EverQuote: Sounding Off Alarm Bells

It's still unclear whether EverQuote can achieve the same success in insurance advertising as Credit Karma and LendingTree were able to do in their respective fields.

EBITDA losses nearly tripled to -$1.0 million. Though this is a relatively small number, EverQuote's dwindling cash balances (only $38.7 million as of the end of Q2) magnify these losses.

For the second quarter in a row, Cambridge-based EverQuote (EVER), which aims to provide consumers with a comparative dashboard of all the insurance policies available to them (similar to Credit Karma's revenue model - providing a free service, but generating affiliate revenues from offers shown on the page), has crashed post-earnings. Again like last quarter, EverQuote's growth exceeded expectations (by only a small margin this time), but the bottom line missed. Shares are down more than 16% in after-hours trading, bringing EverQuote down to new all-time lows at nearly half its original IPO price of $18.

Let's cut to the chase: I was originally bullish on EverQuote, having been encouraged by its entrance into a a space that has been relatively underpentrated by technology. EverQuote also maintained extremely cheap valuations (now hovering near 1.5x forward revenues) and a tiny market cap that made it a decent choice for investors looking for an explosive, high-risk growth name.

Yet while EverQuote's growth has only been meager, its losses are coming more into view. Normally, growth investors would be fine with a company showing losses in order to fuel growth - but in EverQuote's case, its balance sheet is so sparse that these losses raise the question of needing to raise additional capital. If even Tesla (TSLA) can't escape these fears, then certainly EverQuote won't be able to.

It will take years and hundreds of millions in investment to get EverQuote to the scale that it needs to be to operate profitably. At the moment, its growth is net-negative to margins, as the company's losses continue to slide quarter after quarter. With a market cap just over $300 million now, it's understandable why investors aren't wiling to take a chance on such a small company disrupting a giant industry. EverQuote's niche in the market can easily be supplanted by a larger and more sophisticated company, either in the insurance space or technology space, looking to make waves in the insurance sector (though it can also be said that these types of companies are potential suitors for a battered EverQuote).

With small-cap IPOs like EverQuote, perception is everything. At the moment, EverQuote's narrative appears very weak - middling growth, sour traffic, ballooning losses and an unclear signal as to whether it will reach critical mass. Two bad quarters in a row - especially when these are the company's first two earnings releases post-IPO - essentially spells doom in a market that has little tolerance for earnings misses from tech stocks. Though EverQuote is certainly cheap, there are plenty of battered stocks among recent IPOs that can be bought for a relatively safe rebound - such as Docusign (DOCU), Eventbrite (EB), and Domo (DOMO).

Q3 highlights: strong ramp in home and life insurance, but weak traffic is a red flag

Here's a look at EverQuote's third-quarter results:

Figure 1. EverQuote 3Q18 results

Source: EverQuote investor relations

Revenues grew 30% y/y to $41.7 million, matching last quarter's growth rate and marginally rising past Wall Street's expectations of $40.9 million (+27% y/y). One of the big successes this quarter was that EverQuote seems to be successfully ramping its efforts in home and life insurance. Recall that EverQuote's primary base of strength lies in auto insurance, but in recent quarters it has attempted to diversify away from auto - which, to date, still makes up about three-quarters of its revenues. As we can see in the revenue disaggregation below, however, home and life insurance revenues saw spectacular 210% y/y growth to $5.8 million. It's really this segment that's driving growth - in the absence of home and life insurance products in FY17, EverQuote's revenue growth was only about flat.

Figure 2. EverQuote revenues by category Source: EverQuote investor relations

What is a potential red flag, however, is the fact that EverQuote saw a 6% decline in the number of quote requests from its users. This was more than offset by a 38% y/y increase in revenue per quote request, but as the volume of quote requests is a direct representation of traffic and consumer acceptance of EverQuote's platform, investors are right to be concerned. Here's some further qualitative commentary from Seth Birnbaum, EverQuote's CEO, on the Q3 earnings call:

As reported in our last call, in the second quarter we intentionally moderated quote request volume growth to better optimize pricing and margin. In Q3, we began to accelerate and grow our advertising campaign to grow consumer traffic for our auto vertical, and while we were successful in growing volume sequentially quarter-on-quarter, we encountered several challenges across the traffic, which kept the pace of growth below our internal targets. We saw incremental ad impression that did not result in incremental visits and conversions, which we believe is indicative accretive fatigue and a need per refresh advertising creative. We also saw evolving policies on social media that required adjustments through our creative and as a result, Facebook discontinued our old ad, while we updated our bids for display advertising and search, we also did not see consumer volume increase at the expected pace. To counter these challenges, we accelerated and improved our creative development process, acquiring new expertise, and shifting resources from other projects to creative development. We successfully relaunched Facebook with new ad and expect to continue to expand this campaign.

Near-term revenue lifts are almost meaningless if EverQuote can't raise its traffic volumes and quote requests. EverQuote is small enough of a company that every quarter should be seeing massive double-digit spikes in traffic, not a 6% decline. Tech investors are notoriously allergic to negative traffic comps, and it's unclear how and when EverQuote can reverse these trends.

Despite maintaining breakeven EBITDA commitment by 2019, mounting EBITDA losses raise questions

EverQuote's problems weren't isolated to the top line. In addition to sour traffic, EverQuote also posted ballooning EBITDA losses, as shown in the table below:

Figure 3. EverQuote EBITDA Source: EverQuote investor relations

Management has reiterated its commitment to getting to breakeven EBITDA by FY19 - but seeing the tripling of EBITDA losses this quarter isn't exactly helping its cause. EPS of -$0.15 in the quarter also missed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.14.

What makes EverQuote's growing losses a bit less forgivable than other growth stocks is that its balance sheet is so sparse. Typically, a recent IPO carries north of $150-$200 million of cash on its books - so even if it's burning cash at a decent rate, it may still have years of liquidity left. In EverQuote's case, its current $38.7 million of cash is a bit too loose for comfort, especially when the company burned through $8.5 million of free cash flow in the first nine months of this year alone.

Figure 4. EverQuote balance sheet Source: EverQuote investor relations

If EverQuote fails to hit its EBITDA break-even goal by next year and its burn rate picks up, the company may need to raise additional capital to continue funding its losses - which is a tough proposition for an unprofitable company that is unlikely to be looked upon favorably by creditors. Nor is an equity raise really a good option, with shares underwater since the IPO - a secondary offering would be very dilutive and drag shares down even further.

Key takeaways

With two quarters of poor earnings, EverQuote seems to be on precarious ground. Its problems have multiplied this quarter, with weak traffic figures underscoring that the platform may not be as popular with consumers as we'd have hoped. In addition, the company's weakening operating margins and EBITDA threaten to bleed an already-thin balance sheet dry.

The nearly 20% decline after EverQuote's Q3 release, in my view, is an appropriate response to a micro-cap stock that has signaled an unclear future. At this point, EverQuote is a clear avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.