Nickel A Big Winner For The Electric Vehicle Battery Revolution (Video)

SBTV speaks with Matt Geiger, Managing Partner at MJG Capital, about how the electric vehicle megatrend becoming mainstream and why nickel will be a winner for electric vehicle adoption. We asked Matt if EVs are an easy sell to consumers in preference over existing internal combustion engine vehicles and how one can invest in nickel early in the electric vehicle megatrend.

Discussed in this interview:

02:42 The electric vehicle megatrend.

07:59 Appeal of electric vehicles to consumers.

10:18 Race to build electric vehicle batteries.

15:10 Nickel-rich EV battery chemistries.

20:20 Role of nickel in EV batteries

22:20 Only class I nickel usable for batteries.

25:11 Possible for class I & II to be priced separately.

28:07 Nickel price compared with lithium and cobalt.

34:12 Could nickel be replaced in batteries?

35:12 How can one invest in nickel?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.