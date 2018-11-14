Viking Shows Potential Competitive Advantage In NASH Space

Recently, Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) announced that it had obtained positive results in treating patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). With these results on hand, Viking will be able to advance to the next stage of clinical testing. It expects that it can begin such a trial in 2019. It has a good set of data to build upon, and I believe that it can be competitive in the NASH space. For that reason, I believe that Viking Therapeutics is a strong buy.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study recruited patients with elevated levels of LDL-C (bad cholesterol) and NAFLD. Patients were randomized to receive either VK2809 or placebo. This trial was set up in a bit different way but for good reason. Some patients were given 10 mg of VK2809 dosed every other day, and others were given VK2809 dosed daily. These patients were treated over a 12-week period to determine if VK2809 was superior to placebo. The primary endpoint of the study looked at the effect of VK2809 compared to placebo when it came to LDL-C levels. The secondary endpoint was looking at changes in liver fat content by MRI-PDFF. Once treatment was done over a 12-week period, patients returned at week 16 for a 4-week follow-up assessment. The primary endpoint was met as patients treated with VK2809 achieved statistically significant reduction in LDL-C compared to placebo after 12 weeks of treatment with a p-value of p = 0.0061 (Both different dosing schedules of VK2809). One thing to note is that statistical significance was obtained for those who received 10 mg VK2809 every other day, and those who received the drug daily. The secondary endpoint was also met. It was shown that patients treated VK2809 achieved as statistically significant reduction in liver fat content compared to placebo. Specifically, it was shown that 91% of patients treated with VK2809 attained a ≥ 30% reduction in liver fat content at 12 weeks. Other data shown was from a responder analysis that was done, showing that 67% of VK2809 treated patients obtained a ≥ 50% reduction in liver fat content at 12 weeks. With these measures on hand, Viking can move on to the next stage of clinical testing.

Analysis of Updated Data

It seems that VK2809 is a strong drug for treating NASH. However, there is one major advantage that I believe this drug has over several others in the same space. This advantage being that VK2809 may offer superior cardiovascular benefits. Why do I state that? That's because reduction of liver fat content, triglycerides, and improvement in LDL-C levels may provide a cardioprotective benefit. In other words, providing benefits towards all these positive measures in the study could possibly protect the patient from heart disease. This will be shown when Viking runs the next study, which should be a longer study instead of only 12 weeks. That means the goal would be for Viking to show that long-term treatment with VK2809 may provide a cardiovascular benefit. Why is that important? That's because there are so many competitors in the NASH fibrosis space. It is not yet clear who the final winner will be in this space, but Viking potentially showing the benefit of dramatically improving cardiovascular health may provide a competitive advantage. This, in spite of competitors being first to reach the market. These are all the positives that I have deducted from the results. However, there are two risks that may have an impact on VK2809 for both in the short term and long term. A short-term risk would be the next study that is being set up for NASH. As of now, Viking has to meet with the FDA for a meeting to determine if the next study will be a phase 2b or a pivotal phase 3 registration study. While the results were strong, they were only done over a short period of time. Most NASH fibrosis studies in phase 2 are done for at least between 56 and 72 weeks. That is done in order to test the long-term outcome of resolving fibrosis for these NASH patients. This brings me to the second risk involved with the next study. While the reduction in elevated levels of LDL-C and liver fat content is strong, there is no guarantee this will translate to an improvement in fibrosis. That can only be determined once the next study is done with a histology endpoint for fibrosis. There is strong evidence to suggest that reducing all those measures listed above reduce fibrosis, but not guaranteed to do so. That's important because the whole basis for treating NASH fibrosis is to reduce the fibrosis associated with a particular insult of the liver. A patient with NASH suffers from fibrosis because the liver becomes damaged and inflamed. In turn, there is an abundance of fibrogenic cells and extracellular matrix proteins that are deposited as a result. A NASH fibrosis drug that will be more superior over others will be the one that reverses fibrosis. Reducing liver fat content and elevated levels of LDL-C are some steps to this process, but VK2809 in the next histology study must show the ability to reverse fibrosis.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Viking Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $304.2 million as of September 30, 2018. The large influx of cash was due to the most recent offering which added $165 million. Viking sold 9.5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $18.50 per share. It believes that its cash position will be enough to fund its operations until December of 2019. That means it is highly likely that it will have to raise cash by mid-2019 at least to sustain its operations. There is also another factor at play, which is the development of the next NASH study. If the FDA agrees to a phase 3 study, it's possible Viking may have to raise additional cash sooner than expected. It could avoid such a raise if it is able to find a partner to take over funding of the phase 3 study.

Conclusion

Viking Therapeutics will be able to move on to the next NASH study based on its updated data that was just presented. The timing for the next study is due some time in 2019. The biggest risk will be whether or not the next study will be a regular phase 2b study or a pivotal phase 3 registration study. That's still up in the air because that must be decided upon with the FDA. A potential cash raise could also present itself as a risk if Viking has to initiate a phase 3 study. However, to date it seems that the biotech has top-of-the-line data when it comes to reduction of liver fat content in NAFLD. The next step is to see if that can be translated to a substantial decrease in fibrosis in the upcoming histology study. For these reasons, I believe that Viking Therapeutics is a strong buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. Come, see for yourself if my service is right for you. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.