them, contributing just under $500,000 for the quarter with a strong pipeline of qualified leads, however, the work done under the realignment of sales teams.

We expect those numbers to increase in due time.

With that I'd like to turn the call back over to John Nolan, our CFO who will review the details of Q1 fiscal 2019 financial results. John?

John Nolan

Thank you, Patrick. Please note that a few items discussed in income statement were refer both to GAAP and non-GAAP data, while the remaining income statement items and balance sheet were refer to GAAP data only.

Total GAAP revenue for the quarter was $5.7 million, down 5% from the prior quarter and down 17% compared to the same period last year. Total GAAP recurring revenue for the quarter was $5 million, down 9% year-over-year. Total GAAP non-recurring revenues decreased by $0.7 million or 49% during the second quarter, compared to the same period year-over-year. As mentioned during the call last quarter, this decrease is a result of a combination of factors. The ease of implementing the platform, lower bookings and a decrease in professional services work requested by non-platform customers as they prepare for migration to the platform.

Total GAAP gross profit for the second quarter was $2.8 million or 48% of total revenue, an increase of approximately $100,000 from prior quarter, and a decrease of approximately $700,000 from the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $3 million or 53% of total revenues, an increase of four percentage points from the prior quarter, and a decrease of two percentage points from the same period the prior year. Note that the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit is the elimination of the amortization of acquired intangibles, stock based compensation and severance.

Total GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter were $5.9 million, a decrease of approximately $400,000 or 6% over the prior quarter, and an increase of 7% over the same period last year. Increases in R&D and general administrative categories drove the year-over-year change in operating expense. Total non-GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter were $5.2 million, a decrease of 7% from the prior quarter and up 10% from the same period in the prior year. The decrease from Q1 is due to the previously discussed ramp down and some less efficient marketing programs and the beginning of our realignment of professional services team.

Note that the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses is the elimination of the amortization part intangibles, stock-based compensation and severance. Finally on the P&L, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 the non-GAAP EBITDA loss was $1.5 million, compared to a non-GAAP EBITDA loss of $600,000 in the second quarter of last fiscal year.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $7.5 million in cash compared to $6.2 in the prior quarter and $11.8 million in the year ago period. Note that all periods include cash brought against our credit lines. So for the first quarter the company had drawn $13.8 million against our credit lines, compared to $11 million in the prior quarter, and $12 million in the same period year-over-year. The deferred revenues balance at quarter end was $8 million, compared to $9.3 million in the prior quarter and $9 million in the year ago period.

Building a non-GAAP measure to find this revenues plus the change in deferred revenues were $4.5 million for the second quarter, down 22% from the prior quarter and down 25% from the same period last year.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Patrick to review some strategic and business performance topics. Pat?

Patrick Stakenas

Thank you, John. I'd like to take a minute to discuss how we plan to drive the business forward for the remainder of fiscal 2019. And our plan to put strong numbers on the board as we move into 2020. Customers are the key to our future and the Determine Cloud Platform continues to satisfy customer expectations. A great recent example of the positive impact that our solutions are having on our Determine Cloud Platform customers happened actually just last week. Amy Fox, National Director of Procurement and Plant Operations at Watermark Retirement Homes, won prestigious CPO Rising Procurement Team Performance award at the Ardent CPO Rising Event held in Boston.

Amy stated that considering the high level of organizations participating in CPO Rising 2018, just being considered for the team performance award as an honor, but winning is a real proud moment for Watermark and for Determine. In the recent video testimonial from Amy which you can find in our website, Amy discusses how Determine help bring together across functional organizations with realistic value, giving them more visibility, more control and more compliance, as a procurement is now 100% automated with Determine.

This clearly illustrates the impact our unified platform solution has on a team of top performing procurement professionals. These are powerful words and this kind of feedback in terms of the value we are providing motivates us every day to continue to deliver more for our customers. I'm also pleased to announce that many customers continue to migrate to the Determine Cloud Platform. As I mentioned earlier, over 40% of our revenue and customers are now derived from DCP. I did want to note one migration story in particular. True Value has recently and successfully gone live on the platform migrating from our legacy CLM, exemplifying the value customers are finding in our offering.

The project kicked off it was completed in just a few short months as Determine successfully migrated all their contracts, contract attachments and suppliers with zero custom work ahead of plan and under budget. A big thank you goes out to the Determine Migration and Professional Services team who are working diligently to satisfy and delight our customers and make them ambassadors of Determine. It's customers like True Value and Watermark that provide us with the confidence that we are getting it right with respect both the products and their professional services delivery.

As we move the business forward, our sales ecosystems undergoing material changes. We know customers are excited about the Determine Cloud Platform and is up to us to get this more broadly into the marketplace, so more prospects can learn about the benefits that our current customers are realizing every day from our offering. We have new leadership over sales and we have a new strategy that better aligns our lead generation, sales and customer success teams to our customers and our prospects. It focuses our people in the same geographic centers to better achieve on meeting the needs and growing all aspects of customer prospect relationships.

The pipeline continues to mature and grow with the focus on doing a stronger job qualifying nurturing leads, along with hiring incremental salespeople in key geographic areas with a deep overlap of our growing pipeline. This realignment will allow us to go deeper into key verticals of finance, insurance, retail and healthcare across our key geographic areas. We have removed management layers and other barriers that we believe were obstacles to breaking through to the marketplace. And we brought new talent into our business development teams to drive them towards future success.

We are working smarter, driving to the needs of our customers to make them advocates of the company. We are matching our customer successes with the needs and locations of our prospects. Clearly, sales performance is not where we want it to be, and we are demonstrating the fundamental changes underway to improve our situation. We are modifying the responsibilities as well of our customer success team to provide clear vision and account growth, and shifting sales resources through laser focus on driving and closing new logos. Part of working smarter is knowing when and where not to spend, and as mentioned we have eliminated over $ 5million in annual expenses across the board this fiscal year.

In relation to managing expenses, while driving the business forward we are now at a point where we are reducing our CapEx spend on research and development as a product is market ready including sourcing which was the last piece of functionalities that needed fine-tuning. We believe we are in a strong position on the product side and coupling this with changes we are making in the sales organization, we are confident we will win more new logo opportunities.

As we are working diligently to reduce cost and ramp up the market offering, these efforts are resulting in leaner and more efficient operations in line with our capital strategy. Last quarter, we talked about the progress we had made with salesforce.com application and its future potential, and I'm happy to announce that the application will be live on the app exchange shortly as we are in the final stages of certification. We've already begun demonstrating the application and taking inquiries from customers or prospects on the key piece of functionality. This powerful tool allows salesforce.com users to initiate and track contracts without ever leaving the salesforce.com application, while allowing Determine users to work seamlessly to author build and execute on contracts.

While we stand by our progress of the team, we stand by the capability of the platform and the market opportunity for Determine. We know we must continue to make meaningful changes to improve the business trajectory and move more quickly through stage of increased scale and growth that delivers the desired financial results.

Operator, we will now take questions.

Our first question comes from Frank Takkinen with the Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Frank Takkinen

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. The first thing, I have questions about are the bookings. You guys could give this a little bit more color around that? More specifically were there any big 10% contracts? What was the linearity like? Was it flat or back ended and then if you could also provide some color about how you feel about the Q3 2019 pipeline thus far as well?

Patrick Stakenas

Sure. On the booking side it was spread pretty evenly across different sized customers. There was no one large customer. A couple of good-sized ones as well and we continue to have good interest from our existing customer base too, upsell, cross-sell buy more licenses and so on across the board. So, obviously, we're looking to drive that to the bigger numbers, but for the quarter it was pretty linear as you mentioned. On pipeline standpoint, our pipeline is getting stronger not only is it growing in size, but it's growing in meaningful aspects around the quality of the pipeline.

So again we put Gerard in place now to make the sales force stronger, more geographic focus to align with the pipeline. And we think that's going to make a big difference in future bookings.

Frank Takkinen

Okay. Secondly on the taking some more costs out of the expense structure. I think if I remember correctly last quarter you guys said that beginning in July you targeted I think about $4 million in expenses. And then you were able to get $2 million out this quarter or it's $4 million kind of still your feel in that area or can you give us a little update on where you think, how you feel about going forward with the expense structure?

John Nolan

No, I'd say we are in five, within the five there's $1 million of CapEx on a yearly-- annual basis then it just depends on how you're looking at the OpEx versus CapEx. So I mean I expect that we had some one time sort of G&A stuff this quarter so I expect G&A to be a $0.25 million lower on a run rate basis starting next quarter. And I expect sales and marketing to be down another couple hundred thousand from where this quarter. So and then the CapEx should be around another 100 and 150 down from where it was this quarter. So you add that up to the marketing, we've already seen plus some of the cost of sales we've already seen.

And we've got ourselves across the board; it's across the board.

Frank Takkinen

Okay, that helps. And then lastly just a little update on your current cash position. I think I saw you guys got another $2 billion or $2 million on the balance sheet and debt. How do you guys feel about your current cash position going forward?

John Nolan

We ended with $7.5 million. I mean we're always monitoring our cash position to see what raises we need to do when and we're constantly in contact with people who could help us do that so.

This concludes the time allocator for the question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the floor back over to Patrick Stakenas for closing remarks.

Patrick Stakenas

Thank you. In closing, I want to reiterate that we can continue to take these challenges head-on and remains focused on building on many areas of strengths, our people, the Determine Cloud Platform and our satisfied and industry-leading global customers. While also making the necessary changes to better serve our customers and to translate this into improved financial results for our investors. I'd like to again thank our customers and prospects, employees, partners, board members and investors for their support as we continue our quest to drive Determine to reach new heights of success. Thank you.

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.