Minerals Technologies : Potential Attractive Risk/Reward Setup

When trading in the financial markets, our aim is to always place the probabilities or odds in our favor. Buying quality stocks at attractive valuations is usually the "modus operandi" for the long-term investor.

For shorter-term investing though or swing trading strategies, we also aim to place the odds in our favor. At the moment, we are viewing Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) as a possible swing trade to the upside. Shares are down almost 19% year to date, but we may have had a climax to the selling pressure last week. In terms of strategy, Minerals Technologies' options do not have enough liquidity for us to be able to trade them. At present, the stock's implied volatility is trading nice and rich at well over 30%. It's a pity that there isn't enough liquidity, because high implied volatility always brings opportunity with respect to options trades.

Therefore, this potential trade will have to be stock-based. Here is what we are watching, along with reasons why Minerals Technologies looks set for a potential up-move shortly.

As noted in previous articles, we place more importance on a firm's book multiple and sales multiple when valuing companies. Currently, Minerals Technologies trades with a book multiple of 1.5 and a sales multiple of 1.1. Its book multiple looks particularly attractive, as we haven't had anything remotely near the 1.5 level since 2011. With a market cap of almost $2 billion, MTX has over $1.3 billion of shareholder equity on the balance sheet.

This means we are getting $0.67 cents, or 67%, of assets from every $1 we invest in this company. We like these types of numbers. Furthermore, the company's debt-to-equity ratio is 0.72, and the firm has earned $201 million in net income over the past four quarters alone. Although future earnings estimates have come down a tad over the past few years, profits are still expected to rise year over year both this year and next. These are true value play metrics and stack the odds in the direction of the buyer once a swing low is confirmed.

Secondly, on the weekly chart, we may have what is known as a key reversal week in play. We state this as price finished above the lows of the preceding 2 weeks, but also printed a lower low intra-week. From a volume standpoint, we had buying volume at the start of the trading week last week, which may have culminated in a selling climax in the latter stages of the week. On the daily chart also last week, we see to have an exhaustion gap, which are gaps that present themselves at the tail end of a sustained down-move. Therefore, a move above the $58 handle would be very bullish, in our opinion, as that initial gap area would actually act as strong support.

Our thinking is that our bullish stance on stocks should act as a tailwind for Minerals Technologies going forward. On the weekly chart, we actually are seeing the MACD Histogram rising, which demonstrates to us that the downtrend is losing its momentum. Technical traders usually wait for the Histogram to cross over its zero line before going long. However, if that exhaustion gap were to get filled before the MACD Histogram was to pass over into positive territory, we would look to open an initial long position.

To conclude, the combination of the probable selling climax last week, along with the stock's current valuation and divergences in the oscillators, lead us to believe that MTX may be setting itself up for a rally here. Let's see if that exhaustion gap can get filled this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MTX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.