Apple: Ignore The Noise

Investment Thesis

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) makes for one of the safest long-term investments available in the market. Although the stock will have volatile periods, investors should let the company's long-term prospects lead their investment decision. And above all, they should be guided by its valuation at all times.

Recent Developments

Apple released its Q4 2018 results, which showed everything investors needed to know: the top line grew by 20% and EPS at 41%. That's it! Investors don't need to think about it. Investors don't need any particular insights - everyone else is trying that game already. It was an astonishing quarter with a solid and well-rounded performance. This information, together with its valuation (below), is all the insight investors truly need when it comes to Apple.

Yet, surprisingly, even after a remarkably strong quarter, investors are willing to exit the stock. This part I find surprising. Apple is a well-established tech giant. Over time, the company is attempting to broaden its revenue stream away from its dependence on the iPhone. Yet, it has struggled to do so, because at the end of the day, the iPhone is an amazing product.

The Best Way To Invest In Apple

Even more important, the iPhone is the main gateway to the company's Services business (up 17% YoY). Apple is showing a strong ability to leverage off its key product, the iPhone, with other business lines. Yet, because guidance is weak into this holiday season, investors are exiting their investment, which is counter-intuitive.

Most investors in Apple are not going to stop investing altogether; investors (read savers) will now have to find other safe opportunities to deploy this capital.

Moreover, investors should be using this opportunity to either top up their holding, or, they also can do nothing. It is always OK to do nothing when the share price moves swiftly down or up.

When a highly followed stock has a myriad of analysts, investors, and all sorts of talking heads offering advice on the stock, a lot of noise accumulates. I, on the other hand, advocate that the best way to compound strong returns is by spending time invested in the stock rather than attempting to try to time entry and exit into the stock.

Paid Subscription Numbers: Fast Growing

CFO Luca Maestri used Apple's earnings call to highlight to the investment community that the company's paid subscription numbers hit 330 million. This figure is close to 3 times as large as Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) numbers. Also, astonishingly, Apple's paid subscriptions are growing much faster. Its paid subscription figure points to high 50% YoY growth, whereas Netflix's YoY growth is roughly half this figure.

However, one thing which Netflix did get right is that it understood early on that content makes for a very sticky ecosystem, as viewers remained locked on its platform. Hence, rumors are now out that Apple might be looking to offer high-quality original content for free to its device owners, thereby incentivizing consumers to pay the heavy price tag associated with the devices.

Can Apple's Gross Margins Still Improve?

In essence, what Apple is able to do, by establishing such a stronghold via its Services offering, is to ensure that going forward its margins remain as strong, if not stronger than they have been in the past.

Remember, in the past, the company was reliant on manufacturing different components in different locations and shipping the assembled device back to consumers somewhere on the planet. This will still take place going forward, but over time, Apple's total gross margins will get a boost from its Services offering, as its Services revenue is an asset-light business unit that continues to grow rapidly.

Consequently, it does not seem out of reach that over the next 3-4 years Apple's gross margins will indeed succeed in crossing into the low-40% range. Which implies that even without much in the way of top line growth, its profitability would still increase.

Strong Message: Share Repurchases

Apple carries a net cash position of $122 billion. CFO Maestri has, for several quarters, repeated the message that the company is looking to deploy this large sum of cash towards stock repurchases. Meaning that, even without any top line growth, investors are already going to increase their ownership of Apple simply by doing nothing but waiting.

Thus, with all these different avenues where shareholders can come out winning by being Apple investors, it is perhaps surprising that the company's valuation remains so attractive for now.

Valuation

Source: Author's calculations, Morningstar.com

No investment is risk-free. That is not how investing works. But sometimes, some things do make intuitive sense. As the table above echoes, Apple's valuation is not egregious.

Realistically, Netflix is not a direct competitor to Apple, but my argument in this article is to highlight how Apple's Services opportunity has some of the same economic tailwinds as Netflix. And I use Netflix in the table to point out just how much investors are willing to pay for a company when the story "sounds" right, even if the reality does not match up to their expectations.

Having said that, obviously Apple will have bad quarters and it will have good quarters too. But overall, you can trust that Tim Cook, Maestri and the rest of their team are driven and highly competitive and will do everything they can to increase Apple's intrinsic value.

Takeaway

When Apple share price rises, investors focus on all the different opportunities the company is investing in, such as its Service business. However, when the share price starts to fall, investors essentially ignore all else it is presently investing in and solely focus on iPhone sales going forward over the next 90 days. In this article, I have attempted to argue that this is not the correct approach to investing.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

