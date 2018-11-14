NetApp Earnings Preview: Trying To Keep The Momentum

Surprisingly, there is a certain amount of pessimism toward the stock at this time.

Computer storage company NetApp (NTAP) has been performing extremely well over the past year, both in terms of the fundamentals and its price performance. Within the computer-data storage industry, the company is the number one ranked company by Investor’s Business Daily. That ranking is based on a number of factors that include fundamental indicators as well as technical indicators.

NetApp is set to report fiscal 2019 second-quarter results after the closing bell on Wednesday and investors will be looking for continued success from the company.

Analysts are expecting the company to report earnings of $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion. That estimate represents a 22.2% increase over last year’s second-quarter results.

NetApp has averaged earnings growth of 21% per year over the last three years and the expectation for this year as a whole is for growth of 24%. The last quarterly report (first quarter FY2019) showed earnings growth of 73% on a year-over-year basis.

Sales haven’t grown as fast as earnings with average annual growth of only 1% over the last three years. The first-quarter report showed sales growth of 12% and analysts expect sales growth for the second quarter to come in at 6.4%.

NetApp’s profitability measurements are impressive, especially the return on equity of 40.6%. The profit margin (19.6%) and the operating margin (17.15%) are both above average as well.

The current P/E ratio is really high at 95, but the forward P/E is only at 17.8.

NetApp has Outperformed 93% of Stocks over the Past Year

Looking at IBD’s Relative Strength Rating, NetApp scores a 93 and that means it has outperformed 93% of stocks in the database over the past year. The stock is up over 75% over the past year and when you compare that to the 7.6% gain for the S&P 500, you can see how well the stock has done.

Looking at the weekly chart for NetApp we see that the stock has been trending higher since the middle of 2016. Over the past two years, the stock is up over 150%. The stock crossed its 52-week moving average in the summer of ’16, used the moving average as support in the summer of ’17, and the recent pullback stopped just short of the trendline.

With the tech sector getting hit particularly hard in the recent pullback, many of top-performing stocks dropped below their 52-week moving averages. NetApp was one of the few that managed to stay above its 52-week.

The pullback did bring the weekly overbought/oversold indicators down out of overbought territory and to their lowest levels in some time. For the 10-week RSI, the recent low was the lowest it has been since May ’16. The weekly stochastics reached their lowest level since September ’17. In both cases, the previous low readings for the RSI and the stochastics, the stock rallied sharply over the following six months.

Sentiment Indicators Are More Bearish Than They Should Be

After looking at the impressive fundamentals and the strong technical performance for NetApp, I was surprised to see the sentiment indicators were indicating that investors and analysts are somewhat bearish toward the stock.

The short interest ratio is at 3.89 and that is down from the mid-October reading. The number of shares sold short increased to 12.4 million shares from the mid-October report to the end of October report. The ratio fell from 4.67 to the current reading because the average daily trading volume jumped from 2.38 million shares to 3.18 million shares. The ratio itself is closer to neutral than it is bearish, but given how solid the company and the stock have performed, I was surprised to see it that high. I was also surprised to see the short interest jumped in the second half of October.

There are 29 analysts following NetApp and 14 have the stock rated as a “buy.” Of the other 15 analysts, 13 have it rated as a “hold” and two have it rated as a “sell.” With the fundamentals and the technical picture being what it is for the stock, I would have expected 75% of the ratings to be buy ratings.

The put/call ratio is also bearish at a reading of 1.40. I consider readings above 1.0 as bearish, so a reading this high is extremely bearish. There are only 23,616 calls open at this time compared to 33,244 puts open. When NetApp reported earnings on August 15, the put/call ratio was at 1.23, so it is even more bearish this time around. The ratio abruptly fell after the earnings report in August and ended up dropping down to 0.64 just a few days later.

The stock gapped slightly lower after the August earnings report and then proceeded to rally by over 10% over the next couple of weeks. The stock did the same thing after the report in May - dropped on the open and then rallied sharply in the weeks that followed.

The Overall Takeaway

I love how NetApp looks right now - great fundamentals, strong technical performance, and bearish sentiment. But right now the current environment for tech stocks is scary and I would be reluctant to buy any tech stock ahead of earnings.

In the case of NetApp, given how it has reacted to the last two earnings reports, I recommend waiting until after the report to go long. If you are already long the stock, I wouldn’t change anything.

If you are looking to play the options, I would wait until the morning after the earnings report to do anything. The premiums will be bumped up ahead of the earnings report and the market makers will suck all of that out the day after the report comes out. If the company beats the EPS and revenue estimates like it has been prone to do, you may still be able to get in the morning after the report and see a nice rally in the weeks that follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.