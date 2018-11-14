The U.S. Dollar: Some Hard Times Ahead?

The clouds are coming from the rising federal deficits and growing service costs as longer-term interest rates rise and visions grow of a split Congress that will get little done.

Over the past week or two, a new issue has begun to impact the value of the dollar as it reached near-term strength with clouds over its performance into 2019.

The value of the US dollar has strengthened this year since the end of January, basically due to the Fed's sustained raising of its policy rate of interest.

A lot of things are buffeting the US dollar these days, resulting in multiple projections about where the value of the currency is going.

“The dollar edged lower Tuesday as the reopening of high-level talks between the U.S. and Beijing heightened investors’ risk appetite.”

This according to Ira Iosebashvili in the Wall Street Journal.

But, looking further out, Mr. Iosebashvili argues, “Some investors are betting that a rally that has lifted the dollar by nearly 6% against a basket of currencies this year is unlikely to continue for long. Fiscal concerns and political gridlock in the U.S. are two key factors that could weigh on the currency in coming months, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a note to clients.”

Let’s take a look at this picture.

Right after the last presidential election, in late December 2016, it cost $1.0413 to purchase one euro. This is the strongest showing of the US dollar against the euro since December 2002.

In January 2017, as Mr. Trump neared his inauguration to become president, he began to talk down the value of the dollar. Mr. Trump did not want a strong dollar because he was concerned that a strong dollar would hurt US exports and work against his efforts to create a faster growing US economy.

Mr. Trump was successful in obtaining a weaker US dollar, and by the end of January 2018, it cost just over $1.2500 to buy one euro.

Looking back, it is apparent that financial markets were waiting to see who Mr. Trump would nominate to become the new chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The incumbent chair was Janet Yellen, and her term as the chair of the Board expired in February.

Investors seemed to believe that Mr. Trump would choose someone that would support his own view that the US dollar should be weaker and then remain at this weaker level. The bets were that Ms. Yellen would not be re-nominated and Mr. Trump would pick someone from his list of possible replacements, someone who would stop raising the Fed’s policy rate of interest and would not make any effort to reduce the size of the Fed’s securities portfolio, which had exploded in size during the recovery from the Great Recession.

A funny thing happened.

Mr. Trump chose an existing member of the Board of Governors, Jerome Powell, to replace Ms. Yellen as chair.

However, Mr. Powell did not buy into Mr. Trump’s vision. Instead, Mr. Powell followed the path that had been set out by Ms. Yellen to raise the Fed’s policy rate of interest.

Mr. Powell was sworn in as Chair of the Board of Governors on February 5, 2018, and immediately established the fact that he would continue to pursue the path Ms. Yellen began. That is, the Fed, under the leadership of Mr. Powell, would continue to produce increases in the Fed’s policy rate of interest four times in 2018.

The value of the dollar began to strengthen. On March 22, 2018, the Fed raised its policy rate.

The Federal Reserve also continued to reduce the size of its securities portfolio, something it had begun to do in October 2017. And, the Fed’s policy rate of interest has been raised two more times this year, in spite of complaints coming from Mr. Trump in the White House.

And, the value of the US dollar got stronger. On November 14, 2018, it took only about $1.1300 to purchase one euro.

However, in recent weeks, analysts began addressing another concern…the federal budget seemed to be getting out of control. And, with a growing concern about expanding budget deficits, greater concerns were expressed about rising longer-term interest rates and the rising service costs associated with the rising debt level.

Greater market anxiety was added to this scenario as Mr. Trump and the Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives in the US Congress at the mid-term elections. This loss of control has raised all sorts of questions about whether or not anything can be done with the budget situation and the rising levels of budget deficits over the next decade.

This whole picture raises questions about how the deficits will be financed and what role the Federal Reserve will play in the new environment of higher longer-term interest rates and massive pressures on financial markets to absorb the rising amounts of government debt.

This picture is not a good one for a strong dollar. There is only so much that Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve can do.

More than anything else, this scenario may result in a rise in risk associated with the US dollar. This rise in the risk associated with the value of the US dollar could cause some countries seeking stability for their funds, to choose investments that they consider to be relatively less risky than the dollar.

Right now, therefore, it seems as if there are reasons to think that maybe the value of the US dollar has reached its near-term high and will continue to weaken going forward into 2019.

A key variable to watch in this picture is the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond. Last December I declared that the Key Market to Watch in 2018 was the bond market. And, it seems that in almost every major turn in markets this year, the bond market seems to have played some kind of role.

Well, it seems as if it will be beneficial to continue to watch it for the next year or so.

If the yield on the 10-year Treasury note does jump into the 4.5 percent to 5.0 percent range, the stresses connected with rising budget deficits and out of control debt amounts will only grow. How these stresses will be handled by a split Congress and the president is totally unknown at this point.

But, this situation will not be good for maintaining a strong US dollar.

Mr. Trump may get his weaker dollar. But, it may not be under the conditions he originally wished for.

