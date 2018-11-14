USO Stars Aligning For A Rally

The United States Oil ETF (USO) has been covered numerous times in the past. We called the move from $15 to $16, and now USO looks ready for a rally here at $13.00 share. Here is more on what the ETF does exactly:

The investment seeks to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of a specified short-term futures contract on light- sweet crude oil called the "Benchmark Oil Futures Contract" USO seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in futures contracts for light- sweet crude oil- other types of crude oil, diesel-heating oil, gasoline, natural gas, and other petroleum-based fuels.

USO also has an expense ratio of .77%, which is considered low in the investing world. So, now that OPEC gave the catalyst needed for USO to possibly make a floor at $13, investors should consider taking the ETF for a trade. Here is the headline below from Seeking Alpha on the OPEC decision:

Saudi Arabia said it will slash its oil exports unilaterally next month - by 500K barrels per day - as OPEC producers met in Abu Dhabi over the weekend to halt a market slump that had seen crude decline by 20% since early October. A broader OPEC output cut was debated, but with Russia warning of "hasty decisions," a verdict was postponed until the next full OPEC meeting, scheduled to take place in Vienna on Dec. 6.

This move brought USO futures up 1.5% to a little over $61 per barrel, which is the price needed for E&Ps since that is where many set their new budgets at for 2019. As long as oil stays in the low $60s, supply and demand dynamics remain favorable as $60 oil is high enough for frackers, but not enough for offshore drillers.

As a result, the way to play USO's bullish move today would be through USO itself, or even the pressure pumpers and E&Ps, since they are lowering breakevens and getting quicker returns on short cycle investing, as opposed to players who focus on offshore, longer cycle investments.

Technicals Finding A Bottom For USO

As investors can see below, USO broke the 200 day moving average (black line) to the downside, signaling that the ETF has entered into "bear market" territory. Source: E*TRADE

Just because something falls about 20% from the highs, momentarily, doesn't mean it is necessarily in a bear market. In fact, when this type of headline occurs with widely followed indexes like USO, something magically happens in the marketplace that allows the charts to recover and bring shares back from the brink of disaster. In this case, OPEC was Johnny on the spot. How convenient?

Whether it is by coincidence or manipulation, USO has a strong chance to rally from $13 to $14 because of the cut announcement. After all, USO's RSI tagged the extreme oversold level at 20, and the MACD looks extended enough for a cross back to the upside. Key short-term moving averages, like the 9 day moving average, have also cut through the 200 day moving average to help catch the stock.

This means that, even though a break of the all-important 200 day moving average did indeed happen, USO remained close enough to the 9 day moving average to allow shares to hover near the 200 day moving average. This way, if a catalyst like an OPEC announcement occurred, shares should be able to bounce back to previous levels while keeping the uptrend intact.

E&Ps And OFS Are A More Creative Way To Play USO

If one thinks that USO will rally because of the OPEC development, and wants a more pure way to play the fund, buying shares outright around $13 make sense as a trade, if a stop loss is placed below support of $13.

Perhaps, placing the stop a few cents below $13 to avoid a premature shakeout would be more wise. Or, investors wanting to size into the USO trade a little could buy half of their position here, and the other half at $12, where stronger support from February comes into play. Then, they could place a stop of the entire position at around $11.90 (even $11.75 for more wiggle room).

However, a more creative way to put money to work is in the onshore E&P or oilfield services sectors. These stocks can tend to offer advantages that USO doesn't have, such as dividends or diversification of oil & gas operations, and are worth considering in the current environment.

Companies like Whiting Petroleum (WLL) are lowering costs and boosting production through their new Generation 4 completions strategies. Even with the slowdown in oil & gas activity taking place due to exhausted budgets and lack of takeaway capacity, the company still plans to boost production next quarter by about 5%. At $60 oil prices, where some areas of the Bakken are netting over 100% ROIs, owning WLL is an obvious go-to play as a leveraged play on an E&P rally.

Oilfield services companies like Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) also stand to benefit from the jump in oil prices. Record margins for E&Ps through lowered breakevens are encouraging the use of more frac sand to pop wells, about 10 million pounds of proppant per well, on average. Whiting is using 7 to 9 million pounds per well with their Gen 4 completions. But other E&Ps in the Permian are using the same amounts of proppant as WLL, or more.

Also, as decline rates and EURs become more of an issue everyday, as opposed to focusing on short term, IP rates, more E&Ps will request Northern White sand over inferior Permian sand. To prove this, HCLP signed a new contract a couple of months ago for Northern White, and even inked another contract with Chesapeake Energy (CHK) most recently to supply more Northern White to the Marcellus and Powder River Basin.

This announcement comes even as CHK just bought WildHorse Resource Development, who was in the process of building their own local, brown sand mine. So, obviously CHK is indicating that they will need, both, local and Northern White sand to fulfill their drilling and completion programs for 2019.

Conclusion

USO may be able to keep its uptrend intact with a rally at current levels, as it is still just below the 200 day moving average. All that was needed, perhaps, was a catalyst like an OPEC announcement to breathe life into the uptrend. Even without the cut, companies like Schlumberger (SLB) have been pounding the table on higher oil prices, as international oilfield production is declining while short cycle investing plays exacerbate inventories further.

This announcement was not only a welcome sign for the price of oil and USO, but also for the energy companies that are heavily tied to its performance, like Whiting Petroleum and Hi-Crush. Because of today's announcement, USO should be able to rally enough to keep the uptrend for oil intact.

If the announcement turns out to be a rumor, all bets are off. However, if SLB is stating the truth, then the uptrend should remain strong for oil anyway. As a result, playing USO outright, or through the E&Ps and OFS at these levels, offers good risk-reward entry point for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.