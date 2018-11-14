Alta Mesa Resources' (AMR) CEO Hal Chappelle on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Scott Grant - VP, Finance & IR

Jim Hackett - Executive Chairman

Hal Chappelle - President & CEO

Craig Collins - Kingfisher Midstream COO

Mike McCabe - CFO

Analysts

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital

Sean Sneeden - Guggenheim

Ray Deacon - HS Energy Advisors

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the Alta Mesa Resources, LP Third Quarter 2018 Operations Update Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. And please note that today's event is being recorded.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Scott Grant, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. You may please go ahead with your presentation.

Scott Grant

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss Alta Mesa Resources' operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2018. Joining me on today's call will be our Executive Chairman, Jim Hackett; our President and Chief Executive Officer, Hal Chappelle; Kingfisher Midstream Chief Operating Officer, Craig Collins; Chief Financial Officer, Mike McCabe; and other members of Alta Mesa's senior management.

Note that in conjunction with today's call we have posted a Slide deck on our website that we will be referencing.

I'd like to remind everyone that today's discussions may contain forward-looking statements and assumptions based on our current views and reasonable expectations. However, several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we talk about today. For a discussion of the risks and factors that could impact our future performance, please refer to Alta Mesa's Safe Harbor language contained in the company's annual and quarterly reports.

With that, I'll turn the call over to our Executive Chairman, Jim Hackett.

Jim Hackett

Thank you, Scott.

I'll make some brief remarks and overall strategy before handing it off to Hal and Craig to highlight information in our detailed third quarter release. As will be discussed on this call Alta Mesa's third quarter continued to demonstrate the growth potential of the combined upstream and midstream assets.

Our company has experienced significant headwinds since we were on the Road Show a year ago, and then closing the transaction earlier this year. I continue to see some of these challenges as delays in reaching our full potential with the asset base versus structural changes to the economics of the basin. But other technical challenges and the timing delays we've experienced are have meaningful valuation impacts on our investors. The pace of the upstream company's growth has trailed the original projections for volumes despite significant capital expenditures.

Similarly third-party upstream activity levels for our midstream customers have been slower than we expected at the time of the transaction and especially given the recent support of price levels for liquids. The economics of the upstream resource base are nonetheless expected to yield future growth for Alta Mesa's upstream and midstream businesses. The organization remains focused on generating improved shareholder value. As we approach the board in our upcoming meetings we recognize that the original strategy of rapid growth and deficit spending, set by cash reserves and liquidity is not the optimal alternative in today's investor environment.

We are not committed to grow for growth sake. Rather we will focus on greater capital discipline and maintain a pace of development and growth on the upstream side that does not outrun our technical and commercial insights about the resource base.

On the midstream side, we'll continue to serve the needs of Alta Mesa and other producers, while pursuing investments to expand our capabilities by adding new services such as the Cimarron Express Pipeline and the formation of a produced water business. The board of AMR is actively engaged in evaluating our current management capabilities, execution, and balance sheet. We'll share more with you after the board deliveries on our 2019 capital and production targets in its mid-December meeting.

And now, l would like Hal to highlight some of the key results in today's press releases.

Hal Chappelle

Thank you, Jim.

I'll start my remarks this afternoon with a personal thank you and acknowledgement of the years of service of our CFO, Mike McCabe. As highlighted in the press release today, Mike is retiring from Alta Mesa. We are grateful to have benefited from Mike's strategic vision for our company for over a decade. He was instrumental in the successful execution of the business combination and we appreciate his willingness to stay on board to help with a smooth leadership transition over the coming months.

Turning to the third quarter results, Alta Mesa delivered consolidated EBITDAX of $83.8 million on the quarter. We continued to see growth in cash flows in conjunction with the expanding operational successes we are achieving. Alta Mesa had a solid third quarter of upstream execution of our development plan. Our production in the quarter averaged 33,400 BOE per day greater than 30% increase over the second quarter.

Oil production in particular was up over 35% quarter-over-quarter as we work to mitigate early life well deferments which affected our oil cut in the second quarter. Our September average production of 36,800 BOE per day represented an approximate 80% increase from the December 2017 exit rate. As a result, we're affirming our full-year production guidance to 29,000 to 31,000 BOE per day and our target 2018 exit rate of 38,000 to 40,000 BOE per day.

The strong performance quarter-over-quarter was driven by consistent execution of drilling in a steady pace of completions over the course of third quarter. As we ramp from six to now nine rigs, the execution of our field team has been remarkable. We brought 53 wells on in the third quarter and year-to-date through November 1st; we've drilled 145 wells and have brought 142 wells online. This robust ramp-in activity levels has been met with equal diligence on capital costs. We continue to leverage improvements in drilling basin and completion times to significantly mitigate against cost pressures in the market.

Over 80% of the wells we have drilled in 2018 have been on multi-well pads. The result is we now have 30 multi-well patterns that have been online for at least 30 days creating a growingly relevant data base.

We continue to aggressively and rigorously evaluate the data and well results. We're working to optimize pad development and are optimizing our practices, for example, placement of ESPs on parent wells, reducing the total fluid volumes in in-fill well fracs, and optimizing the order of development across multiple patterns.

We're continuing to optimize our development plans as we assess the performance of these in-fill wells. We are pursuing capital efficiency through the right balance of returns and net present value per DSU. Incorporating optimize completions in artificial lift, we consider as few as five wells per DSU in the Osage and Meramec formation can maximize economic performance and recognize that there are areas where as many as 12 wells per DSU could be warranted.

Our spacing test began in 2014 and the more robust development process began late last year. These mold and shape our views about optimal development density. Other key factors in optimal spacing are the relative prominence of natural fractures and other rock properties in the area has been developed, the degree of isolation between stages and volumes pumped in our completions and the use of higher volume artificial lift.

Additionally, we are experiencing less production impacts where we have employed changes to our approach in managing parent wells during offset fracs.

As I indicated earlier, capital efficiency is our overarching objective. One size does not fit all for this large acreage position and commodity prices are a factor. As we rigorously evaluate the results of in-fill drilling and the optimization of patterns and the individual wells within those patterns, we will share additional details with you over time.

Within the quarter, our upstream operations generated operating cash flows of $60 million before working capital adjustments. Our unhedged realized oil price of $69.67 per barrel was essentially 100% of WTI. On the operating cost side, we're experiencing some headwinds due to the change in Oklahoma production taxes effective July 1st. These drove an increase on our production taxes of about $0.93 per BOE.

The continued strengthening of crude oil prices also led to hedging oil settlements of $14 million in the quarter. When taken on net, our netback increased over 15% to $25.89 per BOE and would have been $30.40 per BOE excluding hedging losses.

We expect to experience continued improvement in our netbacks as a large portion of our remaining 2018 hedges and virtually all our 2019 hedges are in the form of collars versus the fixed price swaps that dominated the first three quarters of 2018. Higher production and better netback should drive revenues and we are focused on continued management of our operating expenses going forward.

We have seen well costs in the quarter modestly increase to about $3.9 million per well till drilling complete. We have continued to achieve drilling efficiencies and seek to continue to maintain our competitive capital and operating cost structure.

I will now hand the call over to Craig to make some remarks about Kingfisher Midstream.

Craig Collins

Thanks, Hal.

Turning attention to Kingfisher Midstream, we made several announcements today. First, we announced the completion of the transfer of our produced water disposal assets from Alta Mesa Upstream to Kingfisher Midstream. This transaction establishes Kingfisher Midstream as a truly full service midstream provider for producers in the STACK with opportunity to pursue growth in each of the gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering and transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal segments. The long-term outlook for Kingfisher Midstream is strong.

We also announced average third quarter system volumes of 116 million cubic feet per day. September volumes averaged 123 million cubic feet per day equivalent to almost one half of our operated processing capacity. We still have considerable runway however to continue to ramp and grow gas volumes without significant additional capital spending beyond water cuts, compression, and select expansion areas such as Southeast Major County.

Volume ramp for Alta Mesa volumes in the plant should continue to track Alta Mesa's upstream growth going forward. While third-party volumes were up 8% quarter-over-quarter, based on customer conversations, we expect activity levels to hold steady through the year-end before improving again in early 2019. We also remain diligent in pursuing additional third-party volumes through our ongoing business development efforts.

The announced addition of a new private operator as a customer in Major County is reflective of the opportunities we're pursuing going forward.

To reflect the totality of the shift in business development activities and the volume pace from Alta Mesa, today we also announced updated 2018 guidance for Kingfisher Midstream. We are now forecasting $36 million to $38 million of adjusted EBITDA for the business for the year and $80 million to $90 million of capital expenditures.

Based on the results through the third quarter, this implies a fourth quarter EBITDA of $14 million to $16 million or approximately $60 million on an annualized basis. This represents a base from which we'll continue building into 2019. Continued gas volume growth from Alta Mesa and third-parties, the start-up of Cimarron Express Pipeline in the second half of the year, and the transfer of the produced water assets to KFM provide a positive tailwind for the Midstream EBITDA outlook going forward.

Within the guidance, we indicated, we expected fourth quarter capital expenditures to be between $45 million and $55 million. This capital spending will cover off the bulk of the expenditures associated with our expansion in the Southeast Major County. Alta Mesa's current activity in the fourth quarter and the recent additional dedication in the area supports this expansion project and we expect to see volumes on the expansion before the end of the quarter.

We have provided additional detail on our full-year guidance in the third quarter materials.

I'll now turn the call back over to Hal.

Hal Chappelle

Thanks, Craig.

Looking forward to 2019 both in Upstream and Midstream, we remain focused on shareholder returns as highlighted by Jim earlier in the call. We are committed to maintaining a pace of development and growth consistent with the pace of our learnings about the resource while remaining committed to thoughtful Midstream expansion at attractive rates of return.

As we work through our 2019 planning process, we are focused on capital efficiency and long-term value creation. Thus we will review with our board range of activity levels including some areas where we scale back our activity relative to 2018. The short cycle nature of our drilling and completions in this asset base provide significant operating flexibility to ramp activity levels up or down as we progress through 2019 based on market conditions and operational successes.

We're focused on setting the base activity levels for now and being in a position to accelerate activity as warranted from there. We're also being thoughtful about deploying capital to the continued delineation of our Northwest STACK position in Southeast Major County. Continuing to delineate the potential of this resource base is the focus of the rig we recently added and we see that rig continuing to work in the area through at least the first quarter of 2019.

In conclusion, our belief is that Alta Mesa Resources represents a differentiated equity investment opportunity, with a leading developer in the low-cost high return STACK oil window and our integrated business drives value creation opportunity and enhances returns.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

And today's first question will be Derrick Whitfield with Stifel. Please go ahead with your question.

Derrick Whitfield

Thanks, good afternoon Hal and congrats on a strong Q3.

Hal Chappelle

Good afternoon, Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield

Perhaps for Jim first, building on your opening comments, could you offer some additional color on capital spending parameters or activity levels for 2019 and your view on the urgency of achieving free cash for neutrality based in the current environment?

Jim Hackett

Yes, I think the neutrality is going to be something we'll be wrestling with in the models we present to the board in December. I don't want to get ahead of them, Derrick. I think in Hal's comments, you saw a reference to lower activity levels starting out next year. We will guide more formally to that again sort of towards the end of the year or first part of next year. So you'll have that relatively soon that I don't want to get ahead of the board on that.

Derrick Whitfield

That's fair, Jim. Thanks. And then perhaps for Hal, you spent a lot of discussion this quarter on efforts across industry to optimize spacing for both returns and NAV and you referenced that in your comments as well. Given that you guys are fairly advanced in pattern development as shown on Page 7 of the PowerPoint and based on your progress to-date, those -- an average density of eight wells per section seem to be optimal for both objectives based on your position in Northeast STACK?

Hal Chappelle

Thanks, Derrick. In the current commodity price environment, we expect on the order of five to seven wells per DSU for most of our 2019 in-fill drilling, so that's a slightly less dense than what you indicated there. In other words we're looking at something where we could have three wells per bench in some of the applications.

Our consistent growth over several years and production demonstrates the quality of the assets and the cost control we've been able to achieve allows us to have consistently profitable wells. The challenge that we and other STACK operators have as you referenced is to find that right combination of well spacing completions in artificial lift. Since one size doesn't fit all in both the location of the DSU within the resource basin and the commodity price environment are important of what we're doing here is tailing our completion, optimizing lift, and coordinating execution to minimize offset well impacts in a full development mode.

We find those are really the key to maximizing the value. So that gives you a sense of that while it can be as many as 12 wells per section, in other words four wells per bench over three benches we really see that five to seven as a more optimal at least in 2019.

Derrick Whitfield

Thanks, Hal, it makes a lot of sense. And I'd argue that you guys aren’t getting paid for the incremental five to seven wells either, so I think a focus on returns would certainly be appreciated by the investor base.

Hal Chappelle

Thank you.

Operator

And the next questioner today will be John Nelson with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

John Nelson

Good morning and I'm sorry, good evening and thanks for taking questions.

Hal Chappelle

Good evening, John.

John Nelson

You guys pick the different time. I wanted to start out with on the water drop and I was just hoping if you could give us a bit more details about how kind of the inter segment between each companies is going to be treated. What well cut of sourcing and disposal costs per MHP and how should we think about that that CapEx level for Kingfisher going forward?

Craig Collins

Yes, John this is Craig and I'll start with that and probably let Scott weigh in as well.

To begin with, the way we look at this business was we put in a long-term 15-year agreement in place in conjunction with this drop, really had a rate comparable or very similar to what has been getting allocated out previously. So the economics around the water system don't really change through this transaction. But what is important is now the assets reside in the Midstream entity where the assets can be commercialized and it's a growth platform for Kingfisher Midstream going forward.

In fact, we are seeing a number of positive opportunities that we're progressing to build off of this drop to secure third-party business on the system. So it's already manifesting the third-party benefits that we expected to and it's something that we committed to in the prior quarter and we just completed it and so we're excited to have these assets now in a position where we can go out and commercialize those.

As to the treatment around the financials, I will defer to Scott and let him talk you through that.

Scott Grant

Yes. On a consolidated basis, so looking at AMR, you won't see a difference because they're related parties just on the upstream side; it will result in an increase to LOE on the -- on an order of magnitude of $1 to $2. It will vary because we think about that fees is charged on a dollar of water not on a dollar of BOE, and so there's also some benefit to some recovery from working interest partners that goes away which is currently another revenue line. That will instead be moved into the gathering and processing revenues that you see within the Midstream business.

John Nelson

Okay. And I think you guys have talked about roughly 10% of capital this year had been in the water business; is that kind of good run rate as we think about future capital?

Scott Grant

That's probably a little high because the 10% that we show in the slides includes spending on the fresh water segment as well which is still retained within upstream and so probably half of that is actually the spending on saltwater disposal.

John Nelson

Okay. And then one just housekeeping item. Is total company CapEx for 2018 kind of left unchanged from where it was originally set or I know you gave the midstream details but wasn't sure how we should think about the upstream?

Scott Grant

Yes, we've not updated the full-year upstream guide. I would say that directionally we'd expect D&C spending in Q4 to be in line with where D&C spending was in Q3 which is a little under $200 million. We don't see as much sort of fresh water supplier or that type activity. So these -- that plus the midstream guide that gives you a pretty good proxy for your Q4 spending on CapEx.

Operator

And the next questioner today will be Subash Chandra with Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Subash Chandra

Yes, thanks. I had a question I guess on 2019 again and Joe I appreciate your words of patience, I guess but I guess from a more of a theoretical level as you look at 2019 activity, how much of it is still understanding the development of the resource in pattern drilling versus the sort of cash flow neutrality or desire to outspend at a lesser pace?

Hal Chappelle

Subash, this is Hal. And the level of learning is certainly a continuum or the activity of learning and incorporating what we gain as we drill these wells and really are now is that we've developed a lot better understanding of the interaction between the wells where we seek additional performance data is simply in how these wells perform over a longer period of time and the role of artificial lift.

We're also seeing, Subash, that in the areas where we have more prominent natural fractures a different performance in the in-fill wells such that we may be able to reduce the overall CapEx and still get the same level of recovery in those areas. And it's primarily areas to our north where you have a thicker Osage section which in our view is a superior reservoir because we have higher oil in place. We have more prominent natural fractures and so that's an area where we seek to learn more about that.

But clearly when we talk about a level of activity as Jim said that's not outrunning our own learning's that is another factor in a slightly reduced level of activity from 2018.

In addition to that the North West stack area of Northern Blaine and primarily South Eastern Major County is where we also have to gain a whole lot more information as we delineate that acreage.

Subash Chandra

Okay, thanks Hal. I guess as a follow-up, have you given any thought in the Osage to maybe doing a more intensive frac job, which would add some expense but, do you see any benefit to that in the shape of the curve a long-term recovery?

Hal Chappelle

So what we're finding in the Osage is that the role the natural fractures is so significant that a more intense frac job to us is not necessarily measured in more proppant or more fluid. In fact we found that less fluid is really giving us superior economics. It's the -- it's really the isolation between stages and one of the things that you're pointing to is something that we intend to be testing here in either week fourth quarter or early first quarter and that would be as many as one packer per joint, so that we could get more differentiation of that -- of the pumped fluid across that natural fracture networks. So we don't lose the opportunity to connect up these natural fractures.

So it's more intensity if you will in terms of more stages. If you, as you classify stages as an isolated section, but offset by less fluid and a moderated amount of proppant because what we're learning is again is it's isolating and getting stimulation across this natural fracture network is the most important thing in the Osage.

Subash Chandra

Okay, thanks Hal. And just a final one is there a updated timeline for Cimarron it might be in the presentation but just curious when you think it might be operational?

Craig Collins

Yes, Subash, this is Craig, and we're still on schedule for mid-2019. The project is progressing and everything is still on track for mid-2019 in terms of having that completed and getting it started out. So that's where we're still with the project and we're building off of that to work with other producers to find opportunities to gather crude oil and get that into the pipe. We're also working closely with Nike who will be the operator of the pipe on those commercial opportunities. So there's a lot of attention and interest in that pipe and we're working to build off of that.

Operator

And our next questioner today will be Irene Haas with Imperial Capital. Please go ahead.

Irene Haas

Yes. So I want to kind of focus on -- how's discussion on, now that you guys have drilled more wells in Southern infill patterns and sort of DASH development what have you learned from your 2018 wells are they fitting your pre-drill type growth and secondarily it sounds like you're going to be drilling fewer wells per unit. And I just want to know, how would this impact your earlier inventory and earlier in the year you were talking about 14 wells per section that would have netted to about 4,200 gross and roughly 1,832 net location. How would this new spacing kind of impact your inventory?

Hal Chappelle

Thanks, Irene, and good afternoon to you. Let's just break that down when we talked about the 14 wells per section remember two of those were in Oswego acreage where we have Oswego rights. And then the 12 wells was four wells per bench at 1,500 acre spacing over three benches where we had three benches. And we described that or we attempted to be consistent in communicating that as a proxy for the right amount of recovery within that Osage/Meramec resource, recognizing that the Osage is more prominence as we go to the north, the Meramec more so as we go to the south in that.

So just sort of the level say to everybody on the call as to what the premise level was. And what we tried to communicate was is that as a proxy for the right amount of recovery and the optimized recovery we were targeting a certain number of wells as being better or worse. It was just a way of describing the recovery over that. With that, said what we're learning here is the performance of each of these wells and this question of yours infill wells depends on several factors. And we are continually defining, how to adequately characterize that into a well performance.

We expect early next year that we're going to be in having appropriate time and we'll have enough information, so that we can provide more information on infill well forecasting in and of itself, if you will. And that means that we will likely be characterizing that not just in terms of the -- of the zone but also the geographic areas I mentioned earlier we have areas where we have more prominent natural fracturing in the mineralogy as such that we're going to think about that a little bit differently and approach it a little bit differently in terms of the number of wells that we've landed in interval, the way we complete those, and the way that we lift those wells for example with DSPs or high volume lift of jet pump. The key factors here again are the prominence of natural fractures in rock properties in the specific geographic area that we're developing, the well spacing, the completion methodology and artificial lift.

Irene Haas

And so how would that impact your earlier location sounds you rented those were early days?

Hal Chappelle

Yes, thank you for reminding me of the rest of your question there, Irene. And generally when we think of an area of five to seven wells per section, that's going to reduce that number of potential wells albeit let's recognize that we could have areas where we do have that 12 wells per DSU depending on some of the factors that I just recited a moment ago.

Irene Haas

Okay, all right. If you don't mind me ask one more question?

Hal Chappelle

Absolutely, please.

Irene Haas

Yes. So this is a general question. So you're going to make money off produced water and I'm wondering for this general vicinity, how much water do you actually produce along with your oil, is this a consistent cash flow stream that's really what I'm after?

Hal Chappelle

Craig, go ahead.

Craig Collins

Yes, Irene this is Craig and as you would expect, we see the majority of the water coming back earlier in the well life but over the course of the well, we do expect continued water production. And so I would say it is somewhat correlated with drilling activity, but longer-term there's a lot of water that will be produced over live of these wells and we view it as a relatively steady cash flow going forward, maybe not as prolific as some of the other basins in the U.S. but we see there's more water that's going to get produced out of these wells than just what's being injected from the frac.

Irene Haas

Yes, so it’s like what is the ratio for between oil and water 1:1 or some idea?

Craig Collins

So typically our water oil ratio upfront is on the order of 2 to 3. And then we have about 350,000 barrels of water per well that's produced over the lifetime of that well and most of that is the frac water. So if that gives you a little sense, what I'm really excited about here is if I look at this just for the upstream lens, I see a well established salt water disposal of produced water system with robust infrastructure that’s serving a limited production of producer base albeit, we have a fairly significant footprint, but one that can readily expand to provide cost effective services to our neighboring working interest partners in a lot of cases and also operators where we don't have working interest in those wells and it really leverages for all of the industry in this particular part of the basin the investments that Alta Mesa has made in the past.

Operator

And the next questioner today will be Sean Sneeden with Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Hal Chappelle

Good afternoon, Sean.

Sean Sneeden

Hey good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking the question. Hal or Mike, can you talk a little bit about your NGL marketing, I know you've kind of haven't seen the same level of spike as Belvieu but can you remind us if there's an ability to ultimately reach Belvieu if you wanted to and if so what's the cost associated with getting your kind of NGLs to that market?

Craig Collins

Yes, Sean, this is Craig again and I'll take a stab and Jim or Hal may want to add on to this. But currently our NGLs are going to Conway that's a legacy in conjunction with the pipeline outlet that was tied to the KFM plant when it was constructed. And so while those NGL barrels are going to Conway today, we're always looking for and are in active discussions to be honest with other operators that can get those barrels to Belvieu longer-term, we want the exposure to Belvieu, the export capabilities of the water, I think will yield superior pricing long-term at Belvieu even with the higher transport cost to get down there. But when you look at how far ethane and propane trail Conway relative to Belvieu there is that gap is more than made up by the -- that premium at Belvieu is more than compensates the additional transportation costs to get down there.

So we have some options with the current NGL takeaway and we're working with the current service provider as well as others with assets in the area that have access to Belvieu and long-term we want to get exposure to Belvieu through the NGL takeaway options that we have to meet.

And the other objective frankly that we would have is to get redundancy or dual connectivity out of the plant which is not only has value for Alta Mesa but also for all the KFM customers. Having a single outlet is not really where we want to be long-term and so getting a second connection out of the plant has additional value on top of getting to Belvieu.

Sean Sneeden

Got it. That’s a tough one. When you think about trying to kind of construct that dual kind of market without necessitate modifying any of your existing like contracts with PSX or would just be anything that you do is in addition with kind of newer volumes.

Hal Chappelle

We have some flexibility around how we would work that. I'll just put it at that we're not necessarily tied to a long-term arrangement with them.

Sean Sneeden

Fair enough. That’s helpful. I guess may be just lastly, you might get your sense thinking about the water sale. I guess one could you talk a little bit about how to think about the fact that kind of cash flow transfer from upstream to midstream there? And you talked a little about the LOE impact but how does that kind of factor into the borrowing base is it just going through the higher LOE that the banks will run or how should we think about that impact for the fall redetermination?

Jim Hackett

Yes, so basically it was a fair market value transaction at cash of $90 million which was transferred from KFM to ultimate holdings. And so that $90 million offset the stabilization of our bond base number of $200 million had we not transferred that business it would have been closer to $500 million. So our liquidity is the same just we have more cash and more available under our revolver at Alta Mesa that would have before.

Sean Sneeden

Yes, got it. And so the $400 million that is kind of performed for the redetermination.

Jim Hackett

Yes.

Operator

And the next questioner today will be Ray Deacon with HS Energy Advisors. Please go ahead.

Ray Deacon

Hi, yes, thanks for taking my question. I was curious, how with the change in thought on your development plans would you still stick with the type curve that has $560,000 BOEs and 250 of oil or will that shift at all?

Hal Chappelle

Certainly the parent well performance has very, I would say very consistently shown itself to be within that that range and so that's a pretty reliable indicator for that initial parent well. The infill wells we are in the process of discovering what that right number is and most importantly it's really not so much the e-water that's consistent with that because that's something we have to discover as time goes by here over the next couple of months. It's really the production profile. And so what we've learned in 2018 and what we've seen in terms of production performance is we have a wide variation of production profiles, generally and lower peak and really affects from the proximity to the parent. The amount of offset well activity there is and the way in which we lift these wells. And that's led us to saying and looking at a little looser spacing if you will where we are at a five to seven well per section development versus eight to 12 well, if you will.

Ray Deacon

Got it, great. Thanks. And I guess just one more on the midstream if you were to look at what you have signed up on Cimarron so far and what you know about demand currently for increased water transportation services. I guess when do you think you'd be able to give some guidance on midstream EBITDA run rate for next year?

Scott Grant

Yes, I think as a starting point you can look at the fourth quarter EBITDA guide that we issued of roughly $15 million. And so as a starting point for 2019, you are at $16 million if nothing changes. As Jim mentioned earlier in the call, we have a board meeting scheduled for mid-December full-year 2019 guidance for KFM will be issued at the same time it will be issued for Alta Mesa which will be late 2018 or early 2019, but definitely well before fourth quarter results are announced.

Operator

And this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Hal Chappelle for any closing remarks.

Hal Chappelle

Thank you. Again I want to thank Mike McCabe for his service, his vision, his ingenuity over many years here that has helped Alta Mesa become a company that is today. I also want to thank each of you for joining us on this call, I realize that some of you noted is a little later in the day than we've done in the past. So thank you very much for that, it's been a really good quarter for us, one of focus and one in which our team has demonstrated its capabilities and we look forward to speaking with you here in the near future. Thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation and you may now disconnect your lines.